Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Record EPS of $1.12 and Diluted EPS of $0.96 in Latest Quarterly Results

HOUSTON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2025 second quarter financial results.

Year to Date Financial Highlights

Return on average assets of 1.38% annualized for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 1.17% annualized for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.97% annualized for the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin of 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.80% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.62% for the second quarter of 2024.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $16.7 million, or $1.12 and $0.96 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $13.6 million, or $0.90 and $0.78 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025 and $10.8 million, or $0.70 and $0.63 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.

Efficiency ratio continues to improve from 61.23% for the first quarter of 2025 to 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025.

Gross loans grew to $4.08 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $3.99 billion reported as of March 31, 2025.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $31.04 and $29.69, respectively, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $29.92 and $28.56, respectively, as of March 31, 2025 and $26.99 and $25.60, respectively, as of June 30, 2024.

increased to $31.04 and $29.69, respectively, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $29.92 and $28.56, respectively, as of March 31, 2025 and $26.99 and $25.60, respectively, as of June 30, 2024. Completed two securitizations of $100 million and $150 million of commercial real estate loans during the second quarter of 2025.



























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & CEO of Third Coast, said, "We've achieved another record-breaking quarter, setting a new high for earnings per share in the second quarter. This marks a 15.4% increase in Net Interest Income from the sequential first quarter and a 27.1% increase from the second quarter of 2024.

"Since Third Coast's IPO in November 2021, we have consistently delivered exceptional performance and sustained value creation. Total assets have grown by 98% from $2.49 billion in December 2021 to $4.94 billion today. In parallel, we've improved our efficiency ratio by an impressive 25%, moving from 74.43% in 2021 to 55.45% this quarter-a clear indicator of operational discipline. Additionally, our return on assets has increased 150% in this short period of time, climbing from 0.55% in 2021 to 1.38% in the current quarter - another milestone that underscores the steep and steady trajectory of our profitability.

"With a team that continues to execute at a high level and a track record of outperforming our peers, we believe Third Coast is well positioned to remain in the top tier of bank performers. Backed by a strong Texas -based franchise and a scalable platform-demonstrated by our successful securitizations this quarter-Third Coast intends to thrive in a consolidating industry while continuing to attract long-term investors."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $13.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, resulting from an increase in loans, a portion of which were securitized, and the purchase of associated securities resulted in an increase in investment yields during the second quarter of 2025. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.12 per share and $0.96 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.90 per share and $0.78 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.70 per share and $0.63 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.22%, compared to 3.80% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.62% for the second quarter of 2024. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2025 was 7.95%, compared to 7.45% for the first quarter of 2025 and 6.07% for the second quarter of 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.00%, compared to 4.02% for the first quarter of 2025 and 4.76% for the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest income totaled $49.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 15.4% from $42.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 27.1% from $38.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Interest income totaled $88.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 9.8% from $80.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 9.2% from $81.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in interest income resulted from an increase in loans, a portion of which were securitized, and the purchase of associated securities resulted in an increase in investment yields during the second quarter of 2025. Interest expense was $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.3 million, or 3.5%, from $38.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $3.1 million, or 7.3%, from $42.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in other noninterest income was primarily due to changes in the first quarter valuation estimates of other real estate owned during the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased to $28.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increased legal and professional expenses related to the securitization of loans and increased other expenses due to higher letter of credit costs during the second quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2025, the number of employees was 388, compared to 383 at March 31, 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 61.23% for the first quarter of 2025 and 61.39% for the second quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, gross loans increased to $4.08 billion, an increase of $91.7 million, or 2.3%, from $3.99 billion as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $321.6 million, or 8.6%, from $3.76 billion as of June 30, 2024. Commercial and industrial loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the second quarter of 2025, offset by slight decreases in real estate loans from the first quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025 were $20.1 million, compared to $18.6 million at March 31, 2025 and $24.4 million at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.49%, compared to 0.47% as of March 31, 2025 and 0.65% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming loans during the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to several factors. Loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing increased by $5.2 million, primarily due to one commercial loan with a net book value of $4.2 million. This increase was partially offset by a decline in nonaccrual loans of $3.7 million, which was primarily attributed to the payoff of a $2.0 million loan and approximately $800,000 in loans placed back on accrual.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.1 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $40.0 million represented 0.98% of the $4.08 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025. The provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2025 was $450,000, and the allowance for credit losses of $40.5 million represented 1.01% of the $3.99 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2025. The increase in the provision for credit loss recorded in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the charge-off of a factoring receivable facility.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $2.4 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $4.28 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 0.8% from $4.25 billion as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of 11.0% from $3.86 billion as of June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $448.5 million as of March 31, 2025, to $441.0 million as of June 30, 2025 and represented 10.3% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025, compared to 10.6% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, time deposits increased $130.7 million, or 20.1%, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits of $89.1 million, or 2.9%, and a decrease in savings accounts of $1.7 million, or 6.7%, respectively, from March 31, 2025.

The average cost of deposits was 3.59% for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 1-basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2025 and a 63-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2024. The decreases were due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2025 second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through July 31, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13752287#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas -based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)









2025



2024

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 113,141



$ 218,990



$ 371,157



$ 258,191



$ 241,809

Federal funds sold



5,815





110,379





50,045





12,265





12,088

Total cash and cash equivalents



118,956





329,369





421,202





270,456





253,897

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



262





359





356





353





350

Investment securities available-for-sale



355,753





397,442





384,025





292,104





286,167

Investment securities held to maturity



206,065





-





-





-





-

Loans held for investment



4,079,736





3,988,039





3,966,425





3,889,831





3,758,159

Less: allowance for credit losses



(40,035)





(40,456)





(40,304)





(39,683)





(38,211)

Loans held for investment, net



4,039,701





3,947,583





3,926,121





3,850,148





3,719,948

Accrued interest receivable



27,736





26,752





25,820





26,111





27,518

Premises and equipment, net



24,908





25,669





26,230





26,696





27,626

Bank-owned life insurance



74,761





74,018





68,341





67,679





67,030

Non-marketable securities, at cost



18,761





15,994





15,980





24,328





16,147

Deferred tax asset, net



8,646





9,176





11,445





8,654





8,972

Derivative assets



3,059





3,052





6,479





5,786





7,799

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



18,769





19,370





19,863





20,397





20,944

Goodwill and other intangible assets



18,761





18,801





18,841





18,882





18,922

Other assets



27,633





29,404





17,743





16,176





18,799

Total assets

$ 4,943,771



$ 4,896,989



$ 4,942,446



$ 4,627,770



$ 4,474,119

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 440,964



$ 448,542



$ 602,082



$ 489,822



$ 464,498

Interest bearing



3,839,905





3,800,001





3,708,416





3,504,616





3,391,093

Total deposits



4,280,869





4,248,543





4,310,498





3,994,438





3,855,591

































Accrued interest payable



6,691





7,044





6,281





7,283





5,668

Derivative liabilities



3,779





3,527





8,660





6,874





7,626

Lease liability - operating leases



19,835





20,425





20,900





21,412





21,919

Other liabilities



24,745





25,979





23,754





34,632





30,786

Line of credit - Senior Debt



30,875





30,875





30,875





31,875





36,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,862





80,810





80,759





80,708





80,656

Total liabilities



4,447,656





4,417,203





4,481,727





4,177,222





4,039,121

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





69





69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



13,930





13,904





13,848





13,746





13,744

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



322,972





322,456





321,696





320,871





320,496

Retained earnings



149,677





134,115





121,697





109,160





97,583

Accumulated other comprehensive income



10,566





10,341





4,508





7,801





4,205

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



496,115





479,786





460,719





450,548





434,998

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,943,771



$ 4,896,989



$ 4,942,446



$ 4,627,770



$ 4,474,119



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)













Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



June 30



June 30



June 30

















































INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees

$ 79,706



$ 73,087



$ 76,017



$ 75,468



$ 73,103



$ 152,793



$ 143,774



Investment securities available-for-sale



5,505





5,693





4,939





4,532





4,491





11,198





7,584



Investment securities held-to-maturity



1,607





-





-





-





-





1,607





-



Federal funds sold and other



1,844





1,986





4,580





2,719





3,631





3,830





8,743



Total interest income



88,662





80,766





85,536





82,719





81,225





169,428





160,101

















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts



37,535





36,226





40,233





40,407





40,410





73,761





79,108



FHLB advances and other borrowings



1,753





1,743





1,865





1,929





1,957





3,496





4,056



Total interest expense



39,288





37,969





42,098





42,336





42,367





77,257





83,164

















































Net interest income



49,374





42,797





43,438





40,383





38,858





92,171





76,937

















































Provision for credit losses



2,130





450





1,156





1,085





1,900





2,580





3,460

















































Net interest income after credit loss expense



47,244





42,347





42,282





39,298





36,958





89,591





73,477

















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees



2,125





2,277





1,772





2,143





1,515





4,402





3,020



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



743





677





662





649





587





1,420





1,169



(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



(110)





(228)





196





(480)





123





(338)





280



Gain on sale of SBA loans



44





30





-





-





-





74





30



Other



(152)





351





243





205





663





199





732



Total noninterest income



2,650





3,107





2,873





2,517





2,888





5,757





5,231

















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits



18,179





18,341





17,018





15,679





15,917





36,520





32,419



Occupancy and equipment expense



2,783





2,834





2,856





2,817





2,763





5,617





5,420



Legal and professional



1,927





1,431





1,587





1,037





1,621





3,358





3,006



Data processing and network expense



1,162





1,120





1,182





1,608





1,046





2,282





2,464



Regulatory assessments



1,203





1,306





1,196





1,249





1,005





2,509





1,985



Advertising and marketing



503





409





526





420





406





912





761



Software purchases and maintenance



1,149





1,259





1,202





1,266





1,211





2,408





2,416



Loan operations and other real estate owned expense



439





269





189





227





262





708





488



Telephone and communications



115





175





144





166





141





290





275



Other



1,386





964





1,330





1,085





1,257





2,350





2,309



Total noninterest expense



28,846





28,108





27,230





25,554





25,629





56,954





51,543

















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



21,048





17,346





17,925





16,261





14,217





38,394





27,165

















































Income tax expense



4,301





3,757





4,192





3,486





3,421





8,058





6,002

















































NET INCOME



16,747





13,589





13,733





12,775





10,796





30,336





21,163

















































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,185





1,171





1,196





1,198





1,184





2,356





2,355

















































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 15,562



$ 12,418



$ 12,537



$ 11,577



$ 9,612



$ 27,980



$ 18,808

















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.12



$ 0.90



$ 0.92



$ 0.85



$ 0.70



$ 2.03



$ 1.38



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.96



$ 0.78



$ 0.79



$ 0.74



$ 0.63



$ 1.74



$ 1.25





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)













Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except

share and per share data)

June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



June 30



June 30



June 30

















































Earnings per share, basic

$ 1.12



$ 0.90



$ 0.92



$ 0.85



$ 0.70



$ 2.03



$ 1.38



Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.96



$ 0.78



$ 0.79



$ 0.74



$ 0.63



$ 1.74



$ 1.25



Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 17.06



$ 16.88



$ 17.25



$ 17.25



$ 17.06



$ 33.94



$ 33.94

















































Return on average assets (A)



1.38 %



1.17 %



1.13 %



1.14 %



0.97 %



1.28 %



0.96 %

Return on average common equity (A)



14.70 %



12.41 %



12.66 %



12.12 %



10.53 %



13.59 %



10.48 %

Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



15.38 %



13.01 %



13.29 %



12.76 %



11.10 %



14.23 %



11.06 %

Net interest margin (A) (C)



4.22 %



3.80 %



3.71 %



3.73 %



3.62 %



4.02 %



3.61 %

Efficiency ratio (D)



55.45 %



61.23 %



58.80 %



59.57 %



61.39 %



58.16 %



62.73 %















































Capital Ratios











































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):











































Total common equity to total assets



8.70 %



8.45 %



7.98 %



8.31 %



8.24 %



8.70 %



8.24 %

Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



8.35 %



8.09 %



7.63 %



7.93 %



7.85 %



8.35 %



7.85 %

Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk

weighted assets)



8.75 %



8.70 %



8.41 %



8.38 %



8.29 %



8.75 %



8.29 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



10.20 %



10.19 %



9.90 %



9.93 %



9.88 %



10.20 %



9.88 %

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.87 %



12.97 %



12.68 %



12.80 %



12.78 %



12.87 %



12.78 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average

assets)



9.65 %



9.58 %



9.12 %



9.53 %



9.24 %



9.65 %



9.24 %















































Third Coast Bank:











































Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk

weighted assets)



12.56 %



12.69 %



12.35 %



12.45 %



12.52 %



12.56 %



12.52 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.56 %



12.69 %



12.35 %



12.45 %



12.52 %



12.56 %



12.52 %

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted

assets)



13.46 %



13.63 %



13.29 %



13.42 %



13.49 %



13.46 %



13.49 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average

assets)



11.89 %



11.93 %



11.37 %



11.95 %



11.71 %



11.89 %



11.71 %















































Other Data











































Weighted average shares:











































Basic



13,836,830





13,776,998





13,698,010





13,665,400





13,657,223





13,807,079





13,631,740



Diluted



17,391,128





17,440,826





17,394,884





17,184,991





17,018,680





17,416,142





16,977,342



Period end shares outstanding



13,851,581





13,825,286





13,769,780





13,667,591





13,665,505





13,851,581





13,665,505



Book value per share

$ 31.04



$ 29.92



$ 28.65



$ 28.13



$ 26.99



$ 31.04



$ 26.99



Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 29.69



$ 28.56



$ 27.29



$ 26.75



$ 25.60



$ 29.69



$ 25.60































(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)









Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate (4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate (4)



Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate (4)























































Assets



















































Interest-earnings assets:



















































Loans, gross

$ 4,020,771



$ 79,706



7.95 %

$ 3,979,859



$ 73,087



7.45 %



$ 3,740,544



$ 73,103



7.86 %

Investment securities available-for-sale



382,439





5,505



5.77 %



398,115





5,693



5.80 %





297,653





4,491



6.07 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity



117,407





1,607



5.49 %



-





-





-





-





-





-

Federal funds sold and other

interest-earning assets



169,943





1,844



4.35 %



186,893





1,986



4.31 %





277,144





3,631



5.27 %

Total interest-earning assets



4,690,560





88,662



7.58 %



4,564,867





80,766



7.18 %





4,315,341





81,225



7.57 %

Less: allowance for loan losses



(40,631)















(40,595)

















(38,429)













Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance



4,649,929















4,524,272

















4,276,912













Noninterest-earning assets



210,170















198,522

















195,193













Total assets

$ 4,860,099













$ 4,722,794















$ 4,472,105



































































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,766,801



$ 37,535



4.00 %

$ 3,652,006



$ 36,226



4.02 %



$ 3,411,592



$ 40,410



4.76 %

Note payable and line of credit



111,712





1,719



6.17 %



111,661





1,713



6.22 %





121,275





1,957



6.49 %

FHLB advances



2,916





34



4.68 %



2,551





30



4.77 %





-





-





-

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,881,429





39,288



4.06 %



3,766,218





37,969



4.09 %





3,532,867





42,367



4.82 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



431,144















423,780

















442,672













Other liabilities



56,785















60,755

















63,056













Total liabilities



4,369,358















4,250,753

















4,038,595













Shareholders' equity



490,741















472,041

















433,510













Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 4,860,099













$ 4,722,794















$ 4,472,105













Net interest income







$ 49,374













$ 42,797















$ 38,858







Net interest spread (1)













3.52 %













3.09 %















2.75 %

Net interest margin (2)













4.22 %













3.80 %















3.62 %



































































































(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)









Six Months Ended





June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate (4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate (4)





































Assets

































Interest-earnings assets:

































Loans, gross

$ 4,000,428



$ 152,793



7.70 %

$ 3,702,960



$ 143,774



7.81 %

Investment securities available-for-sale



390,233





11,198



5.79 %



249,965





7,584



6.10 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity



59,028





1,607



5.49 %



-





-





-

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning

assets



178,372





3,830



4.33 %



330,536





8,743



5.32 %

Total interest-earning assets



4,628,061





169,428



7.38 %



4,283,461





160,101



7.52 %

Less: allowance for loan losses



(40,613)















(37,853)













Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



4,587,448















4,245,608













Noninterest-earning assets



204,378















194,133













Total assets

$ 4,791,826













$ 4,439,741

















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,709,721



$ 73,761



4.01 %

$ 3,379,219



$ 79,108



4.71 %

Note payable and line of credit



111,687





3,432



6.20 %



121,080





4,056



6.74 %

FHLB advances and other



2,735





64



4.72 %



-





-





-

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,824,143





77,257



4.07 %



3,500,299





83,164



4.78 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



427,482















449,863













Other liabilities



58,758















62,501













Total liabilities



4,310,383















4,012,663













Shareholders' equity



481,443















427,078













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,791,826













$ 4,439,741













Net interest income







$ 92,171













$ 76,937







Net interest spread (1)













3.31 %













2.74 %

Net interest margin (2)













4.02 %













3.61 %





























(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)













Three Months Ended







2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 423,959



$ 420,902



$ 448,134



$ 470,222



$ 499,941



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



666,840





633,227





652,119





611,617





612,268



Residential



323,898





335,285





336,736





339,558





349,461



Construction, development & other



784,364





846,166





871,373





825,302





756,646



Farmland



28,013





30,783





30,915





35,650





31,049



Commercial & industrial



1,724,583





1,605,243





1,497,408





1,499,302





1,361,401



Consumer



1,206





1,443





1,859





2,002





2,216



Municipal and other



126,873





114,990





127,881





106,178





145,177



Total loans

$ 4,079,736



$ 3,988,039



$ 3,966,425



$ 3,889,831



$ 3,758,159





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 13,358



$ 17,066



$ 26,773



$ 23,522



$ 23,910



Loans> 90 days and still accruing



6,755





1,503





1,173





522





507



Total nonperforming loans



20,113





18,569





27,946





24,044





24,417



Other real estate owned



8,580





8,752





862





283





-



Total nonperforming assets

$ 28,693



$ 27,321



$ 28,808



$ 24,327



$ 24,417





































QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 2,376



$ 398



$ 879



$ (57)



$ 1,829





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 2,191



$ 3,100



$ 10,433



$ 9,696



$ 10,051



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



111





-





-





68





74



Residential



637





2,616





2,226





2,664





2,767



Construction, development & other



344





358





400





1





301



Commercial & industrial



10,075





10,992





13,714





11,093





10,717



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 13,358



$ 17,066



$ 26,773



$ 23,522



$ 23,910





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.58 %



0.56 %



0.58 %



0.53 %



0.55 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.49 %



0.47 %



0.70 %



0.62 %



0.65 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



0.98 %



1.01 %



1.02 %



1.02 %



1.02 %

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized)



0.24 %



0.04 %



0.09 %



(0.01) %



0.20 %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





2025



2024



2025



2024

(Dollars in thousands, except

share and per share data)

June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



June 30



June 30



June 30













































Tangible Common Equity:









































Total shareholders' equity

$ 496,115



$ 479,786



$ 460,719



$ 450,548



$ 434,998



$ 496,115



$ 434,998

Less: Preferred stock including additional

paid in capital



66,160





66,160





66,160





66,117





66,225





66,160





66,225

Total common equity



429,955





413,626





394,559





384,431





368,773





429,955





368,773

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,

net



18,761





18,801





18,841





18,882





18,922





18,761





18,922

Tangible common equity

$ 411,194



$ 394,825



$ 375,718



$ 365,549



$ 349,851



$ 411,194



$ 349,851













































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,851,581





13,825,286





13,769,780





13,667,591





13,665,505





13,851,581





13,665,505













































Book Value Per Share

$ 31.04



$ 29.92



$ 28.65



$ 28.13



$ 26.99



$ 31.04



$ 26.99

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 29.69



$ 28.56



$ 27.29



$ 26.75



$ 25.60



$ 29.69



$ 25.60

























































































Tangible Assets:









































Total assets

$ 4,943,771



$ 4,896,989



$ 4,942,446



$ 4,627,770



$ 4,474,119



$ 4,943,771



$ 4,474,119

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,761





18,801





18,841





18,882





18,922





18,761





18,922

Tangible assets

$ 4,925,010



$ 4,878,188



$ 4,923,605



$ 4,608,888



$ 4,455,197



$ 4,925,010



$ 4,455,197













































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.70 %



8.45 %



7.98 %



8.31 %



8.24 %



8.70 %



8.24 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



8.35 %



8.09 %



7.63 %



7.93 %



7.85 %



8.35 %



7.85 %























































































Average Tangible Common Equity:









































Average shareholders' equity

$ 490,741



$ 472,041



$ 460,169



$ 446,124



$ 433,510



$ 481,443



$ 427,078

Less: Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital



66,160





66,160





66,121





66,223





66,225





66,160





66,225

Average common equity



424,581





405,881





394,048





379,901





367,285





415,283





360,853

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,784





18,826





18,865





18,906





18,946





18,805





18,967

Average tangible common equity

$ 405,797



$ 387,055



$ 375,183



$ 360,995



$ 348,339



$ 396,478



$ 341,886













































Net Income

$ 16,747



$ 13,589



$ 13,733



$ 12,775



$ 10,796



$ 30,336



$ 21,163

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,185





1,171





1,196





1,198





1,184





2,356





2,355

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 15,562



$ 12,418



$ 12,537



$ 11,577



$ 9,612



$ 27,980



$ 18,808













































Return on Average Common Equity(A)



14.70 %



12.41 %



12.66 %



12.12 %



10.53 %



13.59 %



10.48 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (A)



15.38 %



13.01 %



13.29 %



12.76 %



11.10 %



14.23 %



11.06 %



























(A) Interim periods annualized.

