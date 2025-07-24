BROOKWOOD FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC EXPANDS GLOBAL REACH WITH NEW LONDON OFFICE

Strengthens Access to International Investors Across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia

BOSTON and LONDON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC ("Brookwood"), a U.S.-based private equity real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in London through its wholly owned subsidiary, Brookwood Financial Limited. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Brookwood's long-term vision to grow its international footprint and deepen relationships with global institutional investors.

Enhancing Global Reach

The new London office strengthens Brookwood's presence in Europe and the Middle East, providing closer proximity to its expanding base of international capital partners. Since its founding in 1993, Brookwood has invested over $1.8 billion in equity on behalf of some of the world's most sophisticated investors, including sovereign wealth funds, global banks, endowments, pension plans, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The firm's diverse portfolio spans over $4.9 billion in total assets, including commercial real estate, operating businesses, and a national convenience store network via its Yesway affiliate.

Brookwood's investment in Yesway, a top-tier U.S. convenience store operator, exemplifies its differentiated, hands-on approach to private equity. What began as a 10-store acquisition has evolved into a significant regional platform, driven by a robust acquisition, new store build, and integration strategy. This success reflects Brookwood's core capabilities: identifying overlooked assets, applying operational expertise, and executing strategic roll-ups to unlock long-term value. Unlike firms that rely primarily on financial engineering, Brookwood takes a thesis-driven approach rooted in deep sector insight and active operational involvement.

"With a permanent presence in London, we are pleased to deepen our connections with institutional investors across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia," said Thomas N. Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brookwood. "This expansion reflects our ongoing growth and our commitment to our global investor base."

London Office Leadership

Brookwood Financial Limited launches with a team of three seasoned Managing Directors:

Yousif Banayoti - Managing Director - A veteran of over 25 years in the Private and Public financial markets. Yousif has held senior roles at Merrill Lynch, UBS, and Credit Suisse, and has most recently advised institutional clients in the MENA region through AITI Global. Yousif received his B.Eng. from King's College London (University of London).

Ciaran Henry - Managing Director - Formerly a Partner at Sagard and Head of Distribution for Europe and Asia, Ciaran has led capital raising and distribution efforts across private equity, infrastructure, and credit at firms including Fiera Capital. Ciaran is a Qualified Financial Advisor.

Derek Williams - Managing Director - With 20 years of global market experience, Derek has led capital formation teams in the UK, US, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. He previously worked as a Chartered Surveyor at Land Securities. Derek received his B.S. from the University of South Wales, an M.S. from the Bayes Business School (University of London), and a Corporate Finance Diploma from London Business School.

About Brookwood

Founded in 1993, Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC is a nationally recognized private equity firm specializing in real estate and operating business investments. Its historical portfolio includes over 200 commercial properties, seven operating companies, and a controlling interest in Yesway, the 14th-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with 444 locations. Brookwood Financial Limited is an appointed representative of Langham Hall Fund Management LLP, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

To learn more, visit: www.brookwoodfinancial.com and www.yesway.com.

