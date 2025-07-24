Dnable Partners with Fellaz to Launch Web3-Native Virtual K-Pop Group and Fan Economy

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Fellaz, a decentralized protocol suite for entertainment, and Dnable, a content production house and design studio, today announced a landmark partnership to build the next generation of digital-native intellectual property. Fellaz will provide the foundational blockchain infrastructure for Dnable's two flagship projects: a soon to be released virtual K-pop boy group and the strategic enhancement of its social application, Peeksup.

This collaboration moves beyond the traditional, top-down model of entertainment where fans are passive consumers. Instead, it aims to establish a new paradigm where entertainment franchises are built from the ground up with their community. The partnership will empower fans to become active participants, co-creators, and financial stakeholders in the IP they love.

The centerpiece of the collaboration is a virtual boy group whose entire fan economy will be built on the Fellaz protocol suite, creating a comprehensive case study for the future of interactive media:

Community Governance via Fellaz Creator Protocol: The group's creative and strategic direction will be guided by its fans through a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Fans holding the group's unique tokens will have the power to vote on key decisions, such as song choices, character outfits, and narrative arcs in the group's story, fulfilling the promise of a truly community-owned franchise.

Verifiable Fandom via Fellaz ID Protocol: Every meaningful fan interaction, from watching livestreams to voting in polls to creating fan art, will be recorded on their personal Fellaz ID. Early adopters will be granted a permanent "Original Supporter" Soulbound Token (SBT), giving them recognized status and tiered access within the community for life.

Shared Ownership via Fellaz RWA Protocol: In a revolutionary move, Dnable will tokenize a portion of the virtual group's intellectual property, allowing fans to purchase fractional shares. This transforms fans into true co-owners who can share in the financial success of the group, earning revenue from sources like music streaming royalties and virtual concert ticket sales.

The partnership will also extend to Dnable's existing social app, Peeksup, which will be enhanced by integrating the Fellaz ID for login and community-gating. This will enable artists to create exclusive, token-gated photo galleries and social hubs accessible only to fans holding specific SBTs or fan tokens.

"We are thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking studio like Dnable," said Ricky Own, CEO of Fellaz. "They aren't just creating a virtual group; they are building a blueprint for the future of community-driven entertainment. Our protocol suite is designed to make this decentralized vision an operational reality."

The project will be developed at Dnable's newly constructed state-of-the-art studio in Seoul, which will serve as the physical production hub for this ambitious digital-first IP.

"With our new studio and Fellaz's powerful technology, we can finally break the mold," said the Victor Lee, CEO of Dnable. "We're inviting fans to be more than just an audience; we're inviting them to be co-founders of our next major IP. This is about shared ownership, shared creativity, and shared success."

Both Fellaz and Dnable are portfolio companies of Innocus Global Group, and this partnership underscores the firm's strategy of fostering deep integration and synergy between its assets to pioneer new markets.

About Fellaz

Fellaz is a Singapore-based entertainment company building the Web3 infrastructure for the future of fandom. Led by global media and technology veterans, Fellaz operates a portfolio of real-world entertainment ventures across Asia, including the Beatro K-pop fan platform and the B-Wave music label. Backed by Innocus Global Group, the investment arm for a significant family office in Abu Dhabi, this hybrid model integrates these assets with a proprietary blockchain middleware protocol suite to bridge mainstream audiences with decentralized technology. The native utility token, $FLZ, powers the ecosystem's on-chain identity, RWA tokenization, and digital commerce, and is primarily available on Bithumb, HTX, and LBank.

About Dnable

Dnable is a content production house and design studio within the Innocus Global Group ecosystem. Based in their new state-of-the-art studio in Seoul, Dnable specializes in creating next-generation digital experiences, from social applications like Peeksup to pioneering new forms of virtual and interactive intellectual property.

About Innocus Global Group

Innocus Global is based in Singapore and serves as the strategic arm for a family office in Abu Dhabi expanding its reach across Asia. The firm specializes in financing advisory and investments in key media, entertainment, technology, and financial sectors. By driving innovation and deepening sectoral expertise, Innocus is pivotal in advancing the mission to build a globally diversified portfolio focusing on emerging markets and forward-thinking strategies.

