Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to further update shareholders on the on-going surface exploration in preparation for drilling at the La Union Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Questcorp has an option to earn a 100% interest from Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") in the 2,520 ha (25 km sq) property by making a series of cash payments and share issuance and incurring exploration expenditures.

Questcorp President & CEO, Saf Dhillon stated "The Riverside technical team continues to de-risk the upcoming 1500 metre mid-August maiden drill program through detailed surface mapping and sampling. The discovery of multiple stacked thrust faults in the main mineralized area has significantly enhanced the potential of the project. Management continues to be impressed with the excellent work and progress being made with prudent management of exploration dollars".

Riverside continues with surface exploration in advance of the mid-August diamond drill program. The key finding of the work to date has been the identification of stacked thrust faults in the mineralized area which may significantly enhance host rock volume and mineralization potential. Mapping has also identified previously unmapped intrusive bodies within the property which may act as additional sources of mineralized fluids and subsequently addition potential manto type mineralization.

Rock and soil sampling continues with numerous samples dispatched to the laboratory for analysis. Results are expected in the coming weeks. Drilling contractors have toured the site with the contract soon to be finalized. A bulldozer has commenced road maintenance in preparation for the drill program.

The La Union Project

The La Union Project is a carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") project hosted by Neoproterozoic sedimentary rocks (limestones, dolomites, and siliciclastic sediments) overlying crystalline Paleoproterozoic rocks of the Caborca Terrane. The structural setting features high-angle normal faults and low-to-medium-angle thrust faults that sometimes served as mineralization conduits. Mineralization occurs as polymetallic veins, replacement zones (mantos, chimneys), and shear zones with high-grade metal content, as shown in highlight grades of 59.4 grams per metric tonne (g/t) gold, 833 g/t silver, 11% zinc, 5.5% lead, 2.2% copper, along with significant hematite and manganese oxides, consistent with a CRD model (see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Union Project, State of Sonora, Mexico" dated effective May 6, 2025 available under Questcorp's SEDAR+ profile). These targets also demonstrate intriguing potential for large gold discoveries potentially above an even larger porphyry Cu district potential as the Company's target concept at this time.

Questcorp cautions investors that grab samples are selective by nature and not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the property.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a director of the Company and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Riverside's arrangements with geophysical contractors to undertake orientation surveys and follow up detailed survey to confirm and enhance the drill targets. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of Riverside to secure geophysical contractors to undertake orientation surveys and follow up detailed survey to confirm and enhance the drill targets as contemplated or at all, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the geophysical surveys will be completed as contemplated or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

