Carolyn Turnbull Appointed CEO of Nammos Hotels & Resorts

LONDON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nammos Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the appointment of Carolyn Turnbull as CEO, e?ective immediately. A globally respected industry leader, Turnbull brings more than two decades of international experience and brand-building expertise to the role. Her appointment signals a bold new chapter for the Nammos brand as it evolves from an iconic beach lifestyle concept into a global force in ultra-luxury hospitality.

The Nammos brand has evolved from an iconic beach club in Mykonos to a celebrated name in global lifestyle hospitality. Now, with Carolyn Turnbull appointed as CEO, the brand embarks on an exciting new chapter of thoughtful expansion and development.

Petros Stathis, Chairman of Nammos and Vice Chairman of ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO), reflects on this new chapter: "Carolyn is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of modern luxury. Her global experience and guest-centric mindset align perfectly with our ambition to redefine luxury hospitality. With her at the helm, Nammos is poised to create transformative destinations that go beyond hospitality. This marks a defining moment where vision, innovation, and commitment to excellence set a new global benchmark."

As Turnbull steps into her role as CEO, Nammos Hotel Mykonos - the brand's flagship beachfront property featuring 26 rooms and suites as well as 3 private villas on Psarou Beach - is now welcoming guests for its second season, following a standout debut last summer. Renowned for its refined design, effortless energy, and elevated approach to lifestyle hospitality, the Mykonos property has set the benchmark for Nammos' global expansion.

This next chapter marks a bold development phase, with upcoming openings including Nammos Resort AMAALA within Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Global project, later this year, Nammos Resort Maldives, and Nammos Resort Abu Dhabi. Additional destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia are also in the pipeline.

As she prepares to spearhead the global rollout, Turnbull shared her vision for Nammos' future: "It's an honour to steer Nammos into this exciting next phase. My vision is to further elevate the brand by creating experiences that celebrate culture, people, and place, designed to inspire joy and connection. Together with Petros and our exceptional team, the next era of experiential excellence is here, and Nammos is ready to lead the way."

The global expansion of Nammos Hotels & Resorts is backed by ADMO Lifestyle Holding, a strategic joint venture between Monterock International and Alpha Dhabi Holding, one of the region's leading investment firms. Sanjay Nandi, CEO of ADMO, concluded, "Carolyn's appointment ensures that Nammos, our flagship brand, is under trusted leadership. With her vision and ADMO's backing, the brand is perfectly positioned to deliver long-term value creation and realise its full global potential."

About Nammos Hotels and Resorts

Adding another layer to Nammos World's existing lifestyle offerings, Nammos Hotels and Resorts (NHR) is a new hospitality brand from ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO) - a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International. Encapsulating the effortless exclusivity, the brand's iconic beachside restaurants have become synonymous with over the past 21 years, the hotels and resorts will provide a holistic hospitality experience befitting of the international jet-set. The group draws on its rich history in Mykonos, embodying the charm of this ultimate island destination and providing a one-of-a-kind, luxury experience for all who visit. Light-hearted and vibrant, each stay evokes endless joy that will keep guests coming back again and again. NHR balances a contemporary approach to hospitality with tradition, expressed through its best-in-class dining experiences and unfaltering attention to detail. Lively and cosmopolitan, the brand is intentional in every facet of expression, spanning wellness, dining, retail, art & culture, bespoke experiences, and now, luxury hotels. See more on nammoshotels.com

@nammoshotels

About ADMO Lifestyle Holding

ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO) was established in 2022 as a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADX: ALPHADHABI) and Monterock International Limited. ADMO's vision is to build a platform of leading global high-end lifestyle, hospitality, F&B, and entertainment brands. Its first investment was in the Nammos Group, a globally renowned lifestyle and F&B brand synonymous with luxurious entertainment and high-quality gastronomy. ADMO's portfolio expanded in 2023 with the acquisitions of CÉ LA VI Group and Em Sherif, followed by the establishment of AlphaMind, a joint venture with Addmind Group. ADMO's plans for global expansion are focused on creating world-class, holistic, luxurious, all-encompassing guest experiences.

https://admolifestyle.com/



