Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gamechanger im Anmarsch? Analysten sehen noch Nachholpotenzial bei dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911990 | ISIN: US7291321005 | Ticker-Symbol: PX4
Stuttgart
24.07.25 | 07:35
112,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PLEXUS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLEXUS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,00114,0011:17
112,00114,0008:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2025 22:18 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Plexus Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

NEENAH, WI, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal third quarter ended June 28, 2025, and guidance for our fiscal fourth quarter ending September 27, 2025.

  • Reports fiscal third quarter 2025 revenue of $1.018 billion, GAAP operating margin of 5.3% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.64.
  • Reports fiscal third quarter 2025 non-GAAP operating margin of 6.0% and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.90, excluding $0.26 of stock-based compensation expense.
  • Initiates fiscal fourth quarter 2025 revenue guidance of $1.025 billion to $1.065 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.57 to $1.72, including $0.25 of stock-based compensation expense. Fiscal fourth quarter non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.82 to $1.97 excludes stock-based compensation expense.
Three Months Ended
Jun 28, 2025 Jun 28, 2025 Sep 27, 2025
Q3F25 Results Q3F25 Guidance Q4F25 Guidance
Summary GAAP Items
Revenue (in billions)$1.018 $1.000 to $1.040 $1.025 to $1.065
Operating margin5.3% 5.0% to 5.4% 5.0% to 5.4%
Diluted EPS$1.64 $1.40 to $1.55 $1.57 to $1.72
Summary Non-GAAP Items (1)
Adjusted operating margin (2)6.0% 5.7% to 6.1% 5.7% to 6.1%
Adjusted EPS (3)$1.90 $1.65 to $1.80 $1.82 to $1.97
Return on invested capital (ROIC)14.1%
Economic return5.2%
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Excludes stock-based compensation expense of approximately 70 bps for Q3F25 results, Q3F25 guidance and Q4F25 guidance.
(3) Excludes stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, of $0.26 for Q3F25 results and $0.25 for Q3F25 guidance and Q4F25 guidance.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Information

  • Won 41 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $250 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production.
  • Generated fiscal third quarter free cash flow of $13.2 million, contributing to fiscal year-to-date free cash flow of $56.8 million.
  • Purchased $18.4 million of our shares at an average price of $128.70 per share during the quarter.
  • As previously announced on May 14, 2025, Plexus' Board of Directors approved a new $100.0 million share repurchase program. Plexus has recently begun repurchasing shares under this $100.0 million program as the previous $50.0 million program has been fulfilled.

Todd Kelsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Plexus team continues to execute at a high level in driving numerous efficiency initiatives, which resulted in another strong quarter of financial performance. Fiscal third quarter revenue of $1.018 billion grew sequentially and was in-line with guidance, non-GAAP operating margin of 6.0% was near the high end of guidance and non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 exceeded guidance. Furthermore, free cash flow again surpassed our expectations."

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Fiscal third quarter cash cycle of 69 days was consistent with expectations and one day higher than the fiscal second quarter. For the sixth consecutive quarter, we drove a reduction in our gross inventory balance. This result, combined with other improvements to our cash cycle and our strong operating performance, produced fiscal third quarter return on invested capital of 14.1%, which exceeded our weighted average cost of capital by 520 basis points. We also delivered better than anticipated free cash flow of $13.2 million in support of our expectation to achieve approximately $100 million in free cash flow for fiscal 2025. Finally, furthering our commitment to return cash to our shareholders, we repurchased $18.4 million of our shares during the fiscal third quarter, while adding a $100 million share repurchase program to our previous, now fully-utilized, $50 million program."

Mr. Kelsey added, "Our go-to-market team secured 41 fiscal third quarter manufacturing wins with well-balanced market sector diversification, representing $250 million in annualized revenue. Included in these wins are share gains resulting from our sustained focus on zero defects and perfect delivery as well as new customers in each of our market sectors with products aligned to exciting growth technologies."

Mr. Kelsey continued, "We expect to deliver strong fiscal fourth quarter financial results, including further sequential revenue growth. We anticipate generating this revenue expansion through share gains, new program ramps and growth with new customers, while overcoming muted end market demand, evolving new program ramp timelines and uncertainties created by tariffs. We are guiding revenue of $1.025 to $1.065 billion, non-GAAP operating margin of 5.7% to 6.1% and non-GAAP EPS of $1.82 to $1.97. At the midpoint, our fiscal fourth quarter guidance would result in robust non-GAAP fiscal 2025 EPS growth of 26%."

Mr. Kelsey concluded, "We are committed to creating long-term shareholder value through enabling customer success and focused initiatives that drive organizational and operational efficiency. We are bullish on the growth opportunities our solutions and market sectors provide. Our strategy is creating opportunities to gain share and capture new outsourcing opportunities in support of delivering sustained strong financial performance and growth exceeding that of our end markets."

Quarterly ComparisonThree Months Ended
(in thousands, except EPS)Jun 28, 2025 Mar 29, 2025 Jun 29, 2024
Revenue$1,018,308 $980,170 $960,751
Gross profit 103,288 97,751 94,415
Operating income 53,608 48,791 39,246
Net income 45,116 39,073 25,140
Diluted EPS$1.64 $1.41 $0.91
Gross margin 10.1% 10.0% 9.8%
Operating margin 5.3% 5.0% 4.1%
ROIC (1) 14.1% 13.7% 10.4%
Economic return (1) 5.2% 4.8% 2.2%
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus' market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 48% of revenue during the third quarter of both fiscal 2025 and 2024, which is down three percentage points from the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Business Segments ($ in millions)Three Months Ended
Jun 28, 2025 Mar 29, 2025 Jun 29, 2024
Americas$312 $295 $306
Asia-Pacific 594 587 521
Europe, Middle East and Africa 117 103 137
Elimination of inter-segment sales (5) (5) (3)
Total Revenue$1,018 $980 $961
Market Sectors ($ in millions)Three Months Ended
Jun 28, 2025 Mar 29, 2025 Jun 29, 2024
Aerospace/Defense$18318% $17218% $17818%
Healthcare/Life Sciences 42041% 41142% 38040%
Industrial 41541% 39740% 40342%
Total Revenue$1,018 $980 $961

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 14.1%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a four-quarter period for the third fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2025 is 8.9%. ROIC for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 less Plexus' weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 5.2%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended June 28, 2025, cash flows provided by operations was $26.9 million, less capital expenditures of $13.7 million, resulting in free cash flow of $13.2 million.

Cash Cycle DaysThree Months Ended
Jun 28, 2025 Mar 29, 2025 Jun 29, 2024
Days in Accounts Receivable59 57 61
Days in Contract Assets13 12 11
Days in Inventory128 132 151
Days in Accounts Payable(72) (70) (62)
Days in Advanced Payments(59) (63) (78)
Annualized Cash Cycle (1)69 68 83
(1) Plexus calculates cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in advanced payments.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What:Plexus Fiscal 2025 Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
When:Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Where:Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:
Webcast link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/103729490
Replay:The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months

Investor and Media Contact
Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus
Since 1979, Plexus has helped create the products that build a better world. Driven by a passion for excellence, we partner with our customers to design, manufacture and service highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments. From life-saving medical devices and mission-critical aerospace and defense products to industrial automation systems and semiconductor capital equipment, our innovative solutions across the lifecycle of a product converge where advanced technology and human impact intersect. We provide these solutions to market-leading as well as disruptive global companies in the Aerospace/Defense, Healthcare/Life Sciences, and Industrial sectors, supported by a global team of over 20,000 members across our 26 facilities in the Americas ("AMER"), Asia-Pacific ("APAC") and Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") regions. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement
The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the outcome of litigation and regulatory investigations and proceedings, including the results of any challenges with regard to such outcomes; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; any tax law changes and related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and regulatory matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business; the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, escalating tensions between China and Taiwan or China and the United States, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2024 Form 10-K.

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Jun 28, Jun 29, Jun 28, Jun 29,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Net sales$1,018,308 $960,751 $2,974,600 $2,910,258
Cost of sales 915,020 866,336 2,672,869 2,639,640
Gross profit 103,288 94,415 301,731 270,618
Operating expenses:
Selling and administrative expenses 49,680 45,950 147,789 136,487
Restructuring and other charges, net - 9,219 4,683 20,257
Operating income 53,608 39,246 149,259 113,874
Other income (expense):
Interest expense (2,501) (7,389) (9,192) (23,299)
Interest income 934 1,015 3,039 2,640
Miscellaneous, net (2,205) (2,568) (4,753) (9,097)
Income before income taxes 49,836 30,304 138,353 84,118
Income tax expense 4,720 5,164 16,897 13,524
Net income$45,116 $25,140 $121,456 $70,594
Earnings per share:
Basic$1.67 $0.92 $4.48 $2.57
Diluted$1.64 $0.91 $4.39 $2.53
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 27,059 27,364 27,084 27,463
Diluted 27,532 27,765 27,670 27,918
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Jun 28, Sep 28,
2025 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$237,567 $345,109
Restricted cash 50 2,353
Accounts receivable 663,549 622,366
Contract assets 145,145 120,560
Inventories 1,278,219 1,311,434
Prepaid expenses and other 70,538 75,328
Total current assets 2,395,068 2,477,150
Property, plant and equipment, net 534,560 501,112
Operating lease right-of-use assets 74,741 74,360
Deferred income taxes 73,550 73,919
Other assets 27,714 27,280
Total non-current assets 710,565 676,671
Total assets$3,105,633 $3,153,821
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations$50,678 $157,325
Accounts payable 722,270 606,378
Advanced payments from customers 592,512 709,152
Accrued salaries and wages 89,797 94,448
Other accrued liabilities 61,196 75,991
Total current liabilities 1,516,453 1,643,294
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 92,215 89,993
Accrued income taxes payable - 17,198
Long-term operating lease liabilities 31,192 32,275
Deferred income taxes 5,986 8,234
Other liabilities 40,702 38,002
Total non-current liabilities 170,095 185,702
Total liabilities 1,686,548 1,828,996
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock 547 545
Additional paid-in-capital 688,002 680,638
Common stock held in treasury (1,233,922) (1,190,115)
Retained earnings 1,944,599 1,823,143
Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,859 10,614
Total shareholders' equity 1,419,085 1,324,825
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,105,633 $3,153,821
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Jun 28, Mar 29, Jun 29, Jun 28, Jun 29,
2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Operating income, as reported$53,608 $48,791 $39,246 $149,259 $113,874
Operating margin, as reported 5.3% 5.0% 4.1% 5.0% 3.9%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring costs (1) - - 9,219 4,683 22,507
Other non-recurring income (2) - - - - (2,250)
Stock-based compensation 7,691 7,132 7,205 21,813 19,636
Non-GAAP operating income$61,299 $55,923 $55,670 $175,755 $153,767
Non-GAAP operating margin 6.0% 5.7% 5.8% 5.9% 5.3%
Net income, as reported$45,116 $39,073 $25,140 $121,456 $70,594
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring costs, net of tax (1) - - 8,251 4,191 20,144
Other non-recurring income, net of tax (2) - - - - (2,014)
Stock-based compensation, net of tax 7,307 6,775 6,845 20,722 19,276
Adjusted net income$52,423 $45,848 $40,236 $146,369 $108,000
Diluted earnings per share, as reported$1.64 $1.41 $0.91 $4.39 $2.53
Non-GAAP per share adjustments:
Restructuring costs, net of tax (1) - - 0.30 0.15 0.72
Other non-recurring income, net of tax (2) - - - - (0.07)
Stock-based compensation, net of tax 0.26 0.25 0.24 0.75 0.69
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$1.90 $1.66 $1.45 $5.29 $3.87
(1) During the three months ended June 29, 2024, restructuring and impairment charges of $9.2 million, or $8.3 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company's workforce as well as closure costs associated with a site in the Company's AMER region.
During the nine months ended June 28, 2025, restructuring costs of $4.7 million, or $4.2 million net of taxes, were incurred primarily for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company's workforce in the EMEA and AMER regions.
During the nine months ended June 29, 2024, restructuring costs of $22.5 million, or $20.1 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company's workforce as well as closure costs associated with a site in the Company's EMEA region and with a site in the Company's AMER region.
(2) During the nine months ended June 29, 2024, insurance proceeds of $2.3 million, or $2.0 million net of taxes, were received related to an arbitration decision associated with a contractual matter that occurred in the Company's EMEA region in fiscal 2023.
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
ROIC and Economic Return CalculationsNine Months Ended Six Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Jun 28, Mar 29, Jun 29,
2025 2025 2024
Operating income, as reported $149,259 $95,651 $113,874
Restructuring and other charges, net 4,683 4,683 20,257
Accelerated stock-based compensation (1)+ - + - + 892
Adjusted operating income $153,942 $100,334 $135,023
÷ 3 x 2 ÷ 3
$51,314 $45,008
x 4 x 4
Adjusted annualized operating income $205,256 $200,668 $180,032
Adjusted effective tax ratex 11% x 13% x 16%
Tax impact 22,578 26,087 28,805
Adjusted operating income (tax-effected) $182,678 $174,581 $151,227
Average invested capital÷$1,298,575 ÷$1,276,742 ÷$1,454,871
ROIC 14.1% 13.7% 10.4%
Weighted average cost of capital- 8.9% - 8.9% - 8.2%
Economic return 5.2% 4.8% 2.2%
Average Invested Capital CalculationsJun 28, Mar 29, Dec 28, Sep 28,
2025 2025 2024 2024
Equity$1,419,085 $1,351,675 $1,319,069 $1,324,825
Plus:
Debt and finance lease obligations - current 50,678 121,014 121,977 157,325
Operating lease obligations - current (2) 8,470 9,968 14,875 14,697
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term 92,215 88,761 88,728 89,993
Operating lease obligations - long-term 31,192 32,720 35,124 32,275
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (237,567) (310,531) (317,161) (345,109)
$1,364,073 $1,293,607 $1,262,612 $1,274,006
Average Invested Capital CalculationsJun 29, Mar 30, Dec 30, Sep 30,
2024 2024 2023 2023
Equity$1,266,360 $1,259,762 $1,266,755 $1,214,382
Plus:
Debt and finance lease obligations - current 258,175 245,964 251,119 240,205
Operating lease obligations - current (2) 7,990 8,281 9,172 8,363
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term 90,715 192,025 192,118 190,853
Operating lease obligations - long-term 31,923 33,915 35,989 38,552
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (269,868) (265,053) (231,982) (256,233)
$1,385,295 $1,474,894 $1,523,171 $1,436,122
(1)During the nine months ended June 29, 2024, $0.9 million of accelerated stock-based compensation expense was recorded in selling and administrative expense in the accompanying Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as a result of a previously announced executive retirement agreement.
(2)Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.