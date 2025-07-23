Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation ("Univest" or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $20.0 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $18.1 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Loans

Gross loans and leases decreased $31.9 million, or 0.5% (2.0% annualized), from March 31, 2025 and $25.4 million, or 0.4% (0.8% annualized), from December 31, 2024 primarily due to decreases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans and lease financings, partially offset by increases in commercial, construction and home equity loans. Gross loans and leases increased $116.3 million, or 1.7%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage and home equity loans, partially offset by decreases in commercial and construction loans and lease financings.

Deposits and Liquidity

Total deposits decreased $75.8 million, or 1.1% (4.4% annualized), from March 31, 2025, primarily due to seasonal decreases in public funds deposits and decreases in consumer and brokered deposits, partially offset by an increase in commercial deposits. Excluding decreases of $105.9 million in seasonal public funds deposits and $47.5 million in brokered deposits, deposits increased by $77.5 million during the quarter. Total deposits decreased $176.6 million, or 2.6% (5.2% annualized), from December 31, 2024, due to decreases in consumer and public funds deposits, partially offset by increases in commercial and brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $87.3 million, or 1.3%, from June 30, 2024, due to increases in commercial and public funds deposits, partially offset by decreases in consumer and brokered deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.5 billion and represented 22.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 billion representing 21.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2025. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.5 billion at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. This represented 23.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 21.9% at March 31, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, the Corporation and its subsidiaries reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $160.4 million and had committed borrowing capacity of $3.6 billion, of which $2.3 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $469.0 million at June 30, 2025. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $59.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased $8.5 million, or 16.7%, from the second quarter of 2024 and $2.8 million, or 4.9%, from the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was driven by higher average balances of loans and higher yields on interest earning assets, as well as a reduction in our overall cost of funds. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by higher yields on interest earning assets and lower average balances of interest-bearing liabilities and related costs.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.20% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.09% for the first quarter of 2025 and 2.84% for the second quarter of 2024. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately four basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and approximately two basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 3.12% for the first quarter of 2025 and 2.86% for the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $21.5 million, an increase of $521 thousand, or 2.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Other income increased $491 thousand, or 65.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase of $299 thousand in gains on sale of Small Business Administration loans.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $276 thousand, or 13.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in treasury management income.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $222 thousand, or 4.2%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to new customer relationships and appreciation of assets under management and supervision.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $729 thousand, or 42.6%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased salable volume.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $50.3 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 3.3%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $1.3 million, or 4.5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, due to increases in salary and medical claims expense. Additionally, variable compensation increased due to increased profitability.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to an effective tax rate of 19.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were favorably impacted by proceeds of BOLI death benefits received in both periods. Excluding the BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 20.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets totaled $50.6 million at June 30, 2025, $34.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $36.6 million at June 30, 2024. During the quarter, a $23.7 million commercial loan relationship was placed on nonaccrual status due to, among other things, suspected fraud. Subsequent to the relationship being placed on nonaccrual status, a $7.3 million charge-off was recognized during the quarter. The remaining $16.4 million carrying value is supported by the appraised value of real estate collateral.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.7 million and $809 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in charge-offs for the quarter compared to the prior periods was due to the previously discussed $7.3 million charge-off associated with a nonaccrual commercial loan relationship.

The provision for credit losses was $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.3 million and $707 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On July 23, 2025, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on August 20, 2025 to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 172,757 shares of common stock at an average price of $28.45 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $28.77. As of June 30, 2025, 1,005,637 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 76,624 $ 73,319 $ 75,998 $ 78,346 $ 66,808 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 83,741 95,815 252,846 426,354 124,103 Cash and cash equivalents 160,365 169,134 328,844 504,700 190,911 Investment securities held-to-maturity 128,455 130,889 134,111 137,681 140,112 Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses 366,421 364,503 357,361 354,100 342,776 Investments in equity securities 1,801 1,667 2,506 2,406 2,995 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost 36,482 35,732 38,980 40,235 37,438 Loans held for sale 17,774 13,150 16,653 17,131 28,176 Loans and leases held for investment 6,801,185 6,833,037 6,826,583 6,730,734 6,684,837 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (86,989 ) (87,790 ) (87,091 ) (86,041 ) (85,745 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 6,714,196 6,745,247 6,739,492 6,644,693 6,599,092 Premises and equipment, net 47,140 47,175 46,671 47,411 48,174 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,278 27,182 28,531 29,260 29,985 Goodwill 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 7,967 8,061 8,309 7,158 7,701 Bank owned life insurance 140,086 139,482 139,351 138,744 137,823 Accrued interest and other assets 115,581 117,435 112,098 106,708 114,753 Total assets $ 7,939,056 $ 7,975,167 $ 8,128,417 $ 8,205,737 $ 7,855,446 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,461,189 $ 1,433,995 $ 1,414,635 $ 1,323,953 $ 1,397,308 Interest-bearing deposits: 5,121,471 5,224,503 5,344,624 5,530,195 5,098,014 Total deposits 6,582,660 6,658,498 6,759,259 6,854,148 6,495,322 Short-term borrowings 6,271 4,031 11,181 8,256 11,781 Long-term debt 200,000 175,000 225,000 225,000 250,000 Subordinated notes 149,511 149,386 149,261 149,136 149,011 Operating lease liabilities 30,106 30,062 31,485 32,246 33,015 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 53,775 54,718 64,930 59,880 62,180 Total liabilities 7,022,323 7,071,695 7,241,116 7,328,666 7,001,309 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 301,640 300,634 302,829 301,262 300,166 Retained earnings 555,403 541,776 525,780 512,938 500,482 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit (34,969 ) (37,922 ) (43,992 ) (41,623 ) (54,124 ) Treasury stock, at cost (63,125 ) (58,800 ) (55,100 ) (53,290 ) (50,171 ) Total shareholders' equity 916,733 903,472 887,301 877,071 854,137 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,939,056 $ 7,975,167 $ 8,128,417 $ 8,205,737 $ 7,855,446 For the three months ended, For the six months ended, Balance Sheet (Average) 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 06/30/25 06/30/24 Assets 7,979,475 $ 7,981,043 $ 8,163,347 $ 8,005,265 $ 7,721,540 $ 7,980,254 $ 7,709,058 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 497,214 500,078 500,748 493,334 493,140 498,638 497,061 Loans and leases, gross 6,846,938 6,856,503 6,758,649 6,730,791 6,640,536 6,851,694 6,608,950 Deposits 6,633,250 6,617,653 6,804,483 6,641,324 6,353,752 6,625,494 6,328,804 Shareholders' equity 908,536 896,811 880,237 864,406 844,572 902,706 843,559

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End) 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,052,246 $ 1,034,361 $ 1,037,835 $ 1,044,043 $ 1,055,332 Real estate-commercial 3,485,615 3,546,402 3,530,451 3,442,083 3,373,889 Real estate-construction 302,424 281,785 274,483 285,616 313,229 Real estate-residential secured for business purpose 535,210 536,082 536,095 530,674 532,628 Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose 984,166 992,767 994,972 969,562 952,665 Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose 195,014 189,119 186,836 182,901 179,150 Loans to individuals 14,069 16,930 21,250 26,794 26,430 Lease financings 232,441 235,591 244,661 249,061 251,514 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income 6,801,185 6,833,037 6,826,583 6,730,734 6,684,837 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (86,989 ) (87,790 ) (87,091 ) (86,041 ) (85,745 ) Net loans and leases held for investment $ 6,714,196 $ 6,745,247 $ 6,739,492 $ 6,644,693 $ 6,599,092 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale $ 27,909 $ 11,126 $ 12,667 $ 15,319 $ 16,200 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 125 322 321 310 205 Total nonperforming loans and leases 28,034 11,448 12,988 15,629 16,405 Other real estate owned 22,471 22,433 20,141 20,915 20,007 Repossessed assets 80 79 76 79 149 Total nonperforming assets $ 50,585 $ 33,960 $ 33,205 $ 36,623 $ 36,561 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.41 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.24 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.41 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.25 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.64 % 0.43 % 0.41 % 0.45 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 86,989 $ 87,790 $ 87,091 $ 86,041 $ 85,745 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.28 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases 311.69 % 789.05 % 687.54 % 561.66 % 529.29 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases 310.30 % 766.86 % 670.55 % 550.52 % 522.68 % For the three months ended, For the six months ended, 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 06/30/25 06/30/24 Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 7,807 $ 1,686 $ 767 $ 820 $ 809 $ 9,493 $ 2,215 Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.46 % 0.10 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.28 % 0.07 %

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the six months ended, For the period: 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 06/30/25 06/30/24 Interest income $ 105,706 $ 103,416 $ 107,476 $ 106,438 $ 99,832 $ 209,122 $ 198,441 Interest expense 46,165 46,635 52,004 53,234 48,805 92,800 95,947 Net interest income 59,541 56,781 55,472 53,204 51,027 116,322 102,494 Provision for credit losses 5,694 2,311 2,380 1,414 707 8,005 2,139 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 53,847 54,470 53,092 51,790 50,320 108,317 100,355 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 2,146 2,161 2,265 2,110 2,008 4,307 4,116 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,258 2,194 2,192 2,037 1,982 4,452 3,853 Investment advisory commission and fee income 5,460 5,613 5,457 5,319 5,238 11,073 10,432 Insurance commission and fee income 5,261 6,889 4,743 5,238 5,167 12,150 12,368 Other service fee income 3,147 2,707 3,473 1,815 3,044 5,854 9,459 Bank owned life insurance income 1,012 1,959 1,012 921 1,086 2,971 1,928 Net gain on sales of investment securities - - - 18 - - - Net gain on mortgage banking activities 981 647 1,320 1,296 1,710 1,628 2,649 Other income 1,236 245 868 1,396 745 1,481 1,770 Total noninterest income 21,501 22,415 21,330 20,150 20,980 43,916 46,575 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 31,536 30,826 31,518 30,702 30,187 62,362 61,525 Net occupancy 2,739 2,853 2,751 2,723 2,679 5,592 5,551 Equipment 1,043 1,122 1,147 1,107 1,088 2,165 2,199 Data processing 4,408 4,364 4,146 4,154 4,161 8,772 8,656 Professional fees 1,597 1,797 1,669 1,579 1,466 3,394 3,154 Marketing and advertising 498 353 552 490 715 851 1,131 Deposit insurance premiums 1,074 1,151 1,102 1,097 1,098 2,225 2,233 Intangible expenses 131 130 155 164 188 261 375 Other expense 7,306 6,732 7,618 6,536 7,126 14,038 13,958 Total noninterest expense 50,332 49,328 50,658 48,552 48,708 99,660 98,782 Income before taxes 25,016 27,557 23,764 23,388 22,592 52,573 48,148 Income tax expense 5,038 5,162 4,823 4,810 4,485 10,200 9,736 Net income $ 19,978 $ 22,395 $ 18,941 $ 18,578 $ 18,107 $ 42,373 $ 38,412 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.65 $ 0.64 $ 0.62 $ 1.46 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.62 $ 1.45 $ 1.30 Dividends declared per share $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding 28,859,348 29,000,567 29,070,039 29,132,948 29,246,977 28,929,123 29,330,488 Period end shares outstanding 28,810,805 28,962,648 29,045,877 29,081,108 29,190,640 28,810,805 29,190,640

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 For the three months ended, For the six months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 06/30/25 06/30/24 Return on average assets 1.00 % 1.14 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.94 % 1.07 % 1.00 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.82 % 10.13 % 8.56 % 8.55 % 8.62 % 9.47 % 9.16 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 11.02 % 12.69 % 10.79 % 10.84 % 11.01 % 11.84 % 11.69 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.20 % 3.09 % 2.88 % 2.82 % 2.84 % 3.14 % 2.86 % Efficiency ratio (2) 61.6 % 61.6 % 65.5 % 65.7 % 67.1 % 61.6 % 65.8 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 31.8 % 27.2 % 32.2 % 33.0 % 33.9 % 29.4 % 32.1 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 11.55 % 11.33 % 10.92 % 10.69 % 10.87 % 11.55 % 10.87 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.52 % 9.31 % 8.92 % 8.71 % 8.81 % 9.52 % 8.81 % Common equity book value per share $ 31.82 $ 31.19 $ 30.55 $ 30.16 $ 29.26 $ 31.82 $ 29.26 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 25.66 $ 25.06 $ 24.43 $ 24.05 $ 23.17 $ 25.66 $ 23.17 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.94 % 9.80 % 9.51 % 9.53 % 9.74 % 9.94 % 9.74 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.19 % 10.97 % 10.85 % 10.88 % 10.72 % 11.19 % 10.72 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.19 % 10.97 % 10.85 % 10.88 % 10.72 % 11.19 % 10.72 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.58 % 14.35 % 14.19 % 14.27 % 14.09 % 14.58 % 14.09 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below. (2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.

Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 131,391 $ 1,371 4.19 % $ 119,997 $ 1,360 4.60 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* - - - 879 4 1.85 Other debt and equity securities 497,214 3,962 3.20 499,199 4,019 3.27 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 36,711 671 7.33 37,561 687 7.42 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 665,316 6,004 3.62 657,636 6,070 3.74 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 1,005,784 17,686 7.05 990,860 17,020 6.97 Real estate-commercial and construction loans 3,692,262 54,165 5.88 3,704,232 52,676 5.77 Real estate-residential loans 1,727,381 21,772 5.06 1,729,146 21,542 5.05 Loans to individuals 15,575 337 8.68 19,438 393 8.20 Tax-exempt loans and leases 228,856 2,966 5.20 230,133 2,861 5.04 Lease financings 177,080 3,192 7.23 182,694 3,240 7.19 Gross loans and leases 6,846,938 100,118 5.86 6,856,503 97,732 5.78 Total interest-earning assets 7,512,254 106,122 5.67 7,514,139 103,802 5.60 Cash and due from banks 55,335 56,690 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (88,127 ) (87,822 ) Premises and equipment, net 47,299 46,852 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,948 27,761 Other assets 425,766 423,423 Total assets $ 7,979,475 $ 7,981,043 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,216,909 $ 7,800 2.57 % $ 1,222,012 $ 7,075 2.35 % Money market savings 1,754,428 16,945 3.87 1,840,194 18,035 3.97 Regular savings 700,762 749 0.43 702,543 763 0.44 Time deposits 1,541,008 16,261 4.23 1,476,495 16,106 4.42 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,213,107 41,755 3.21 5,241,244 41,979 3.25 Short-term borrowings 5,254 1 0.08 6,909 14 0.82 Long-term debt 200,549 2,128 4.26 217,500 2,361 4.40 Subordinated notes 149,444 2,281 6.12 149,319 2,281 6.20 Total borrowings 355,247 4,410 4.98 373,728 4,656 5.05 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,568,354 46,165 3.33 5,614,972 46,635 3.37 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,420,143 1,376,409 Operating lease liabilities 29,802 30,675 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 52,640 62,176 Total liabilities 7,070,939 7,084,232 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,988,497 2.65 6,991,381 2.71 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 301,016 302,653 Retained earnings and other equity 449,736 436,374 Total shareholders' equity 908,536 896,811 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,979,475 $ 7,981,043 Net interest income $ 59,957 $ 57,167 Net interest spread 2.34 2.23 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.86 0.86 Net interest margin 3.20 % 3.09 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.91 % 133.82 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $689 thousand and $554 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 have been calculated using the Corporation's federal applicable rate of 21.0%.

Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2025 2024 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 131,391 $ 1,371 4.19 % $ 84,546 $ 1,108 5.27 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* - - - 1,269 7 2.22 Other debt and equity securities 497,214 3,962 3.20 491,871 3,741 3.06 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 36,711 671 7.33 37,286 700 7.55 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 665,316 6,004 3.62 614,972 5,556 3.63 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 1,005,784 17,686 7.05 983,615 17,447 7.13 Real estate-commercial and construction loans 3,692,262 54,165 5.88 3,549,206 50,577 5.73 Real estate-residential loans 1,727,381 21,772 5.06 1,660,489 20,413 4.94 Loans to individuals 15,575 337 8.68 26,821 542 8.13 Tax-exempt loans and leases 228,856 2,966 5.20 230,495 2,476 4.32 Lease financings 177,080 3,192 7.23 189,910 3,105 6.58 Gross loans and leases 6,846,938 100,118 5.86 6,640,536 94,560 5.73 Total interest-earning assets 7,512,254 106,122 5.67 7,255,508 100,116 5.55 Cash and due from banks 55,335 56,387 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (88,127 ) (86,293 ) Premises and equipment, net 47,299 48,725 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,948 30,344 Other assets 425,766 416,869 Total assets $ 7,979,475 $ 7,721,540 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,216,909 $ 7,800 2.57 % $ 1,094,150 $ 7,311 2.69 % Money market savings 1,754,428 16,945 3.87 1,692,759 19,131 4.55 Regular savings 700,762 749 0.43 759,960 929 0.49 Time deposits 1,541,008 16,261 4.23 1,422,113 16,134 4.56 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,213,107 41,755 3.21 4,968,982 43,505 3.52 Short-term borrowings 5,254 1 0.08 29,506 242 2.30 Long-term debt 200,549 2,128 4.26 250,000 2,777 4.47 Subordinated notes 149,444 2,281 6.12 148,943 2,281 6.16 Total borrowings 355,247 4,410 4.98 428,449 5,300 4.98 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,568,354 46,165 3.33 5,397,431 48,805 3.64 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,420,143 1,384,770 Operating lease liabilities 29,802 33,382 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 52,640 61,385 Total liabilities 7,070,939 6,876,968 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,988,497 2.65 6,782,201 2.89 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 301,016 299,426 Retained earnings and other equity 449,736 387,362 Total shareholders' equity 908,536 844,572 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,979,475 $ 7,721,540 Net interest income $ 59,957 $ 51,311 Net interest spread 2.34 1.91 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.86 0.93 Net interest margin 3.20 % 2.84 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.91 % 134.43 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $689 thousand and $698 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation's federal applicable rate of 21.0%.

Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2025 2024 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 125,725 $ 2,731 4.38 % $ 102,696 $ 2,717 5.32 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 437 4 1.85 1,610 19 2.37 Other debt and equity securities 498,201 7,981 3.23 495,451 7,388 3.00 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 37,134 1,358 7.37 38,201 1,424 7.50 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 661,497 12,074 3.68 637,958 11,548 3.64 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 998,363 34,706 7.01 959,132 33,970 7.12 Real estate-commercial and construction loans 3,698,214 106,841 5.83 3,562,174 101,218 5.71 Real estate-residential loans 1,728,259 43,314 5.05 1,639,339 39,968 4.90 Loans to individuals 17,495 730 8.41 27,068 1,090 8.10 Tax-exempt loans and leases 229,491 5,827 5.12 231,437 4,940 4.29 Lease financings 179,872 6,432 7.21 189,800 6,274 6.65 Gross loans and leases 6,851,694 197,850 5.82 6,608,950 187,460 5.70 Total interest-earning assets 7,513,191 209,924 5.63 7,246,908 199,008 5.52 Cash and due from banks 56,009 55,628 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (87,975 ) (86,394 ) Premises and equipment, net 47,076 49,659 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,352 30,733 Other assets 424,601 412,524 Total assets $ 7,980,254 $ 7,709,058 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,219,446 $ 14,875 2.46 % $ 1,137,423 $ 15,529 2.75 % Money market savings 1,797,074 34,980 3.93 1,699,025 38,351 4.54 Regular savings 701,648 1,512 0.43 764,943 1,834 0.48 Time deposits 1,508,930 32,367 4.33 1,330,496 29,764 4.50 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,227,098 83,734 3.23 4,931,887 85,478 3.49 Short-term borrowings 6,076 15 0.50 19,816 247 2.51 Long-term debt 208,978 4,489 4.33 271,243 5,660 4.20 Subordinated notes 149,382 4,562 6.16 148,881 4,562 6.16 Total borrowings 364,436 9,066 5.02 439,940 10,469 4.79 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,591,534 92,800 3.35 5,371,827 95,947 3.59 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,398,396 1,396,917 Operating lease liabilities 30,236 33,774 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 57,382 62,981 Total liabilities 7,077,548 6,865,499 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,989,930 2.68 6,768,744 2.85 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 301,830 300,052 Retained earnings and other equity 443,092 385,723 Total shareholders' equity 902,706 843,559 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,980,254 $ 7,709,058 Net interest income $ 117,124 $ 103,061 Net interest spread 2.28 1.93 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.86 0.93 Net interest margin 3.14 % 2.86 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.37 % 134.91 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation's federal applicable rate of 21.0%.

Univest Financial Corporation Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance % of Commercial Loan Portfolio CRE - Retail $ 453,445 8.4 % Animal Production 401,946 7.5 CRE - Multi-family 360,345 6.7 CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 279,322 5.2 CRE - Office 262,374 4.9 Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 222,878 4.1 CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 222,234 4.1 Specialty Trade Contractors 197,138 3.7 Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 167,978 3.1 Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 154,166 2.9 Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 140,876 2.6 Repair and Maintenance 135,318 2.5 Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 132,852 2.5 Crop Production 113,684 2.1 CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 113,422 2.1 Wood Product Manufacturing 99,041 1.8 Food Services and Drinking Places 88,822 1.7 Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 87,750 1.6 Administrative and Support Services 86,092 1.6 Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 85,567 1.6 Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 81,836 1.5 Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592) 76,957 1.4 CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial 76,067 1.4 Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 72,635 1.4 Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries 69,971 1.3 Education 65,839 1.2 Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 65,568 1.2 Personal and Laundry Services 63,886 1.2 Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 63,531 1.2 Food Manufacturing 53,682 1.0 Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 4,495,222 83.6 % Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 880,273 16.4 % Total Commercial Loans $ 5,375,495 100.0 % Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose 984,166 Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 195,014 Loans to Individuals 14,069 Lease Financings 232,441 Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 1,425,690 Total $ 6,801,185

Univest Financial Corporation Non-GAAP Reconciliation June 30, 2025 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release. As of or for the three months ended, As of or for the six months ended, (Dollars in thousands) 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 06/30/25 06/30/24 Net income $ 19,978 $ 22,395 $ 18,941 $ 18,578 $ 18,107 $ 42,373 $ 38,412 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 103 103 122 130 149 206 296 Net income before amortization of intangibles $ 20,081 $ 22,498 $ 19,063 $ 18,708 $ 18,256 $ 42,579 $ 38,708 Shareholders' equity $ 916,733 $ 903,472 $ 887,301 $ 877,071 $ 854,137 $ 916,733 $ 854,137 Goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Other intangibles (a) (2,040 ) (2,104 ) (2,263 ) (2,147 ) (2,157 ) (2,040 ) (2,157 ) Tangible common equity $ 739,183 $ 725,858 $ 709,528 $ 699,414 $ 676,470 $ 739,183 $ 676,470 Total assets $ 7,939,056 $ 7,975,167 $ 8,128,417 $ 8,205,737 $ 7,855,446 $ 7,939,056 $ 7,855,446 Goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Other intangibles (a) (2,040 ) (2,104 ) (2,263 ) (2,147 ) (2,157 ) (2,040 ) (2,157 ) Tangible assets $ 7,761,506 $ 7,797,553 $ 7,950,644 $ 8,028,080 $ 7,677,779 $ 7,761,506 $ 7,677,779 Average shareholders' equity $ 908,536 $ 896,811 $ 880,237 $ 864,406 $ 844,572 $ 902,706 $ 843,559 Average goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Average other intangibles (a) (2,068 ) (2,162 ) (2,146 ) (2,086 ) (2,222 ) (2,114 ) (2,271 ) Average tangible common equity $ 730,958 $ 719,139 $ 702,581 $ 686,810 $ 666,840 $ 725,082 $ 665,778 (a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights



