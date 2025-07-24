Anzeige
24.07.2025
Tazapay Named in CNBC's List of World's Top Fintech Companies 2025

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tazapay, the global payments platform simplifying cross-border trade, has been named in CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025, a prestigious ranking developed in partnership with Statista.

Tazapay Logo

The list features top fintech leaders across eight categories shaping the future of finance. Tazapay was recognized under the Payments category-validating its position as the trusted choice for digital businesses expanding globally.

"This recognition speaks to why our customers choose us," said Rahul Shinghal, CEO and Co-founder of Tazapay. "They don't just need a payment gateway-they need a compliant, scalable, and interoperable infrastructure that lets them move quickly across borders."

From high-growth platforms to established global brands, businesses across industries-travel, gaming, e-commerce, and beyond-trust Tazapay to simplify cross-border payments and eliminate barriers to scale. Whether expanding globally or managing complex payment flows, Tazapay delivers a seamless experience-without the need for local entities or fragmented setups.

Key reasons customers choose Tazapay:

  • No local entity required - expand globally without setting up in-market operations
  • Fiat and stablecoin interoperability - send or receive funds flexibly, even when flows start or end in different forms
  • Local payment collection in 80+ countries via APMs apart from cards, and bank transfers
  • Named virtual accounts in 35+ currencies for efficient fund holding and liquidity management
  • Global payouts in 100+ currencies with real-time tracking and built-in compliance
  • Single integration, enabling faster go-live and unified operations across geographies

Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Tazapay supports businesses globally, with strong adoption across Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, and other high-growth markets.

To view CNBC's full list of the World's Top Fintech Companies 2025, visit:

https://www.cnbc.com/the-worlds-top-fintech-companies-2025

About Tazapay

Tazapay is a global payments platform for cross-border businesses, backed by leading investors including Sequoia and the PayPal Alumni Fund. With one integration, businesses can collect, hold, and pay in 170+ markets-powered by fiat and stablecoin interoperability-without the complexity of setting up local entities. Learn more at www.tazapay.com

For enquiries please reach us on: askus@tazapay.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737510/Tazapay_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tazapay-named-in-cnbcs-list-of-worlds-top-fintech-companies-2025-302512932.html

