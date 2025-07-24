Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025
WKN: A0MUFV | ISIN: EE3100034653 | Ticker-Symbol: AV1
Frankfurt
24.07.25 | 08:10
1,610 Euro
-3,59 % -0,060
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
46 Leser
Arco Vara: Interim Report For The Second Quarter Of 2025 (unaudited)

GROUP CEO'S REVIEW

The second quarter of 2025 marked a continuation of the cautious yet gradual recovery in the real estate market. Market stability, the slow decline in interest rates, and the downward trend of Euribor continue to provide a favorable backdrop for development activities and growing buyer interest. Throughout the quarter, Arco Vara remained focused on sales activities in Estonia while making several important strides in strengthening its development portfolio and implementing strategic adjustments.

One of the key milestones of the quarter was the acquisition of the Luther Quarter property. Located in the heart of Tallinn, this site represents Arco Vara's next flagship development project. The Luther Quarter has significant potential to become a high-quality, multifunctional urban environment where historical legacy meets modern architecture and sustainable living.

Our vision for the Luther development is to create a balanced and human-scale environment that encompasses residential units, workplaces, cafes, culture, and high-quality public spaces. A central green park is planned as an accessible public space, contributing to a comprehensive and livable neighborhood.

We do not aim to simply construct buildings; our goal is to build a "city within the city": a vibrant, 24/7 urban quarter where people can live, work, and spend their leisure time. Tallinn needs more complete urban environments, self-sustaining neighborhoods that also integrate naturally with the city's broader fabric.

The acquisition of the Luther site has doubled the company's asset base and strengthened equity while maintaining a balanced capital structure. Preparatory work is ongoing, with construction scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

In the Rannakalda development, five additional apartments were sold during the second quarter, indicating continued interest in new homes located in attractive areas near Tallinn's city center. By the end of the quarter, a total of 97 out of 113 apartments/commercial units in the project had been sold. The main objective remains the full realization of the remaining units by the end of 2025.

In the Soodi 6 project, the long-anticipated building permit was obtained in June. Five additional apartments were reserved during the quarter, and construction officially commenced on June 30, 2025. The project continues to appeal to young families, investors, and more discerning clients due to its strong location and well-designed layouts.

Construction also began on the Spordi development in June. Pre-sales launched successfully, with six apartments reserved during the quarter. Pre-sales will continue through the end of July, with demand meeting expectations. The Spordi project enhances Arco Vara's portfolio in the highly sought-after Kristiine residential district, an area with limited new developments, where all essential services, including schools, shops, public transportation, and leisure options, are within walking distance. The development incorporates modern and smart solutions to meet today's lifestyle needs.

The Arcojärve detailed plan is nearing its adoption phase, anticipated to occur in 2025. This project plays a key role in Arco Vara's long-term strategy, laying the groundwork for future urban developments.

In Bulgaria, the Botanica Lozen project has reached its final phase, with landscaping works completed during the quarter.

In the Merivälja Kuldlehe development, one additional apartment was reserved. Only two apartments remain available, both of which have active interest. The project's exclusive nature and limited availability continue to position it strongly within Tallinn's premium residential segment.

Key focus areas for Q3 include completion of sales for the remaining apartments in Kuldlehe, the sale of at least six additional units in the Rannakalda project, continued design and planning for the Luther development, and ongoing construction activities in both the Spordi and Soodi 6 projects.

In summary, the second quarter of 2025 was marked by the achievement of several important milestones for Arco Vara. The start of construction and receipt of building permits in multiple projects, alongside the strategic acquisition of the Luther Quarter, provide a solid foundation for the company's continued growth in the Estonian real estate market.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The Group's sales revenue for the first six months of 2025 was € 3,093 thousand, which is € 1,160 thousand more than the sales revenue for the first six months of 2024.

The operating profit (EBIT) for the first half of 2025 amounted to € 265,000, and the net loss was € 43,000. In the first half of 2024, the Group recorded an operating loss of € 310,000 and a net loss of € 687,000.
In Q2 2025, five apartments were sold in projects developed by the Group, bringing the total number of apartments sold in the first half of 2025 to nine. As of June 30, 2025, there were 17 completed apartments and one commercial unit in inventory. For comparison, in Q2 2024, three apartments were sold in Group-developed projects, and a total of seven apartments were sold during the first six months of 2024. As of June 30, 2024, there were 44 completed apartments and one commercial unit in inventory.

As of June 30, 2025, the Group's total assets had approximately doubled compared to June 30, 2024. The main reason for the increase in asset volume was the acquisition of new development projects, including the Luther Quarter and Spordi 3a/3b developments.

The Group's loan burden (net loans) stood at € 33,261 thousand as of the end of the first six months of 2025, which is € 19,043 thousand more compared to the end of the same period in the previous year. The main reason for the increase in loan burden was the acquisition of the Luther Quarter, which was partially financed with a bank loan. The weighted average interest rate of the Group's interest-bearing liabilities was 9.07% as of June 30, 2025.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In thousands of euros6 months 20256 months 2024Q2 2025Q2 2024
Revenue from sale of own real estate2,8531,7971,264870
Revenue from rendering of services24013612374
Total revenue3,0931,9331,387943
Cost of sales-2,069-1,376-961-559
Gross profit1,025557426384
Marketing and distribution expenses-193-219-125-149
Administrative expenses-562-631-293-335
Other expenses-4-16-4-2
Operating profit265-3105-101
Financial costs-295-377-152-236
Profit/ loss before tax-30-687-147-338
Income tax-13000
Net profit/ loss for the period-43-687-146-338


Total comprehensive profit/ loss for the period 		-43-687-146-338
Attributable to owners of the parent-43-687-146-338
Earnings per share (in euros)
- basic0.00-0.07-0.01-0.03
- diluted0.00-0.07-0.01-0.03

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In thousands of eurosJune 30 2025December 31 2024
Cash and cash equivalents1,3881,720
Receivables and prepayments5,7755,690
Inventories68,93029,170
Total current assets76,09336,580
Receivables and prepayments1818
Investment property2,2962,296
Property, plant and equipment587622
Intangible assets5252
Total non-current assets2,9532,988
TOTAL ASSETS79,04639,568
Loans and borrowings235234
Payables and deferred income6,9104,487
Warranty provisions341127
Total current liabilities7,4864,848
Loans and borrowings34,41414,981
Total non-current liabilities34,41414,981
TOTAL LIABILITIES41,90019,829
Share capital12,1587,272
Share premium16,3993,835
Statutory capital reserve2,0112,011
Other reserves2827
Retained earnings6,5516,594
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent37,14619,739
TOTAL EQUITY37,14619,739
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY79,04639,568

Darja Bolshakova
CFO
Arco Vara AS
www.arcovara.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
