Orange: Orange Cyberdefense acquires Swiss cybersecurity specialist ensec

Press release

Paris, 24 July 2025

Orange Cyberdefense acquires Swiss cybersecurity specialist ensec

Orange Cyberdefense to build Swiss cybersecurity champion with acquisition of ensec.

Orange Cyberdefense will strengthen its team in Switzerland with an additional 40 cybersecurity experts from ensec, complementing the existing 100 professionals. Together they will operate across the entire lifecycle to support organizations of all sizes from SMB's to multinationals.

Orange Cyberdefense, the cybersecurity subsidiary of Orange, has acquired 100% of ensec, a Swiss cybersecurity company based in Zurich, known for its expertise in consulting, IT security integration, managed security services and tailored support for a wide-ranging portfolio of products from leading cybersecurity providers. This targeted acquisition, which was finalized on 23 July, will reinforce Orange Cyberdefense's existing presence in Switzerland.

In a fast-growing Swiss market characterized by increased regulatory requirements and strong demand for local expertise, the acquisition of ensec will expand Orange Cyberdefense's presence in German-speaking Switzerland, complementing its existing footprint in the French-speaking part of the country.

Orange Cyberdefense has been present in Switzerland since 2022 and enjoys a solid reputation, particularly in offensive security solutions. With over 100 highly skilled cybersecurity experts in the country, Orange already works closely with customers from both the public and private sectors, ranging from SMBs to large multi-nationals in collaboration with Orange Business.

The acquisition of ensec will build on this presence, bringing considerable value in terms of expertise and customer proximity in the Germanic regions of Switzerland. The company counts around 40 highly trained experts and a distinct customer portfolio of over 130 clients operating in sensitive fields such as finance, retail and energy, as well as customers from the public sector.

This operation constitutes an opportunity to capitalize on complementary strengths: on the one hand, leveraging synergies with Orange Business and Orange Cyberdefense's global sales forces; and on the other, benefiting from the technical expertise and local presence of ensec in the Germanic regions of Switzerland and in neighboring areas. This move strengthens Orange Cyberdefense's position in Europe as a leading cybersecurity player and reinforces its ambition to be the trusted cybersecurity partner of choice in Switzerland and beyond.

This new milestone is fully aligned with Orange Cyberdefense's unique positioning as a global cybersecurity player, combining local presence with scalable expertise and services, as well as deep-threat intelligence. It also reflects the Orange group's broader ambition to deliver sustainable growth and digital trust through expert-led and territorially anchored cybersecurity services.

Hugues Foulon, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense, commented: "The acquisition of ensec marks a significant milestone in our European development, enabling us to better serve our customers with comprehensive, high-impact cybersecurity solutions. This move not only strengthens our market position among Germanic customers in Switzerland but also underscores our commitment to build a safer digital society for our clients and partners. We are delighted to welcome ensec's teams into the Orange Cyberdefense family."

Nicolas Lutz, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense Switzerland, added: "We strongly believe that the combination of our respective activities in Switzerland makes sense for our customers by providing increased proximity and the ability to respond rapidly irrespective of language-related constraints. In addition, ensec's recognized expertise in consulting and cybersecurity integration makes for a perfect match that will build on our existing capabilities to create a dynamic Swiss cyber champion."

Mike Schuler, CEO of ensec, concluded: "Joining Orange Cyberdefense marks an exciting new chapter for ensec. This step enables us to scale our impact, expand our footprint, and bring even more value to our clients - while staying true to our core: deep technical expertise, a strong local presence, and trusted partnerships. With access to Orange Cyberdefense's extensive portfolio of services and products, we are ideally positioned to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity solutions tailored to the Swiss market. This evolution also opens up new opportunities for our employees to grow within a global leader and for our partners to benefit from an even broader ecosystem. Together, we will shape the future of cybersecurity in Switzerland and beyond".

The financial details of this acquisition remain confidential.

About Orange Cyberdefense

Orange Cyberdefense is the Orange Group entity dedicated to cybersecurity. It safeguards every stage of the threat lifecycle for over 50,000 business customers across more than 160 countries worldwide. As Europe's leading cybersecurity services provider, we aim to be the trusted cyber partner committed to creating value for all by delivering the safest digital space. Our service capabilities draw their strength from research and intelligence, which allows us to offer our clients unparalleled knowledge of current and emerging threats. With more than 30 years of experience in the field of information security, more than 3,200 multi-disciplinary experts and 36 detection centers spread around the world, we know how to address the global and local issues of our customers. Cybersecurity is a human journey, so we build a safer digital society by placing people at the core of our actions.

https://www.orangecyberdefense.com/

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 125,800 employees worldwide at 31 March 2025, including 69,700 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of

294 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2025, including 256 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

