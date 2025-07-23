Anzeige
Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Completes Acquisition of citizenM Brand

Transaction Expands Company's Global Lifestyle Offerings

BETHESDA, Md., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marriott International (Nasdaq: MAR) has completed its acquisition of the innovative lifestyle brand citizenM. As Marriott focuses on further growing the company's select-service portfolio globally, this transaction provides even more lodging offerings for guests and Marriott Bonvoy members in exciting destinations around the world.

The current citizenM global portfolio includes 37 open hotels, comprising 8,789 rooms, across more than 20 cities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific. citizenM's current pipeline of two hotels totaling over 300 rooms are also anticipated to be added to Marriott's portfolio.

"As travelers continue to seek innovative lodging offerings that blend technology with genuine, people-first hospitality, the citizenM brand is the perfect addition to our portfolio," said Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International. "Marriott has proven success in growing select-service lifestyle offerings, including our AC, Moxy, and Aloft brands, and we look forward to accelerating citizenM's global reach with our guests and Marriott Bonvoy members around the world."

With the acquisition complete, Marriott will now begin the process of integrating the citizenM portfolio into its systems and platforms. Until citizenM properties are fully integrated, anticipated later this year, they will remain bookable on citizenM's digital channels. At this time, members of the award-winning citizenM subscription program will continue to enjoy benefits, with more details to come about how the program will work following integration. Additionally, once integration is complete, citizenM will become a fully participating brand within the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, unlocking even more value for members.

The citizenM brand is known for its genuine service, tech-savvy in-hotel experience, highly efficient use of space, and focus on art and design. The brand, founded in 2008, caters to a growing demographic of value-conscious travelers looking for technology-driven accommodations with features like smart in-room design, indoor and outdoor common spaces featuring immersive artwork and local artifacts, comfortably appointed living rooms that serve as collaborative workspaces, creative meeting rooms, grab-and-go food and beverage options, and lively rooftop decks.

Access the full gallery of high-resolution citizenM property images here.

NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements in this press release are made as of July 22, 2025. Marriott undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to growth expectations and opportunities; the citizenM pipeline; the benefits of the transaction; customer trends and expectations; systems and platform integration; loyalty program integration, member benefits and the citizenM subscription program; and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. Marriott cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that the company may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including Marriott's ability to successfully integrate and grow the citizenM brand and the other risk factors that Marriott describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations Marriott expresses or implies in this press release.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,500 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 144 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

IRPR#1

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
