WKN: A3C7DT | ISIN: US88422P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.07.25 | 21:59
36,175 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 22:15 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Record EPS of $1.12 and Diluted EPS of $0.96 in Latest Quarterly Results

HOUSTON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2025 second quarter financial results.

Year to Date Financial Highlights

  • Return on average assets of 1.38% annualized for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 1.17% annualized for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.97% annualized for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin of 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.80% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.62% for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $16.7 million, or $1.12 and $0.96 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $13.6 million, or $0.90 and $0.78 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025 and $10.8 million, or $0.70 and $0.63 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Efficiency ratio continues to improve from 61.23% for the first quarter of 2025 to 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Gross loans grew to $4.08 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $3.99 billion reported as of March 31, 2025.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $31.04 and $29.69, respectively, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $29.92 and $28.56, respectively, as of March 31, 2025 and $26.99 and $25.60, respectively, as of June 30, 2024.
  • Completed two securitizations of $100 million and $150 million of commercial real estate loans during the second quarter of 2025.













(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & CEO of Third Coast, said, "We've achieved another record-breaking quarter, setting a new high for earnings per share in the second quarter. This marks a 15.4% increase in Net Interest Income from the sequential first quarter and a 27.1% increase from the second quarter of 2024.

"Since Third Coast's IPO in November 2021, we have consistently delivered exceptional performance and sustained value creation. Total assets have grown by 98% from $2.49 billion in December 2021 to $4.94 billion today. In parallel, we've improved our efficiency ratio by an impressive 25%, moving from 74.43% in 2021 to 55.45% this quarter-a clear indicator of operational discipline. Additionally, our return on assets has increased 150% in this short period of time, climbing from 0.55% in 2021 to 1.38% in the current quarter - another milestone that underscores the steep and steady trajectory of our profitability.

"With a team that continues to execute at a high level and a track record of outperforming our peers, we believe Third Coast is well positioned to remain in the top tier of bank performers. Backed by a strong Texas -based franchise and a scalable platform-demonstrated by our successful securitizations this quarter-Third Coast intends to thrive in a consolidating industry while continuing to attract long-term investors."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $13.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, resulting from an increase in loans, a portion of which were securitized, and the purchase of associated securities resulted in an increase in investment yields during the second quarter of 2025. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.12 per share and $0.96 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.90 per share and $0.78 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.70 per share and $0.63 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.22%, compared to 3.80% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.62% for the second quarter of 2024. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2025 was 7.95%, compared to 7.45% for the first quarter of 2025 and 6.07% for the second quarter of 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.00%, compared to 4.02% for the first quarter of 2025 and 4.76% for the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest income totaled $49.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 15.4% from $42.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 27.1% from $38.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Interest income totaled $88.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 9.8% from $80.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 9.2% from $81.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in interest income resulted from an increase in loans, a portion of which were securitized, and the purchase of associated securities resulted in an increase in investment yields during the second quarter of 2025. Interest expense was $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.3 million, or 3.5%, from $38.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $3.1 million, or 7.3%, from $42.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in other noninterest income was primarily due to changes in the first quarter valuation estimates of other real estate owned during the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased to $28.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increased legal and professional expenses related to the securitization of loans and increased other expenses due to higher letter of credit costs during the second quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2025, the number of employees was 388, compared to 383 at March 31, 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 61.23% for the first quarter of 2025 and 61.39% for the second quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, gross loans increased to $4.08 billion, an increase of $91.7 million, or 2.3%, from $3.99 billion as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $321.6 million, or 8.6%, from $3.76 billion as of June 30, 2024. Commercial and industrial loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the second quarter of 2025, offset by slight decreases in real estate loans from the first quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025 were $20.1 million, compared to $18.6 million at March 31, 2025 and $24.4 million at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.49%, compared to 0.47% as of March 31, 2025 and 0.65% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming loans during the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to several factors. Loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing increased by $5.2 million, primarily due to one commercial loan with a net book value of $4.2 million. This increase was partially offset by a decline in nonaccrual loans of $3.7 million, which was primarily attributed to the payoff of a $2.0 million loan and approximately $800,000 in loans placed back on accrual.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.1 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $40.0 million represented 0.98% of the $4.08 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025. The provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2025 was $450,000, and the allowance for credit losses of $40.5 million represented 1.01% of the $3.99 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2025. The increase in the provision for credit loss recorded in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the charge-off of a factoring receivable facility.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $2.4 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $4.28 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 0.8% from $4.25 billion as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of 11.0% from $3.86 billion as of June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $448.5 million as of March 31, 2025, to $441.0 million as of June 30, 2025 and represented 10.3% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025, compared to 10.6% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, time deposits increased $130.7 million, or 20.1%, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits of $89.1 million, or 2.9%, and a decrease in savings accounts of $1.7 million, or 6.7%, respectively, from March 31, 2025.

The average cost of deposits was 3.59% for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 1-basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2025 and a 63-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2024. The decreases were due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2025 second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through July 31, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13752287#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas -based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)






2025



2024


(Dollars in thousands)


June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30


















ASSETS
















Cash and cash equivalents:
















Cash and due from banks


$

113,141



$

218,990



$

371,157



$

258,191



$

241,809


Federal funds sold



5,815




110,379




50,045




12,265




12,088


Total cash and cash equivalents



118,956




329,369




421,202




270,456




253,897


















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



262




359




356




353




350


Investment securities available-for-sale



355,753




397,442




384,025




292,104




286,167


Investment securities held to maturity



206,065




-




-




-




-


Loans held for investment



4,079,736




3,988,039




3,966,425




3,889,831




3,758,159


Less: allowance for credit losses



(40,035)




(40,456)




(40,304)




(39,683)




(38,211)


Loans held for investment, net



4,039,701




3,947,583




3,926,121




3,850,148




3,719,948


Accrued interest receivable



27,736




26,752




25,820




26,111




27,518


Premises and equipment, net



24,908




25,669




26,230




26,696




27,626


Bank-owned life insurance



74,761




74,018




68,341




67,679




67,030


Non-marketable securities, at cost



18,761




15,994




15,980




24,328




16,147


Deferred tax asset, net



8,646




9,176




11,445




8,654




8,972


Derivative assets



3,059




3,052




6,479




5,786




7,799


Right-of-use assets - operating leases



18,769




19,370




19,863




20,397




20,944


Goodwill and other intangible assets



18,761




18,801




18,841




18,882




18,922


Other assets



27,633




29,404




17,743




16,176




18,799


Total assets


$

4,943,771



$

4,896,989



$

4,942,446



$

4,627,770



$

4,474,119


















LIABILITIES
















Deposits:
















Noninterest bearing


$

440,964



$

448,542



$

602,082



$

489,822



$

464,498


Interest bearing



3,839,905




3,800,001




3,708,416




3,504,616




3,391,093


Total deposits



4,280,869




4,248,543




4,310,498




3,994,438




3,855,591


















Accrued interest payable



6,691




7,044




6,281




7,283




5,668


Derivative liabilities



3,779




3,527




8,660




6,874




7,626


Lease liability - operating leases



19,835




20,425




20,900




21,412




21,919


Other liabilities



24,745




25,979




23,754




34,632




30,786


Line of credit - Senior Debt



30,875




30,875




30,875




31,875




36,875


Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,862




80,810




80,759




80,708




80,656


Total liabilities



4,447,656




4,417,203




4,481,727




4,177,222




4,039,121


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69




69




69




69




69


Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-




-




-




-




-


Common stock



13,930




13,904




13,848




13,746




13,744


Common stock - non-voting



-




-




-




-




-


Additional paid-in capital



322,972




322,456




321,696




320,871




320,496


Retained earnings



149,677




134,115




121,697




109,160




97,583


Accumulated other comprehensive income



10,566




10,341




4,508




7,801




4,205


Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)


Total shareholders' equity



496,115




479,786




460,719




450,548




434,998


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

4,943,771



$

4,896,989



$

4,942,446



$

4,627,770



$

4,474,119


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)








Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



June 30



June 30



June 30


























INTEREST INCOME:























Loans, including fees


$

79,706



$

73,087



$

76,017



$

75,468



$

73,103



$

152,793



$

143,774



Investment securities available-for-sale



5,505




5,693




4,939




4,532




4,491




11,198




7,584



Investment securities held-to-maturity



1,607




-




-




-




-




1,607




-



Federal funds sold and other



1,844




1,986




4,580




2,719




3,631




3,830




8,743



Total interest income



88,662




80,766




85,536




82,719




81,225




169,428




160,101


























INTEREST EXPENSE:























Deposit accounts



37,535




36,226




40,233




40,407




40,410




73,761




79,108



FHLB advances and other borrowings



1,753




1,743




1,865




1,929




1,957




3,496




4,056



Total interest expense



39,288




37,969




42,098




42,336




42,367




77,257




83,164


























Net interest income



49,374




42,797




43,438




40,383




38,858




92,171




76,937


























Provision for credit losses



2,130




450




1,156




1,085




1,900




2,580




3,460


























Net interest income after credit loss expense



47,244




42,347




42,282




39,298




36,958




89,591




73,477


























NONINTEREST INCOME:























Service charges and fees



2,125




2,277




1,772




2,143




1,515




4,402




3,020



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



743




677




662




649




587




1,420




1,169



(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



(110)




(228)




196




(480)




123




(338)




280



Gain on sale of SBA loans



44




30




-




-




-




74




30



Other



(152)




351




243




205




663




199




732



Total noninterest income



2,650




3,107




2,873




2,517




2,888




5,757




5,231


























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:























Salaries and employee benefits



18,179




18,341




17,018




15,679




15,917




36,520




32,419



Occupancy and equipment expense



2,783




2,834




2,856




2,817




2,763




5,617




5,420



Legal and professional



1,927




1,431




1,587




1,037




1,621




3,358




3,006



Data processing and network expense



1,162




1,120




1,182




1,608




1,046




2,282




2,464



Regulatory assessments



1,203




1,306




1,196




1,249




1,005




2,509




1,985



Advertising and marketing



503




409




526




420




406




912




761



Software purchases and maintenance



1,149




1,259




1,202




1,266




1,211




2,408




2,416



Loan operations and other real estate owned expense



439




269




189




227




262




708




488



Telephone and communications



115




175




144




166




141




290




275



Other



1,386




964




1,330




1,085




1,257




2,350




2,309



Total noninterest expense



28,846




28,108




27,230




25,554




25,629




56,954




51,543


























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
EXPENSE



21,048




17,346




17,925




16,261




14,217




38,394




27,165


























Income tax expense



4,301




3,757




4,192




3,486




3,421




8,058




6,002


























NET INCOME



16,747




13,589




13,733




12,775




10,796




30,336




21,163


























Preferred stock dividends declared



1,185




1,171




1,196




1,198




1,184




2,356




2,355


























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
SHAREHOLDERS


$

15,562



$

12,418



$

12,537



$

11,577



$

9,612



$

27,980



$

18,808


























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:























Basic earnings per share


$

1.12



$

0.90



$

0.92



$

0.85



$

0.70



$

2.03



$

1.38



Diluted earnings per share


$

0.96



$

0.78



$

0.79



$

0.74



$

0.63



$

1.74



$

1.25



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)








Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except
share and per share data)


June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



June 30



June 30



June 30


























Earnings per share, basic


$

1.12



$

0.90



$

0.92



$

0.85



$

0.70



$

2.03



$

1.38



Earnings per share, diluted


$

0.96



$

0.78



$

0.79



$

0.74



$

0.63



$

1.74



$

1.25



Dividends on common stock


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



Dividends on Series A Convertible
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock


$

17.06



$

16.88



$

17.25



$

17.25



$

17.06



$

33.94



$

33.94


























Return on average assets (A)



1.38

%



1.17

%



1.13

%



1.14

%



0.97

%



1.28

%



0.96

%


Return on average common equity (A)



14.70

%



12.41

%



12.66

%



12.12

%



10.53

%



13.59

%



10.48

%


Return on average tangible common
equity (A) (B)



15.38

%



13.01

%



13.29

%



12.76

%



11.10

%



14.23

%



11.06

%


Net interest margin (A) (C)



4.22

%



3.80

%



3.71

%



3.73

%



3.62

%



4.02

%



3.61

%


Efficiency ratio (D)



55.45

%



61.23

%



58.80

%



59.57

%



61.39

%



58.16

%



62.73

%

























Capital Ratios























Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):























Total common equity to total assets



8.70

%



8.45

%



7.98

%



8.31

%



8.24

%



8.70

%



8.24

%


Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (B)



8.35

%



8.09

%



7.63

%



7.93

%



7.85

%



8.35

%



7.85

%


Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
weighted assets)



8.75

%



8.70

%



8.41

%



8.38

%



8.29

%



8.75

%



8.29

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
assets)



10.20

%



10.19

%



9.90

%



9.93

%



9.88

%



10.20

%



9.88

%


Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
assets)



12.87

%



12.97

%



12.68

%



12.80

%



12.78

%



12.87

%



12.78

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
assets)



9.65

%



9.58

%



9.12

%



9.53

%



9.24

%



9.65

%



9.24

%

























Third Coast Bank:























Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
weighted assets)



12.56

%



12.69

%



12.35

%



12.45

%



12.52

%



12.56

%



12.52

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
assets)



12.56

%



12.69

%



12.35

%



12.45

%



12.52

%



12.56

%



12.52

%


Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
assets)



13.46

%



13.63

%



13.29

%



13.42

%



13.49

%



13.46

%



13.49

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
assets)



11.89

%



11.93

%



11.37

%



11.95

%



11.71

%



11.89

%



11.71

%

























Other Data























Weighted average shares:























Basic



13,836,830




13,776,998




13,698,010




13,665,400




13,657,223




13,807,079




13,631,740



Diluted



17,391,128




17,440,826




17,394,884




17,184,991




17,018,680




17,416,142




16,977,342



Period end shares outstanding



13,851,581




13,825,286




13,769,780




13,667,591




13,665,505




13,851,581




13,665,505



Book value per share


$

31.04



$

29.92



$

28.65



$

28.13



$

26.99



$

31.04



$

26.99



Tangible book value per share (B)


$

29.69



$

28.56



$

27.29



$

26.75



$

25.60



$

29.69



$

25.60
















(A)

Interim periods annualized.

(B)

Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release.

(C)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D)

Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended




June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)



Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)





























Assets



























Interest-earnings assets:



























Loans, gross


$

4,020,771



$

79,706



7.95 %


$

3,979,859



$

73,087



7.45 %



$

3,740,544



$

73,103



7.86 %


Investment securities available-for-sale



382,439




5,505



5.77 %



398,115




5,693



5.80 %




297,653




4,491



6.07 %


Investment securities held-to-maturity



117,407




1,607



5.49 %



-




-




-




-




-




-


Federal funds sold and other
interest-earning assets



169,943




1,844



4.35 %



186,893




1,986



4.31 %




277,144




3,631



5.27 %


Total interest-earning assets



4,690,560




88,662



7.58 %



4,564,867




80,766



7.18 %




4,315,341




81,225



7.57 %


Less: allowance for loan losses



(40,631)









(40,595)










(38,429)








Total interest-earning assets, net of
allowance



4,649,929









4,524,272










4,276,912








Noninterest-earning assets



210,170









198,522










195,193








Total assets


$

4,860,099








$

4,722,794









$

4,472,105



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



























Interest-bearing liabilities:



























Interest-bearing deposits


$

3,766,801



$

37,535



4.00 %


$

3,652,006



$

36,226



4.02 %



$

3,411,592



$

40,410



4.76 %


Note payable and line of credit



111,712




1,719



6.17 %



111,661




1,713



6.22 %




121,275




1,957



6.49 %


FHLB advances



2,916




34



4.68 %



2,551




30



4.77 %




-




-




-


Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,881,429




39,288



4.06 %



3,766,218




37,969



4.09 %




3,532,867




42,367



4.82 %


Noninterest-bearing deposits



431,144









423,780










442,672








Other liabilities



56,785









60,755










63,056








Total liabilities



4,369,358









4,250,753










4,038,595








Shareholders' equity



490,741









472,041










433,510








Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity


$

4,860,099








$

4,722,794









$

4,472,105








Net interest income





$

49,374








$

42,797









$

38,858





Net interest spread (1)








3.52 %








3.09 %









2.75 %


Net interest margin (2)








4.22 %








3.80 %









3.62 %


















































(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

(4)

Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)






Six Months Ended




June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)




















Assets


















Interest-earnings assets:


















Loans, gross


$

4,000,428



$

152,793



7.70 %


$

3,702,960



$

143,774



7.81 %


Investment securities available-for-sale



390,233




11,198



5.79 %



249,965




7,584



6.10 %


Investment securities held-to-maturity



59,028




1,607



5.49 %



-




-




-


Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
assets



178,372




3,830



4.33 %



330,536




8,743



5.32 %


Total interest-earning assets



4,628,061




169,428



7.38 %



4,283,461




160,101



7.52 %


Less: allowance for loan losses



(40,613)









(37,853)








Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



4,587,448









4,245,608








Noninterest-earning assets



204,378









194,133








Total assets


$

4,791,826








$

4,439,741


























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


















Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Interest-bearing deposits


$

3,709,721



$

73,761



4.01 %


$

3,379,219



$

79,108



4.71 %


Note payable and line of credit



111,687




3,432



6.20 %



121,080




4,056



6.74 %


FHLB advances and other



2,735




64



4.72 %



-




-




-


Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,824,143




77,257



4.07 %



3,500,299




83,164



4.78 %


Noninterest-bearing deposits



427,482









449,863








Other liabilities



58,758









62,501








Total liabilities



4,310,383









4,012,663








Shareholders' equity



481,443









427,078








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

4,791,826








$

4,439,741








Net interest income





$

92,171








$

76,937





Net interest spread (1)








3.31 %








2.74 %


Net interest margin (2)








4.02 %








3.61 %















(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

(4)

Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)








Three Months Ended





2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands)


June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30




















Period-end Loan Portfolio:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

423,959



$

420,902



$

448,134



$

470,222



$

499,941



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



666,840




633,227




652,119




611,617




612,268



Residential



323,898




335,285




336,736




339,558




349,461



Construction, development & other



784,364




846,166




871,373




825,302




756,646



Farmland



28,013




30,783




30,915




35,650




31,049



Commercial & industrial



1,724,583




1,605,243




1,497,408




1,499,302




1,361,401



Consumer



1,206




1,443




1,859




2,002




2,216



Municipal and other



126,873




114,990




127,881




106,178




145,177



Total loans


$

4,079,736



$

3,988,039



$

3,966,425



$

3,889,831



$

3,758,159




















Asset Quality:

















Nonaccrual loans


$

13,358



$

17,066



$

26,773



$

23,522



$

23,910



Loans> 90 days and still accruing



6,755




1,503




1,173




522




507



Total nonperforming loans



20,113




18,569




27,946




24,044




24,417



Other real estate owned



8,580




8,752




862




283




-



Total nonperforming assets


$

28,693



$

27,321



$

28,808



$

24,327



$

24,417




















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)


$

2,376



$

398



$

879



$

(57)



$

1,829




















Nonaccrual loans:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

2,191



$

3,100



$

10,433



$

9,696



$

10,051



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



111




-




-




68




74



Residential



637




2,616




2,226




2,664




2,767



Construction, development & other



344




358




400




1




301



Commercial & industrial



10,075




10,992




13,714




11,093




10,717



Total nonaccrual loans


$

13,358



$

17,066



$

26,773



$

23,522



$

23,910




















Asset Quality Ratios:

















Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.58

%



0.56

%



0.58

%



0.53

%



0.55

%


Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.49

%



0.47

%



0.70

%



0.62

%



0.65

%


Allowance for credit losses to total loans



0.98

%



1.01

%



1.02

%



1.02

%



1.02

%


QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(annualized)



0.24

%



0.04

%



0.09

%



(0.01)

%



0.20

%


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




2025



2024



2025



2024


(Dollars in thousands, except
share and per share data)


June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



June 30



June 30



June 30
























Tangible Common Equity:






















Total shareholders' equity


$

496,115



$

479,786



$

460,719



$

450,548



$

434,998



$

496,115



$

434,998


Less: Preferred stock including additional
paid in capital



66,160




66,160




66,160




66,117




66,225




66,160




66,225


Total common equity



429,955




413,626




394,559




384,431




368,773




429,955




368,773


Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
net



18,761




18,801




18,841




18,882




18,922




18,761




18,922


Tangible common equity


$

411,194



$

394,825



$

375,718



$

365,549



$

349,851



$

411,194



$

349,851
























Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,851,581




13,825,286




13,769,780




13,667,591




13,665,505




13,851,581




13,665,505
























Book Value Per Share


$

31.04



$

29.92



$

28.65



$

28.13



$

26.99



$

31.04



$

26.99


Tangible Book Value Per Share


$

29.69



$

28.56



$

27.29



$

26.75



$

25.60



$

29.69



$

25.60














































Tangible Assets:






















Total assets


$

4,943,771



$

4,896,989



$

4,942,446



$

4,627,770



$

4,474,119



$

4,943,771



$

4,474,119


Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit
intangibles, net



18,761




18,801




18,841




18,882




18,922




18,761




18,922


Tangible assets


$

4,925,010



$

4,878,188



$

4,923,605



$

4,608,888



$

4,455,197



$

4,925,010



$

4,455,197
























Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.70

%



8.45

%



7.98

%



8.31

%



8.24

%



8.70

%



8.24

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



8.35

%



8.09

%



7.63

%



7.93

%



7.85

%



8.35

%



7.85

%













































Average Tangible Common Equity:






















Average shareholders' equity


$

490,741



$

472,041



$

460,169



$

446,124



$

433,510



$

481,443



$

427,078


Less: Average preferred stock including
additional paid in capital



66,160




66,160




66,121




66,223




66,225




66,160




66,225


Average common equity



424,581




405,881




394,048




379,901




367,285




415,283




360,853


Less: Average goodwill and core deposit
intangibles, net



18,784




18,826




18,865




18,906




18,946




18,805




18,967


Average tangible common equity


$

405,797



$

387,055



$

375,183



$

360,995



$

348,339



$

396,478



$

341,886
























Net Income


$

16,747



$

13,589



$

13,733



$

12,775



$

10,796



$

30,336



$

21,163


Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,185




1,171




1,196




1,198




1,184




2,356




2,355


Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


$

15,562



$

12,418



$

12,537



$

11,577



$

9,612



$

27,980



$

18,808
























Return on Average Common Equity(A)



14.70

%



12.41

%



12.66

%



12.12

%



10.53

%



13.59

%



10.48

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (A)



15.38

%



13.01

%



13.29

%



12.76

%



11.10

%



14.23

%



11.06

%














(A)

Interim periods annualized.

Contact:
 Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

