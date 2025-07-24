Boku expects to report year-on-year revenue growth of 34% for H125, up from the 20% growth reported in FY24, and is guiding to revenue growth of at least 27% for FY25. Both direct carrier billing (DCB including bundling) and other local payment methods (LPMs) showed double-digit revenue growth, with the launch of digital wallet and account-to-account (A2A) scheme connections for new and existing merchants the main driver of the company's medium-term growth ambitions. We have upgraded our forecasts to reflect the strong performance in H125.

