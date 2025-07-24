Flooring365.co.uk: New Data Reveals Flooring Upgrades Could Boost Property Prices Overnight

HUDDERSFIELD, England, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooring might not be the flashiest renovation, but new research suggests it could be the most profitable. A growing body of data indicates that homeowners who invest in upgraded flooring are seeing instant gains in property value-some within just days of installation.

Flooring365.co.uk , a leading UK flooring supplier based in Huddersfield, has highlighted figures showing that strategic flooring upgrades can increase home valuations by up to 7%. With the property market showing signs of renewed activity, savvy sellers are turning to cost-effective, high-impact improvements-and flooring is leading the charge.

"We've seen homes go under offer within days of flooring upgrades," said a spokesperson for Flooring365.co.uk. "It's a game-changer-modern flooring gives homes that polished, move-in-ready look buyers are willing to pay extra for."

The trend is particularly strong in fast-moving markets like Manchester, Leeds, and Birmingham, where demand is high and competition fierce. Replacing tired carpets or dated laminate with contemporary engineered wood or vinyl flooring can add instant appeal.

Industry data reveals:

Engineered wood flooring can increase home value by 5-7%







can increase home value by Vinyl Flooring (LVT) typically adds 4-6%







typically adds Refinished wood floors can deliver an uplift of 3-5%



Estate agents have echoed the findings, noting that buyers frequently cite flooring quality as a key factor in their decision-making. First impressions matter, and a fresh, cohesive floor can give the entire property a lift.

With interest rates steady and a growing appetite among buyers, now may be the perfect time for homeowners to consider this simple yet transformative renovation.

