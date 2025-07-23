First Merchants Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $56.4 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.98 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $39.5 million and $0.68 in the second quarter of 2024, and $54.9 million and $0.94 in the first quarter of 2025.

Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.35%.

Repurchased 818,480 shares totaling $31.7 million year-to-date; Repurchased 582,486 shares totaling $22.1 million during the second quarter.

Total loans grew $297.6 million, or 9.1% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $653.6 million, or 5.2%, during the last twelve months.

Total deposits increased $335.6 million, or 9.3% annualized, on a linked quarter basis.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 36 basis points compared to 47 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

The efficiency ratio totaled 53.99% for the quarter.

"Our strong balance sheet and earnings growth in the first half of the year underscore the strength and resilience of our business model," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants Bank. "With continued momentum in loan and deposit growth, expanding margins, disciplined expense management, and a robust capital position, we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. We remain committed to supporting our clients and communities while navigating a dynamic economic environment with confidence and clarity."

Second Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the "Corporation) reported second quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $56.4 million compared to $39.5 million during the same period in 2024. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.98 per share compared to the second quarter of 2024 result of $0.68 per share.

Total assets equaled $18.6 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $13.3 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $653.6 million, or 5.2%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $297.6 million, or 9.1% with growth primarily in Commercial & Industrial loans.

Investments, totaling $3.4 billion, decreased $372.1 million, or 9.9%, during the last twelve months and decreased $46.2 million, or 5.4% annualized, on a linked quarter basis. The decline in the last twelve months reflected sales of available for sale securities in 2024 totaling $268.5 million.

Total deposits equaled $14.8 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $228.5 million, or 1.6%, over the past twelve months. Total deposits increased $335.6 million, or 9.3% annualized, on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio of 90.1% at period end remained stable on a linked quarter basis.

The Corporation's Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (ACL) totaled $195.3 million as of quarter-end, or 1.47% of total loans. Net charge-offs totaled $2.3 million and provision for credit losses of $5.6 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $18.0 million remain unchanged from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.36% for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 11 basis points compared to 0.47% in the linked quarter.

Net interest income, totaling $133.0 million for the quarter, increased $2.7 million, or 2.1%, compared to prior quarter and increased $4.4 million, or 3.5% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.25%, an increase of three basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of nine basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024. During the quarter, higher yields on earnings assets outpaced increased yields on interest bearing liabilities resulting in margin expansion.

Noninterest income totaled $31.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2025 and was stable compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase over first quarter of 2025 was driven primarily by higher gains on the sales of loans, treasury management fees, derivative hedge fees, and card payment fees offset by a decrease in other income associated with CRA investments.

Noninterest expense totaled $93.6 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.7 million from the first quarter of 2025. The increase was from higher marketing and data processing costs.

The Corporation's total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.06%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.35%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.92%. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation's strong liquidity and capital positions.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 81,567 $ 105,372 Interest-bearing deposits 223,343 168,528 Investment securities available for sale 1,358,130 1,618,893 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 2,022,826 2,134,195 Loans held for sale 28,783 32,292 Loans 13,296,759 12,639,650 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (195,316 ) (189,537 ) Net loans 13,101,443 12,450,113 Premises and equipment 122,808 133,245 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,290 41,738 Interest receivable 93,258 97,546 Goodwill 712,002 712,002 Other intangibles 16,797 23,371 Cash surrender value of life insurance 305,695 306,379 Other real estate owned 177 4,824 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 97,749 107,080 Other assets 380,909 367,845 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,592,777 $ 18,303,423 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,197,416 $ 2,303,313 Interest-bearing 12,600,162 12,265,757 Total Deposits 14,797,578 14,569,070 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 85,000 147,229 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 114,758 100,451 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 898,702 832,703 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 62,617 93,589 Total Borrowings 1,161,077 1,173,972 Interest payable 16,174 18,554 Other liabilities 269,996 329,302 Total Liabilities 16,244,825 16,090,898 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 57,272,433 and 58,045,653 shares 7,159 7,256 Additional paid-in capital 1,163,170 1,191,193 Retained earnings 1,342,473 1,200,930 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (189,975 ) (211,979 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,347,952 2,212,525 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,592,777 $ 18,303,423

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans: Taxable $ 195,173 $ 201,413 $ 382,901 $ 399,436 Tax-exempt 10,805 8,430 21,337 16,620 Investment securities: Taxable 8,266 9,051 16,638 17,799 Tax-exempt 12,516 13,613 25,033 27,224 Deposits with financial institutions 1,892 2,995 4,264 9,488 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,083 879 2,080 1,714 Total Interest Income 229,735 236,381 452,253 472,281 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 84,241 99,151 164,788 197,436 Federal funds purchased 965 126 1,777 126 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 663 645 1,405 1,677 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 9,714 6,398 19,078 13,171 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,138 1,490 1,921 4,237 Total Interest Expense 96,721 107,810 188,969 216,647 NET INTEREST INCOME 133,014 128,571 263,284 255,634 Provision for credit losses 5,600 24,500 9,800 26,500 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 127,414 104,071 253,484 229,134 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 8,566 8,214 16,638 16,121 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,831 8,825 17,475 17,025 Card payment fees 4,932 4,739 9,458 9,239 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,849 5,141 10,871 8,395 Derivative hedge fees 831 489 1,235 752 Other customer fees 401 460 816 887 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,913 1,929 4,092 3,521 Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities (1 ) (49 ) (8 ) (51 ) Other income (loss) (19 ) 1,586 774 2,083 Total Noninterest Income 31,303 31,334 61,351 57,972 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 54,527 52,214 109,509 110,507 Net occupancy 6,845 6,746 14,061 14,058 Equipment 6,927 6,599 13,935 12,825 Marketing 1,997 1,773 3,350 2,971 Outside data processing fees 7,107 7,072 13,036 13,961 Printing and office supplies 272 354 619 707 Intangible asset amortization 1,505 1,771 3,031 3,728 FDIC assessments 3,552 3,278 7,200 7,565 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 29 373 629 907 Professional and other outside services 3,741 3,822 7,002 7,774 Other expenses 7,096 7,411 14,128 13,345 Total Noninterest Expenses 93,598 91,413 186,500 188,348 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 65,119 43,992 128,335 98,758 Income tax expense 8,287 4,067 16,164 10,892 NET INCOME 56,832 39,925 112,171 87,866 Preferred stock dividends 469 469 938 938 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 56,363 $ 39,456 $ 111,233 $ 86,928 PER SHARE DATA: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.68 $ 1.93 $ 1.48 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.68 $ 1.92 $ 1.48 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.71 $ 0.69 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 27.90 $ 25.10 $ 27.90 $ 25.10 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 57,773 58,328 58,005 58,800

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 2,315 $ 39,644 $ 7,241 $ 41,897 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 18,508,785 $ 18,332,159 $ 18,425,723 $ 18,381,340 Total Loans 13,211,729 12,620,530 13,077,288 12,548,798 Total Earning Assets 17,158,984 17,013,984 17,060,278 17,068,917 Total Deposits 14,632,113 14,895,867 14,526,314 14,888,536 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,340,010 2,203,361 2,340,440 2,222,750 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.23 % 0.87 % 1.22 % 0.96 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.63 7.16 9.51 7.82 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 14.49 11.29 14.30 12.26 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.71 92.81 92.59 92.86 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.47 1.50 1.47 1.50 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.07 1.26 0.11 0.67 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.64 12.02 12.70 12.09 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.50 5.69 5.45 5.67 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.25 2.53 2.22 2.54 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.25 3.16 3.23 3.13 Efficiency Ratio 53.99 53.84 54.26 56.47

ASSET QUALITY (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Nonaccrual Loans $ 67,358 $ 81,922 $ 73,773 $ 59,088 $ 61,906 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 177 4,966 4,948 5,247 4,824 Nonperforming Assets (NPA) 67,535 86,888 78,721 64,335 66,730 90+ Days Delinquent 4,443 4,280 5,902 14,105 1,686 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 71,978 $ 91,168 $ 84,623 $ 78,440 $ 68,416 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 195,316 $ 192,031 $ 192,757 $ 187,828 $ 189,537 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 2,315 4,926 771 6,709 39,644 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.36 % 0.47 % 0.43 % 0.35 % 0.36 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.39 % 0.49 % 0.46 % 0.43 % 0.37 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.51 % 0.67 % 0.61 % 0.51 % 0.53 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.47 % 1.47 % 1.50 % 1.48 % 1.50 % Quarterly Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.07 % 0.15 % 0.02 % 0.21 % 1.26 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 81,567 $ 86,113 $ 87,616 $ 84,719 $ 105,372 Interest-bearing deposits 223,343 331,534 298,891 359,126 168,528 Investment securities available for sale 1,358,130 1,378,489 1,386,475 1,553,496 1,618,893 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 2,022,826 2,048,632 2,074,220 2,108,649 2,134,195 Loans held for sale 28,783 23,004 18,663 40,652 32,292 Loans 13,296,759 13,004,905 12,854,359 12,646,808 12,639,650 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (195,316 ) (192,031 ) (192,757 ) (187,828 ) (189,537 ) Net loans 13,101,443 12,812,874 12,661,602 12,458,980 12,450,113 Premises and equipment 122,808 128,749 129,743 129,582 133,245 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,290 45,006 41,690 41,716 41,738 Interest receivable 93,258 88,352 91,829 92,055 97,546 Goodwill 712,002 712,002 712,002 712,002 712,002 Other intangibles 16,797 18,302 19,828 21,599 23,371 Cash surrender value of life insurance 305,695 304,918 304,906 304,613 306,379 Other real estate owned 177 4,966 4,948 5,247 4,824 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 97,749 87,665 92,387 86,732 107,080 Other assets 380,909 369,181 387,169 348,384 367,845 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,592,777 $ 18,439,787 $ 18,311,969 $ 18,347,552 $ 18,303,423 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,197,416 $ 2,185,057 $ 2,325,579 $ 2,334,197 $ 2,303,313 Interest-bearing 12,600,162 12,276,921 12,196,047 12,030,903 12,265,757 Total Deposits 14,797,578 14,461,978 14,521,626 14,365,100 14,569,070 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 85,000 185,000 99,226 30,000 147,229 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 114,758 122,947 142,876 124,894 100,451 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 898,702 972,478 822,554 832,629 832,703 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 62,617 62,619 93,529 93,562 93,589 Total Borrowings 1,161,077 1,343,044 1,158,185 1,081,085 1,173,972 Deposits and other liabilities held for sale - - - 288,476 - Interest payable 16,174 13,304 16,102 18,089 18,554 Other liabilities 269,996 289,247 311,073 292,429 329,302 Total Liabilities 16,244,825 16,107,573 16,006,986 16,045,179 16,090,898 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,159 7,226 7,247 7,265 7,256 Additional paid-in capital 1,163,170 1,183,263 1,188,768 1,192,683 1,191,193 Retained earnings 1,342,473 1,306,911 1,272,528 1,229,125 1,200,930 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (189,975 ) (190,311 ) (188,685 ) (151,825 ) (211,979 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,347,952 2,332,214 2,304,983 2,302,373 2,212,525 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,592,777 $ 18,439,787 $ 18,311,969 $ 18,347,552 $ 18,303,423

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans: Taxable $ 195,173 $ 187,728 $ 197,536 $ 206,680 $ 201,413 Tax-exempt 10,805 10,532 9,020 8,622 8,430 Investment securities: Taxable 8,266 8,372 9,024 9,263 9,051 Tax-exempt 12,516 12,517 12,754 13,509 13,613 Deposits with financial institutions 1,892 2,372 5,350 2,154 2,995 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,083 997 958 855 879 Total Interest Income 229,735 222,518 234,642 241,083 236,381 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 84,241 80,547 89,835 98,856 99,151 Federal funds purchased 965 812 26 329 126 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 663 742 680 700 645 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 9,714 9,364 8,171 8,544 6,398 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,138 783 1,560 1,544 1,490 Total Interest Expense 96,721 92,248 100,272 109,973 107,810 NET INTEREST INCOME 133,014 130,270 134,370 131,110 128,571 Provision for credit losses 5,600 4,200 4,200 5,000 24,500 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 127,414 126,070 130,170 126,110 104,071 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 8,566 8,072 8,124 8,361 8,214 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,831 8,644 8,665 8,525 8,825 Card payment fees 4,932 4,526 4,957 5,121 4,739 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,849 5,022 5,681 6,764 5,141 Derivative hedge fees 831 404 1,594 736 489 Other customer fees 401 415 316 344 460 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,913 2,179 2,188 2,755 1,929 Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities (1 ) (7 ) (11,592 ) (9,114 ) (49 ) Gain on branch sale - - 19,983 - - Other income (loss) (19 ) 793 2,826 1,374 1,586 Total Noninterest Income 31,303 30,048 42,742 24,866 31,334 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 54,527 54,982 55,437 55,223 52,214 Net occupancy 6,845 7,216 7,335 6,994 6,746 Equipment 6,927 7,008 7,028 6,949 6,599 Marketing 1,997 1,353 2,582 1,836 1,773 Outside data processing fees 7,107 5,929 6,029 7,150 7,072 Printing and office supplies 272 347 377 378 354 Intangible asset amortization 1,505 1,526 1,771 1,772 1,771 FDIC assessments 3,552 3,648 3,744 3,720 3,278 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 29 600 227 942 373 Professional and other outside services 3,741 3,261 3,777 3,035 3,822 Other expenses 7,096 7,032 7,982 6,630 7,411 Total Noninterest Expenses 93,598 92,902 96,289 94,629 91,413 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 65,119 63,216 76,623 56,347 43,992 Income tax expense 8,287 7,877 12,274 7,160 4,067 NET INCOME 56,832 55,339 64,349 49,187 39,925 Preferred stock dividends 469 469 469 468 469 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 56,363 $ 54,870 $ 63,880 $ 48,719 $ 39,456 PER SHARE DATA: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.95 $ 1.10 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.94 $ 1.10 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 27.90 $ 27.34 $ 26.78 $ 26.64 $ 25.10 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 57,773 58,242 58,247 58,289 58,328 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.23 % 1.21 % 1.39 % 1.07 % 0.87 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.63 9.38 11.05 8.66 7.16 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 14.49 14.12 16.75 13.39 11.29 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.71 92.47 92.48 92.54 92.81 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.47 1.47 1.50 1.48 1.50 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.07 0.15 0.02 0.21 1.26 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.64 12.76 12.51 12.26 12.02 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.50 5.39 5.63 5.82 5.69 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.25 2.17 2.35 2.59 2.53 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.25 3.22 3.28 3.23 3.16 Efficiency Ratio 53.99 54.54 48.48 53.76 53.84

LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Commercial and industrial loans $ 4,440,924 $ 4,306,597 $ 4,114,292 $ 4,041,217 $ 3,949,817 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 265,172 243,864 256,312 238,743 239,926 Real estate loans: Construction 836,033 793,175 792,144 814,704 823,267 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,171,092 2,177,869 2,274,016 2,251,351 2,323,533 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,226,797 1,214,739 1,157,944 1,152,751 1,174,195 Residential 2,397,094 2,389,852 2,374,729 2,366,943 2,370,905 Home equity 673,961 650,499 659,811 641,188 631,104 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 141,045 140,954 166,028 158,480 162,089 Public finance and other commercial loans 1,144,641 1,087,356 1,059,083 981,431 964,814 Loans 13,296,759 13,004,905 12,854,359 12,646,808 12,639,650 Allowance for credit losses - loans (195,316 ) (192,031 ) (192,757 ) (187,828 ) (189,537 ) NET LOANS $ 13,101,443 $ 12,812,874 $ 12,661,602 $ 12,458,980 $ 12,450,113 DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Demand deposits $ 7,798,695 $ 7,786,554 $ 7,980,061 $ 7,678,510 $ 7,757,679 Savings deposits 4,984,659 4,791,874 4,522,758 4,302,236 4,339,161 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less 617,857 625,203 692,068 802,949 889,949 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 891,139 896,143 1,043,068 1,277,833 1,415,131 Brokered certificates of deposits1 505,228 362,204 283,671 303,572 167,150 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,797,578 $ 14,461,978 $ 14,521,626 $ 14,365,100 $ 14,569,070 1 - Total brokered deposits of $1.2 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $505.2 million at June 30, 2025.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits $ 252,613 $ 1,892 3.00 % $ 322,647 $ 2,995 3.71 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 46,598 1,083 9.30 41,749 879 8.42 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,605,718 8,266 2.06 1,788,749 9,051 2.02 Tax-exempt (2) 2,042,326 15,843 3.10 2,240,309 17,232 3.08 Total Investment Securities 3,648,044 24,109 2.64 4,029,058 26,283 2.61 Loans held for sale 25,411 389 6.12 28,585 431 6.03 Loans: (3) Commercial 9,006,650 154,108 6.84 8,691,746 160,848 7.40 Real estate mortgage 2,200,521 25,062 4.56 2,150,591 23,799 4.43 HELOC and installment 834,901 15,614 7.48 823,417 16,335 7.94 Tax-exempt (2) 1,144,246 13,677 4.78 926,191 10,670 4.61 Total Loans 13,211,729 208,850 6.32 12,620,530 212,083 6.72 Total Earning Assets 17,158,984 235,934 5.50 % 17,013,984 242,240 5.69 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,349,801 1,318,175 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,508,785 $ 18,332,159 LIABILITIES Interest-Bearing Deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,545,158 $ 35,303 2.55 % $ 5,586,549 $ 40,994 2.94 % Money market deposits 3,613,952 28,714 3.18 3,036,398 27,230 3.59 Savings deposits 1,282,951 2,513 0.78 1,508,734 3,476 0.92 Certificates and other time deposits 2,003,682 17,711 3.54 2,414,967 27,451 4.55 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,445,743 84,241 2.71 12,546,648 99,151 3.16 Borrowings 1,250,519 12,480 3.99 885,919 8,659 3.91 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,696,262 96,721 2.82 13,432,567 107,810 3.21 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,186,370 2,349,219 Other liabilities 286,143 347,012 Total Liabilities 16,168,775 16,128,798 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,340,010 2,203,361 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,508,785 $ 18,332,159 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 139,213 $ 134,430 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 2.68 % 2.48 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.50 % 5.69 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 2.25 % 2.53 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.25 % 3.16 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2025 and 2024. These totals equal $6,199 and $5,859 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits $ 273,200 $ 4,264 3.12 % $ 449,173 $ 9,488 4.22 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,296 2,080 9.18 41,757 1,714 8.21 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,620,005 16,638 2.05 1,785,903 17,799 1.99 Tax-exempt (2) 2,044,489 31,687 3.10 2,243,286 34,461 3.07 Total Investment Securities 3,664,494 48,325 2.64 4,029,189 52,260 2.59 Loans held for sale 23,190 708 6.11 25,184 759 6.03 Loans: (3) Commercial 8,889,119 301,880 6.79 8,644,927 320,057 7.40 Real estate mortgage 2,195,988 49,508 4.51 2,140,769 46,156 4.31 HELOC and installment 831,904 30,805 7.41 822,616 32,464 7.89 Tax-exempt (2) 1,137,087 27,009 4.75 915,302 21,038 4.60 Total Loans 13,077,288 409,910 6.27 12,548,798 420,474 6.70 Total Earning Assets 17,060,278 464,579 5.45 % 17,068,917 483,936 5.67 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,365,445 1,312,423 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,425,723 $ 18,381,340 LIABILITIES Interest-Bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,533,858 $ 69,909 2.53 % $ 5,503,185 $ 80,484 2.92 % Money market deposits 3,526,461 54,666 3.10 3,040,938 54,613 3.59 Savings deposits 1,291,133 4,958 0.77 1,534,305 7,277 0.95 Certificates and other time deposits 1,975,923 35,255 3.57 2,421,413 55,062 4.55 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,327,375 164,788 2.67 12,499,841 197,436 3.16 Borrowings 1,256,688 24,181 3.85 948,866 19,211 4.05 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,584,063 188,969 2.78 13,448,707 216,647 3.22 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,198,939 2,388,695 Other liabilities 302,281 321,188 Total Liabilities 16,085,283 16,158,590 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,340,440 2,222,750 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,425,723 $ 18,381,340 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 275,610 $ 267,289 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 2.67 % 2.45 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.45 % 5.67 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 2.22 % 2.54 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.23 % 3.13 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2025 and 2024. These totals equal $12,326 and $11,655 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 56,363 $ 54,870 $ 63,880 $ 48,719 $ 39,456 $ 111,233 $ 86,928 Adjustments: Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities 1 7 11,592 9,114 49 8 51 Gain on branch sale - - (19,983 ) - - - - Non-core expenses1,2 - - 762 - - - 3,481 Tax on adjustments - (2 ) 1,851 (2,220 ) (12 ) (2 ) (860 ) Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 56,364 $ 54,875 $ 58,102 $ 55,613 $ 39,493 $ 111,239 $ 89,600 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 57,773 58,242 58,247 58,289 58,328 58,005 58,800 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 0.98 $ 0.94 $ 1.10 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 $ 1.92 $ 1.48 Adjustments: Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities - - 0.20 0.15 - - - Gain on branch sale - - (0.34 ) - - - - Non-core expenses1,2 - - 0.01 - - - 0.06 Tax on adjustments - - 0.03 (0.04 ) - - (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 0.98 $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 0.95 $ 0.68 $ 1.92 $ 1.53 1 - Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale. 2 - Non-core expenses in the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment. NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED (Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 133,014 $ 130,270 $ 134,370 $ 131,110 $ 128,571 $ 263,284 $ 255,634 Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment 6,199 6,127 5,788 5,883 5,859 12,326 11,655 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 139,213 $ 136,397 $ 140,158 $ 136,993 $ 134,430 $ 275,610 $ 267,289 Average Earning Assets (GAAP) $ 17,158,984 $ 16,960,475 $ 17,089,198 $ 16,990,358 $ 17,013,984 $ 17,060,278 $ 17,068,917 Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 3.10 % 3.07 % 3.15 % 3.09 % 3.02 % 3.09 % 3.00 % FTE Adjustment 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.13 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.25 % 3.22 % 3.28 % 3.23 % 3.16 % 3.23 % 3.13 %

RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 2,340,010 $ 2,340,874 $ 2,312,270 $ 2,251,547 $ 2,203,361 $ 2,340,440 $ 2,222,750 Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (725,813 ) (726,917 ) (728,218 ) (729,581 ) (730,980 ) (726,362 ) (731,706 ) Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP) $ 1,589,072 $ 1,588,832 $ 1,558,927 $ 1,496,841 $ 1,447,256 $ 1,588,953 $ 1,465,919 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 56,363 $ 54,870 $ 63,880 $ 48,719 $ 39,456 $ 111,233 $ 86,928 Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 1,188 1,206 1,399 1,399 1,399 2,394 2,945 Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 57,551 $ 56,076 $ 65,279 $ 50,118 $ 40,855 $ 113,627 $ 89,873 Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) 14.49 % 14.12 % 16.75 % 13.39 % 11.29 % 14.30 % 12.26 % EFFICIENCY RATIO - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Noninterest Expense (GAAP) $ 93,598 $ 92,902 $ 96,289 $ 94,629 $ 91,413 $ 186,500 $ 188,348 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization (1,505 ) (1,526 ) (1,771 ) (1,772 ) (1,771 ) (3,031 ) (3,728 ) Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses (29 ) (600 ) (227 ) (942 ) (373 ) (629 ) (907 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 92,064 $ 90,776 $ 94,291 $ 91,915 $ 89,269 $ 182,840 $ 183,713 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 133,014 $ 130,270 $ 134,370 $ 131,110 $ 128,571 $ 263,284 $ 255,634 Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 6,199 6,127 5,788 5,883 5,859 12,326 11,655 Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) $ 139,213 $ 136,397 $ 140,158 $ 136,993 $ 134,430 $ 275,610 $ 267,289 Noninterest Income (GAAP) $ 31,303 $ 30,048 $ 42,742 $ 24,866 $ 31,334 $ 61,351 $ 57,972 Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses 1 7 11,592 9,114 49 8 51 Adjusted Noninterest Income (Non-GAAP) $ 31,304 $ 30,055 $ 54,334 $ 33,980 $ 31,383 $ 61,359 $ 58,023 Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 170,517 $ 166,452 $ 194,492 $ 170,973 $ 165,813 $ 336,969 $ 325,312 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 53.99 % 54.54 % 48.48 % 53.76 % 53.84 % 54.26 % 56.47 % Adjusted Noninterest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 92,064 $ 90,776 $ 94,291 $ 91,915 $ 89,269 $ 182,840 $ 183,713 Less: Non-core Expenses1,2 - - (762 ) - - - (3,481 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 92,064 $ 90,776 $ 93,529 $ 91,915 $ 89,269 $ 182,840 $ 180,232 Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 170,517 $ 166,452 $ 194,492 $ 170,973 $ 165,813 $ 336,969 $ 325,312 Less: Gain on Branch Sale - - (19,983 ) - - - - Adjusted Revenue Excluding Gain on Branch Sale (Non-GAAP) $ 170,517 $ 166,452 $ 174,509 $ 170,973 $ 165,813 $ 336,969 $ 325,312 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 53.99 % 54.54 % 53.60 % 53.76 % 53.84 % 54.26 % 55.40 % 1 - Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale. 2 - Non-core expenses in the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.



