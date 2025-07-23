Century Communities, Inc.: Century Communities Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Deliveries of 2,587 Homes Generating $1.0 Billion in Total Revenues -

- Net New Home Contracts of 2,546 -

- Net Income of $34.9 Million, or $1.14 Per Diluted Share -

- Adjusted Net Income of $42.1 Million, or $1.37 Per Diluted Share -

- Community Count Increased 23% YoY to a Company record 327 -

- Recognized as One of the 2025 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income of $34.9 million, or $1.14 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $42.1 million, or $1.37 per diluted share

Pre-tax income of $47.1 million

Total revenues of $1.0 billion

Community count of 327, a Company record

Deliveries of 2,587 homes

Net new home contracts of 2,546

Repurchased 883,602 shares of common stock, or roughly 3% of shares outstanding

Book value per share of $86.39, a Company record

"Our second quarter results were in line with our expectations as we continued to execute well in a challenging environment resulting from elevated mortgage rates, affordability constraints, economic uncertainty and lower consumer confidence," said Dale Francescon, Executive Chairman. "Despite the market headwinds, second quarter deliveries of 2,587 homes increased by 13% on a sequential basis as customers responded to incentives and we were able to sell and close a greater number of homes within the quarter. We continued to focus on balancing pace with price during the quarter, successfully managed our costs, and drove further improvement in our cycle times."

Rob Francescon, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Our community count grew by 23% on a year-over-year basis to 327, a Company record, and we continue to expect our 2025 year end community count to increase in the mid-single digit percentage range. We remained disciplined on the land front and reassessed deals to ensure that they met our targets in the current environment. Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.6 billion of stockholders' equity and $858 million of liquidity, and our book value per share of $86.39 increased by 10% on a year-over-year basis. In the second quarter, we repurchased 883,602 shares of our common stock, or roughly 3% of our shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter, for $48.0 million."

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Net income for the second quarter 2025 was $34.9 million, or $1.14 per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes inventory impairment and purchase price accounting, was $42.1 million, or $1.37 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $1.0 billion, with second quarter home sales revenues totaling $976.5 million. Deliveries totaled 2,587 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the second quarter 2025 was $377,500.

Net new home contracts in the second quarter 2025 were 2,546, and at the end of the second quarter 2025, the Company had 1,217 homes in backlog, representing $466.0 million of backlog dollar value.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, inventory impairment and purchase price accounting, was 20.0% in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage excluding inventory impairment in the second quarter 2025 was 18.4%, and homebuilding gross margin was 17.6%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 13.2% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the second quarter 2025 were $75.9 million and $66.5 million, respectively.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $23.8 million and $6.2 million, respectively, in the second quarter 2025.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the second quarter 2025 with a strong financial position, including $2.6 billion of stockholders' equity and $857.6 million of total liquidity, including $127.6 million of cash.

Our book value per share was $86.39 as of June 30, 2025.

During the second quarter, consistent with our disciplined capital allocation approach to enhance the long-term value of the Company and return capital to our shareholders, we maintained our quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share and repurchased 883,602 shares of common stock for $48.0 million.

As of June 30, 2025, homebuilding debt to capital equaled 33.3% and net homebuilding debt to net capital equaled 31.0%.

Full Year 2025 Outlook

Scott Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Due to current market conditions, we are revising our full year 2025 home delivery guidance to be in the range of 10,000 to 10,500 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $3.8 to $4.0 billion."

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's second quarter 2025 results, provide commentary, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate in the call, please dial 800-549-8228 (domestic) or 646-564-2877 (international) and enter the conference ID 57087. The live webcast will be available at www.centurycommunities.com in the Investors section. A replay of the conference call will be available through July 30, 2025, by dialing 888-660-6264 (domestic) or 646-517-3975 (international) and entering conference ID 57087. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least one year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025-2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "should," "potential," "guidance" and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2025, including without limitation anticipated home deliveries and revenues and increased community count. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, including increased interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; lower consumer confidence; the potential impact of tariffs and increased costs, immigration reform, global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, and municipal and utility delays on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials and other resources; home incentive levels; future impairment and restructuring charges; the ability to pay dividends in the future; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues























Homebuilding Revenues























Home sales revenues

$ 976,467

$ 1,017,414

$ 1,860,204

$ 1,939,816 Land sales and other revenues



483



377



1,445



1,593 Total homebuilding revenues



976,950



1,017,791



1,861,649



1,941,409 Financial services revenues



23,774



21,659



42,308



46,585 Total revenues



1,000,724



1,039,450



1,903,957



1,987,994 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues























Cost of home sales revenues



(797,162)



(787,556)



(1,504,666)



(1,513,127) Cost of land sales and other revenues



(69)



-



(897)



(37) Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(797,231)



(787,556)



(1,505,563)



(1,513,164) Financial services costs



(17,550)



(15,996)



(33,724)



(30,873) Selling, general, and administrative



(128,837)



(125,973)



(249,596)



(240,082) Inventory impairment



(7,360)



(570)



(7,771)



(570) Other (expense) income, net



(2,663)



1,278



(7,702)



(8,353) Income before income tax expense



47,083



110,633



99,601



194,952 Income tax expense



(12,229)



(26,909)



(25,363)



(46,897) Net income

$ 34,854

$ 83,724

$ 74,238

$ 148,055

























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 1.15

$ 2.65

$ 2.43

$ 4.67 Diluted

$ 1.14

$ 2.61

$ 2.40

$ 4.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



30,366,109



31,648,130



30,582,376



31,728,544 Diluted



30,680,708



32,092,789



30,912,086



32,165,798

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)

















June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 93,246

$ 149,998 Cash held in escrow



34,349



3,004 Accounts receivable



68,893



50,318 Inventories



3,509,639



3,454,337 Mortgage loans held for sale



184,390



236,926 Prepaid expenses and other assets



539,684



419,384 Property and equipment, net



86,865



155,176 Deferred tax assets, net



21,315



22,220 Goodwill



41,109



41,109 Total assets

$ 4,579,490

$ 4,532,472 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 145,269

$ 133,086 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



283,588



302,317 Notes payable



1,135,202



1,107,909 Revolving line of credit



270,000



135,500 Mortgage repurchase facilities



181,440



232,804 Total liabilities



2,015,499



1,911,616 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 29,679,571 and 30,961,227 shares issued

and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



297



310 Additional paid-in capital



414,002



526,959 Retained earnings



2,149,692



2,093,587 Total stockholders' equity



2,563,991



2,620,856 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,579,490

$ 4,532,472

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts











































Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2025



2024



% Change



2025



2024



% Change West

323



376



(14.1) %



715



816



(12.4) % Mountain

336



552



(39.1) %



798



1,163



(31.4) % Texas

504



520



(3.1) %



1,003



1,034



(3.0) % Southeast

384



386



(0.5) %



771



836



(7.8) % Century Complete

999



946



5.6 %



1,951



1,797



8.6 % Total

2,546



2,780



(8.4) %



5,238



5,646



(7.2) %

Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended June 30,















2025

2024

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

335

$ 602.5

325

$ 626.7

3.1 %

(3.9) % Mountain

396



521.0

486



532.7

(18.5) %

(2.2) % Texas

501



294.2

485



301.1

3.3 %

(2.3) % Southeast

401



429.9

349



441.3

14.9 %

(2.6) % Century Complete

954



260.5

972



262.2

(1.9) %

(0.6) % Total / Weighted Average

2,587

$ 377.5

2,617

$ 388.8

(1.1) %

(2.9) %





































Six Months Ended June 30,















2025

2024

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

638

$ 601.0

609

$ 617.3

4.8 %

(2.6) % Mountain

825



522.6

981



523.0

(15.9) %

(0.1) % Texas

958



296.5

909



304.9

5.4 %

(2.8) % Southeast

704



435.7

728



433.4

(3.3) %

0.5 % Century Complete

1,746



260.5

1,748



262.1

(0.1) %

(0.6) % Total / Weighted Average

4,871

$ 381.9

4,975

$ 389.9

(2.1) %

(2.1) %

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Selling Communities

























As of June 30,



Increase/Decrease



2025

2024



Amount

% Change West

36

26



10

38.5 % Mountain

51

47



4

8.5 % Texas

75

45



30

66.7 % Southeast

43

34



9

26.5 % Century Complete

122

114



8

7.0 % Total

327

266



61

22.9 %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)























































As of June 30,





















2025

2024

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price West

236

$ 142,012

$ 601.7

313

$ 213,931

$ 683.5

(24.6) %

(33.6) %

(12.0) % Mountain

122



66,572



545.7

345



198,484



575.3

(64.6) %

(66.5) %

(5.1) % Texas

222



67,939



306.0

293



87,826



299.7

(24.2) %

(22.6) %

2.1 % Southeast

174



75,720



435.2

250



107,965



431.9

(30.4) %

(29.9) %

0.8 % Century Complete

463



113,747



245.7

552



146,417



265.2

(16.1) %

(22.3) %

(7.4) % Total / Weighted Average

1,217

$ 465,990

$ 382.9

1,753

$ 754,623

$ 430.5

(30.6) %

(38.2) %

(11.1) %

Lot Inventory



























































As of June 30,





















2025

2024

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total



Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

3,948



3,097



7,045



4,434



3,665



8,099



(11.0) %

(15.5) %

(13.0) % Mountain

8,905



1,344



10,249



8,651



4,987



13,638



2.9 %

(73.0) %

(24.8) % Texas

14,900



5,493



20,393



9,777



9,823



19,600



52.4 %

(44.1) %

4.0 % Southeast

5,095



8,392



13,487



5,461



12,446



17,907



(6.7) %

(32.6) %

(24.7) % Century Complete

4,571



12,956



17,527



4,454



14,399



18,853



2.6 %

(10.0) %

(7.0) % Total

37,419



31,282



68,701



32,777



45,320



78,097



14.2 %

(31.0) %

(12.0) % % of Total

54.5 %



45.5 %



100.0 %



42.0 %



58.0 %



100.0 %





















Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes are useful to management, investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. The Company believes excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. The Company defines adjusted net income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense; (ii) inventory impairment; (iii) restructuring costs; (iv) impairment on other investment; (v) purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory; and (vi) loss on debt extinguishment; in each case, as applicable during a period, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate after discrete items for the applicable period. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by weighted average common shares - diluted.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Numerator























Net income

$ 34,854

$ 83,724

$ 74,238

$ 148,055 Denominator























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



30,366,109



31,648,130



30,582,376



31,728,544 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards



314,599



444,659



329,710



437,254 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



30,680,708



32,092,789



30,912,086



32,165,798 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 1.15

$ 2.65

$ 2.43

$ 4.67 Diluted

$ 1.14

$ 2.61

$ 2.40

$ 4.60

























Adjusted earnings per share























Numerator























Net income

$ 34,854

$ 83,724

$ 74,238

$ 148,055 Income tax expense



12,229



26,909



25,363



46,897 Income before income tax expense



47,083



110,633



99,601



194,952 Inventory impairment



7,360



570



7,771



570 Restructuring costs



-



-



1,505



- Impairment on other investment



-



-



-



7,722 Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



2,041



973



3,933



2,553 Adjusted income before income tax expense



56,484



112,176



112,810



205,797 Adjusted income tax expense(1)



(14,384)



(26,985)



(28,727)



(49,506) Adjusted net income

$ 42,100

$ 85,191

$ 84,083

$ 156,291

























Denominator - Diluted



30,680,708



32,092,789



30,912,086



32,165,798

























Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.37

$ 2.65

$ 2.72

$ 4.86





(1) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were 25.5%, respectively, which are reflective of our GAAP tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were 24.1%, respectively, which are reflective of our GAAP tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment (if applicable), interest in cost of home sales revenues, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable), is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment, indebtedness, and acquisitions have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's GAAP operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)





























Three Months Ended June 30,



2025

%

2024

% Home sales revenues

$ 976,467

100.0 %

$ 1,017,414

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(797,162)

(81.6) %



(787,556)

(77.4) % Inventory impairment



(7,360)

(0.8) %



(570)

(0.1) % Homebuilding gross margin



171,945

17.6 %



229,288

22.5 % Add: Inventory impairment



7,360

0.8 %



570

0.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment



179,305

18.4 %



229,858

22.6 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



14,204

1.5 %



13,592

1.3 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



2,041

0.2 %



973

0.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment and

purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 195,550

20.0 %

$ 244,423

24.0 %























































































Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

%

2024

% Home sales revenues

$ 1,860,204

100.0 %

$ 1,939,816

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(1,504,666)

(80.9) %



(1,513,127)

(78.0) % Inventory impairment



(7,771)

(0.4) %



(570)

(0.0) % Homebuilding gross margin



347,767

18.7 %



426,119

22.0 % Add: Inventory impairment



7,771

0.4 %



570

0.0 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment



355,538

19.1 %



426,689

22.0 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



26,989

1.5 %



25,625

1.3 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



3,933

0.2 %



2,553

0.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment and

purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 386,460

20.8 %

$ 454,867

23.4 %

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses as supplemental measures in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense (income), and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before inventory impairment, restructuring costs, impairment on other investment, purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory and loss on debt extinguishment, in each case as applicable during a period. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, the Company's management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Each of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)













































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Net income

$ 34,854

$ 83,724



(58.4) %

$ 74,238

$ 148,055



(49.9) % Income tax expense



12,229



26,909



(54.6) %



25,363



46,897



(45.9) % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



14,204



13,592



4.5 %



26,989



25,625



5.3 % Interest income



(1,229)



(810)



51.7 %



(431)



(2,324)



(81.5) % Depreciation and amortization expense



6,434



5,689



13.1 %



12,862



11,165



15.2 % EBITDA

$ 66,492

$ 129,104



(48.5) %

$ 139,021

$ 229,418



(39.4) % Inventory impairment



7,360



570



1,191.2 %



7,771



570



1,263.3 % Restructuring costs



-



-



NM





1,505



-



NM

Impairment on other investment



-



-



NM





-



7,722



NM

Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



2,041



973



109.8 %



3,933



2,553



54.1 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 75,893

$ 130,647



(41.9) %

$ 152,230

$ 240,263



(36.6) %



NM - Not Meaningful

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is total debt minus outstanding borrowings under construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)

















June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 Notes payable

$ 1,135,202

$ 1,107,909 Revolving line of credit



270,000



135,500 Construction loan agreements



(127,687)



(102,436) Total homebuilding debt



1,277,515



1,140,973 Total stockholders' equity



2,563,991



2,620,856 Total capital

$ 3,841,506

$ 3,761,829 Homebuilding debt to capital



33.3 %



30.3 %













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,277,515

$ 1,140,973 Cash and cash equivalents



(93,246)



(149,998) Cash held in escrow



(34,349)



(3,004) Net homebuilding debt



1,149,920



987,971 Total stockholders' equity



2,563,991



2,620,856 Net capital

$ 3,713,911

$ 3,608,827













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



31.0 %



27.4 %

Contact Information:

Tyler Langton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

303-268-8345

[email protected]

