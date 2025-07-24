Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI social platform, has deployed advanced routing layers powered by XRP cryptocurrency to enhance the delivery and monetization of creator-generated content across its multichain ecosystem. This upgrade allows for low-latency distribution of AI-assisted media, social posts, and NFT experiences while ensuring scalable settlement and efficient payment flows.

With XRP's high-speed and low-cost transaction model, creators within the Imagen platform can now more effectively distribute customized content, engage global audiences, and monetize their work across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana-all without relying on centralized intermediaries. The integration supports direct, creator-led experiences supported by dynamic AI personalization.

These new routing layers enable Imagen's AI filters, social nodes, and tokenized experiences to operate with greater fluidity across chains, unlocking faster interactions and personalized delivery in real time. For creators, this means smoother campaign rollouts, real-time fan engagement, and cross-border access to decentralized income streams.

By blending XRP architecture with Imagen's modular AI stack, the platform is reshaping how creators connect, scale, and earn in Web3-powered social environments.

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

