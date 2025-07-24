New on-chain payments solution bridges traditional finance and blockchain, supporting USDC and USDT across Ethereum, Solana, and Tron

Clear Junction, a specialist in global payments and banking infrastructure for regulated financial institutions, has launched a new on-chain stablecoin transfer service as part of its fast-growing digital assets division. The service allows clients to send, receive and convert stablecoins starting with USDC (Circle) and USDT (Tether) across the Ethereum, Solana, and Tron blockchain networks.

The new solution provides an essential bridge between traditional banking infrastructure and the rapidly evolving world of blockchain-based finance. It is the first product in a wider suite of digital asset services being developed by Clear Junction to meet increasing demand from fintechs, payment service providers (PSPs), and regulated financial institutions.

Stablecoins are emerging as key tools in global finance, offering real-time settlement, reduced costs, and increased accessibility for cross-border payments, especially in hard-to-reach markets that still face challenges with correspondent bank networks and financial inclusion. Stablecoin use cases are also emerging in treasury operations, and crypto-fiat liquidity management. However, many institutions still lack compliant, enterprise-grade infrastructure to transact securely and efficiently on-chain.

Clear Junction's new product directly addresses this gap. With the rise of digital asset adoption across both developed and emerging markets, the launch positions the company to serve a growing segment of businesses seeking secure access to blockchain-based payments from crypto exchanges and fintechs to regulated e-money institutions (EMIs) and remittance providers.

Clear Junction is one of only a handful of financial institutions dual-licensed by the UK Financial Conduct Authority as both an EMI and a virtual asset service provider (VASP). This unique regulatory status allows Clear Junction to provide one of the most secure and compliant digital asset solutions available today.

Built using best-in-class technology and infrastructure support from top-tier liquidity providers, the on-chain product reflects Clear Junction's commitment to enabling seamless interaction between fiat and digital currencies, without compromising on compliance, reliability, or speed.

Key features include:

Support for Ethereum, Solana, and Tron networks

Send, receive, and convert functionality

Available via platform interface

Full compliance controls and transaction visibility

The service is already live and in use by several clients, enabling fast and transparent blockchain-based transfers without the operational complexity typically associated with cryptocurrency settlement. Network and selection of assets will be continuously expanding to support market needs.

This stablecoin launch is the first of several initiatives under Clear Junction's digital assets strategy, with more advanced products in development across tokenised settlement, custody, and blockchain-based liquidity management.

Dima Kats, CEO and Founder of Clear Junction, says: "For years, financial institutions have faced a tough dilemma: participate in the digital asset space and risk compliance headaches, or stay out of it and risk falling behind. Clear Junction's on-chain stablecoin product solves that problem by offering a regulated, auditable, and institution-friendly path into blockchain-based payments.

"We're entering a new phase of financial services where fiat and crypto will not compete but coexist. Our new on-chain capabilities give clients the tools to operate confidently at that intersection.

"We've seen stablecoins move from speculative tools to genuine settlement infrastructure, and clients want that optionality. They want the speed and transparency of blockchain with the confidence and compliance of traditional finance. That's exactly what we're building to meet real-world demand, and this feature launch is the foundation of a much bigger roadmap."

The launch comes at a time when the convergence of fiat and digital currency systems is accelerating globally. Central banks, institutional investors, and large corporates are all exploring the role of tokenised assets and stablecoins in future payments infrastructure.

Clear Junction's regulated approach ensures that institutions can engage with these innovations while meeting regulatory expectations around AML, KYC, and transaction monitoring. The company's experience in sectors such as crypto, remittances, and high-growth fintech markets gives it a unique vantage point to serve this new phase of financial evolution.

About Clear Junction

Clear Junction is a global payments solutions provider that was established in 2016. The company was founded by a veteran team of financial professionals with many years of experience in cross-border payments and banking. Over the years, we have worked tirelessly to build and develop our own proprietary technology to facilitate an end-to-end regulated payments solution.

We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and have offices in multiple locations across the UK and Europe.

