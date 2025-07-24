Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing, in one or more tranches, of: (i) up to 588,235 non-flow through units of the company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.17 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $100,000; and (ii) up to 4,000,000 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units"), at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.35 for a period of two years.

Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company ("FT Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant"). Each whole FT Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance The Warrants and the FT Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision whereby, if for any 20 consecutive trading days following the closing of the Offering, the closing price of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") exceeds $0.50 per Share on the CSE, the Company may announce by way of news release that the expiry date of the warrants will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.

The Units and FT Units, including all underlying securities thereof, will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue. Finder's fees may be payable to arm's length parties who introduce subscribers to the Company, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The net proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for qualified expenditures in respect of the Company's mineral properties, and the net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

*TREO (Total Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of CeO2 + La2O3 + Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3.

**PMREO (Permanent Magnet Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

