The board of Pet Service Holding N.V. (Paris: MLPET) announces that its shares will be listed on Euronext Growth from 28 July 2025. The shares are currently listed on Euronext Access+. This important step marks a new phase in the company's growth strategy, aimed at further strengthening its position in the European pet market.

The European pet market is growing rapidly: more than 80 million households have a pet with a name, and spending on pets continues to rise. According to Bloomberg, this growth will continue until at least 2030. Pet Service Holding is responding to this with a strong approach of "one-stop-shop" for pet products and services across Europe. The company combines veterinary pharmacies, wholesalers, online shops and digital platforms. This enables it to offer the best products and services for pets and their owners, from nutrition and health to smart and innovative solutions.

Over the past year, Pet Service Holding has shown strong growth in both turnover and profit. The company has proven its ability to acquire new businesses in a smart way and integrate them effectively, enabling them to continue to grow within the group. This provides a solid foundation and confidence to continue the buy&build strategy.

The listing on Euronext Growth Paris provides Pet Service Holding with greater visibility and access to growth capital, thus enabling it to further accelerate its development strategy and continue to add value through acquisitions, effective integration, economies of scale and a strong focus on quality and innovation for pets and their owners. In addition, entering continuous trading will provide investors with better liquidity of the share, making it easier to buy and sell Pet Service Holding shares through brokerage companies or trading platforms such as Saxo.

CEO Ron van Veldhoven:

"We are seeing continued growth in demand for high-quality, innovative and sustainable solutions for pets and their owners across Europe. Our listing on Euronext Growth Paris market will enable us to accelerate our growth and acquisitions, thereby creating more value for our shareholders. Thanks to our strong position and approach, we are well placed to participate in the consolidation of this multi-billion-euro market. Many smaller players want to join a larger European group with economies of scale, a clear vision and a focus on quality. We want to be their partner and thus offer value and continuity for all stake holders."

