Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gamechanger im Anmarsch? Analysten sehen noch Nachholpotenzial bei dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 09:36 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flooring365.co.uk: New Data Reveals Flooring Upgrades Could Boost Property Prices Overnight

HUDDERSFIELD, England, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooring might not be the flashiest renovation, but new research suggests it could be the most profitable. A growing body of data indicates that homeowners who invest in upgraded flooring are seeing instant gains in property value-some within just days of installation.

Flooring365.co.uk, a leading UK flooring supplier based in Huddersfield, has highlighted figures showing that strategic flooring upgrades can increase home valuations by up to 7%. With the property market showing signs of renewed activity, savvy sellers are turning to cost-effective, high-impact improvements-and flooring is leading the charge.

"We've seen homes go under offer within days of flooring upgrades," said a spokesperson for Flooring365.co.uk. "It's a game-changer-modern flooring gives homes that polished, move-in-ready look buyers are willing to pay extra for."

The trend is particularly strong in fast-moving markets like Manchester, Leeds, and Birmingham, where demand is high and competition fierce. Replacing tired carpets or dated laminate with contemporary engineered wood or vinyl flooring can add instant appeal.

Industry data reveals:

  • Engineered wood flooring can increase home value by 5-7%


  • Vinyl Flooring (LVT) typically adds 4-6%


  • Refinished wood floors can deliver an uplift of 3-5%

Estate agents have echoed the findings, noting that buyers frequently cite flooring quality as a key factor in their decision-making. First impressions matter, and a fresh, cohesive floor can give the entire property a lift.

With interest rates steady and a growing appetite among buyers, now may be the perfect time for homeowners to consider this simple yet transformative renovation.

About Flooring365.co.uk
Flooring365.co.uk is a leading UK supplier of quality engineered wood, solid wood and vinyl flooring. Based in Huddersfield, the company combines affordability with outstanding service and a carefully selected product range. Their mission is to help homeowners transform their spaces with style, value, and ease.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-data-reveals-flooring-upgrades-could-boost-property-prices-overnight-302512081.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.