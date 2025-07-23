Raymond James Financial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter of 2025 Results

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Record net revenues of $10.34 billion and record pre-tax income of $1.98 billion for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, up 10% and 5%, respectively, over the first nine months of fiscal 2024

Record client assets under administration of $1.64 trillion and record Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $943.9 billion, up 11% and 15%, respectively, over June 2024

Quarterly net revenues of $3.40 billion, up 5% over the prior year's fiscal third quarter and flat compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $435 million, or $2.12 per diluted share; quarterly adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $449 million(1), or $2.18 per diluted share(1)

Repurchased $451 million of common stock during the fiscal third quarter

Annualized return on common equity of 17.1% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity of 20.5%(1) for the first nine months of fiscal 2025

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported net revenues of $3.40 billion and net income available to common shareholders of $435 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025. Excluding $19 million of expenses related to acquisitions, quarterly adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $449 million(1), or $2.18 per diluted share(1). The results for the period included a $58 million reserve increase associated with the settlement of a legal matter related to bond underwritings for a specific issuer, sold to institutional investors between 2013 to 2015. Although the firm maintains it had strong defenses and denied any liability, given the complexity of the case and the unpredictability of litigation outcomes, it determined to resolve the long-running dispute without admission of wrongdoing.

"This quarter we celebrate the firm's 150th consecutive quarter of profitability, highlighting the strength of our diverse and complementary businesses and our ongoing commitment to always putting clients first," said CEO Paul Shoukry. "We are encouraged by the significant growth in our financial advisor recruiting pipeline, as more advisors continue to recognize our unique culture, comprehensive capabilities, strong balance sheet, and our steadfast commitment to maintaining independence. Our investment banking pipeline remains strong, and we are growing increasingly optimistic about macroeconomic conditions although the environment remains uncertain. Looking ahead, we enter the fiscal fourth quarter well positioned, supported by record client assets and significant capital to drive further business growth."

Quarterly net revenues increased 5% over the prior year's fiscal third quarter and approximated the preceding quarter level, with continued growth in asset management and related administrative fees which increased to $1.73 billion. Primarily the result of the impact of the aforementioned legal reserve, net income available to common shareholders decreased. For the fiscal third quarter, annualized return on common equity and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity were 14.3% and 17.2%(1), respectively.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, record net revenues of $10.34 billion increased 10%, record earnings per diluted share of $7.35 increased 7%, and record adjusted earnings per diluted share of $7.55(1) increased 6% over the first nine months of fiscal 2024. The Private Client Group segment net revenues and the Asset Management segment net revenues and pre-tax income were record results during the first nine months of fiscal 2025. Annualized return on common equity was 17.1% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity was 20.5%(1).

Segment Results

Private Client Group

Quarterly net revenues of $2.49 billion, up 3% over the prior year's fiscal third quarter and slightly higher compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $411 million, down 7% compared to the prior year's fiscal third quarter and 5% compared to the preceding quarter

Record Private Client Group assets under administration of $1.57 trillion, up 11% over June 2024 and 7% over March 2025

Record Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $943.9 billion, up 15% over June 2024 and 8% over March 2025

Domestic Private Client Group net new assets(2) of $11.7 billion for the fiscal third quarter, or annualized growth from beginning of period assets of 3.4%; Fiscal year-to-date, domestic Private Client Group net new assets of $34.5 billion or 3.3% annualized

Total clients' domestic cash sweep and ESP balances of $55.2 billion, down 2% compared to the prior year's fiscal third quarter and 4% compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly net revenues rose 3% year-over-year mainly driven by higher asset management and related administrative fees which were partially offset by the impacts of lower short-term interest rates. During the same period, PCG assets in fee-based accounts grew by 15%, primarily due to market appreciation and net asset inflows. This contributed to a 7% rise in asset management and related administrative fees, reaching $1.46 billion. Pre-tax income declined year-over-year primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates.

Capital Markets

Quarterly net revenues of $381 million, up 15% over the prior year's fiscal third quarter and down 4% compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly investment banking revenues of $203 million, up 17% over the prior year's fiscal third quarter and down 2% compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax loss of $54 million reflects the impact of the aforementioned $58 million legal reserve in the quarter

Quarterly net revenues increased 15% over the prior year period, driven mainly by higher investment banking, fixed income brokerage and equity brokerage revenues. Sequentially, quarterly net revenues decreased 4% largely due to lower M&A revenues and fixed income brokerage revenues partially offset by higher underwriting and affordable housing investments business revenues. The quarterly pre-tax loss was largely due to the impact of the aforementioned legal reserve. The investment banking pipeline remains strong and while we are increasingly optimistic regarding macroeconomic conditions, the current environment remains uncertain.

Asset Management

Quarterly net revenues of $291 million, up 10% over the prior year's fiscal third quarter and 1% over the preceding quarter

Record quarterly pre-tax income of $125 million, up 12% over the prior year's fiscal third quarter and 3% over the preceding quarter

Record financial assets under management of $263.2 billion, up 15% over June 2024 and 7% over March 2025

The increase in quarterly net revenues and pre-tax income over both the prior-year and sequential quarter is largely attributable to higher financial assets under management due to market appreciation and net inflows into fee-based accounts in the Private Client Group.

Bank

Quarterly net revenues of $458 million, up 10% over the prior year's fiscal third quarter and 6% over the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $123 million, up 7% over the prior year's fiscal third quarter and 5% over the preceding quarter

Record net loans of $49.8 billion, up 10% over June 2024 and 3% over March 2025

Bank segment net interest margin ("NIM") of 2.74% for the quarter, up 10 basis points over the prior year's fiscal third quarter and 7 basis points over the preceding quarter

Net loans increased by 3% over the preceding quarter, primarily due to ongoing growth in securities-based lending, which rose by 5% in the quarter. Bank segment NIM improved by 7 basis points to 2.74%, attributable mainly to a favorable shift in asset mix and a higher proportion of lower cost deposits. These factors contributed to a 6% sequential increase in quarterly net revenues. The credit quality of the loan portfolio remains strong.

Other

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 22.6%, reflecting the favorable impact of nontaxable corporate-owned life insurance gains in the quarter. During the fiscal third quarter, the firm repurchased common stock of $451 million at an average price of $137 per share. As of June 30, 2025, $749 million remained available under the Board's approved common stock repurchase authorization. At the end of the quarter, the total capital ratio was 24.3%(3) and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.1%(3), both well above regulatory requirements.

