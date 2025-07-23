Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $2.4 Million or $0.74 per Share for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

HAMPSTEAD, Md., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the "Bank" and, together with the Company, "we", "us" and "our"), announced that net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $2.4 million, or $0.74 per common share (basic and diluted) compared to $2.3 million, or $0.74 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2024. The Company's return on average equity during the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 8.18% compared to 8.81% for the same period in 2024. The Company's return on average assets during both the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was 0.58%.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.2 million, or $0.38 per common share (basic and diluted) compared to $1.1 million, or $0.35 per common share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2024. The Company's return on average equity during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 8.15% compared to 8.23% for the same period in 2024. The Company's return on average assets during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 0.58% compared to 0.55% for the same period in 2024.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.18 million higher when compared to the same period in 2024 due to a widening net interest margin of 2.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 2.70% for the same period in 2024. The yield on earning assets increased to 5.11% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 4.76% for the same period in 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 2.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, up from 2.57% for the same period in 2024. Average interest earning assets were $793.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $772.3 million for the same period in 2024. Gross interest income increased by $2.0 million to $20.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, up from $18.2 million for the same period in 2024. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $31.8 million to $650.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $618.9 million for the same period in 2024. Total interest expense increased $756 thousand to $8.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2024.

The Company recorded a $268 thousand provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025. There was no provision recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the provision was related to the write down of one loan by $356 thousand, which was ultimately foreclosed upon.

Noninterest income increased by $91 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due to several factors, including a $53 thousand increase in mortgage banking revenue, a $26 thousand increase in bank owned life insurance income, a $126 thousand increase in gain on settlement of fair value hedge, and an $83 thousand increase in fees and commissions. These increases were offset by lower service charges on deposits of $70 thousand and $143 thousand of non-recurring gain on insurance settlement recognized in 2024. Noninterest expense was $992 thousand higher in the six months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024, due primarily to a $294 thousand in salaries and benefits and a $329 thousand combined increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs. ATM and debit card expenses increased by $35 thousand due to security enhancements added with the core system conversion. Also, the Bank's FDIC assessment expense increased by $124 thousand due to higher FDIC assessment rates. Professional services increased by $27 thousand due to the higher legal fees in 2025 related to stockholder matters.

Total assets decreased slightly to $842.2 million at June 30, 2025 from $844.6 million at December 31, 2024. Loans increased to $615.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $583.0 million at December 31, 2024. Investments in debt securities decreased to $142.8 million at June 30, 2025 from $146.2 million at December 31, 2024. Deposits decreased to $748.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $758.8 million at December 31, 2024. The Company's tangible equity was $53.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $49.2 million at December 31, 2024.

The book value of the Company's common stock increased to $18.97 per share at June 30, 2025 from $17.77 per share at December 31, 2024. Book value per share at June 30, 2025 is reflective of the $15.1 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank's available for sale ("AFS") securities portfolio as a result of the rise in interest rates since the time of purchase. Changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company's equity, but are not included in the income statement. The AFS securities portfolio is comprised of 72% government agency mortgage backed securities which are fully guaranteed, 23% investment grade non agency mortgage backed securities, 1% investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and 4% subordinated debt of other community banks. Management does not believe there is any indication of credit deterioration in any of the bonds and we intend to hold these securities to maturity, so no actual losses are anticipated. There is no impact on regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented "Our net interest margin has continued to grow over the past year. Our yields on earning assets are rising with our loan growth and loans are renewing at higher interest rate levels. This coupled with moderating cost of funds has improved our net interest income. Loan growth is strong with over $32.5 million in net loans being booked in the first half of 2025. Asset quality remains high with few delinquencies and our liquidity position remains strong. Moving into the second half of 2025, we believe we are well positioned to improve on the gains we have made thus far. "

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent company of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, Route 26, and Route 45 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group's OTCID Market under the symbol "FMFG".

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "will," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands except share data (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2025

2024 * Assets Cash and due from banks $ 30,282 $ 63,962 Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 1,001 697 Cash and cash equivalents 31,283 64,659 Certificates of deposit in other banks 100 100 Securities available for sale, at fair value 121,434 125,713 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit losses of $81 and $60 21,328 20,499 Equity security, at fair value 535 518 Restricted stock, at cost 1,190 921 Mortgage loans held for sale 641 157 Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,233 and $4,260 615,469 582,993 Premises and equipment, net 7,267 7,349 Accrued interest receivable 2,388 2,439 Deferred income taxes, net 7,120 7,606 Other real estate owned, net 2,758 1,176 Bank owned life insurance 15,535 15,324 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,022 7,026 Other assets 8,148 8,163 Total Assets $ 842,218 $ 844,643 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 121,398 $ 107,197 Interest-bearing 627,500 651,609 Total deposits 748,898 758,806 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 4,772 5,564 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 10,000 5,000 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 10,388 11,329 Accrued interest payable 919 1,003 Other liabilities 6,995 6,669 Total liabilities 781,972 788,371 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,175,347 shares in 2025 and 3,166,653 shares in 2024 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 31,299 31,136 Retained earnings 43,976 41,613 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,061 ) (16,509 ) Total Stockholders' equity 60,246 56,272 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 842,218 $ 844,643 * Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Dollars in thousands except per share data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 8,899 $ 7,238 $ 17,265 $ 14,120 Investment securities - taxable 1,070 1,592 2,121 3,171 Investment securities - tax exempt 153 138 309 274 Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 171 212 485 681 Total interest income 10,293 9,180 20,180 18,246 Interest expense Deposits 4,071 3,232 8,321 6,333 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 12 13 29 36 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 110 32 122 44 Federal Reserve Bank advances - 641 - 1,263 Long-term debt 109 129 222 262 Total interest expense 4,302 4,047 8,694 7,938 Net interest income 5,991 5,133 11,486 10,308 Provision for credit losses 238 - 268 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,753 5,133 11,218 10,308 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 178 217 342 412 Mortgage banking income 47 18 76 23 Bank owned life insurance income 106 94 211 185 Fair value adjustment of equity security 1 (2 ) 10 (6 ) Gain (loss) on settlement of fair value hedge - (31 ) 94 (32 ) Gain on insurance proceeds, net - - - 143 Other fees and commissions 124 78 236 153 Total noninterest income 456 374 969 878 Noninterest expense Salaries 2,191 1,993 4,398 3,969 Employee benefits 531 441 913 1,048 Occupancy 280 278 608 524 Furniture and equipment 480 328 815 570 Professional services 218 158 391 364 Automated teller machine and debit card expenses 168 166 336 301 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 117 94 316 192 Postage, delivery, and armored carrier 64 64 142 145 Advertising 74 74 130 123 Other real estate owned expense, net 67 3 71 5 Other 540 524 1,108 995 Total noninterest expense 4,730 4,123 9,228 8,236 Income before income taxes 1,479 1,384 2,959 2,950 Income taxes 280 305 596 652 Net income $ 1,199 $ 1,079 $ 2,363 $ 2,298 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.38 $ 0.35 $ 0.74 $ 0.74 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.35 $ 0.74 $ 0.74

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Data (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands except per share data As of or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2023 OPERATING DATA Interest income $ 10,293 $ 9,180 $ 7,384 Interest expense 4,302 4,047 2,113 Net interest income 5,991 5,133 5,271 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 238 - (225 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 5,753 5,133 5,496 Noninterest income 456 374 403 Noninterest expense 4,730 4,123 3,686 Income before income taxes 1,479 1,384 2,213 Income taxes 280 305 543 Net income $ 1,199 $ 1,079 $ 1,670 PER SHARE DATA Net income (Basic and diluted) $ 0.38 $ 0.35 $ 0.54 Dividends $ 0.00 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Book value $ 18.97 $ 17.77 $ 16.13 KEY RATIOS Return on average assets 0.58 % 0.55 % 0.92 % Return on average equity 8.15 % 8.23 % 13.22 % Efficiency ratio 73.37 % 74.86 % 68.17 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.03 % 2.71 % 3.00 % Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.51 % 9.58 % 9.99 % AT PERIOD END Total assets $ 842,218 $ 798,556 $ 730,262 Gross loans 619,702 550,118 535,646 Cash and cash equivalents 31,283 24,510 12,288 Securities 142,762 177,661 139,949 Deposits 748,898 651,209 631,811 Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 20,388 81,271 38,154 Stockholders' equity 60,246 54,543 49,834 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 825,060 $ 784,510 $ 726,212 Gross loans 616,097 541,267 531,173 Cash and cash equivalents 14,959 18,395 9,151 Securities 165,409 204,779 167,107 Deposits 734,631 647,215 630,567 Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 20,786 72,762 35,249 Stockholders' equity 58,827 52,431 50,538 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets $ 3,028 $ 1,646 $ 1,898 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.36 % 0.21 % 0.26 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.68 % 0.74 % 0.87 %

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Data (Unaudited) Amounts in thousands except per share data As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2023 OPERATING DATA Interest income $ 20,180 $ 18,246 $ 14,437 Interest expense 8,694 7,938 3,509 Net interest income 11,486 10,308 10,928 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 268 - (495 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,218 10,308 11,423 Noninterest income 969 878 785 Noninterest expense 9,228 8,236 7,443 Income before income taxes 2,959 2,950 4,765 Income taxes 596 652 1,194 Net income $ 2,363 $ 2,298 $ 3,571 PER SHARE DATA Net income (Basic and diluted) $ 0.74 $ 0.74 $ 1.16 Dividends $ 0.00 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Book value $ 18.97 $ 17.77 $ 16.13 KEY RATIOS Return on average assets 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.99 % Return on average equity 8.18 % 8.81 % 14.34 % Efficiency ratio 74.09 % 73.63 % 63.23 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.92 % 2.70 % 3.09 % Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.51 % 9.58 % 9.99 % AT PERIOD END Total assets $ 842,218 $ 798,556 $ 730,262 Gross loans 619,702 550,118 535,646 Cash and cash equivalents 31,283 24,510 12,288 Securities 142,762 177,661 139,949 Deposits 748,898 651,209 631,811 Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 20,388 81,271 38,154 Stockholders' equity 60,246 54,543 49,834 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 820,910 $ 792,174 $ 724,668 Gross loans 604,875 537,917 528,368 Cash and cash equivalents 21,830 27,809 8,936 Securities 166,812 206,593 168,482 Deposits 733,685 655,331 628,434 Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 18,291 71,140 35,689 Stockholders' equity 57,742 52,192 49,802 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets $ 3,028 $ 1,646 $ 1,898 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.36 % 0.21 % 0.26 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.68 % 0.74 % 0.87 %