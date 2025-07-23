Waste Connections, Inc.: Waste Connections Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results And Updates Full Year Outlook

- Continued improvement in employee retention and record safety performance complement 6.6% solid waste core pricing to drive better than expected results
- Revenue of $2.407 billion, above expectations and up 7.1%
- Net income(a) of $290.3 million, or $1.12 per share, adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections(b) of $333.1 million, or $1.29 per share
- Adjusted EBITDA(b) of $786.4 million, above expectations and up 7.5%
- Adjusted EBITDA(b) margin of 32.7% of revenue
- Maintains full year 2025 outlook of $9.45 billion in revenue, $3.12 billion in adjusted EBITDA(b) and $1.30 billion in adjusted free cash flow(b)
TORONTO, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the second quarter of 2025 and updated its outlook for the full year.
"Continued improvement in employee retention and record low safety rates, along with solid waste core pricing growth of 6.6%, drove underlying solid waste margin expansion of approximately 70 basis points in the period," said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered results above our outlook for the quarter in spite of headwinds from lower-than-expected contributions from higher margin, commodity-related activities and continued sluggishness in the economy, along with tariff-induced uncertainties."
"As anticipated, we have already completed an outsized year of acquisition activity, at approximately $200 million in annualized revenue, with a robust pipeline and almost half of the year still ahead of us. The strength of our financial profile and free cash flow generation keeps us well-positioned for additional acquisitions, while maintaining the flexibility for increased return of capital to shareholders, including through opportunistic share repurchases already underway."
Mr. Mittelstaedt added, "In spite of incremental and growing headwinds, our full year 2025 outlook remains within the ranges from February, providing for approximately 6% revenue growth and 50 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 33.0%. We remain well-positioned for upside from contributions from additional acquisitions, improvements in commodity-related activity and solid waste volumes."
Q2 2025 Results
Revenue in the second quarter totaled $2.407 billion, up from $2.248 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $459.5 million, which included $7.3 million primarily in impairments and other operating items and transaction-related expenses. This compares to operating income of $424.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, which included $15.7 million primarily in impairments and other operating items and transaction-related expenses. Net income in the second quarter was $290.3 million, or $1.12 per share on a diluted basis of 259.0 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $275.5 million, or $1.07 per share on a diluted basis of 258.6 million shares.
Adjusted net income(b) in the second quarter was $333.1 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, versus $320.0 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the second quarter was $786.4 million, as compared to $731.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and acquisition-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.
Six Months Year to Date Results
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenue was $4.635 billion, up from $4.321 billion in the year ago period. Operating income, which included $27.5 million primarily attributable to transaction-related expenses and impairments and other operating items was $849.8 million, as compared to operating income of $791.5 million in the prior year period, which included $27.2 million primarily attributable to transaction-related expenses and impairments and other operating items.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $531.8 million, or $2.05 per share on a diluted basis of 258.9 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $505.5 million, or $1.96 per share on a diluted basis of 258.5 million shares.
Adjusted net income(b) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $626.2 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared to $588.7 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.499 billion, as compared to $1.382 billion in the prior year period.
Updated 2025 Outlook
Waste Connections also updated its outlook for 2025, which assumes no change in the current economic environment or underlying economic trends. The Company's outlook excludes any impact from additional acquisitions that may close during the year, and expensing of transaction-related items. The outlook provided below is forward looking, and actual results may differ materially depending on risks and uncertainties detailed at the end of this release and in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Certain components of the outlook for 2025 are subject to quarterly fluctuations. See reconciliations in the attached tables.
- Revenue is estimated to be approximately $9.450 billion;
- Net income is estimated to be approximately $1.140 billion, and adjusted EBITDA(b) is estimated to be approximately $3.120 billion, or about 33.0% of revenue;
- Capital expenditures are estimated to be between $1.200 billion and $1.250 billion; and
- Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be between $2.483 billion and $2.533 billion, and adjusted free cash flow(b) is estimated to be approximately $1.300 billion.
(a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections"
(b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2025
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
2025
2024
2025
Revenues
$
2,248,166
$
2,407,055
$
4,320,819
$
4,635,231
Operating expenses:
Cost of operations
1,301,070
1,392,857
2,522,853
2,684,299
Selling, general and administrative
228,848
242,966
449,583
493,100
Depreciation
241,229
257,421
463,920
499,728
Amortization of intangibles
44,124
50,236
84,414
97,878
Impairments and other operating items
8,190
4,030
8,544
10,471
Operating income
424,705
459,545
791,505
849,755
Interest expense
(82,377)
(82,751)
(160,864)
(163,626)
Interest income
4,009
2,314
6,060
4,084
Other income, net
9,647
10,050
7,823
11,922
Income before income tax provision
355,984
389,158
644,524
702,135
Income tax provision
(80,584)
(98,882)
(139,996)
(170,348)
Net income
275,400
290,276
504,528
531,787
Plus: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
77
-
1,003
-
Net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
275,477
$
290,276
$
505,531
$
531,787
Earnings per common share attributable to Waste
Basic
$
1.07
$
1.12
$
1.96
$
2.06
Diluted
$
1.07
$
1.12
$
1.96
$
2.05
Shares used in the per share calculations:
Basic
257,994,105
258,377,345
257,897,609
258,286,168
Diluted
258,565,246
258,982,647
258,523,996
258,944,234
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.285
$
0.315
$
0.570
$
0.630
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
December 31,
June 30,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
62,366
$
110,166
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $25,730 and $23,612 at
935,027
1,031,911
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
229,519
207,662
Total current assets
1,226,912
1,349,739
Restricted cash
135,807
157,305
Restricted investments
78,126
77,784
Property and equipment, net
8,035,929
8,380,628
Operating lease right-of-use assets
308,198
325,050
Goodwill
7,950,406
8,220,824
Intangible assets, net
1,991,619
2,062,045
Other assets, net
90,812
105,235
Total assets
$
19,817,809
$
20,678,610
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
637,371
$
729,886
Book overdraft
14,628
15,024
Deferred revenue
382,501
412,417
Accrued liabilities
736,824
705,551
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
40,490
41,762
Current portion of contingent consideration
59,169
87,800
Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable
7,851
8,759
Total current liabilities
1,878,834
2,001,199
Long-term portion of debt and notes payable
8,072,928
8,337,178
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
272,107
279,115
Long-term portion of contingent consideration
27,993
20,272
Deferred income taxes
958,340
1,035,413
Other long-term liabilities
747,253
651,776
Total liabilities
11,957,455
12,324,953
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common shares: 258,067,487 shares issued and 258,019,389 shares outstanding at
3,283,161
3,285,689
Additional paid-in capital
325,928
335,939
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(205,740)
(93,812)
Treasury shares: 48,098 and 46,348 shares at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025,
-
-
Retained earnings
4,457,005
4,825,841
Total Waste Connections' equity
7,860,354
8,353,657
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
-
-
Total equity
7,860,354
8,353,657
Total liabilities and equity
$
19,817,809
$
20,678,610
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2025
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
504,528
$
531,787
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Loss (gain) from disposal of assets, impairments and other
(1,603)
11,480
Depreciation
463,920
499,728
Amortization of intangibles
84,414
97,878
Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions
47,592
58,292
Current period provision for expected credit losses
8,756
5,171
Amortization of debt issuance costs
5,960
4,101
Share-based compensation
40,813
41,956
Interest accretion
19,227
25,556
Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings
-
(400)
Adjustments to contingent consideration
(500)
30,584
Other
1,694
(2,661)
Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
(73,114)
(123,731)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,101,687
1,179,741
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(1,435,704)
(510,738)
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(387,170)
(497,765)
Proceeds from disposal of assets
2,997
5,417
Proceeds from sale of investment in noncontrolling interests
37,000
-
Other
(11,227)
(16,886)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,794,104)
(1,019,972)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
3,140,648
1,613,594
Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt
(2,234,998)
(1,488,785)
Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date
(12,496)
(22,895)
Change in book overdraft
1,350
397
Payments for repurchase of common shares
-
(389)
Payments for cash dividends
(147,271)
(162,950)
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation
(31,264)
(30,934)
Debt issuance costs
(12,557)
(3,433)
Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan
2,183
2,593
Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust
286
324
Other
(4,000)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
701,881
(92,478)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,096)
2,007
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
8,368
69,298
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
184,038
198,173
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
192,406
$
267,471
ADDITIONAL STATISTICS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Solid Waste Internal Growth:The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025:
Three months ended
June 30, 2025
Six months ended
June 30, 2025
Core Price
6.6 %
6.7 %
Surcharges
(0.2 %)
(0.2 %)
Volume
(2.6 %)
(2.7 %)
Recycling
(0.3 %)
(0.2 %)
Foreign Exchange Impact
(0.2 %)
(0.5 %)
Closed Operation
(0.9 %)
(0.9 %)
Total
2.4 %
2.2 %
Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2025:
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Revenue
Inter-company
Reported
%
Solid Waste Collection
$
1,583,098
$
(4,599)
$
1,578,499
70.2
%
Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer
756,139
(314,104)
442,035
19.7
%
Solid Waste Recycling
63,298
(2,133)
61,165
2.7
%
E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal
123,566
(5,779)
117,787
5.2
%
Intermodal and Other
49,096
(416)
48,680
2.2
%
Total
$
2,575,197
$
(327,031)
$
2,248,166
100.0
%
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Revenue
Inter-company
Reported
%
Solid Waste Collection
$
1,690,785
$
(5,331)
$
1,685,454
70.0
%
Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer
784,015
(342,396)
441,619
18.3
%
Solid Waste Recycling
69,163
(2,358)
66,805
2.8
%
E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal
178,117
(8,282)
169,835
7.1
%
Intermodal and Other
43,934
(592)
43,342
1.8
%
Total
$
2,766,014
$
(358,959)
$
2,407,055
100.0
%
Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2025:
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
2025
2024
2025
Acquisitions, net
$
120,705
$
112,870
$
198,693
$
242,168
ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2025:
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
2025
2024
2025
Cash Interest Paid
$
71,642
$
71,092
$
138,026
$
155,246
Cash Taxes Paid
54,974
68,965
83,381
91,140
Debt to Book Capitalization as of June 30, 2025:50%
Internalization for the three months ended June 30, 2025: 60%
Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2025: 39 (23 net of deferred revenue)
Share Information for the three months ended June 30, 2025:
Basic shares outstanding
258,377,345
Dilutive effect of equity-based awards
605,302
Diluted shares outstanding
258,982,647
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
2025
2024
2025
Net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
275,477
$
290,276
$
505,531
$
531,787
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(77)
-
(1,003)
-
Plus: Income tax provision
80,584
98,882
139,996
170,348
Plus: Interest expense
82,377
82,751
160,864
163,626
Less: Interest income
(4,009)
(2,314)
(6,060)
(4,084)
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
285,353
307,657
548,334
597,606
Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion
6,087
11,942
15,492
23,816
Plus: Impairments and other operating items
8,190
4,030
8,544
10,471
Less: Other income, net
(9,647)
(10,050)
(7,823)
(11,922)
Adjustments:
Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)
7,256
3,973
17,103
15,943
Plus/(Less): Fair value changes to equity awards(b)
222
(734)
1,507
1,036
Adjusted EBITDA
$
731,813
$
786,413
$
1,382,485
$
1,498,627
As % of revenues
32.6 %
32.7 %
32.0 %
32.3 %
(a)
Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.
(b)
Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
2025
2024
2025
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
611,378
$
638,202
$
1,101,687
$
1,179,741
Plus: Change in book overdraft
1,621
507
1,350
397
Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets
1,912
4,448
2,997
5,417
Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(217,219)
(285,310)
(387,170)
(497,765)
Adjustments:
Transaction-related expenses(a)
3,704
8,769
8,680
11,161
Executive separation costs(b)
1,670
1,670
1,670
2,119
Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings(c)
-
400
-
400
Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(d)
1,117
-
1,131
16
Tax effect(e)
(1,544)
(1,673)
(2,913)
(2,398)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
402,639
$
367,013
$
727,432
$
699,088
As % of revenues
17.9 %
15.2 %
16.8 %
15.1 %
(a)
Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.
(b)
Reflects the cash component of severance expense associated with an executive departure from 2023.
(c)
Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date.
(d)
Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period.
(e)
The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:
Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as valuation measures in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
2025
2024
2025
Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
275,477
$
290,276
$
505,531
$
531,787
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles(a)
44,124
50,236
84,414
97,878
Impairments and other operating items(b)
8,190
4,030
8,544
10,471
Transaction-related expenses(c)
7,256
3,973
17,103
15,943
Fair value changes to equity awards(d)
222
(734)
1,507
1,036
Tax effect(e)
(15,222)
(14,687)
(28,385)
(30,898)
Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
320,047
$
333,094
$
588,714
$
626,217
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste
Reported net income
$
1.07
$
1.12
$
1.96
$
2.05
Adjusted net income
$
1.24
$
1.29
$
2.28
$
2.42
(a)
Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
(b)
Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items.
(c)
Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.
(d)
Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.
(e)
The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.
UPDATED 2025 OUTLOOK
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Updated 2025 Outlook
Estimates
Observation
Net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
1,140,000
Plus: Income tax provision (a)
367,472
Approximate 24.4% effective rate
Plus: Interest expense, net
322,000
Plus: Depreciation and Depletion
1,031,000
Approximately 10.9% of revenue
Plus: Amortization
196,000
Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion
48,000
Plus: Impairments and other operating items (b)
10,471
Less: Other income, net (b)
(11,922)
Adjustments: (b)
Plus: Transaction-related expenses
15,943
Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards
1,036
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,120,000
Approximately 33.0% of revenue
(a)
Approximately 24.4% full year effective tax rate, including amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2025.
(b)
Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2025, as shown on page 9.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Updated 2025 Outlook
Low
High
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,482,888
$
2,532,888
Plus: Change in book overdraft (a)
397
397
Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets (a)
5,417
5,417
Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(1,200,000)
(1,250,000)
Adjustments: (a)
Transaction-related expenses
11,161
11,161
Executive separation costs
2,119
2,119
Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings
400
400
Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants
16
16
Tax effect
(2,398)
(2,398)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
1,300,000
$
1,300,000
(a)
Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2025, as shown on page 10.
SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.