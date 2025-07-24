Teck Resources Ltd: Teck Reports Unaudited Second Quarter Results for 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (Teck) today announced its unaudited second quarter results for 2025.

"This quarter marked a significant milestone in the growth of Teck's copper production into the future, with regulatory approval and Board sanction for construction of the Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension project," said Jonathan Price, President and CEO. "We remain focused on delivering disciplined, value-accretive growth while continuing to return cash to shareholders through our ongoing share buyback."

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $722 million in Q2 2025 was slightly higher than the same period last year, primarily driven by improved profitability from our Trail Operations, partly offset by lower copper and zinc prices. Our profit from continuing operations before taxes was $125 million in Q2 2025.

of $722 million in Q2 2025 was slightly higher than the same period last year, primarily driven by improved profitability from our Trail Operations, partly offset by lower copper and zinc prices. Our profit from continuing operations before taxes was $125 million in Q2 2025. Adjusted profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders 1 was $187 million, or $0.38 per share, in Q2 2025. Our profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was $206 million.

was $187 million, or $0.38 per share, in Q2 2025. Our profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was $206 million. From January 1 through July 23, 2025, we returned approximately $1.0 billion to shareholders through share buybacks, including $487 million in the second quarter as a result of elevated buying levels. Through July 23, 2025, we have completed $2.2 billion of our $3.25 billion authorized share buyback.

billion of our $3.25 billion authorized share buyback. Our strong balance sheet provides resilience to market uncertainty, with liquidity as at July 23, 2025 of $8.9 billion, including $4.8 billion of cash.

billion, including $4.8 billion of cash. Our copper business generated gross profit before depreciation and amortization 1 of $673 million in the second quarter, slightly lower than a year ago. Copper production of 109,100 tonnes in Q2 2025, including 52,700 tonnes from QB, remained similar to a year ago. Lower copper prices and higher operating costs were largely offset by increased by-product revenues and reduced smelter processing charges. Gross profit from our copper business was $328 million in the second quarter.

of $673 million in the second quarter, slightly lower than a year ago. Copper production of 109,100 tonnes in Q2 2025, including 52,700 tonnes from QB, remained similar to a year ago. Lower copper prices and higher operating costs were largely offset by increased by-product revenues and reduced smelter processing charges. Gross profit from our copper business was $328 million in the second quarter. Our zinc business generated gross profit before depreciation and amortization 1 of $159 million in the second quarter, compared to $67 million a year ago, primarily due to improved profitability at our Trail Operations and higher lead and by-product production. Red Dog's sales volumes were 35,100 tonnes, above our previously disclosed guidance range. Gross profit from our zinc business was $143 million in the second quarter.

of $159 million in the second quarter, compared to $67 million a year ago, primarily due to improved profitability at our Trail Operations and higher lead and by-product production. Red Dog's sales volumes were 35,100 tonnes, above our previously disclosed guidance range. Gross profit from our zinc business was $143 million in the second quarter. The Red Dog shipping season commenced on July 11, 2025 and we expect the seasonal increase of production inventory in working capital through the first half of the year to reverse in Q3.

Carmen de Andacollo successfully restarted its SAG mill at the end of June, and has returned to running at full rates after being down for a month for repairs.

On July 23, 2025, our Board sanctioned the construction of the Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension project ("HVC MLE"). This follows the issuance of an Environmental Assessment Certificate and other required permits from the B.C. Government for the project on June 17, 2025. HVC MLE will extend the life of Highland Valley Copper from 2028 to 2046 with average copper production of 132,000 tonnes per year over the life of mine.



1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" for further information.

Financial Summary Q2 2025

Financial Metrics

(CAD$ in millions, except per share data) Q2 2025

Q2 2024 Revenue $ 2,023 $ 1,802 Gross profit $ 471 $ 418 Gross profit before depreciation and amortization1 $ 832 $ 761 Profit from continuing operations before taxes $ 125 $ 20 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 722 $ 703 Profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders $ 206 $ 21 Adjusted profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders1 $ 187 $ 65 Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.04 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.41 $ 0.04 Adjusted basic earnings per share from continuing operations1 $ 0.38 $ 0.13 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations1 $ 0.38 $ 0.12

1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" for further information.

Key Updates

QB Ramp-Up

QB ramp-up continued in the second quarter with copper production of 52,700 tonnes, which was 10,400 tonnes higher than the first quarter of 2025. As previously disclosed, mill online time was impacted by the ongoing development of the Tailings Management Facility (TMF). Overall mill online time in the second quarter improved compared to the first quarter of this year with less than half the amount of downtime required due to tailings constraints.



Grades have been consistent in the first half of 2025 and we expect grades of approximately 0.61% in the second half of 2025.



Molybdenum production at QB was 430 tonnes in the second quarter as ramp-up of the molybdenum plant continued. Improvements in the molybdenum plant performance were driven by the implementation of key process initiatives in the second quarter and continued production improvements are expected through the second half of 2025, targeting design throughput and recoveries by the end of the year.



We are advancing TMF development initiatives to improve sand drainage. We are implementing a range of measures including further work on the cyclones, adjustments to the concentrator to optimize grind size and facilitate improved sand drainage and additional mechanical movement of sand to allow for final installation of permanent infrastructure to achieve steady state operation.



Throughput increased from the prior quarter and work is ongoing to improve recoveries by year end. However, the potential for additional downtime and production restrictions relating to the ongoing TMF development work and impacts to production from external factors has led to a revised production outlook. As a result, our previously disclosed 2025 annual copper production guidance for QB has been revised to 210,000 to 230,000 tonnes from 230,000 to 270,000 tonnes. Our 2025 annual molybdenum production has also been revised to 1,700 to 2,500 tonnes from 3,000 to 4,500 tonnes, in line with the reduction in expected copper production. Our previously disclosed 2026 annual production guidance for QB remains unchanged and we continue to target design rates by the end of 2025.



On June 2, 2025, Teck announced an outage of the shiploader at QB's port facility, which is now expected to extend into the first half of 2026. During the outage, production is not expected to be impacted as we have been shipping concentrate through our alternative port arrangements, and have maximized shipments to local customers. The use of alternative port arrangements adds incremental cost to our net cash unit costs 1 , which has been reflected in our revised 2025 net cash unit cost 1 guidance, outlined below.



, which has been reflected in our revised 2025 net cash unit cost guidance, outlined below. Our previously disclosed 2025 annual net cash unit costs1 guidance for QB has been revised to US$2.25 - $2.45 per pound from US$1.80 - US$2.15 per pound as a result of lower copper and molybdenum production as well as increased cost due to using the alternative shipping arrangements.



Value-Driven Growth

On July 23, 2025, our Board sanctioned the construction of the Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension project ("HVC MLE"). This follows the issuance of an Environmental Assessment Certificate and other required permits from the B.C. Government for the project on June 17, 2025. HVC MLE will extend the life of the Highland Valley Copper mine from 2028 to 2046, with average copper production of 132,000 tonnes per year.



HVC MLE total project capital cost is estimated to be between $2.1 and $2.4 billion and is expected to be spent between 2025 and 2028. This estimate reflects the class of capital cost estimate, prevailing construction industry risks, and the potential impact of tariffs, with potential opportunities for cost optimization during construction. HVC MLE project capital spending in the second half of 2025 is reflected in our revised 2025 annual growth capital expenditure guidance.



In Q2, we made steady progress on our copper growth strategy, focusing on delivering long-term value through a balanced approach to investment and shareholder returns. Our priorities include advancing key near-term projects: HVC MLE; Zafranal, where we received the Advanced Works permit in April and began site work in May; and San Nicolás, which is progressing through the Feasibility study. We are also working to optimize the existing QB operation, with a focus on unlocking near-term growth opportunities within the current asset.



Our disciplined capital allocation framework and project sanction requirements enable prudent deployment of capital. All growth projects must meet stringent criteria, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns and competing for capital in alignment with Teck's capital allocation framework.



1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" for further information.

Safety and Sustainability Leadership

We were saddened to report a fatality on April 22 at the Antamina Mine, our joint venture with BHP, Glencore and Mitsubishi. Teck fully participated in the Antamina led investigation and learnings will be shared across our company and industry.



Our High-Potential Incident (HPI) Frequency rate remains low at 0.09 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and below the 2024 annual rate of 0.12.



Teck was named one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights for the 19th consecutive year.



Guidance

Our previously disclosed guidance has been updated for changes to our 2025 annual copper and molybdenum production, copper net cash unit costs 1 , and sustaining capital expenditures as a result of changes to our 2025 annual production and net cash unit cost 1 guidance for QB, noted above, and ongoing work on the TMF.



, and sustaining capital expenditures as a result of changes to our 2025 annual production and net cash unit cost guidance for QB, noted above, and ongoing work on the TMF. Our guidance is outlined in summary below and our usual guidance tables, including three-year production guidance, can be found on pages 28-32 of Teck's second quarter results for 2025 at the link below.



Our 2025 annual copper production guidance has been revised to 470,000 to 525,000 tonnes from 490,000 to 565,000 tonnes and our 2025 annual molybdenum production guidance has been revised to 3,800 to 5,400 tonnes from 5,100 to 7,400 tonnes. Our 2025 annual copper net cash unit cost 1 guidance has been revised to US$1.90-$2.05 per pound from US$1.65-1.95 per pound.



guidance has been revised to US$1.90-$2.05 per pound from US$1.65-1.95 per pound. Our 2025 annual copper sustaining capital expenditure guidance has increased to $940-$1,010 million from $600-$670 million.



As a result of the Board sanctioning of HVC MLE, we have updated our previously disclosed guidance for capital expenditures and production to reflect the impact of HVC MLE. We have reflected expected capital expenditures for the remainder of 2025 in annual growth capital expenditure and capital stripping guidance. Our 2025 annual copper growth capital expenditure guidance has been revised to $1,040-$1,170 million and copper capitalized stripping expenditures has been revised to $245-$285 million. As a result of the sanctioning of HVC MLE, our 2028 annual total and HVC copper and molybdenum production have increased by 20,000 tonnes and 1,100 tonnes, respectively.





2025 Guidance - Summary Current Production Guidance Copper (000's tonnes) 470 - 525 Zinc (000's tonnes) 525 - 575 Refined zinc (000's tonnes) 190 - 230 Sales Guidance - Q3 2025 Red Dog zinc in concentrate sales (000's tonnes) 200 - 250 Unit Cost Guidance Copper net cash unit costs (US$/lb.)1 1.90 - 2.05 Zinc net cash unit costs (US$/lb.)1 0.45 - 0.55

1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" for further information.

All dollar amounts expressed in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Click here to view Teck's full second quarter results for 2025.

Profit (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to Shareholders and Adjusted Profit from Continuing Operations Attributable to Shareholders

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (CAD$ in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Profit (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders $ 206 $ 21 $ 576 $ (104 ) Add (deduct) on an after-tax basis: QB variable consideration to IMSA and Codelco - 32 (50 ) 42 Environmental costs (8 ) 5 (2 ) (6 ) Share-based compensation 10 16 20 41 Commodity derivatives (3 ) (29 ) (23 ) (27 ) Foreign exchange losses 25 8 25 30 Tax items (54 ) (18 ) (82 ) 26 Other 11 30 26 57 Adjusted profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders $ 187 $ 65 $ 490 $ 59 Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.04 $ 1.15 $ (0.20 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.41 $ 0.04 $ 1.15 $ (0.20 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.38 $ 0.13 $ 0.98 $ 0.11 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.38 $ 0.12 $ 0.98 $ 0.11





Reconciliation of Basic Earnings (Loss) per share from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Basic Earnings per share from Continuing Operations

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (Per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.04 $ 1.15 $ (0.20 ) Add (deduct): QB variable consideration to IMSA and Codelco - 0.06 (0.10 ) 0.08 Environmental costs (0.02 ) 0.01 - (0.01 ) Share-based compensation 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.08 Commodity derivatives (0.01 ) (0.06 ) (0.05 ) (0.06 ) Foreign exchange losses 0.05 0.02 0.05 0.06 Tax items (0.11 ) (0.03 ) (0.16 ) 0.05 Other 0.03 0.06 0.05 0.11 Adjusted basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.38 $ 0.13 $ 0.98 $ 0.11





Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (Per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.41 $ 0.04 $ 1.15 $ (0.20 ) Add (deduct): QB variable consideration to IMSA and Codelco - 0.06 (0.10 ) 0.08 Environmental costs (0.02 ) 0.01 - (0.01 ) Share-based compensation 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.08 Commodity derivatives (0.01 ) (0.06 ) (0.05 ) (0.06 ) Foreign exchange losses 0.05 0.02 0.05 0.06 Tax items (0.11 ) (0.03 ) (0.16 ) 0.05 Other 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.11 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.38 $ 0.12 $ 0.98 $ 0.11





Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (CAD$ in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Profit (loss) from continuing operations before taxes $ 125 $ 20 $ 575 $ (215 ) Finance expense net of finance income 165 229 294 425 Depreciation and amortization 378 360 790 705 EBITDA 668 609 1,659 915 Add (deduct): QB variable consideration to IMSA and Codelco - 49 (84 ) 69 Environmental costs (7 ) 10 2 (12 ) Share-based compensation 12 19 24 52 Commodity derivatives (4 ) (39 ) (32 ) (37 ) Foreign exchange losses 26 15 25 33 Other 27 40 55 92 Adjusted EBITDA $ 722 $ 703 $ 1,649 $ 1,112





Reconciliation of Gross Profit Before Depreciation and Amortization

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (CAD$ in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit $ 471 $ 418 $ 1,007 $ 587 Depreciation and amortization 361 343 754 671 Gross profit before depreciation and amortization $ 832 $ 761 $ 1,761 $ 1,258 Reported as: Copper Quebrada Blanca $ 226 $ 218 $ 402 $ 284 Highland Valley Copper 185 170 375 282 Antamina 203 279 436 476 Carmen de Andacollo 58 25 162 21 Other 1 2 2 2 673 694 1,377 1,065 Zinc Trail Operations 42 (54 ) 122 (29 ) Red Dog 117 107 256 215 Other - 14 6 7 159 67 384 193 Gross profit before depreciation and amortization $ 832 $ 761 $ 1,761 $ 1,258



