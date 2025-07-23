Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today reported results for the second quarter 2025.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Income (loss) per Diluted Share
$0.12
$0.03
$0.00
$(0.01)
Core FFO per Diluted Share
$0.17
$0.18
$0.33
$0.32
Core AFFO per Diluted Share
$0.19
$0.21
$0.36
$0.39
Dividend per Diluted Share
$0.08
$0.06
$0.16
$0.11
STRATEGIC PROGRESS
- $448 million of non-strategic asset sales completed or under contract year to date. On track to achieve Net Debt-to-EBITDA of around 10.0x by year-end 2025 and below 9.0x by year-end 2026.
- $268 million in closed sales, including Signature Place and 145 Front Street.
- $180 million in sales under binding contract, including two multifamily assets.
- Secured amendment to Revolver and Term Loan agreement, including a leverage-based pricing grid, realizing an immediate 55-basis-point interest rate reduction.
CONTINUED OPERATIONAL STRENGTH
- Year-over-year Same Store Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 4.7% for the quarter and 3.5% year to date.
- Year-over-year Same Store NOI growth of 5.6% for the quarter and 4.4% year to date, further improving operating margin to 67.4% year to date.
- Same Store occupancy of 93.9% (95.5% excluding Liberty Towers).
- Raised 2025 guidance to reflect significant progress in corporate plan and continued operational strength.
"We have made significant progress on our corporate initiatives both operationally and strategically, enabling us to raise guidance. We continued to see strength in our operations, and with nearly $450 million of sales already completed or under binding contract, we are well ahead of schedule and on track to realize our near-term leverage targets, including Net Debt-to-EBITDA below 9x next year," said Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer of Veris Residential.
"We are proud to have made meaningful progress on our strategic plan to continue optimizing our balance sheet. With the amendment to our credit facility, we secured an immediate reduction in our corporate borrowing costs of 55 basis points, with the potential to realize additional interest savings as we seek to further de-lever over time. We remain focused on executing our multi-pronged optimization strategy as we seek to continue enhancing value for all Veris Residential stakeholders."
SAME STORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
The following table uses the current Same Store pool for both the first and second quarter of 2025, as it is consistently reported throughout the Supplemental package. The actual Same Store pool on March 31 was 7,621 units, which included units from The Metropolitan at 40 Park.
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
Change
Same Store Units
7,491
7,491
- %
Same Store Occupancy
93.9 %
94.0 %
(0.1) %
Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate (Quarter)
4.7 %
2.3 %
2.4 %
Average Rent per Home
$4,085
$4,023
1.5 %
The following table shows Same Store performance:
($ in 000s)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
%
Total Property Revenue
$75,999
$74,160
2.5 %
$151,378
$147,768
2.4 %
Controllable Expenses
12,799
13,286
(3.7) %
25,736
25,775
(0.2) %
Non-Controllable Expenses
11,891
12,283
(3.2) %
23,651
24,280
(2.6) %
Total Property Expenses
24,690
25,569
(3.4) %
49,387
50,055
(1.3) %
Same Store NOI
$51,309
$48,591
5.6 %
$101,991
$97,713
4.4 %
TRANSACTION ACTIVITY
Year to date, the Company has closed $268 million of non-strategic asset sales, including two unconsolidated joint ventures and two wholly owned multifamily assets. Two additional multifamily assets, The James in New Jersey and Quarry Place in New York, are under binding contract for a further $180 million.
Name ($ in 000s)
Date
Location
GAV
65 Livingston
1/24/2025
Roseland, NJ
$7,300
Wall Land
4/3/2025
Wall Township, NJ
31,000
PI - North Building (two parcels) and Metropolitan at 40 Park
4/21/2025
West New York, NJ and Morristown, NJ
7,100
1 Water
4/29/2025
White Plains, NY
15,500
Signature Place
7/9/2025
Morris Plains, NJ
85,000
145 Front Street
7/22/2025
Worcester, MA
122,200
Total Assets Sold in 2025-to-Date
$268,100
In April, the Company purchased its partner's interest in the Jersey City Urby for $38.5 million, eliminating the Company's largest remaining unconsolidated joint venture, rebranding the property to "Sable" and assuming management. The consolidation is expected to create over one million dollars in annualized synergies.
FINANCE AND LIQUIDITY
As of July 22, 2025, following the completion of the previously announced sales, the Company had liquidity of $181 million, a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.86% and a weighted average maturity of 2.6 years, with all of the Company's debt either hedged or fixed.
In July, subsequent to quarter end, the Company amended its $300 million Revolving Credit Facility ("Revolver") and $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan ("Term Loan" and collectively, the "Amended Facility"), as discussed in greater detail below. The Amended Facility, combined with completed and announced asset sales, allows the Company to reduce interest expense as it continues to de-lever over time.
Balance Sheet Metric ($ in 000s)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
Weighted Average Interest Rate
5.08 %
4.95 %
Weighted Average Years to Maturity
2.6
3.1
TTM Interest Coverage Ratio
1.7x
1.7x
Net Debt
$1,795,320
$1,643,411
TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized)
$159,162
$144,659
Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized)
11.3x
11.4x
Note: Calculation of Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio includes an adjusted EBITDA figure, normalizing the Trailing Twelve Month ("TTM") period for recent transactions. Please see the Supplemental Package for reconciliation.
AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the amendment of its $500 million credit facility established in April 2024. The Amended Facility package-comprising a $300 million Revolver and a $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan-introduces a leverage-based pricing grid for the Revolver, with spreads ranging from 1.20% to 1.75% over SOFR (inclusive of the 5-basis-point spread reduction associated with meeting certain KPIs) and reduces the required number of secured properties in the collateral pool from five to two. At closing, the Company's total leverage ratio as defined by the Amended Facility was between 50% and 55%, resulting in a borrowing rate on the Revolver of SOFR + 1.50%, representing a 55-basis-point reduction from the prior rate. The Amended Facility matures in April 2027 and retains a one-year extension option on the Revolver.
At closing, the Company repaid $80 million of the Term Loan using proceeds from the sale of Signature Place. Subsequent to the amendment, the Company fully repaid the remaining balance of the Term Loan using proceeds from the sale of 145 Front Street.
DIVIDEND
The Company paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on July 10, 2025, for shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.
GUIDANCE
The Company is raising its operational guidance for 2025 in accordance with the following table. The increased operational guidance reflects continued strength in rental growth and a higher degree of certainty around controllable expense projections.
Current Guidance
Initial Guidance
2025 Guidance Ranges
Low
High
Low
High
Same Store Revenue Growth
2.2 %
-
2.7 %
2.1 %
-
2.7 %
Same Store Expense Growth
2.4 %
-
2.8 %
2.6 %
-
3.0 %
Same Store NOI Growth
2.0 %
-
2.8 %
1.7 %
-
2.7 %
The Company is raising its 2025 Core FFO per share guidance range to $0.63 to $0.64. This reflects the accretive impacts of the consolidation of Sable and interest expense savings from debt repayment associated with recent sales and from reduced corporate borrowing costs.
Current Guidance
Initial Guidance
Core FFO per Share Guidance
Low
High
Low
High
Net Loss per Share
$(0.22)
-
$(0.21)
$(0.24)
-
$(0.22)
Depreciation per Share
$0.85
-
$0.85
$0.85
-
$0.85
Core FFO per Share
$0.63
-
$0.64
$0.61
-
$0.63
CONFERENCE CALL/SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
An earnings conference call with management is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
The live conference call is also accessible by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international)
The conference call will be rebroadcast on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website at:
http://investors.verisresidential.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
A replay of the call will also be accessible Thursday, July 24, 2025, through Sunday, August 24, 2025
Copies of Veris Residential, Inc.'s second quarter 2025 Form 10-Q and second quarter 2025 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are available on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website under Financial Results.
In addition, once filed, these items will be available upon request from:
Veris Residential, Inc. Investor Relations Department
Harborside 3, 210 Hudson St., Ste. 400, Jersey City, New Jersey 07311
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. Our technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform delivers a contemporary living experience aligned with residents' preferences while positively impacting the communities we serve. We are guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on meritocratic empowerment.
For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.
The information in this press release must be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "10-K") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-Q, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-Q and the Public Filings, available at https://investors.verisresidential.com/financial-information.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(in thousands) (unaudited)
?
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Rental property
Land and leasehold interests
$442,566
$458,946
Buildings and improvements
2,611,276
2,634,321
Tenant improvements
16,145
14,784
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
112,424
112,201
3,182,411
3,220,252
Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization
(475,073)
(432,531)
2,707,338
2,787,721
Real estate held for sale, net
288,575
7,291
Net investment in rental property
2,995,913
2,795,012
Cash and cash equivalents
11,438
7,251
Restricted cash
18,581
17,059
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
53,618
111,301
Unbilled rents receivable, net
3,252
2,253
Deferred charges and other assets, net
43,059
48,476
Accounts receivable
1,119
1,375
Total assets
$3,126,980
$2,982,727
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Revolving credit facility and term loans
324,513
348,839
Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net
1,459,964
1,323,474
Liabilities held for sale, net
40,862
-
Dividends and distributions payable
8,529
8,533
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
50,262
42,744
Rents received in advance and security deposits
13,185
11,512
Accrued interest payable
5,806
5,262
Total liabilities
1,903,121
1,740,364
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
9,294
9,294
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,086,095
1,099,391
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:
Operating Partnership
100,183
102,588
Consolidated joint ventures
28,287
31,090
Total noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
$128,470
$133,678
Total equity
$1,214,565
$1,233,069
Total liabilities and equity
$3,126,980
$2,982,727
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
?
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
REVENUES
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue from leases
$69,348
$ 60,917
$131,313
$ 121,559
Management fees
766
871
1,484
1,793
Parking income
4,376
3,922
8,125
7,667
Other income
1,438
1,766
2,762
3,797
Total revenues
75,928
67,476
143,684
134,816
EXPENSES
Real estate taxes
10,105
9,502
19,317
18,679
Utilities
2,103
1,796
4,910
4,067
Operating services
12,887
12,628
23,880
25,198
Property management
4,088
4,366
8,473
9,608
General and administrative
9,605
8,975
19,673
20,063
Transaction related costs
1,570
890
1,878
1,406
Depreciation and amortization
22,471
20,316
43,724
40,433
Land and other impairments, net
12,467
-
15,667
-
Total expenses
75,296
58,473
137,522
119,454
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME
Interest expense
(24,604)
(21,676)
(47,564)
(43,176)
Interest and other investment income
70
1,536
95
2,074
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated joint ventures
526
2,933
4,368
3,187
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net
(6,877)
-
(6,877)
-
Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land
36,566
10,731
36,410
11,515
Gain (loss) on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests
5,122
-
5,122
7,100
Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net
-
(785)
-
(785)
Other income (expense), net
528
(250)
423
5
Total other (expense) income, net
11,331
(7,511)
(8,023)
(20,080)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
11,963
1,492
(1,861)
(4,718)
Provision for income taxes
(93)
(176)
(135)
(235)
Income (loss) from continuing operations after income tax expense
11,870
1,316
(1,996)
(4,953)
Discontinued operations:
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(27)
1,419
109
1,671
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net
-
-
-
1,548
Total discontinued operations, net
(27)
1,419
109
3,219
Net income (loss)
11,843
2,735
(1,887)
(1,734)
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures
149
543
2,274
1,038
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of income (loss) from continuing operations
(1,009)
(153)
(11)
370
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations
2
(122)
(9)
(277)
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
(81)
(81)
(162)
(378)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$10,904
$2,922
$205
$(981)
Basic earnings per common share:
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$0.12
$0.03
$0.00
$(0.01)
Diluted earnings per common share:
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$0.12
$0.03
$0.00
$(0.01)
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
93,392
92,663
93,227
92,469
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding1
102,259
101,952
102,164
101,160
See Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss) to NOI for more details.
FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO
(in thousands, except per share/unit amounts)
?
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 10,904
$ 2,922
$ 205
$ (981)
Add/(Deduct):
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership
1,009
153
11
(370)
Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations
(2)
122
9
277
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations2
23,231
22,514
46,676
45,146
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations
-
-
-
668
Continuing operations: (Gain) loss on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures
(5,122)
-
(5,122)
(7,100)
Continuing operations: Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property
6,877
-
6,877
-
Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net
-
-
-
(1,548)
FFO 3
$ 36,897
$ 25,711
$ 48,656
$ 36,092
?
Add/(Deduct):
(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net
-
785
-
785
Land and other impairments4
12,467
-
14,067
-
(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land
(36,566)
(10,731)
(36,410)
(11,515)
Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A)5
1,352
236
1,520
1,873
Severance/Compensation related costs (Property Management)6
889
838
1,399
2,364
Amortization of derivative premium7
878
886
1,962
1,790
Derivative mark to market adjustment
270
-
525
-
Transaction related costs
1,570
890
1,878
1,406
Core FFO
$ 17,757
$ 18,615
$ 33,597
$ 32,795
?
Add/(Deduct):
Straight-line rent adjustments8
(605)
(367)
(751)
(342)
Amortization of market lease intangibles, net
(3)
(9)
(6)
(16)
Amortization of lease inducements
-
-
-
7
Amortization of debt discounts (premiums)
9
-
9
-
Amortization of stock compensation
2,813
3,247
6,179
6,974
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
139
219
289
429
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,777
1,569
3,484
2,811
Add/(Deduct):
Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:
Building improvements
(2,675)
(1,562)
(5,981)
(2,602)
Tenant improvements and leasing commissions9
(63)
(78)
(96)
(87)
Core AFFO 3
$ 19,149
$ 21,634
$ 36,724
$ 39,969
?
Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted
$0.36
$0.25
$0.48
$0.35
Core Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted
$0.17
$0.18
$0.33
$0.32
Core Adjusted Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted
$0.19
$0.21
$0.36
$0.39
Dividends declared per common share
$0.08
$0.06
$0.16
$0.11
See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.
See Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Adjusted EBITDA
($ in thousands) (unaudited)
?
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Core FFO (calculated on a previous page)
$ 17,757
$ 18,615
$ 33,597
$ 32,795
Deduct:
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures
(526)
(2,990)
(4,368)
(3,449)
Equity in earnings share of depreciation and amortization
(898)
(2,417)
(3,241)
(5,142)
Add:
Interest expense
24,604
21,676
47,564
43,176
Amortization of derivative premium
(878)
(886)
(1,962)
(1,790)
Derivative mark to market adjustment
(270)
-
(525)
-
Recurring joint venture distributions
2,388
4,177
8,189
5,878
Income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, net of land and other impairments1
(149)
(543)
(674)
(1,038)
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
81
81
162
378
Income tax expense
93
176
136
258
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 42,202
$ 37,889
$ 78,878
$ 71,066
Before
3Q24
4Q24
1Q25
2Q25
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 37,119
$ 32,509
$ 36,675
$ 42,202
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
148,504
Net Debt as of 6/30/25
$ 1,795,320
Net Debt-to-EBITDA
12.1x
?
After
3Q24
4Q24
1Q25
2Q25
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 37,119
$ 32,509
$ 36,675
$ 42,202
Add: Consolidated 100% NOI Sable
5,867
6,455
5,879
1,242
Less: JV Distributions from Dissolved JVs
(1,456)
(2,465)
(4,904)
(470)
Add: Carry Costs from Sold Land
133
278
91
7
Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized)
$ 41,663
$ 36,776
$ 37,742
$ 42,981
TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized)
$ 159,162
Net Debt as of 6/30/25
$ 1,795,320
Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized)
11.3x
?
See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
___________________________________
1See Annex 7 for breakout of noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures.
Components of Net Asset Value
($ in thousands)
?
Real Estate Portfolio
Other Assets
Operating Multifamily NOI1
Total
At Share
Cash and Cash Equivalents2
$10,887
New Jersey Waterfront
$170,008
$149,371
Restricted Cash
18,581
Massachusetts
20,420
20,420
Other Assets
47,430
Other
30,064
23,689
Subtotal Other Assets
$76,898
Total Multifamily NOI as of 6/30
$220,492
$193,480
Less: Sold properties in July3
(10,936)
(10,936)
Liabilities and Other Considerations
Total Multifamily NOI as of 7/22
$209,556
$182,544
Commercial NOI4
4,732
3,792
Operating - Consolidated Debt at Share5
$1,438,479
Total NOI as of 7/22
$214,288
$186,336
Operating - Unconsolidated Debt at Share
129,170
Other Liabilities
77,782
Non-Strategic Assets
Revolving Credit Facility5
126,000
Term Loan5
-
Estimated Value of Remaining Land
$134,194
Preferred Units
9,294
Total Non-Strategic Assets6
$134,194
Subtotal Liabilities and Other Considerations
$1,780,725
?
Outstanding Shares7
?
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding for 2Q 2025 (in 000s)
102,259
?___________________________________
1 See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized, including management fees. Displayed NOI values reflect the change in ownership % associated with consolidation of Sable (f.k.a. Jersey City Urby) from 85% to 100% and exclude NOI from Metropolitan at 40 Park due to the sale of our interest in April 2025.
2 Cash and cash equivalents is of July 22, 2025.
3 Signature Place contributed $1.1 million and 145 Front Street contributed $1.6 million in NOI for the second quarter of 2025. Both properties were sold in July and have been deducted from our NOI on an annualized basis at their respective former ownership levels of 100%.
4 See Commercial Assets and Developable Land for more details.
5 See Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule for pro forma reconciliation.
6 The land values are VRE's share of value. For more details see Commercial Assets and Developable Land.
7 Outstanding shares for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 is comprised of the following (in 000s): 93,392 weighted average common shares outstanding, 8,619 weighted average Operating Partnership common and vested LTIP units outstanding, and (248) shares representing the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards.
?
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
Multifamily Operating Portfolio
(in thousands, except Revenue per home)
?
Operating Highlights
Percentage
Occupied
Average Revenue
per Home
NOI1
Debt
Balance
Ownership
Apartments
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
NJ Waterfront
Haus25
100.0 %
750
95.6 %
95.6 %
$5,027
$4,969
$8,083
$8,195
$343,061
Liberty Towers*
100.0 %
648
77.7 %
80.5 %
4,688
4,428
4,462
4,289
-
BLVD 401
74.3 %
311
96.0 %
95.0 %
4,288
4,272
2,498
2,431
114,500
BLVD 425
74.3 %
412
95.7 %
95.9 %
4,217
4,143
3,359
3,426
131,000
BLVD 475
100.0 %
523
97.2 %
96.4 %
4,308
4,235
4,429
4,197
162,969
Soho Lofts*
100.0 %
377
93.9 %
94.2 %
4,871
4,828
3,193
3,232
-
Sable (f.k.a. Jersey City Urby)2
100.0 %
762
94.7 %
94.5 %
4,224
4,223
5,655
5,879
181,544
RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial
100.0 %
313
96.7 %
96.4 %
4,507
4,493
2,798
2,715
110,000
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
100.0 %
295
96.6 %
95.8 %
4,403
4,391
2,543
2,527
100,000
RiverTrace
22.5 %
316
93.8 %
94.2 %
3,830
3,808
2,084
2,151
82,000
Capstone
40.0 %
360
94.9 %
95.6 %
4,692
4,603
3,398
3,323
135,000
NJ Waterfront Subtotal
87.2 %
5,067
93.2 %
93.4 %
$4,499
$4,430
$42,502
$42,365
$1,360,074
Massachusetts
Portside at East Pier
100.0 %
180
97.3 %
96.4 %
$3,336
$3,283
$1,277
$1,156
$56,500
Portside 2 at East Pier
100.0 %
296
95.9 %
95.8 %
3,567
3,502
2,217
2,115
94,614
145 Front at City Square3
100.0 %
365
95.2 %
94.8 %
2,498
2,513
1,611
1,636
-
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
100.0 %
326
94.7 %
93.9 %
2,899
2,845
1,664
1,648
69,902
Massachusetts Subtotal
100.0 %
1,167
95.6 %
95.0 %
$3,010
$2,975
$6,769
$6,555
$221,016
Other
The Upton
100.0 %
193
95.0 %
93.3 %
$4,468
$4,355
$1,466
$1,290
$75,000
The James*
100.0 %
240
96.4 %
97.8 %
3,107
3,074
1,561
1,570
-
Signature Place4
100.0 %
197
96.8 %
95.7 %
3,317
3,350
1,123
1,101
-
Quarry Place at Tuckahoe
100.0 %
108
97.6 %
96.8 %
4,409
4,406
795
798
41,000
Riverpark at Harrison
45.0 %
141
97.0 %
97.6 %
2,924
2,857
584
568
30,192
Station House
50.0 %
378
92.6 %
93.2 %
3,018
2,909
1,987
1,855
86,267
Other Subtotal
78.8 %
1,257
95.3 %
95.3 %
$3,413
$3,354
$7,516
$7,182
$232,459
Operating Portfolio5,6
87.8 %
7,491
93.9 %
94.0 %
$4,085
$4,023
$56,787
$56,102
$1,813,549
Metropolitan at 40 Park7
25.0 %
130
94.8 %
94.0 %
3,781
$3,800
$140
$798
$-
86.7 %
7,621
93.9 %
94.0 %
$4,080
$4,019
$56,927
$56,900
$1,813,549
?___________________________________
1 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. These are shown at 100% and include management fees.
2 In April, the Company purchased joint venture partner's 15% interest in the Jersey City property that was previously known as the "Urby" and is now named "Sable".
3 145 Front Street was sold on July 22, 2025.
4 Signature Place was sold on July 9, 2025.
5 Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure above.
6 See Unconsolidated Joint Ventures and Annex 6: Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details.
7 The Company sold its interest in Metropolitan at 40 Park in April 2025.
?
*Properties that are currently in the collateral pool for the Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility. 145 Front Street and Signature Place were both sold in July 2025 and were removed from the collateral pool. Following the July 9, 2025 amendment of the facility, the required number of collateral assets was reduced from five to two.
?
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
Commercial Assets and Developable Land
($ in thousands)
?
Commercial
Location
Ownership
Rentable
SF1
Percentage
Leased
2Q 2025
Percentage
Leased
1Q 2025
NOI
2Q 2025
NOI
1Q 2025
Debt
Balance
Port Imperial South - Garage
Weehawken, NJ
70.0 %
Fn 1
N/A
N/A
$713
$413
$30,815
Port Imperial South - Retail
Weehawken, NJ
70.0 %
18,064
77.0 %
77.0 %
70
112
-
Port Imperial North - Garage
Weehawken, NJ
100.0 %
Fn 1
N/A
N/A
66
(54)
-
Port Imperial North - Retail
Weehawken, NJ
100.0 %
8,400
100.0 %
100.0 %
145
89
-
Riverwalk at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ
100.0 %
29,923
88.0 %
80.0 %
189
35
-
Commercial Total
90.4 %
56,387
86.3 %
82.0 %
$1,183
$595
$30,815
Developable Land Parcel Units2
Total Units
VRE Share
NJ Waterfront
1,522
1,400
Massachusetts
737
737
Other
160
160
Developable Land Parcel Units Total at July 22, 2025
2,419
2,297
Less: land under binding contract
-
-
Developable Land Parcel Units Remaining
2,419
2,297
___________________________________
1 Port Imperial South - Garage and Port Imperial North - Garage include approximately 850 and 686 parking spaces, respectively.
2 The Company has an additional 34,375 SF of developable retail space within land developments that is not represented in this table.
Same Store Market Information 1
?
Sequential Quarter Comparison
(NOI in thousands)
?
NOI at Share
Occupancy
Blended Lease Tradeouts2
Apartments
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
Change
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
Change
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
Change
New Jersey Waterfront
5,067
$37,814
$37,672
0.4 %
93.2 %
93.4 %
(0.2) %
4.7 %
0.3 %
4.4 %
Massachusetts
1,167
7,029
6,816
3.1 %
95.6 %
95.0 %
0.6 %
3.4 %
2.4 %
1.0 %
Other3
1,257
6,466
6,195
4.4 %
95.3 %
95.3 %
- %
7.2 %
2.8 %
4.4 %
Total
7,491
$51,309
$50,683
1.2 %
93.9 %
94.0 %
(0.1) %
4.7 %
2.3 %
2.4 %
?
Year-over-Year Second Quarter Comparison
(NOI in thousands)
?
NOI at Share
Occupancy
Blended Lease Tradeouts 2
Apartments
2Q 2025
2Q 2024
Change
2Q 2025
2Q 2024
Change
2Q 2025
2Q 2024
Change
New Jersey Waterfront
5,067
$37,814
$36,181
4.5 %
93.2 %
95.1 %
(1.9) %
4.7 %
6.2 %
(1.5) %
Massachusetts
1,167
7,029
6,635
5.9 %
95.6 %
95.2 %
0.4 %
3.4 %
4.4 %
(1.0) %
Other3
1,257
6,466
5,775
12.0 %
95.3 %
93.0 %
2.3 %
7.2 %
2.0 %
5.2 %
Total
7,491
$51,309
$48,591
5.6 %
93.9 %
94.7 %
(0.8) %
4.7 %
5.3 %
(0.6) %
Average Revenue per Home
?
Apartments
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
New Jersey Waterfront
5,067
$4,499
$4,430
$4,441
$4,371
$4,291
Massachusetts
1,167
3,010
2,975
2,962
2,946
2,931
Other3
1,257
3,413
3,354
3,411
3,390
3,376
Total
7,491
$4,085
$4,023
$4,038
$3,984
$3,926
___________________________________
1 All statistics are based off the current 7,491 Same Store pool. These values are an our ownership percentage, Sable is shown as 85% for all comparative periods, reflecting VRE ownership level prior to the consolidation in April 2025.
2 Blended lease tradeouts exclude properties not managed by Veris.
3 "Other" includes properties in Suburban NJ, New York, and Washington, DC. See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for breakout.
?
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
Same Store Performance
($ in thousands)
?
Multifamily Same Store1
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Sequential
2025
2024
Change
%
2025
2024
Change
%
2Q 25
1Q 25
Change
%
Apartment Rental Income
$68,553
$67,173
$1,380
2.1 %
$136,912
$133,566
$3,346
2.5 %
$68,553
$68,359
$194
0.3 %
Parking/Other Income
7,446
6,987
459
6.6 %
14,466
14,202
264
1.9 %
7,446
7,021
425
6.1 %
Total Property Revenues2
$75,999
$74,160
$1,839
2.5 %
$151,378
$147,768
$3,610
2.4 %
$75,999
$75,380
$619
0.8 %
Marketing & Administration
2,168
2,511
(343)
(13.7) %
4,298
4,634
(336)
(7.3) %
2,168
2,130
38
1.8 %
Utilities
2,204
2,162
42
1.9 %
5,413
4,695
718
15.3 %
2,204
3,209
(1,005)
(31.3) %
Payroll
4,294
4,280
14
0.3 %
8,549
8,538
11
0.1 %
4,294
4,255
39
0.9 %
Repairs & Maintenance
4,133
4,333
(200)
(4.6) %
7,476
7,908
(432)
(5.5) %
4,133
3,343
790
23.6 %
Controllable Expenses
$12,799
$13,286
$(487)
(3.7) %
$25,736
$25,775
$(39)
(0.2) %
$12,799
$12,937
$(138)
(1.1) %
Other Fixed Fees
778
695
83
11.9 %
1,496
1,401
95
6.8 %
778
718
60
8.4 %
Insurance
1,544
1,773
(229)
(12.9) %
3,004
3,545
(541)
(15.3) %
1,544
1,460
84
5.8 %
Real Estate Taxes
9,569
9,815
(246)
(2.5) %
19,151
19,334
(183)
(0.9) %
9,569
9,582
(13)
(0.1) %
Non-Controllable Expenses
$11,891
$12,283
$(392)
(3.2) %
$23,651
$24,280
$(629)
(2.6) %
$11,891
$11,760
$131
1.1 %
Total Property Expenses
$24,690
$25,569
$(879)
(3.4) %
$49,387
$50,055
$(668)
(1.3) %
$24,690
$24,697
$(7)
- %
Same Store GAAP NOI
$51,309
$48,591
$2,718
5.6 %
$101,991
$97,713
$4,278
4.4 %
$51,309
$50,683
$626
1.2 %
Same Store NOI Margin
67.5 %
65.5 %
2.0 %
67.4 %
66.1 %
1.3 %
67.5 %
67.2 %
0.3 %
Total Units
7,491
7,491
7,491
7,491
7,491
7,491
% Ownership1
86.3 %
86.3 %
86.3 %
86.3 %
86.3 %
86.3 %
% Occupied
93.9 %
94.7 %
(0.8) %
93.9 %
94.7 %
(0.8) %
93.9 %
94.0 %
(0.1) %
___________________________________
1 Values represent the Company's pro rata ownership of the operating portfolio. All periods displayed have the same properties in the pool. These are shown at share and exclude management fees. These values are at our ownership percentage, and Sable is reflected at 85% for all comparative periods.
2 Revenues reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principals or "GAAP".
Debt Profile
($ in thousands)
??
Lender
Effective
Interest Rate 1
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Date of
Maturity
Secured Permanent Loans
Portside 2 at East Pier
New York Life Insurance Co.
4.56 %
94,614
95,427
03/10/26
BLVD 425
New York Life Insurance Co.
4.17 %
131,000
131,000
08/10/26
BLVD 401
New York Life Insurance Co.
4.29 %
114,500
115,515
08/10/26
Portside at East Pier2
KKR
SOFR + 2.75%
56,500
56,500
09/07/26
The Upton3
Bank of New York Mellon
SOFR + 1.58%
75,000
75,000
10/27/26
RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial4
JP Morgan
SOFR + 1.41%
110,000
110,000
06/21/27
Quarry Place at Tuckahoe5
Natixis Real Estate Capital, LLC
4.48 %
41,000
41,000
08/05/27
BLVD 475
The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.
2.91 %
162,969
164,712
11/10/27
Haus25
Freddie Mac
6.04 %
343,061
343,061
09/01/28
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.
4.52 %
100,000
100,000
01/10/29
Sable6
Pacific Life
5.20 %
181,544
-
08/01/29
Port Imperial Garage South
American General Life & A/G PC
4.85 %
30,815
31,098
12/01/29
The Emery at Overlook Ridge7
Flagstar Bank
3.21 %
69,902
70,653
01/01/31
Secured Permanent Loans Outstanding
$1,510,903
$1,333,966
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs5
(10,077)
(10,492)
Secured Permanent Loans
$1,500,826
$1,323,474
Secured RCF & Term Loans:
Revolving Credit Facility8
Various Lenders
SOFR + 2.73%
$127,000
$152,000
04/22/27
Term Loan8
Various Lenders
SOFR + 2.73%
200,000
200,000
04/22/27
RCF & Term Loan Balances
$327,000
$352,000
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs5
(2,487)
(3,161)
Total RCF & Term Loan Debt
$324,513
$348,839
Total Debt
$1,825,339
$1,672,313
?
See Debt Profile Footnotes.
Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule
($ in thousands)
?
As of 6/30
Balance
%
of Total
Weighted Average
Interest Rate
Weighted Average
Maturity in Years
Fixed Rate & Hedged Debt
Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt
$1,710,903
93.1 %
4.96 %
2.49
Variable Rate Debt
Variable Rate Debt
127,000
6.9 %
7.06 %
1.81
Totals / Weighted Average
$1,837,903
100.0 %
5.11 %
2.44
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
(12,564)
Total Consolidated Debt, net
$1,825,339
Partners' Share
(72,424)
VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net1
$1,752,915
?
Unconsolidated Secured Debt
VRE Share
$129,170
38.7 %
4.33 %
4.12
Partners' Share
204,289
61.3 %
4.33 %
4.12
Total Unconsolidated Secured Debt
$333,459
100.0 %
4.33 %
4.12
?
As of July 22, all of the Company's total pro forma debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed, resulting from the transfer of outstanding interest rate caps from the recently repaid term loan to the outstanding borrowings on the revolver. The Company's total pro forma debt portfolio has a weighted average interest rate of 4.86% and a weighted average maturity of 2.6 years.
Debt Maturity Schedule as of July 22, 20252,3
?
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Secured Debt
$478
$314
$343
$303
Revolver
$126
Unused Revolver Capacity
$174
Pro Forma 7/22
Balance
% of Total
Weighted Average
Weighted Average
Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt
$1,693,649
100.0 %
4.86 %
2.63
Variable Rate Secured Debt
-
- %
- %
-
Total Pro Forma Debt Portfolio
$1,693,649
100.0 %
4.86 %
2.63
Pro Forma 7/22
Total Consolidated Debt, gross as of 6/30/25
$1,837,903
Partners' Share
(72,424)
VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, as of 6/30/25
$1,765,479
Term loan paydown from July multifamily sale proceeds
(200,000)
Revolver activity in July
(1,000)
VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, as of 7/22/25
$1,564,479
VRE Share of Total Unconsolidated Debt, as of 6/30/25
$129,170
Total Pro Forma Debt Portfolio
$1,693,649
___________________________________
1 Minority interest share of consolidated debt is comprised of $33.7 million at BLVD 425, $29.5 million at BLVD 401 and $9.2 million at Port Imperial South Garage.
2 The Revolver and Unused Revolver Capacity are shown with the one-year extension option utilized on the facilities. On June 30, the Term Loan was fully drawn at $200 million but was fully repaid in July.
3 The graphic reflects VRE share of consolidated debt balances only. The loan encumbering Emery is represented among the 2026 maturities as it features a contractual rate step-up in January 2026. Dollars are shown in millions.
Annex 1: Transaction Activity
($ in thousands except per SF)
?
Location
Transaction
Number of
Units
Gross Asset Value
2025 dispositions-to-date
Land
65 Livingston
Roseland, NJ
1/24/2025
N/A
N/A
$7,300
Wall Land
Wall Township, NJ
4/3/2025
N/A
N/A
31,000
PI North - Building 6 and Riverbend I
West New York, NJ
4/21/2025
N/A
N/A
6,500
1 Water
White Plains, NY
4/29/2025
N/A
N/A
15,500
Land dispositions-to-date
N/A
N/A
$60,300
Multifamily
Metropolitan at 40 Park
Morristown, NJ
4/21/2025
1
130
$600
Signature Place
Morris Plains, NJ
7/9/2025
1
197
85,000
145 Front Street
Worcester, MA
7/22/2025
1
365
122,200
Multifamily dispositions-to-date
3
692
$207,800
Total dispositions-to-date
3
692
$268,100
2025 acquisitions-to-Date
Multifamily
Sable
Jersey City, NJ
4/21/2025
1
762
$38,5001
Multifamily acquisitions-to-date
1
762
$38,500
___________________________________
1 Represents gross value associated with the purchase of our partner's 15% equity interest in the Jersey City property now known as Sable.
Annex 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to NOI (three months ended)
?
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
Total
Total
Net Income (loss)
$ 11,843
$ (13,730)
Deduct:
Management fees
(766)
(718)
Loss (income) from discontinued operations
27
(136)
Interest and other investment income
(70)
(25)
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures
(526)
(3,842)
(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land
(36,566)
156
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net
6,877
-
(Gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests
(5,122)
-
Other (income) expense, net
(528)
105
Add:
Property management
4,088
4,385
General and administrative
9,605
10,068
Transaction-related costs
1,570
308
Depreciation and amortization
22,471
21,253
Interest expense
24,604
22,960
Provision for income taxes
93
42
Land and other impairments, net
12,467
3,200
Net operating income (NOI)
$ 50,067
$ 44,026
?
Summary of Consolidated Multifamily NOI by Type (unaudited):
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
Total Consolidated Multifamily - Operating Portfolio
$ 47,316
$ 42,326
Total Consolidated Commercial
1,183
595
Total NOI from Consolidated Properties (excl. unconsolidated JVs/subordinated interests)
$ 48,499
$ 42,921
NOI (loss) from services, land/development/repurposing & other assets
1,675
1,250
Total Consolidated Multifamily NOI
$ 50,174
$ 44,171
?
See Consolidated Statement of Operations.
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
Annex 3: Consolidated Statement of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes
?
FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, & Adjusted EBITDA
?
1.
Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,619 and 8,689 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 8,625 and 8,691 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).
2.
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $0.9 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $3.2 million and $5.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively $0.3 million and $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
3.
Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions for information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI & Adjusted EBITDA.
4.
Represents the Company's controlling interest portion of $15.7 million land and other impairment charge.
5.
Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, General and Administrative expense was $8.3 million and $8.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $18.2 million and $18.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
6.
Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, Property Management expense was $3.2 million and $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $7.0 million and $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
7.
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $2 thousand and $19 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $14 thousand and $38 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
8.
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of ($10) thousand and $103 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and ($21) thousand and $93 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
9.
Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces in properties that have not been owned by the Company for at least a year.
?
Back to Consolidated Statement of Operations.
Back to FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO.
Back to Adjusted EBITDA.
Annex 4: Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
($ in thousands)
?
Property
Units
Percentage
Occupied
VRE's Nominal
Ownership
2Q 2025
NOI1
Total
Debt
VRE Share
of 2Q NOI
VRE Share
of Debt
Multifamily
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
316
93.8 %
22.5 %
2,084
82,000
469
18,450
Capstone at Port Imperial
360
94.9 %
40.0 %
3,398
135,000
1,359
54,000
Riverpark at Harrison
141
97.0 %
45.0 %
584
30,192
263
13,586
Station House
378
92.6 %
50.0 %
1,987
86,267
994
43,134
Total UJV2
1,195
94.1 %
39.1 %
$8,053
$333,459
$3,085
$129,170
___________________________________
1 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. These are shown at 100% and include management fees.
2 In April, the Company purchased its joint venture partner's interest in the Jersey City property that was previously known as the "Urby", now named Sable, officially consolidating it. The Company also sold its interest in the Metropolitan at 40 Park in April 2025.
Annex 5: Debt Profile Footnotes
?
1.
Effective rate of debt, including deferred financing costs, comprised of debt initiation costs, and other transaction costs, as applicable.
2.
The loan on Portside at East Pier is hedged with a 3-year cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in September 2026.
3.
The loan on Upton is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in November 2026.
4.
The loan on RiverHouse 9 is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026.
5.
The $41 million mortgage on Quarry Place, and the $0.1 million of unamortized deferred financing costs are presented as Liabilities held for sale, net on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheet.
6.
The loan on Sable was consolidated in April 2025 upon the acquisition of the remaining 15% controlling interest in the joint venture previously referred to as "Urby at Harborside".
7.
Effective rate reflects the fixed rate period, which ends on January 1, 2026. After that period ends, the Company must make a one-time interest rate election of either: (a) the floating-rate option, the sum of the highest prime rate as published in the New York Times on each applicable Rate Change Date plus 2.75% annually or (b) the fixed-rate option, the sum of the Five Year Fixed Rate Advance of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York in effects as of the first business day of the month which is three months prior to the Rate Change Date plus 3.00% annually.
8.
The Company's facilities consist of a $300 million Revolver and $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan and are supported by a group of eight lenders. The eight lenders consists of JP Morgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon as Joint Bookrunners; Bank of America Securities, Capital One, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, and RBC Capital Markets as Joint Lead Arrangers; and Associated Bank and Eastern Bank as participants. The facilities have a three-year term ending April 22, 2027, with a one-year extension option. The Term Loan was fully drawn and hedged with interest rate caps at strike rates of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026.
?
As noted throughout the document, subsequent to quarter end the Company amended its existing facility, as of July 22, 2025, there is no remaining balance on the Term Loan and there is $126 million drawn on the Revolver. The Revolver is fully hedged by the existing caps on the Term Loan, which expire in July 2026.
Balance as of
Initial
Deferred
5 bps
Updated
SOFR or
All In
Secured Revolving Credit Facility
$127,000,000
2.10 %
0.68 %
(0.05) %
2.73 %
4.33 %
7.06 %
Secured Term Loan
$200,000,000
2.10 %
0.68 %
(0.05) %
2.73 %
3.50 %
6.23 %
?
Balance as of
Initial
Deferred
5 bps
Updated
SOFR or
All In
Secured Revolving Credit Facility
$126,000,000
1.55 %
0.88 %
(0.05) %
2.38 %
3.50 %
5.88 %
Secured Term Loan
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
?
Back to Debt Profile.
Annex 6: Multifamily Property Information
?
Location
Ownership
Apartments
Rentable SF1
Average Size
Year Complete
NJ Waterfront
Haus25
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
750
617,787
824
2022
Liberty Towers
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
648
602,210
929
2003
BLVD 401
Jersey City, NJ
74.3 %
311
273,132
878
2016
BLVD 425
Jersey City, NJ
74.3 %
412
369,515
897
2003
BLVD 475
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
523
475,459
909
2011
Soho Lofts
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
377
449,067
1,191
2017
Sable2
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
762
474,476
623
2017
RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial
Weehawken, NJ
100.0 %
313
245,127
783
2021
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
Weehawken, NJ
100.0 %
295
250,591
849
2018
RiverTrace
West New York, NJ
22.5 %
316
295,767
936
2014
Capstone
West New York, NJ
40.0 %
360
337,991
939
2021
NJ Waterfront Subtotal
87.2 %
5,067
4,391,122
867
Massachusetts
Portside at East Pier
East Boston, MA
100.0 %
180
154,859
862
2015
Portside 2 at East Pier
East Boston, MA
100.0 %
296
230,614
779
2018
145 Front at City Square3
Worcester, MA
100.0 %
365
304,936
835
2018
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
Revere, MA
100.0 %
326
273,140
838
2020
Massachusetts Subtotal
100.0 %
1,167
963,549
826
Other
The Upton
Short Hills, NJ
100.0 %
193
217,030
1,125
2021
The James
Park Ridge, NJ
100.0 %
240
215,283
897
2021
Signature Place4
Morris Plains, NJ
100.0 %
197
203,716
1,034
2018
Quarry Place at Tuckahoe
Eastchester, NY
100.0 %
108
105,551
977
2016
Riverpark at Harrison
Harrison, NJ
45.0 %
141
124,774
885
2014
Station House
Washington, DC
50.0 %
378
290,348
768
2015
Other Subtotal
78.8 %
1,257
1,156,702
920
Operating Portfolio5
87.8 %
7,491
6,511,373
869
Metropolitan at 40 Park6
Morristown, NJ
25.0 %
130
124,237
956
2010
86.7 %
7,621
6,635,610
871
?
Back to Multifamily Operating Portfolio.
?
___________________________________
1 Total sf outlined above excludes approximately 181,483 sqft of ground floor retail, of which 141,782 sf was leased as of June 30, 2025. This figure has removed the Metropolitan from contemplated square footage as it sold in April.
2 In April, purchased joint venture partner's interest in the Jersey City property that was previously known as the "Urby" and is now named "Sable" and is owned at 100%.
3 145 Front Street was sold on July 22, 2025.
4 Signature Place was sold on July 9, 2025.
5 Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure on the Multifamily Operating Portfolio.
6 On April 21, 2025, the Company sold its interest in Metropolitan at 40 Park.
Annex 7: Noncontrolling Interests in Consolidated JVs
?
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
BLVD 425
$ 131
$ 92
$ 283
$ 172
BLVD 401
(572)
(607)
(1,124)
(1,159)
Port Imperial Garage South
(37)
11
(119)
(15)
Port Imperial Retail South
(4)
(5)
4
29
Other consolidated joint ventures
333
(34)
(1,318)
(65)
Net losses in noncontrolling interests
$ (149)
$ (543)
$ (2,274)
$ (1,038)
Depreciation in noncontrolling interests
739
737
1,475
1,458
Funds from operations - noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
$ 590
$ 194
$ (799)
$ 420
Interest expense in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
777
784
1,559
1,572
Net operating income before debt service in consolidated joint ventures
$ 1,367
$ 978
$ 760
$ 1,992
Back to Adjusted EBITDA.
Non-GAAP Financial Definitions
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Included in this financial package are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance which is further defined.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted "EBITDA")
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO, plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Normalized) (Adjusted "EBITDA"(Normalized))
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) as Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted to reflect the effects of non-recurring property transactions. In the case of acquisition properties, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA plus the Company's income (loss) for its ownership period annualized and included on a trailing twelve month basis. In the case of disposition properties, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA minus the disposition property's actual income (loss) on a trailing twelve month basis. In the case of joint venture transaction properties whereby the Company acquires a controlling interest and subsequently consolidates the acquired asset, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA plus the actual income (loss) on a trailing twelve month basis in proportion to the Company's economic interests in the joint venture as of the reporting date minus recurring joint venture distributions (the Company's practice for EBITDA recognition for joint ventures). The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) provides a more appropriate denominator for its calculation of the Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio as it reflects the leverage profile of the Company as of the reporting date. Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.
Blended Net Rental Growth Rate or Blended Lease Rate
Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.
Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")
Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Funds From Operations ("FFO")
FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.
FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
NOI and Same Store NOI
NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed.
Same Store NOI is presented for the same store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods. Same Store NOI includes joint ventures at their pro rata share based on legal ownership.
