Donnerstag, 24.07.2025
Gamechanger im Anmarsch? Analysten sehen noch Nachholpotenzial bei dieser Aktie!
WKN: 913978 | ISIN: EE3100004250 | Ticker-Symbol: HD8
Frankfurt
24.07.25 | 08:10
4,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6504,90011:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 06:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS Harju Elekter Group.: Harju Elekter Group financial results, 1-6/2025

The second quarter and first half of 2025 were successful for the Harju Elekter in terms of results. Although we have seen a decline in revenue compared to previous periods, we have continued to improve profitability - a long-term strategic goal of the Group.

The Estonian production unit delivered the strongest performance in the first half-year, supported by continued high demand for substation solutions for distribution networks as well as for more complex E-house type solutions used in data centres. A notable result was also achieved by the Finnish subsidiary Telesilta OY, which specializes in the design and installation of electrical solutions for the shipbuilding industry.

While the results of the Lithuanian, Finnish, and Swedish production units were more modest, the growth in order books in these units indicates increased customer interest and readiness to launch new projects - a development expected to have a positive impact in the second half of the year and into 2026. Although interest in industrial automation and energy efficiency solutions has remained stable or grown, the industrial sector as a whole remains under pressure - primarily due to high input prices and weak export performance, both of which continue to affect our key target markets where investment activity has been cautious.

Overall, we expect strong financial results for the full year 2025. This outlook is supported by declining interest rates, which have improved the investment climate and contributed to a more active economic environment.

In April, AS Harju Elekter Group's Finnish subsidiary Harju Elekter OY exited a financial investment by divesting a 9.15% stake in IGL Technologies OY, a leading Finnish developer and operator of parking and e-mobility solutions. This move aligns with the Group's strategy to focus on core operations and direct more resources toward product development and innovation - particularly the development of next-generation chargers that meet the growing demand for sustainable and smart energy solutions.

Revenue and financial results

The Group's revenue decreased by 19% compared to the same period last year - both in quarterly and half-year comparisons. The revenue for the reporting quarter was 46.1 (Q2 2024: 56.8) million euros, and total revenue for the first half of the year was 83.5 (6M 2024: 103.6) million euros. Although the decline was noticeable compared to the record sales volumes of the past two years, the revenue remained at a good level considering seasonality and is comparable to the more stable in earlier years.

EUR'000 Q2Q2+/-6M6M+/-
20252024 20252024
Revenue 46,07156,801-18.9%83,497103,577-19.4%
Gross profit 7,4368,172-9.0%13,10313,0080.7%
EBITDA 4,6585,450-14.5%8,5247,38915.3%
Operating profit (EBIT) 3,5854,450-19.4%6,3805,42517.6%
Profit for the period 2,6283,467-24.2%5,2633,82737.5%
Earnings per share (EPS) (euros) 0.140.19-26.3%0.280.2133.3%

In the second quarter, the Group continued to adjust its cost structure in line with changes in order volumes and market conditions. Total operating expenses decreased by 18.8% compared to the same period in the previous year, amounting to 42.4 (Q2 2024: 52.2) million euros. A similar reduction continued in the six-month comparison, where total expenses fell by 20.3%, reaching 78.0 (6M 2024: 97.8) million euros.

Distribution and administrative expenses increased slightly in both the second quarter and the first half-year - each by 0.1 million euros on a quarterly basis, reaching 2.4 and 1.4 million euros respectively, and by 0.2 million euros over six months, totaling 2.7 and 4.9 million euros. This increase was necessary to support revenue stability, strengthen customer relationships, and secure new contracts. Labour costs decreased by 0.5 million euros in the second quarter, amounting to 10.1 million euros. Over the six-month period, labour costs declined by 1.0 million euros to 19.6 million euros. The savings primarily resulted from a reduced headcount in Finland and Lithuania. Despite the nominal decrease, the share of labour costs in revenue increased by 3.4 percentage points to 22.0% in the quarter, as the decline in revenue exceeded the reduction in labour costs.

In the second quarter, gross profit decreased to 7.4 (Q2 2024: 8.2) million euros, but the gross margin improved to 16.1% (Q2 2024: 14.4%). The improvement in the margin was supported by more efficient cost control. Operating profit (EBIT) for the quarter was 3.6 (Q2 2024: 4.4) million euros, and the operating margin remained at the same level as in the same period last year - 7.8% (Q2 2024: 7.8%). Net profit was 2.6 (Q2 2024: 3.5) million euros, being close to the result of the first quarter. Despite the decline in sales in the first half of the year, gross profit remained stable at 13.1 (6M 2024: 13.0) million euros and the margin improved to 15.7% (6M 2024: 12.6%). Operating profit grew to 6.4 (6M 2024: 5.4) million euros and the operating margin increased to 7.6% (6M 2024: 5.2%). In addition to improved cost-efficiency, favorable currency exchange movements in the first quarter contributed significantly to the result. Net profit for the six-month period was 5.3 (6M 2024: 3.8) million euros.

Core business and markets

The Group's revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2025 reflected a continued downward trend in the Scandinavian core markets compared to the same period in the previous year. The four largest target markets - Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Norway - accounted for a total of 80% of the Group's quarterly revenue. Of these, revenue increased in Norway and moderately also in Estonia.

In Estonia, revenue reached 7.0 (Q2 2024: 6.9) million euros in the reporting quarter, marking the highest second-quarter result on the home market to date. Revenue for the first half of the year amounted to 11.8 (6M 2024: 11.4) million euros. The growth was primarily supported by the volume of compact substation orders from electricity distribution network customers, as well as stable rental income from the real estate segment.

Finland remained the largest market in the quarter; however, it also experienced the most significant decline - quarterly revenue decreased by 32.9%, and in the half-year view, by 28.9%. Revenue amounted to 13.8 (Q2 2024: 20.6) million euros in the quarter and 26.7 (6M 2024: 37.5) million euros for the half-year. The main reasons for the decline were the lower sales volume of compact substations and the reduction in contractual manufacturing volumes.

Revenue in the Swedish market also declined - by 40.0% in the quarterly comparison and by 34.9% in the half-year view. Revenue amounted to 5.2 (Q2 2024: 8.7) million euros in the quarter and 10.2 (6M 2024: 15.6) million euros in the six-month period. The decline was a result of a strategic shift in the business model - the offering of turnkey (EPC) projects was discontinued, and the focus shifted to standardized factory-made products. This led to a temporary reduction in volume but helped reduce business risks.

Norway stood out among the Scandinavian markets with positive growth: quarterly revenue increased by 33%, reaching 10.6 (Q2 2024: 8.0) million euros. For the first half of the year, revenue was 17.5 (6M 2024: 17.3) million euros, remaining essentially on the same level as the previous year. The difference in the quarterly comparison was mainly due to the fact that part of the orders signed in 2024 were realized in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in a more modest revenue figure in the first quarter.

Investments

The Group invested a total of 1.9 (6M 2024: 1.5) million euros in non-current assets during the reporting period, including 0.2 (6M 2024: 0.7) million euros in investment properties, 0.8 (6M 2024: 0.4) million euros in property, plant, and equipment, and 0.9 (6M 2024: 0.4) million euros in intangible assets. The investments were aimed at acquiring production technology assets and developing production and process management systems. Investments also included product development activities focusing on the creation of new and improved products.

As of the reporting date, the value of the Group's long-term financial investments was 27.2 (31.12.24: 27.7) million euros. Proceeds from the disposal of the 9.15% stake in IGL-Technologies Oy amounted to 0.9 million euros in the reporting quarter, with a realized gain of 0.4 million euros. The gain was recognized through other comprehensive income.

Share

The company's share price on the last trading day of the reporting quarter on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange closed at 4.81 euros.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited
EUR '00030.06.202531.12.202430.06.2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 2,925 3,773 1,632
Trade and other receivables42,58229,60648,655
Prepayments2,0762,0961,173
Inventories25,12419,84528,745
Total current assets72,70755,32080,205
Non-current assets
Deferred income tax assets526687722
Non-current financial investments27,22127,71727,715
Investment properties28,92729,43228,901
Property, plant, and equipment32,23832,42033,275
Intangible assets8,8648,1217,576
Total non-current assets97,77698,37798,189
TOTAL ASSETS170,483153,697178,394
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Borrowings9,6259,88517,481
Prepayments from customers16,87211,60013,495
Trade and other payables26,23217,42627,761
Tax liabilities 3,5023,2604,598
Current provisions671270185
Total current liabilities56,90242,44163,520
Borrowings19,93920,18423,207
Other non-current liabilities173954
Total non-current liabilities19,95620,22323,261
TOTAL LIABILITIES76,85862,66486,781
Equity
Share capital 11,65511,65511,655
Share premium3,3063,3063,306
Reserves23,03523,13523,063
Retained earnings55,62952,93753,589
Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent company93,62591,03391,613
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY170,483153,697178,394
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS
Unaudited
EUR '000Q2Q26M6M
2025202420252024
Revenue46,07156,80183,497103,577
Cost of sales-38,635-48,629-70,394-90,569
Gross profit7,4368,17213,10313,008
Distribution costs-1,395-1,328-2,681-2,524
Administrative expenses-2,366-2,227-4,945-4,744
Other income7751,03094
Other expenses-97-242-127-409
Operating profit3,5854,4506,3805,425
Finance income26711900104
Finance costs-1,067-540-1,352-1,131
Profit before tax2,7853,9215,9284,398
Income tax-157-454-665-571
Profit for the period2,6283,4675,2633,827
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (euros)0.140.190.280.21
Diluted earnings per share (euros)0.140.190.280.21
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Unaudited
EUR '000Q2Q26M6M
202520242025 2024
Profit/loss (-) for the period2,6283,4675,2633,827
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Impact of exchange rate changes of a foreign subsidiaries300-46-28860
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Gain on sales of financial assets385185204185
Net gain on revaluation of financial assets-1-141175-72
Total comprehensive income for the period684-291173
Other comprehensive income3,3123,4655,3544,000

Priit Treial
CFO and Member of the Management Board

priit.treial@harjuelekter.com
+372 674 7400


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.