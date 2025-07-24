BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-25 Results

Q2-25 Revenue and Net Income of € 148.1 Million and € 32.1 Million, Respectively

H1-25 Revenue and Net Income of € 292.2 Million and € 63.6 Million, Respectively

DUIVEN, the Netherlands, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the "Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half year ended June 30, 2025.

Key Highlights Q2-25

Revenue of € 148.1 million grew 2.8% vs. Q1-25 and was within prior guidance due primarily to higher die attach shipments for mainstream computing applications. Revenue decreased 2.1% vs. Q2-24 principally due to weakness in mobile end markets partially offset by growth in hybrid bonding shipments

Orders of € 128.0 million decreased 3.0% vs. Q1-25 due primarily due to ongoing weakness in mainstream computing and mobile applications partially offset by significant new orders for TCB Next systems. Orders declined 30.9% vs. Q2-24 due primarily to lower orders for hybrid bonding and mobile applications

Gross margin of 63.3% decreased by 0.3 points vs. Q1-25 and by 1.7 points vs. Q2-24 due to a less favorable product mix and adverse forex effects from a decline in the USD versus the euro

Net income of € 32.1 million increased 1.9% vs. Q1-25. Versus Q2-24, net income decreased 23.4% due principally to lower revenue and gross margins, increased R&D spending and higher interest expense related to the Senior Note offering in July 2024. Q2-25 net margin decreased to 21.6% vs. 21.9% in Q1-25 and 27.7% in Q2-24

Cash and deposits of € 490.2 million at June 30, 2025 increased by 90.6% vs. June 30, 2024 due to the Senior Note offering in July 2024

Key Highlights H1-25

Revenue of € 292.2 million decreased 1.8% vs. H1-24 principally due to ongoing weakness in mainstream assembly markets, particularly for mobile and automotive applications, partially offset by increased shipments of hybrid bonding systems

Orders of € 259.9 million were down 17.0% vs. H1-24 primarily due to lower bookings for hybrid bonding systems and for mobile applications, partially offset by increased die attach orders by Asian subcontractors for AI related computing applications and new orders for Besi's TCB Next system

Gross margin of 63.4% decreased by 2.7 points versus H1-24 primarily due to a less favorable product mix and adverse forex effects

Net income of € 63.6 million decreased € 12.3 million, or 16.2%, vs. H1-24 primarily due to lower revenue and gross margin and higher interest expense. Similarly, Besi's net margin decreased to 21.7% versus 25.5% in H1-24

Q3-25 Outlook

Revenue is expected to decline 5-15% vs. the € 148.1 million reported in Q2-25

Orders are expected to increase significantly vs. Q2-25 primarily due to increased demand for hybrid bonding systems and die attach systems for AI-related 2.5D computing applications

Gross margin is expected to range between 60-62% and decrease vs. the 63.3% realized in Q2-25 primarily due to adverse forex effects from a significantly lower USD versus the euro

Operating expenses are expected to be flat +/- 5% vs. € 50.2 million in Q2-25

(€ millions, except EPS) Q2-

2025 Q1-

2025 ? Q2-

2024

? HY1-

2025 HY1-

2024 ? Revenue 148.1 144.1 +2.8% 151.2 -2.1% 292.2 297.5 -1.8% Orders 128.0 131.9 -3.0% 185.2 -30.9% 259.9 313.0 -17.0% Gross Margin 63.3% 63.6% -0.3 65.0% -1.7 63.4% 66.1% -2.7 Operating Income 43.5 39.3 +10.7% 49.3 -11.8% 82.8 90.0 -8.0% Net Income 32.1 31.5 +1.9% 41.9 -23.4% 63.6 75.9 -16.2% Net Margin 21.6% 21.9% -0.3 27.7% -6.1 21.7% 25.5% -3.8 EPS (basic) 0.40 0.40 - 0.53 -24.5% 0.80 0.97 -17.5% EPS (diluted) 0.40 0.40 - 0.53 -24.5% 0.80 0.97 -17.5% Net Cash and Deposits -36.0* 159.4 -122.6% 74.4* -148.4% -36.0* 74.4* -148.4%

* Reflects cash dividend payments of € 172.8 million and € 171.5 million in Q2-25 and Q2-24, respectively.

Richard W. Blickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Besi, commented:

"Besi reported Q2-25 revenue, operating income and net income of € 148.1 million, € 43.5 million and € 32.1 million, respectively. Revenue and operating results were at the midpoint of prior guidance in a mainstream assembly equipment market still affected by soft demand for mobile and automotive applications. Market development in Q2-25 was also affected by increased customer caution due to global trade tensions. Q2-25 revenue and operating income grew sequentially by 2.8% and 10.7%, respectively, as we saw an increase in shipments to Asian subcontractors for AI-related datacenter applications combined with a 4.3% decrease in sequential operating expenses. Orders for the quarter decreased 3.0% versus Q1-25 as weakness in mainstream computing and mobile applications was partially offset by new orders for Besi's TCB Next system.

For the first half year, revenue of € 292.2 million decreased 1.8% versus H1-24 reflecting broader assembly market trends as weakness in mobile and, to a lesser extent, automotive end markets was significantly offset by growth in hybrid bonding revenue which more than doubled versus H1-24. Orders decreased by 17.0% due to the timing of customer orders for hybrid bonding systems and a lack of new product introductions in high-end smartphones. H1-25 operating and net income decreased by 8.0% and 16.2%, respectively, versus H1-24 primarily due to lower revenue and a 2.7-point reduction in gross margin from a less favorable product mix, adverse net forex effects from the decline of the USD versus the euro and increased interest expense related to Besi's Senior Note issuance in July 2024. Liquidity remained strong with cash and deposits of € 490.2 million at June 30, 2025 increasing by 90.6% vs. June 30, 2024 due to the Senior Note offering in July 2024.

We believe the outlook for Besi's business in H2-25 has improved in recent weeks based on customer feedback and order trends subsequent to quarter end. Expanded capex budgets for AI infrastructure have been confirmed by each of the leading industry players in recent quarters with new use cases emerging in cloud and edge computing along with co-packaged optics. Advanced packaging is one of the key ways to achieve AI system differentiation, develop innovative consumer edge AI devices and provide the most energy-efficient data center performance. Advanced packaging demand for AI applications remains strong given new device introductions expected in 2026-2028. We believe we are well positioned in the fastest-growing advanced packaging market segments including data centers, photonics, AI-enhanced PCs and mobile devices and EVs/autonomous driving.

As such, orders for our hybrid bonding systems are expected to increase significantly in H2-25 versus both H1-25 and H2-24 in both advanced logic and HBM4 memory applications as customers advance their technology roadmaps for new product introductions in 2026 and 2027. Customer interest in our TCB Next system for both memory and logic applications has also expanded significantly. TCB Next cycle times have improved with shipments anticipated in Q4-25 from orders received in Q2-25. We also anticipate increased orders for 2.5D advanced packaging systems for AI-related datacenter applications from both global IDMs and Asian subcontractors. In addition, there are early signs of a recovery in our mainstream assembly markets principally related to increased demand by Asian subcontractors for high-end mobile applications and high-performance computing applications for consumer markets.

For Q3-25, we anticipate that revenue will decline by approximately 5-15% versus Q2-25. However, orders for Q3-25 are expected to increase significantly on a sequential basis due to increased demand for hybrid bonding and 2.5D advanced packaging applications. Besi's gross margin is anticipated to decline to a range of 60-62% in Q3-25 due to the adverse impact of a 12.8% decline in the value of the USD versus the euro in the first half of 2025. Operating expenses in Q3-25 are expected to be flat plus or minus 5% versus Q2-25 despite increased R&D spending."

Share Repurchase Activity

During the quarter, Besi spent € 20.7 million to repurchase approximately 196,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of € 105.80 per share. As of June 30, 2025, € 72.2 million of the current € 100 million share repurchase authorization has been used to repurchase approximately 644,000 ordinary shares at an average price of € 111.96 per share. As of June 30, 2025, Besi held approximately 2.0 million shares in treasury, equivalent to 2.5% of shares outstanding.

Investor and media conference call

A conference call and webcast for investors and media will be held today at 4:00 pm CET (10:00 am EDT). To register for the conference call and/or to access the audio webcast and webinar slides, please visit www.besi.com.

Important Dates

• Publication Q3/Nine-month results

• Publication Q4/Full year results







October 23, 2025

February 2026

Basis of Presentation

The accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union. Reference is made to the Summary of Significant Accounting Policies to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as included in our 2024 Annual Report, which is available on www.besi.com.

Contacts:

Richard W. Blickman, President & CEO

Andrea Kopp-Battaglia, Senior Vice President Finance

Claudia Vissers, Executive Secretary/IR coordinator

Edmond Franco, VP Corporate Development/US IR coordinator

Michael Sullivan, Investor Relations

Tel. (31) 26 319 4500

investor.relations@besi.com

About Besi

Besi is a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment supplying a broad portfolio of advanced packaging solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries. We offer customers high levels of accuracy, reliability and throughput at a lower cost of ownership with a principal focus on wafer level and substrate assembly solutions. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "can", "intend", "believes", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "forecast", "will", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading "Outlook" contains such forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 and other global pandemics and the associated adverse impacts on the global economy, financial markets, global supply chains and our operations as well as those of our customers and suppliers; failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through industry consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; consolidation activity and industry alliances in the semiconductor industry that may result in further increased customer concentration, inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, conflict minerals regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region where we have a substantial portion of our production facilities; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel, including as a result of restrictions on immigration, travel or the availability of visas for skilled technology workers.

In addition, the United States and other countries have recently levied tariffs and taxes on certain goods and could significantly increase or impose new tariffs on a broad array of goods. They have imposed, and may continue to impose, new trade restrictions and export regulations. Increased or new tariffs and additional taxes, including any retaliatory measures, trade restrictions and export regulations, could negatively impact end-user demand and customer investment in semiconductor equipment, increase Besi's supply chain complexity and manufacturing costs, decrease margins, reduce the competitiveness of our products or restrict our ability to sell products, provide services or purchase necessary equipment and supplies. Any or all of the foregoing factor could have a material and adverse effect on our business, results of operations or financial condition. In addition, investors should consider those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (€ thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 148,101 151,176 292,246 297,490 Cost of sales 54,410 52,908 106,833 100,951 Gross profit 93,691 98,268 185,413 196,539 Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,629 30,514 63,587 70,155 Research and development expenses 19,571 18,503 39,073 36,422 Total operating expenses 50,200 49,017 102,660 106,577 Operating income 43,491 49,251 82,753 89,962 Financial expense, net 5,693 1,045 8,652 1,634 Income before taxes 37,798 48,206 74,101 88,328 Income tax expense 5,748 6,261 10,545 12,404 Net income 32,050 41,945 63,556 75,924 Net income per share - basic 0.40 0.53 0.80 0.97 Net income per share - diluted 0.40 0.53 0.80 0.97 Number of shares used in computing per share amounts:

- basic

- diluted 1



79,184,703

81,288,679



79,281,533

81,941,471



79,206,267

81,405,308



78,231,430

82,023,808

______________________

1) The calculation of diluted income per share assumes the exercise of equity settled share based payments and the conversion of all Convertible Notes outstanding





Consolidated Balance Sheets (€ thousands)



June

30, 2025

(unaudited) March

31, 2025

(unaudited) December

31, 2024

(audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 330,170 405,736 342,319 Deposits 160,000 280,000 330,000 Trade receivables 178,615 170,440 181,862 Inventories 96,977 103,836 103,285 Other current assets 53,821 46,099 40,927 Total current assets 819,583 1,006,111 998,393 Property, plant and equipment 51,089 42,868 44,773 Right of use assets 13,799 15,161 15,726 Goodwill 44,857 45,610 46,010 Other intangible assets 103,933 98,622 96,677 Investment property 5,206 - - Deferred tax assets 27,494 29,240 31,567 Other non-current assets 1,303 1,347 1,330 Total non-current assets 247,681 232,848 236,083 Total assets 1,067,264 1,238,959 1,234,476 Bank overdraft - 840 776 Current portion of long-term debt - - 2,042 Trade payables 47,458 46,598 52,630 Other current liabilities 95,530 111,170 111,531 Total current liabilities 142,988 158,608 166,979 Long-term debt 526,184 525,493 525,653 Lease liabilities 10,873 11,770 12,350 Deferred tax liabilities 10,523 10,416 10,320 Other non-current liabilities 19,915 19,328 17,910 Total non-current liabilities 567,495 567,007 566,233 Total equity 356,781 513,344 501,264 Total liabilities and equity 1,067,264 1,238,959 1,234,476

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (€ thousands)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Income before income tax 37,798 48,206 74,101 88,328 Depreciation and amortization 7,458 6,980 14,765 13,793 Share based payment expense 4,342 6,916 8,783 23,816 Financial expense, net 5,694 1,045 8,653 1,634 Changes in working capital (11,032) (46,694) (13,145) (49,945) Interest (paid) received 3,726 3,893 839 5,062 Income tax paid (21,988) (15,428) (23,563) (17,517) Net cash provided by operating activities 25,998 4,918 70,433 65,171 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (11,764) (3,216) (13,497) (8,866) Capitalized development expenses (7,320) (4,912) (14,057) (9,575) Acquisition of investment property (5,206) - (5,206) - Repayments of (investments in) deposits 120,000 85,000 170,000 95,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 95,710 76,872 137,240 76,559 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (payments of) bank lines of credit (840) - (776) - Proceeds from (payments of) debt (2,042) - (2,042) - Payments of lease liabilities (1,111) (1,063) (2,225) (2,106) Purchase of treasury shares (20,721) (14,810) (42,785) (29,589) Dividends paid to shareholders (172,811) (171,534) (172,811) (171,534) Net cash used in financing activities (197,525) (187,407) (220,639) (203,229) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (75,817) (105,617) (12,966) (61,499) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and

cash equivalents 251 798 817 256 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the

period 405,736 232,053 342,319 188,477 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 330,170 127,234 330,170 127,234