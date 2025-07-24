Hardware chain Bunnings is making a play for a slice of the home energy market with a subscription offer for rooftop solar and household battery energy storage systems. From pv magazine Australia Hardware giant Bunnings has announced a new partnership with digital energy management company Intellihub that introduces a new way for customers to buy and install rooftop solar energy and battery packages for their homes without the initial outlay. Bunnings said the new Zelora platform allows customers to purchase and install rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems through a monthly subscription ...

