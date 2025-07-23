Sonoco Products Company: Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company ("Sonoco" or the "Company") (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2025.

Summary:

Grew second quarter net sales to $1.9 billion, up 49.4% from the prior-year quarter primarily from acquisitions

Reported second quarter GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco of $493 million, up from $91 million in the same period in 2024, and diluted earnings per share attributable to Sonoco of $4.96; $425 million of the increase, net of tax, was attributable to the sale of the Company's Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging and global Trident businesses ("TFP") in April 2025 to TOPPAN Holdings Inc.

Improved quarterly adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco by 7.4% year over year to $136 million, and reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.37

Achieved second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $328 million, up 25.1% from the prior-year quarter

Generated $193 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter, and used $15 million of operating cash flow year-to-date

Reduced total debt and net debt by approximately $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively, during the quarter, using divestiture proceeds and operating cash flow

Delivered $15 million in favorable productivity from procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives over the prior-year quarter

Invested $94 million of net capital in future growth and productivity projects during Q2 2025

Maintaining full year 2025 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of between $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion and updated expected adjusted diluted earnings per share to a target of approximately $6.00 or the low end of previous full-year guidance



*Note: References in today's news release to consolidated "net sales," "operating profit," and "adjusted operating profit," and Consumer Packaging "segment operating profit" and "segment adjusted EBITDA" along with the corresponding year-over-year comparable results, do not include results of TFP, which was sold in April 2025 and is being accounted for as discontinued operations in prior periods.

Second Quarter 2025 Consolidated Results (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP Results June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Change June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Change Net sales1 $ 1,910 $ 1,279 49 % $ 3,620 $ 2,587 40 % Net sales related to discontinued operations $ - $ 345 (100 )% $ 321 $ 674 (52 )% Operating profit1 $ 176 $ 96 83 % $ 303 $ 168 80 % Operating profit related to discontinued operations $ 626 $ 45 1304 % $ 664 $ 84 686 % Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 493 $ 91 443 % $ 548 $ 156 251 % EPS (diluted) $ 4.96 $ 0.92 439 % $ 5.51 $ 1.57 251 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Non-GAAP Results2 June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Change June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Change Adjusted operating profit1 $ 247 $ 142 74 % $ 460 $ 272 69 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 328 $ 262 25 % $ 666 $ 507 31 % Adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco $ 136 $ 127 7 % $ 273 $ 238 15 % Adjusted EPS (diluted) $ 1.37 $ 1.28 7 % $ 2.74 $ 2.40 14 % 1Excludes results of discontinued operations. 2See the Company's definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, explanations as to why they are used, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures later in this release.

Second quarter net sales of $1.9 billion reflect an increase of 49.4% compared to the corresponding prior-year quarter, driven by sales added from our Metal Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") business following the December 4, 2024 acquisition of Titan Holdings I B.V. ("Eviosys"). Additionally, sales benefited from price increases implemented to offset inflation and tariffs and from the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates. Overall, the impact of changes in sales volumes (excluding the impact of the Eviosys acquisition) was essentially flat as solid Consumer Packaging segment volume growth was offset by year-over-year volume declines in Industrial Paper Packaging segment results.

GAAP operating profit for the second quarter increased to $176 million due to operating profit from our Metal Packaging EMEA business, a positive price/cost environment, lower restructuring costs, and strong productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives. These positive factors were partially offset by a negative product mix in certain businesses.

Effective tax rates on GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco and adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco were 37.3% and 25.6%, respectively, in the second quarter, compared to 23.3% and 26.2%, respectively, in the same period in 2024.



"We continued to make progress on our transformation journey in the second quarter with the successful divestiture of TFP and the utilization of proceeds to substantially reduce leverage. We achieved strong growth in top-line and bottom-line performance along with margin expansion in the quarter even though results were impacted by global macroeconomic pressures and seasonal factors which affected consumer and industrial demand and higher than expected interest costs," said Howard Coker, Sonoco President and Chief Executive Officer. "Consumer Packaging segment sales grew 110% and adjusted EBITDA jumped 115%. Most of the improvement came from the addition of Metal Packaging EMEA (Eviosys acquisition) along with strong performance from our Metal Packaging U.S. business which achieved greater than 10% growth in volume/mix in the quarter. Our Industrial Paper Packaging segment improved adjusted EBITDA by 16% and EBITDA margin by approximately 300 basis points driven by year-over-year improvement in price/cost and productivity."

Second Quarter 2025 Segment Results

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Sonoco reports its financial results in two reportable segments: Consumer Packaging ("Consumer") and Industrial Paper Packaging ("Industrial"), with all remaining businesses reported as All Other.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Consumer June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Change June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Change Net sales1 $ 1,227 $ 583 110 % $ 2,294 $ 1,165 97 % Segment operating profit1 $ 160 $ 74 117 % $ 301 $ 132 128 % Segment operating profit margin1 13 % 13 % 13 % 11 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 $ 213 $ 99 115 % $ 403 $ 182 121 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1, 2 17 % 17 % 18 % 16 %

Consumer segment net sales grew 110%, driven by sales attributable to Metal Packaging EMEA following the acquisition of Eviosys, strong year-over-year volume growth in Metal Packaging U.S., and the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.

Segment operating profit and segment adjusted EBITDA grew primarily as a result of profits from Metal Packaging EMEA, productivity improvements, and volume/mix gains in our U.S. metal packaging business.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Industrial June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Change June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Change Net sales $ 588 $ 601 (2 )% $ 1,146 $ 1,194 (4 )% Segment operating profit $ 81 $ 67 21 % $ 152 $ 133 15 % Segment operating profit margin 14 % 11 % 13 % 11 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 113 $ 98 16 % $ 215 $ 193 11 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin2 19 % 16 % 19 % 16 %

Industrial segment net sales decreased 2% to $588 million as volume declined across the segment, and the loss of net sales related to the 2024 divestiture of two production facilities in China was only partially offset by year-over-year price increases and the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.

Segment operating profit margin increased to 14% and adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 19% due to the positive impact of price/cost and productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives, which were only partially offset by lower volume/mix.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended All Other June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Change June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Change Net sales $ 95 $ 95 - % $ 180 $ 229 (21 )% Operating profit $ 13 $ 14 (5 )% $ 25 $ 31 (19 )% Operating profit margin 14 % 15 % 14 % 14 % Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 16 $ 17 (5 )% $ 30 $ 37 (19 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin2 17 % 17 % 17 % 16 %

Net sales were flat as volume gains in temperature-assured packaging were essentially offset by lower volume from industrial plastics.

Operating profit and adjusted EBITDA both declined 5% year over year due to lower volumes from industrial plastics and negative price/cost.

1Excludes results of discontinued operations.

2Segment and All Other adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the Company's reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents, including discontinued operations, were $330 million as of June 29, 2025, compared to $443 million as of December 31, 2024, with the decrease primarily related to changes in net working capital.

Total debt, including discontinued operations, and net debt were $5.4 billion and $5.1 billion, respectively, as of June 29, 2025, decreases of $(1.7) billion and $(1.5) billion compared to December 31, 2024, primarily related to the repayment of the outstanding $1.5 billion principal amount of borrowings under the Company's 364-day term loan facility at the beginning of the second quarter using proceeds from the sale of TFP.

On June 29, 2025, the Company had available liquidity of $1,225 million, comprising available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility of $895 million and cash on hand.

Cash flow from operating activities for the six months ended June 29, 2025 was an outflow of $(15) million, compared to an inflow of $275 million in the same period of 2024. The main driver of the year-over-year change in operating cash flow was the increased seasonal need for working capital during the first half of the calendar year related to Metal Packaging EMEA. This working capital build is expected to reverse during the second half of the year.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of fixed assets, for the first half of 2025 were $186 million, compared to $179 million for the same period last year.

Free Cash Flow for the first six months of 2025 was $(201) million compared to $96 million for the same period of 2024. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Company's definition of Free Cash Flow, the explanation as to why it is used, and the reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities later in this release.

Dividends paid during the first half of the year ended June 29, 2025 increased to $104 million compared to $101 million in the same period of the prior year.



Guidance(1)

Full-Year 2025

Adjusted EPS (2) : target of approximately $6.00 or the lower end of previous guidance of $6.00 to $6.20

: target of approximately $6.00 or the lower end of previous guidance of $6.00 to $6.20 Cash flow from operating activities: target of approximately $800 million or the lower end of previous guidance of $800 million to $900 million

Adjusted EBITD(2): $1,300 million to $1,400 million or in line with previous guidance



Commenting on the Company's outlook, Sonoco's Coker, said, "As we enter the second half of 2025, we are encouraged by our trajectory as we enter the busiest quarter of the year. We expect continued strong performance in our Consumer Packaging segment with our U.S. Metal Packaging operations capitalizing on commercial wins to organically grow above industry growth rates and with the continued integration of our new Metal Packaging EMEA operations which is projected to exceed our targeted synergy savings. Our iconic Rigid Paper Containers business is introducing new all-paper packaging for customers looking to differentiate their products on the shelf by exhibiting quality, sustainability and value. And our legacy Industrial Paper Packaging segment should have another strong quarter as it continues to benefit from improved market conditions while focusing on driving margin expansion through operational and commercial excellence initiatives.

"Finally, we remain mindful of external risks which are leading to global macroeconomic uncertainty that may affect our customers and consumers. We must remain flexible and focused on meeting the changing needs of our customers while consciously controlling costs, capital and reducing leverage while creating long-term value to our shareholders."

(1) Sonoco's 2025 guidance includes actual first quarter results from the TFP business. Guidance excludes any impact of potential divestitures. Although the Company believes the assumptions reflected in the range of guidance are reasonable, given the uncertainty regarding the future performance of the overall economy, the effects of tariffs, trade policy and inflation, the challenges in global supply chains, potential changes in raw material prices, other costs, and the Company's effective tax rate, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described below, actual results could vary substantially. Further information can be found in the section entitled "Forward-looking Statements" in this release.

(2) Full year 2025 GAAP guidance is not provided in this release due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts: restructuring costs and restructuring-related impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, gains or losses from the sale of businesses or other assets, and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company's future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, quantitative reconciliations of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA guidance and net debt/Adjusted EBITDA targets to the nearest comparable GAAP measures have been omitted in reliance on the exception provided by Item 10 of Regulation S-K.

About Sonoco

Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in high-value sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world's best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America's Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included herein that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, the Company and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also "forward-looking statements." Words such as "achieve," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "can," "consider," "committed," "continue," "could," "develop," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "focus," "future," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is designed to," "likely," "maintain," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "opportunity," "outlook," "persist," "plan," "positioned," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "remain," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," or the negative thereof, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company's future operating and financial performance, including full year 2025 outlook and the anticipated drivers thereof; expectations regarding the need for working capital; the Company's ability to support its customers and manage costs; opportunities for productivity and other operational improvements; price/cost, customer demand and volume outlook; expected benefits from divestitures, and the timing thereof; the effectiveness of the Company's strategy and strategic initiatives, including with respect to capital expenditures, portfolio simplification and capital allocation priorities; the resilience of the Company's portfolio; the effects of the changing macroeconomic environment, including trade policies and tariffs, on the Company, its supply chain and its customers, and the Company's ability to manage risks related thereto; and the Company's ability to generate continued value and return capital to shareholders.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Such information includes, without limitation, discussions as to guidance and other estimates, perceived opportunities, expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, goals and objectives concerning our future financial and operating performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, without limitation, those related to: the Company's ability to execute on its strategy, including with respect to the integration of the Eviosys operations, divestitures, cost management, productivity improvements, restructuring and capital expenditures, and achieve the benefits it expects therefrom; conditions in the credit markets; the ability to retain key employees and successfully integrate Eviosys; the ability to realize estimated cost savings, synergies or other anticipated benefits of the Eviosys acquisition, or that such benefits may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management's attention; the potential impact of the consummation of the Eviosys acquisition on relationships with clients and other third parties; the operation of new manufacturing capabilities; the Company's ability to achieve anticipated cost and energy savings; the availability, transportation and pricing of raw materials, energy and transportation, including the impact of changes in tariff or other trade policies or sanctions and escalating trade wars, and the impact of war, general regional instability and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as the economic sanctions related thereto, and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), and the Company's ability to pass raw material, energy and transportation price increases and surcharges through to customers or otherwise manage these commodity pricing risks; the costs of labor; the effects of inflation, changes related to tariffs or other trade policies and global regulations, as well as the overall uncertainty surrounding international trade relations; fluctuations in consumer demand, volume softness, and other macroeconomic factors on the Company and the industries in which it operates and that it serves; impact of changing laws and regulations, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in the United States, on the Company; the Company's ability to meet its environmental, sustainability and similar goals; and to meet other social and governance goals, including challenges in implementation thereof; and the other risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed herein might not occur.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net sales $ 1,910,441 $ 1,278,801 $ 3,619,669 $ 2,587,437 Cost of sales 1,504,164 993,558 2,859,705 2,031,029 Gross profit 406,277 285,243 759,964 556,408 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 218,775 175,947 427,838 343,530 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 9,752 17,963 23,333 48,973 (Loss)/gain on divestiture of business and other assets (2,083 ) 4,478 (6,266 ) 4,478 Operating profit 175,667 95,811 302,527 168,383 Non-operating pension costs 2,982 4,170 6,103 7,465 Interest expense 64,367 28,674 120,394 58,838 Interest income 4,122 3,059 11,470 6,192 Other (expense)/income, net (6,559 ) 5,867 (13,076 ) 5,867 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 105,881 71,893 174,424 114,139 Provision for income taxes 39,500 16,756 60,647 24,627 Income before equity in earnings of affiliates 66,381 55,137 113,777 89,512 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 2,270 2,274 4,191 3,411 Net income from continuing operations 68,651 57,411 117,968 92,923 Net income from discontinued operations 424,548 33,540 429,720 63,301 Net income 493,199 90,951 547,688 156,224 Net loss/(income) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 224 (110 ) 164 (158 ) Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - (30 ) - (78 ) Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 493,423 $ 90,811 $ 547,852 $ 155,988 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 99,539 99,241 99,453 99,199 Diluted earnings from continuing operations per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.58 $ 1.19 $ 0.93 Diluted earnings from discontinued operations per common share 4.27 0.34 4.32 0.64 Diluted earnings attributable to Sonoco per common share $ 4.96 $ 0.92 $ 5.51 $ 1.57 Dividends per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 1.05 $ 1.03

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net sales $ - $ 344,678 $ 320,678 $ 673,585 Cost of sales - 272,567 250,854 535,086 Gross profit - 72,111 69,824 138,499 Selling, general, and administrative expenses - 26,263 31,607 52,162 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges - 1,287 426 1,895 Gain on divestiture of business and other assets 625,773 - 625,773 - Operating profit 625,773 44,561 663,564 84,442 Other income, net - - 182 - Interest expense - 967 24,911 2,023 Interest income - 497 281 922 Income from discontinued operations before income taxes 625,773 44,091 638,752 83,341 Provision for income taxes 201,225 10,551 209,032 20,040 Net income from discontinued operations 424,548 33,540 429,720 63,301 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - (30 ) - (78 ) Net income attributable to discontinued operations $ 424,548 $ 33,510 $ 429,720 $ 63,223 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 99,539 99,241 99,453 99,199 Diluted earnings from discontinued operations per common share $ 4.27 $ 0.34 $ 4.32 $ 0.64

FINANCIAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net sales: Consumer Packaging $ 1,227,033 $ 583,051 $ 2,293,626 $ 1,164,721 Industrial Paper Packaging 588,239 600,770 1,145,948 1,193,830 Total reportable segments 1,815,272 1,183,821 3,439,574 2,358,551 All Other 95,169 94,980 180,095 228,886 Net sales $ 1,910,441 $ 1,278,801 $ 3,619,669 $ 2,587,437 Operating profit: Consumer Packaging $ 160,353 $ 73,756 $ 301,124 $ 132,323 Industrial Paper Packaging 81,231 66,958 152,355 132,802 Segment operating profit 241,584 140,714 453,479 265,125 All Other 13,109 13,865 25,035 30,990 Corporate Restructuring/Asset impairment charges (9,752 ) (17,963 ) (23,333 ) (48,973 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles (44,193 ) (17,479 ) (86,154 ) (35,373 ) (Loss)/Gain on divestiture of business and other assets (2,083 ) 4,478 (6,266 ) 4,478 Acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related costs (11,161 ) (22,092 ) (38,427 ) (27,596 ) Other corporate costs (7,755 ) (12,634 ) (18,853 ) (23,722 ) Other operating (charges)/income, net (4,082 ) 6,922 (2,954 ) 3,454 Operating profit $ 175,667 $ 95,811 $ 302,527 $ 168,383

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income $ 547,688 $ 156,224 Net (gain)/loss on asset impairments, disposition of assets and divestiture of business and other assets (612,543 ) 11,509 Depreciation and amortization 250,967 180,045 Pension and postretirement plan contributions, net of non-cash expense (1,727 ) (282 ) Changes in working capital (263,420 ) (29,202 ) Changes in tax accounts 142,031 (5,048 ) Other operating activity (77,649 ) (37,757 ) Net cash (used)/provided by operating activities (14,653 ) 275,489 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (186,393 ) (179,361 ) Proceeds from the sale of business, net 1,814,930 81,517 Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired* 16,528 (3,281 ) Net debt repayments (1,668,876 ) (71,244 ) Cash dividends (103,558 ) (101,310 ) Payments for share repurchases (10,576 ) (9,162 ) Other inflow/(outflow), including effects of exchange rates on cash 39,338 (4,352 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (113,260 ) (11,704 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 443,060 151,937 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 329,800 $ 140,233 *During 2025, the Company received $16,528 in a final net working capital settlement related to the acquisition of Eviosys.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 29, 2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 329,800 $ 431,010 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,055,765 907,526 Other receivables 211,963 175,877 Inventories 1,283,234 1,016,139 Prepaid expenses 155,856 197,134 Current assets of discontinued operations - 450,874 Total Current Assets 3,036,618 3,178,560 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,883,135 2,718,747 Right of use asset-operating leases 318,036 307,688 Goodwill 2,678,045 2,525,657 Other intangible assets, net 2,755,292 2,586,698 Other assets 299,298 226,130 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations - 964,310 Total Assets $ 11,970,424 $ 12,507,790 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Payable to suppliers and other payables $ 1,815,248 $ 1,734,955 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 436,880 2,054,525 Accrued taxes 171,046 6,755 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 242,056 Total Current Liabilities 2,423,174 4,038,291 Long-term debt, net of current portion 4,986,643 4,985,496 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 268,181 258,735 Pension and other postretirement benefits 183,926 180,827 Deferred income taxes and other 857,667 644,317 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations - 113,911 Total equity 3,250,833 2,286,213 $ 11,970,424 $ 12,507,790

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's results, determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are referred to as "as reported" or "GAAP" results. The Company uses certain financial performance measures, both internally and externally, that are not in conformity with GAAP (referred to as "non-GAAP financial measures") to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are identified using the term "adjusted" (for example, "adjusted operating profit," "adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco," and "adjusted diluted EPS"), reflect adjustments to the Company's GAAP operating results to exclude amounts, including the associated tax effects where applicable, relating to:

restructuring/asset impairment charges 1 ;

; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs;

gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets;

losses from the early extinguishment of debt;

non-operating pension costs;

amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;

changes in last-in, first-out ("LIFO") inventory reserves;

certain income tax events and adjustments;

derivative gains/losses;

other non-operating income and losses; and

certain other items, if any.



1Restructuring and restructuring-related asset impairment charges are a recurring item as the Company's restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement, and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets, and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.

The Company's management believes the exclusion of the amounts related to the above-listed items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business.

In addition to the "adjusted" results described above, the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt and Net Leverage. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the following: interest expense; interest income; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization expense; non-operating pension costs; net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; other income; derivative gains/losses; and other non-GAAP adjustments, if any, that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Net debt is defined as the total of the Company's short and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net leverage is defined as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA by segment is reconciled to the closest GAAP measure of segment profitability, segment operating profit as the Company does not calculate net income by segment. Segment operating profit is the measure of segment profit or loss reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 280 - "Segment Reporting," as prescribed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Segment results, which are reviewed by the Company's management to evaluate segment performance, do not include the following: restructuring/asset impairment charges; amortization of acquisition intangibles; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the sale of businesses or other assets; gains/losses from derivatives; or certain other items, if any, the exclusion of which the Company believes improves the comparability and analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. Accordingly, the term "segment operating profit" is defined as the segment's portion of "operating profit" excluding those items. All other general corporate expenses have been allocated as operating costs to each of the Company's reportable segments and the All Other group of businesses, except for costs related to discontinued operations.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with, nor are they an alternative for, measures conforming to GAAP, and they may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate Sonoco's operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. The Company consistently applies its non-GAAP financial measures presented herein and uses them for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of management and each business unit against plans/forecasts. In addition, these same non-GAAP financial measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.

Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all period costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that the investor may find material and view differently.

To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in evaluating the Company's results to review both GAAP information, which includes all of the items impacting financial results, and the related non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain elements, as described above. Further, Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider any non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, investors are encouraged to review and consider the related reconciliation to understand how it differs from the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Free Cash Flow

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure of "Free Cash Flow," which it defines as cash flow from operations minus net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures minus proceeds from the disposition of capital assets. Free Cash Flow may not represent the amount of cash flow available for general discretionary use because it excludes non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments and required settlements of recorded and/or contingent liabilities not reflected in cash flow from operations.

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following tables reconcile the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods ended June 29, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS")

For the three-month period ended June 29, 2025 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating

Profit Income

Before

Income

Taxes Provision

for Income

Taxes Net Income

Attributable

to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP)1 $ 175,667 $ 105,881 $ 39,500 $ 493,423 $ 4.96 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs2 11,161 11,161 2,120 9,041 0.09 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 1,193 1,193 291 902 0.01 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 44,193 44,193 9,401 34,792 0.35 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 9,752 9,752 2,197 7,173 0.07 Loss/(Gain) on divestiture of business 2,083 2,083 514 (422,979 ) (4.25 ) Non-operating pension costs - 2,982 761 2,221 0.02 Net losses from derivatives 2,154 2,154 548 1,606 0.02 Other adjustments3 735 735 (9,201 ) 9,936 0.10 Total adjustments 71,271 74,253 6,631 (357,308 ) (3.59 ) Adjusted $ 246,938 $ 180,134 $ 46,131 $ 136,115 $ 1.37 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately. 1 Operating profit, income before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $625,773, $625,773 and $201,225, respectively. 2 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs relate mostly to the Company's December 2024 acquisition of Eviosys and the divestiture of TFP, which was completed on April 1, 2025. 3 Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily related to tax rate changes on accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") and rate differences between non-U.S. jurisdictions related to acquisitions/divestitures.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating

Profit Income

Before

Income

Taxes Provision

for Income

Taxes Net Income

Attributable

to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP)1 $ 95,811 $ 71,893 $ 16,756 $ 90,811 $ 0.92 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 22,092 22,092 5,656 16,563 0.17 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (1,418 ) (1,418 ) (356 ) (1,062 ) (0.01 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 17,479 17,479 4,336 16,975 0.17 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 17,963 17,963 2,862 16,116 0.16 Gain on divestiture of business (4,478 ) (4,478 ) 1,222 (5,700 ) (0.06 ) Other income, net - (5,867 ) - (5,867 ) (0.06 ) Non-operating pension costs - 4,170 1,032 3,138 0.03 Net gains from derivatives (3,485 ) (3,485 ) (876 ) (2,609 ) (0.03 ) Other adjustments (2,019 ) (1,598 ) (20 ) (1,608 ) (0.01 ) Total adjustments 46,134 44,858 13,856 35,946 0.36 Adjusted $ 141,945 $ 116,751 $ 30,612 $ 126,757 $ 1.28 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

1 Operating profit, income before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $44,561, $44,091 and $10,551, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 Three Months Ended Dollars in thousands June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 493,423 $ 90,811 Adjustments: Interest expense 64,367 29,640 Interest income (4,122 ) (3,555 ) Provision for income taxes 240,725 27,307 Depreciation and amortization 129,475 89,486 Non-operating pension costs 2,982 4,170 Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (224 ) 140 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 9,752 19,250 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 1,193 (1,418 ) Gain on divestiture of business (623,690 ) (4,478 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 11,161 22,269 Other income, net - (5,867 ) Net losses/(gains) from derivatives 2,154 (3,485 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments 735 (2,056 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 327,931 $ 262,214

1Adjusted EBITDA is calculated on a total Company basis, including both continuing operations and discontinued operations.

Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended June 29, 2025 Excludes results of discontinued operations Dollars in thousands Consumer Industrial All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 160,353 $ 81,231 $ 13,109 $ (79,026 ) $ 175,667 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization1 52,801 29,838 2,643 44,193 129,475 Other expense2 - - - (6,559 ) (6,559 ) Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 170 2,100 - - 2,270 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges3 - - - 9,752 9,752 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves4 - - - 1,193 1,193 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs5 - - - 11,161 11,161 Loss on divestiture of business6 - - - 2,083 2,083 Net loss from derivatives7 - - - 2,154 2,154 Other non-GAAP adjustments - - - 735 735 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 213,324 $ 113,169 $ 15,752 $ (14,314 ) $ 327,931 Net Sales $ 1,227,033 $ 588,239 $ 95,169 Segment Operating Profit Margin 13.1 % 13.8 % 13.8 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.4 % 19.2 % 16.6 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $38,333, the Industrial segment of $5,655, and the All Other group of businesses of $205.

2These expenses relate to charges from third-party financial institutions related to our centralized treasury program under which the Company sells certain trade accounts receivables in order to accelerate its cash collection cycle primarily within the Consumer segment.

3Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $1,479, the Industrial segment of $8,228, and the All Other group of businesses of $5.

4Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $1,193.

5Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $1,137 and the Industrial segment of $213.

6Included in Corporate is a $2,083 loss on the sale of a recycling facility in Asheville, North Carolina associated with the Industrial segment.

7Included in Corporate are net losses from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $208, the Industrial segment of $1,864, and the All Other group of businesses of $82.

Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Excludes results of discontinued operations Dollars in thousands Consumer Industrial All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 73,756 $ 66,958 $ 13,865 $ (58,768 ) $ 95,811 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization1 25,232 28,641 2,717 17,479 74,069 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 35 2,239 - - 2,274 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 - - - 17,963 17,963 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 - - - (1,418 ) (1,418 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 - - - 22,092 22,092 Gain on divestiture of business5 - - - (4,478 ) (4,478 ) Net gains from derivatives6 - - - (3,485 ) (3,485 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments - - - (2,019 ) (2,019 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,023 $ 97,838 $ 16,582 $ (12,634 ) $ 200,809 Net Sales $ 583,051 $ 600,770 $ 94,980 Segment Operating Profit Margin 12.7 % 11.1 % 14.6 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.0 % 16.3 % 17.5 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $11,042, the Industrial segment of $6,231, and the All Other group of businesses of $206.

2Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $9,876, the Industrial segment of $7,737, and the All Other group of businesses of $214.

3Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(462) and the Industrial segment of $(956).

4Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Industrial segment of $215.

5Included in Corporate are gains from the divestiture of businesses, including $(1,250) from the sale of the S3 business, part of the Industrial segment, and $(3,228) from the sale of the Protective Solutions business ("Protexic"), part of the All Other group of businesses.

6Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(540), the Industrial segment of $(2,278), and the All Other group of businesses of $(667).

YEAR-TO-DATE RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following tables reconcile the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the six-month period ended June 29, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS")

For the six-month period ended June 29, 2025 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating

Profit Income

Before

Income

Taxes Provision

for Income

Taxes Net Income

Attributable

to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP)1 $ 302,527 $ 174,424 $ 60,647 $ 547,852 $ 5.51 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs2 38,427 38,427 8,757 39,336 0.40 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 1,755 1,755 433 1,322 0.01 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 86,154 86,154 19,005 66,936 0.67 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 23,333 23,333 5,397 17,888 0.18 Loss/(Gain) on divestiture of business3 6,266 6,266 886 (419,168 ) (4.21 ) Non-operating pension costs - 6,103 1,559 4,544 0.05 Net gains from derivatives (795 ) (795 ) (196 ) (599 ) (0.01 ) Other adjustments4 1,994 1,994 (9,804 ) 14,844 0.14 Total adjustments 157,134 163,237 26,037 (274,897 ) (2.77 ) Adjusted $ 459,661 $ 337,661 $ 86,684 $ 272,955 $ 2.74 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately. 1 Operating profit, income before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $663,564, $638,752, and $209,032, respectively. 2 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related costs relate mostly to the Company's December 2024 acquisition of Eviosys and April 2025 divestiture of TFP. 3 Loss/(gain) on divestiture of business primarily consists of the gain on the sale of the Company's Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging business, included in "Net income from discontinued operations" in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. 4 Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily related to tax rate changes on AOCI and rate differences between non-U.S. jurisdictions related to acquisitions/divestitures.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating

Profit Income

Before

Income

Taxes Provision

for Income

Taxes Net Income

Attributable

to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP) 1 $ 168,383 $ 114,139 $ 24,627 $ 155,988 $ 1.57 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 27,596 27,596 7,064 20,772 0.21 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (987 ) (987 ) (248 ) (739 ) (0.01 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 35,373 35,373 8,703 34,342 0.35 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 48,973 48,973 9,841 40,702 0.41 Gain on divestiture of business (4,478 ) (4,478 ) 1,222 (5,700 ) (0.06 ) Other income, net - (5,867 ) - (5,867 ) (0.06 ) Non-operating pension costs - 7,465 1,855 5,610 0.06 Net gains from derivatives (3,771 ) (3,771 ) (948 ) (2,823 ) (0.03 ) Other adjustments2 1,304 1,726 5,635 (4,035 ) (0.04 ) Total adjustments 104,010 106,030 33,124 82,262 0.83 Adjusted $ 272,393 $ 220,169 $ 57,751 $ 238,250 $ 2.40 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately. 1 Operating profit, income before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $84,442, $83,341, and $20,040, respectively. 2 Other adjustments includes discrete tax items primarily related to a $4,455 adjustment to deferred taxes from the post-acquisition restructuring of the partitions business.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 547,852 $ 155,988 Adjustments: Interest expense 145,305 60,860 Interest income (11,751 ) (7,113 ) Provision for income taxes 269,679 44,667 Depreciation and amortization 250,967 180,045 Non-operating pension costs 6,103 7,465 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (164 ) 236 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 23,759 50,868 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 1,755 (987 ) Gain on divestiture of business (619,507 ) (4,478 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 51,103 27,930 Other income, net - (5,867 ) Net gains from derivatives (795 ) (3,771 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments 1,381 1,124 Adjusted EBITDA $ 665,687 $ 506,967 Net Sales $ 3,619,669 $ 2,587,437 Net sales related to discontinued operations $ 320,678 $ 673,585

1Adjusted EBITDA is calculated on a total Company basis, including both continuing and discontinued operations.





The following tables reconcile segment operating profit, the closest GAAP measure of profitability, to segment adjusted EBITDA.

Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 Excludes results of discontinued operations Dollars in thousands Consumer Industrial All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 301,124 $ 152,355 $ 25,035 $ (175,987 ) $ 302,527 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization1 101,756 58,171 5,197 86,154 251,278 Other expense2 - - - (13,076 ) (13,076 ) Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 119 4,072 - - 4,191 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges3 - - - 23,333 23,333 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves4 - - - 1,755 1,755 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs5 - - - 38,427 38,427 Loss on divestiture of business6 - - - 6,266 6,266 Net gains from derivatives7 - - - (795 ) (795 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments - - - 1,994 1,994 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 402,999 $ 214,598 $ 30,232 $ (31,929 ) $ 615,900 Net Sales $ 2,293,626 $ 1,145,948 $ 180,095 Segment Operating Profit Margin 13.1 % 13.3 % 13.9 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.6 % 18.7 % 16.8 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $74,835, the Industrial segment of $10,920, and the All Other group of businesses of $399.

2These expenses relate to charges from third-party financial institutions related to our centralized treasury program under which the Company sells certain trade accounts receivables in order to accelerate its cash collection cycle primarily within the Consumer segment.

3Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $2,709, the Industrial segment of $20,763, and gains associated with the All Other group of businesses of $(27).

4Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $1,755.

5Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $21,209 and the Industrial segment of $431.

6Included in Corporate are net losses on the divestitures of businesses associated with the Industrial segment of $6,266, including a loss of $2,083 from the sale of a recycling facility in Asheville, N.C. and losses totaling $4,183 related to the sale of a production facility in France and the entirety of our business in Venezuela.

7Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(76), the Industrial segment of $(688), and the All Other group of businesses of $(31).

Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Excludes results of discontinued operations Dollars in thousands Consumer Industrial All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 132,323 $ 132,802 $ 30,990 $ (127,732 ) $ 168,383 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization1 50,129 57,144 6,369 35,373 149,015 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 47 3,364 - - 3,411 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 - - - 48,973 48,973 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 - - - (987 ) (987 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 - - - 27,596 27,596 Gain on divestiture of business5 - - - (4,478 ) (4,478 ) Net gains from derivatives6 - - - (3,771 ) (3,771 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments - - - 1,304 1,304 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,499 $ 193,310 $ 37,359 $ (23,722 ) $ 389,446 Net Sales $ 1,164,721 $ 1,193,830 $ 228,886 Segment Operating Profit Margin 11.4 % 11.1 % 13.5 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.7 % 16.2 % 16.3 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $22,099, the Industrial segment of $12,862, and the All Other group of businesses of $412.

2Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $14,193, the Industrial segment of $30,340, and the All Other group of businesses of $1,362.

3Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(370) and the Industrial segment of $(617).

4Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $(281) and the Industrial segment of $871.

5Included in Corporate are gains from the divestiture of businesses, including $(1,250) from the sale of the S3 business, part of the Industrial segment, and $(3,228) from the sale of Protexic, part of the All Other group of businesses.

6Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(583), the Industrial segment of $(2,467), and the All Other group of businesses of $(721).





Free Cash Flow