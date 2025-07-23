Anzeige
WKN: 892485 | ISIN: US5544891048
Frankfurt
24.07.25 | 08:05
11,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VERIS RESIDENTIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERIS RESIDENTIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,90012,80011:22
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 22:15 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today reported results for the second quarter 2025.


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Income (loss) per Diluted Share

$0.12

$0.03

$0.00

$(0.01)

Core FFO per Diluted Share

$0.17

$0.18

$0.33

$0.32

Core AFFO per Diluted Share

$0.19

$0.21

$0.36

$0.39

Dividend per Diluted Share

$0.08

$0.06

$0.16

$0.11

STRATEGIC PROGRESS

  • $448 million of non-strategic asset sales completed or under contract year to date. On track to achieve Net Debt-to-EBITDA of around 10.0x by year-end 2025 and below 9.0x by year-end 2026.
    - $268 million in closed sales, including Signature Place and 145 Front Street.
    - $180 million in sales under binding contract, including two multifamily assets.
  • Secured amendment to Revolver and Term Loan agreement, including a leverage-based pricing grid, realizing an immediate 55-basis-point interest rate reduction.

CONTINUED OPERATIONAL STRENGTH

  • Year-over-year Same Store Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 4.7% for the quarter and 3.5% year to date.
  • Year-over-year Same Store NOI growth of 5.6% for the quarter and 4.4% year to date, further improving operating margin to 67.4% year to date.
  • Same Store occupancy of 93.9% (95.5% excluding Liberty Towers).
  • Raised 2025 guidance to reflect significant progress in corporate plan and continued operational strength.

"We have made significant progress on our corporate initiatives both operationally and strategically, enabling us to raise guidance. We continued to see strength in our operations, and with nearly $450 million of sales already completed or under binding contract, we are well ahead of schedule and on track to realize our near-term leverage targets, including Net Debt-to-EBITDA below 9x next year," said Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer of Veris Residential.

"We are proud to have made meaningful progress on our strategic plan to continue optimizing our balance sheet. With the amendment to our credit facility, we secured an immediate reduction in our corporate borrowing costs of 55 basis points, with the potential to realize additional interest savings as we seek to further de-lever over time. We remain focused on executing our multi-pronged optimization strategy as we seek to continue enhancing value for all Veris Residential stakeholders."

SAME STORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

The following table uses the current Same Store pool for both the first and second quarter of 2025, as it is consistently reported throughout the Supplemental package. The actual Same Store pool on March 31 was 7,621 units, which included units from The Metropolitan at 40 Park.


June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Change

Same Store Units

7,491

7,491

- %

Same Store Occupancy

93.9 %

94.0 %

(0.1) %

Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate (Quarter)

4.7 %

2.3 %

2.4 %

Average Rent per Home

$4,085

$4,023

1.5 %

The following table shows Same Store performance:

($ in 000s)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2025

2024

%

2025

2024

%

Total Property Revenue

$75,999

$74,160

2.5 %

$151,378

$147,768

2.4 %

Controllable Expenses

12,799

13,286

(3.7) %

25,736

25,775

(0.2) %

Non-Controllable Expenses

11,891

12,283

(3.2) %

23,651

24,280

(2.6) %

Total Property Expenses

24,690

25,569

(3.4) %

49,387

50,055

(1.3) %

Same Store NOI

$51,309

$48,591

5.6 %

$101,991

$97,713

4.4 %

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

Year to date, the Company has closed $268 million of non-strategic asset sales, including two unconsolidated joint ventures and two wholly owned multifamily assets. Two additional multifamily assets, The James in New Jersey and Quarry Place in New York, are under binding contract for a further $180 million.

Name ($ in 000s)

Date

Location

GAV

65 Livingston

1/24/2025

Roseland, NJ

$7,300

Wall Land

4/3/2025

Wall Township, NJ

31,000

PI - North Building (two parcels) and Metropolitan at 40 Park

4/21/2025

West New York, NJ and Morristown, NJ

7,100

1 Water

4/29/2025

White Plains, NY

15,500

Signature Place

7/9/2025

Morris Plains, NJ

85,000

145 Front Street

7/22/2025

Worcester, MA

122,200

Total Assets Sold in 2025-to-Date



$268,100

In April, the Company purchased its partner's interest in the Jersey City Urby for $38.5 million, eliminating the Company's largest remaining unconsolidated joint venture, rebranding the property to "Sable" and assuming management. The consolidation is expected to create over one million dollars in annualized synergies.

FINANCE AND LIQUIDITY

As of July 22, 2025, following the completion of the previously announced sales, the Company had liquidity of $181 million, a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.86% and a weighted average maturity of 2.6 years, with all of the Company's debt either hedged or fixed.

In July, subsequent to quarter end, the Company amended its $300 million Revolving Credit Facility ("Revolver") and $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan ("Term Loan" and collectively, the "Amended Facility"), as discussed in greater detail below. The Amended Facility, combined with completed and announced asset sales, allows the Company to reduce interest expense as it continues to de-lever over time.

Balance Sheet Metric ($ in 000s)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Weighted Average Interest Rate

5.08 %

4.95 %

Weighted Average Years to Maturity

2.6

3.1

TTM Interest Coverage Ratio

1.7x

1.7x

Net Debt

$1,795,320

$1,643,411

TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized)

$159,162

$144,659

Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized)

11.3x

11.4x

Note: Calculation of Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio includes an adjusted EBITDA figure, normalizing the Trailing Twelve Month ("TTM") period for recent transactions. Please see the Supplemental Package for reconciliation.

AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the amendment of its $500 million credit facility established in April 2024. The Amended Facility package-comprising a $300 million Revolver and a $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan-introduces a leverage-based pricing grid for the Revolver, with spreads ranging from 1.20% to 1.75% over SOFR (inclusive of the 5-basis-point spread reduction associated with meeting certain KPIs) and reduces the required number of secured properties in the collateral pool from five to two. At closing, the Company's total leverage ratio as defined by the Amended Facility was between 50% and 55%, resulting in a borrowing rate on the Revolver of SOFR + 1.50%, representing a 55-basis-point reduction from the prior rate. The Amended Facility matures in April 2027 and retains a one-year extension option on the Revolver.

At closing, the Company repaid $80 million of the Term Loan using proceeds from the sale of Signature Place. Subsequent to the amendment, the Company fully repaid the remaining balance of the Term Loan using proceeds from the sale of 145 Front Street.

DIVIDEND

The Company paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on July 10, 2025, for shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

GUIDANCE

The Company is raising its operational guidance for 2025 in accordance with the following table. The increased operational guidance reflects continued strength in rental growth and a higher degree of certainty around controllable expense projections.


Current Guidance

Initial Guidance

2025 Guidance Ranges

Low


High

Low


High

Same Store Revenue Growth

2.2 %

-

2.7 %

2.1 %

-

2.7 %

Same Store Expense Growth

2.4 %

-

2.8 %

2.6 %

-

3.0 %

Same Store NOI Growth

2.0 %

-

2.8 %

1.7 %

-

2.7 %

The Company is raising its 2025 Core FFO per share guidance range to $0.63 to $0.64. This reflects the accretive impacts of the consolidation of Sable and interest expense savings from debt repayment associated with recent sales and from reduced corporate borrowing costs.


Current Guidance

Initial Guidance

Core FFO per Share Guidance

Low


High

Low


High

Net Loss per Share

$(0.22)

-

$(0.21)

$(0.24)

-

$(0.22)

Depreciation per Share

$0.85

-

$0.85

$0.85

-

$0.85

Core FFO per Share

$0.63

-

$0.64

$0.61

-

$0.63

CONFERENCE CALL/SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

An earnings conference call with management is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast live via the Internet at: http://investors.verisresidential.com.

The live conference call is also accessible by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) and requesting the Veris Residential second quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

The conference call will be rebroadcast on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website at:
http://investors.verisresidential.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

A replay of the call will also be accessible Thursday, July 24, 2025, through Sunday, August 24, 2025, by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1(412) 317-6671 (international) and using the passcode, 13753249.

Copies of Veris Residential, Inc.'s second quarter 2025 Form 10-Q and second quarter 2025 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are available on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website under Financial Results.

In addition, once filed, these items will be available upon request from:

Veris Residential, Inc. Investor Relations Department
Harborside 3, 210 Hudson St., Ste. 400, Jersey City, New Jersey 07311

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. Our technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform delivers a contemporary living experience aligned with residents' preferences while positively impacting the communities we serve. We are guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on meritocratic empowerment.

For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

The information in this press release must be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "10-K") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-Q, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-Q and the Public Filings, available at https://investors.verisresidential.com/financial-information.

We consider portions of this information, including the documents incorporated by reference, to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward-looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations, and projections of revenue and other financial items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we may not anticipate. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investors


Media

Mackenzie Rice


Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright

Director, Investor Relations


Gasthalter & Co.

[email protected]


[email protected]

Additional details in Company Information.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in thousands) (unaudited)


?



June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024


ASSETS




Rental property




Land and leasehold interests

$442,566

$458,946


Buildings and improvements

2,611,276

2,634,321


Tenant improvements

16,145

14,784


Furniture, fixtures and equipment

112,424

112,201



3,182,411

3,220,252


Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization

(475,073)

(432,531)



2,707,338

2,787,721


Real estate held for sale, net

288,575

7,291


Net investment in rental property

2,995,913

2,795,012


Cash and cash equivalents

11,438

7,251


Restricted cash

18,581

17,059


Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

53,618

111,301


Unbilled rents receivable, net

3,252

2,253


Deferred charges and other assets, net

43,059

48,476


Accounts receivable

1,119

1,375


Total assets

$3,126,980

$2,982,727


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Revolving credit facility and term loans

324,513

348,839


Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net

1,459,964

1,323,474


Liabilities held for sale, net

40,862

-


Dividends and distributions payable

8,529

8,533


Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

50,262

42,744


Rents received in advance and security deposits

13,185

11,512


Accrued interest payable

5,806

5,262


Total liabilities

1,903,121

1,740,364


Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,294

9,294


Total Stockholders' Equity

1,086,095

1,099,391


Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:




Operating Partnership

100,183

102,588


Consolidated joint ventures

28,287

31,090


Total noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

$128,470

$133,678


Total equity

$1,214,565

$1,233,069


Total liabilities and equity

$3,126,980

$2,982,727


Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

?


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

REVENUES

2025

2024


2025

2024

Revenue from leases

$69,348

$ 60,917


$131,313

$ 121,559

Management fees

766

871


1,484

1,793

Parking income

4,376

3,922


8,125

7,667

Other income

1,438

1,766


2,762

3,797

Total revenues

75,928

67,476


143,684

134,816

EXPENSES






Real estate taxes

10,105

9,502


19,317

18,679

Utilities

2,103

1,796


4,910

4,067

Operating services

12,887

12,628


23,880

25,198

Property management

4,088

4,366


8,473

9,608

General and administrative

9,605

8,975


19,673

20,063

Transaction related costs

1,570

890


1,878

1,406

Depreciation and amortization

22,471

20,316


43,724

40,433

Land and other impairments, net

12,467

-


15,667

-

Total expenses

75,296

58,473


137,522

119,454

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME






Interest expense

(24,604)

(21,676)


(47,564)

(43,176)

Interest and other investment income

70

1,536


95

2,074

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated joint ventures

526

2,933


4,368

3,187

Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net

(6,877)

-


(6,877)

-

Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land

36,566

10,731


36,410

11,515

Gain (loss) on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests

5,122

-


5,122

7,100

Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net

-

(785)


-

(785)

Other income (expense), net

528

(250)


423

5

Total other (expense) income, net

11,331

(7,511)


(8,023)

(20,080)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense

11,963

1,492


(1,861)

(4,718)

Provision for income taxes

(93)

(176)


(135)

(235)

Income (loss) from continuing operations after income tax expense

11,870

1,316


(1,996)

(4,953)

Discontinued operations:






Income (loss) from discontinued operations

(27)

1,419


109

1,671

Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net

-

-


-

1,548

Total discontinued operations, net

(27)

1,419


109

3,219

Net income (loss)

11,843

2,735


(1,887)

(1,734)

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures

149

543


2,274

1,038

Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of income (loss) from continuing operations

(1,009)

(153)


(11)

370

Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations

2

(122)


(9)

(277)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

(81)

(81)


(162)

(378)

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$10,904

$2,922


$205

$(981)

Basic earnings per common share:






Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$0.12

$0.03


$0.00

$(0.01)

Diluted earnings per common share:






Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$0.12

$0.03


$0.00

$(0.01)

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

93,392

92,663


93,227

92,469

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding1

102,259

101,952


102,164

101,160


See Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss) to NOI for more details.

FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO

(in thousands, except per share/unit amounts)

?


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025

2024


2025

2024

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 10,904

$ 2,922


$ 205

$ (981)

Add/(Deduct):






Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership

1,009

153


11

(370)

Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations

(2)

122


9

277

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations2

23,231

22,514


46,676

45,146

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations

-

-


-

668

Continuing operations: (Gain) loss on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures

(5,122)

-


(5,122)

(7,100)

Continuing operations: Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property

6,877

-


6,877

-

Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net

-

-


-

(1,548)

FFO 3

$ 36,897

$ 25,711


$ 48,656

$ 36,092

?






Add/(Deduct):






(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net

-

785


-

785

Land and other impairments4

12,467

-


14,067

-

(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land

(36,566)

(10,731)


(36,410)

(11,515)

Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A)5

1,352

236


1,520

1,873

Severance/Compensation related costs (Property Management)6

889

838


1,399

2,364

Amortization of derivative premium7

878

886


1,962

1,790

Derivative mark to market adjustment

270

-


525

-

Transaction related costs

1,570

890


1,878

1,406

Core FFO

$ 17,757

$ 18,615


$ 33,597

$ 32,795

?






Add/(Deduct):






Straight-line rent adjustments8

(605)

(367)


(751)

(342)

Amortization of market lease intangibles, net

(3)

(9)


(6)

(16)

Amortization of lease inducements

-

-


-

7

Amortization of debt discounts (premiums)

9

-


9

-

Amortization of stock compensation

2,813

3,247


6,179

6,974

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

139

219


289

429

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,777

1,569


3,484

2,811

Add/(Deduct):






Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:






Building improvements

(2,675)

(1,562)


(5,981)

(2,602)

Tenant improvements and leasing commissions9

(63)

(78)


(96)

(87)

Core AFFO 3

$ 19,149

$ 21,634


$ 36,724

$ 39,969

?






Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted

$0.36

$0.25


$0.48

$0.35

Core Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted

$0.17

$0.18


$0.33

$0.32

Core Adjusted Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted

$0.19

$0.21


$0.36

$0.39

Dividends declared per common share

$0.08

$0.06


$0.16

$0.11


See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.

See Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Adjusted EBITDA

($ in thousands) (unaudited)

?


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025

2024


2025

2024

Core FFO (calculated on a previous page)

$ 17,757

$ 18,615


$ 33,597

$ 32,795

Deduct:






Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures

(526)

(2,990)


(4,368)

(3,449)

Equity in earnings share of depreciation and amortization

(898)

(2,417)


(3,241)

(5,142)

Add:






Interest expense

24,604

21,676


47,564

43,176

Amortization of derivative premium

(878)

(886)


(1,962)

(1,790)

Derivative mark to market adjustment

(270)

-


(525)

-

Recurring joint venture distributions

2,388

4,177


8,189

5,878

Income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, net of land and other impairments1

(149)

(543)


(674)

(1,038)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

81

81


162

378

Income tax expense

93

176


136

258

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 42,202

$ 37,889


$ 78,878

$ 71,066

Before


3Q24

4Q24

1Q25

2Q25

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 37,119

$ 32,509

$ 36,675

$ 42,202

TTM Adjusted EBITDA




148,504

Net Debt as of 6/30/25




$ 1,795,320

Net Debt-to-EBITDA




12.1x

?





After


3Q24

4Q24

1Q25

2Q25

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 37,119

$ 32,509

$ 36,675

$ 42,202

Add: Consolidated 100% NOI Sable

5,867

6,455

5,879

1,242

Less: JV Distributions from Dissolved JVs

(1,456)

(2,465)

(4,904)

(470)

Add: Carry Costs from Sold Land

133

278

91

7

Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized)

$ 41,663

$ 36,776

$ 37,742

$ 42,981

TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized)




$ 159,162

Net Debt as of 6/30/25




$ 1,795,320

Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized)




11.3x

?

See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

___________________________________

1See Annex 7 for breakout of noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures.

Components of Net Asset Value

($ in thousands)

?

Real Estate Portfolio


Other Assets







Operating Multifamily NOI1

Total

At Share


Cash and Cash Equivalents2

$10,887

New Jersey Waterfront

$170,008

$149,371


Restricted Cash

18,581

Massachusetts

20,420

20,420


Other Assets

47,430

Other

30,064

23,689


Subtotal Other Assets

$76,898

Total Multifamily NOI as of 6/30

$220,492

$193,480




Less: Sold properties in July3

(10,936)

(10,936)


Liabilities and Other Considerations


Total Multifamily NOI as of 7/22

$209,556

$182,544




Commercial NOI4

4,732

3,792


Operating - Consolidated Debt at Share5

$1,438,479

Total NOI as of 7/22

$214,288

$186,336


Operating - Unconsolidated Debt at Share

129,170





Other Liabilities

77,782

Non-Strategic Assets


Revolving Credit Facility5

126,000





Term Loan5

-

Estimated Value of Remaining Land

$134,194


Preferred Units

9,294

Total Non-Strategic Assets6

$134,194


Subtotal Liabilities and Other Considerations

$1,780,725

?









Outstanding Shares7



?









Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding for 2Q 2025 (in 000s)

102,259

?___________________________________

1 See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized, including management fees. Displayed NOI values reflect the change in ownership % associated with consolidation of Sable (f.k.a. Jersey City Urby) from 85% to 100% and exclude NOI from Metropolitan at 40 Park due to the sale of our interest in April 2025.

2 Cash and cash equivalents is of July 22, 2025.

3 Signature Place contributed $1.1 million and 145 Front Street contributed $1.6 million in NOI for the second quarter of 2025. Both properties were sold in July and have been deducted from our NOI on an annualized basis at their respective former ownership levels of 100%.

4 See Commercial Assets and Developable Land for more details.

5 See Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule for pro forma reconciliation.

6 The land values are VRE's share of value. For more details see Commercial Assets and Developable Land.

7 Outstanding shares for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 is comprised of the following (in 000s): 93,392 weighted average common shares outstanding, 8,619 weighted average Operating Partnership common and vested LTIP units outstanding, and (248) shares representing the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards.

?

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Multifamily Operating Portfolio

(in thousands, except Revenue per home)

?

Operating Highlights




Percentage

Occupied

Average Revenue

per Home

NOI1

Debt

Balance


Ownership

Apartments

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

NJ Waterfront










Haus25

100.0 %

750

95.6 %

95.6 %

$5,027

$4,969

$8,083

$8,195

$343,061

Liberty Towers*

100.0 %

648

77.7 %

80.5 %

4,688

4,428

4,462

4,289

-

BLVD 401

74.3 %

311

96.0 %

95.0 %

4,288

4,272

2,498

2,431

114,500

BLVD 425

74.3 %

412

95.7 %

95.9 %

4,217

4,143

3,359

3,426

131,000

BLVD 475

100.0 %

523

97.2 %

96.4 %

4,308

4,235

4,429

4,197

162,969

Soho Lofts*

100.0 %

377

93.9 %

94.2 %

4,871

4,828

3,193

3,232

-

Sable (f.k.a. Jersey City Urby)2

100.0 %

762

94.7 %

94.5 %

4,224

4,223

5,655

5,879

181,544

RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial

100.0 %

313

96.7 %

96.4 %

4,507

4,493

2,798

2,715

110,000

RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial

100.0 %

295

96.6 %

95.8 %

4,403

4,391

2,543

2,527

100,000

RiverTrace

22.5 %

316

93.8 %

94.2 %

3,830

3,808

2,084

2,151

82,000

Capstone

40.0 %

360

94.9 %

95.6 %

4,692

4,603

3,398

3,323

135,000

NJ Waterfront Subtotal

87.2 %

5,067

93.2 %

93.4 %

$4,499

$4,430

$42,502

$42,365

$1,360,074

Massachusetts










Portside at East Pier

100.0 %

180

97.3 %

96.4 %

$3,336

$3,283

$1,277

$1,156

$56,500

Portside 2 at East Pier

100.0 %

296

95.9 %

95.8 %

3,567

3,502

2,217

2,115

94,614

145 Front at City Square3

100.0 %

365

95.2 %

94.8 %

2,498

2,513

1,611

1,636

-

The Emery at Overlook Ridge

100.0 %

326

94.7 %

93.9 %

2,899

2,845

1,664

1,648

69,902

Massachusetts Subtotal

100.0 %

1,167

95.6 %

95.0 %

$3,010

$2,975

$6,769

$6,555

$221,016

Other










The Upton

100.0 %

193

95.0 %

93.3 %

$4,468

$4,355

$1,466

$1,290

$75,000

The James*

100.0 %

240

96.4 %

97.8 %

3,107

3,074

1,561

1,570

-

Signature Place4

100.0 %

197

96.8 %

95.7 %

3,317

3,350

1,123

1,101

-

Quarry Place at Tuckahoe

100.0 %

108

97.6 %

96.8 %

4,409

4,406

795

798

41,000

Riverpark at Harrison

45.0 %

141

97.0 %

97.6 %

2,924

2,857

584

568

30,192

Station House

50.0 %

378

92.6 %

93.2 %

3,018

2,909

1,987

1,855

86,267

Other Subtotal

78.8 %

1,257

95.3 %

95.3 %

$3,413

$3,354

$7,516

$7,182

$232,459

Operating Portfolio5,6

87.8 %

7,491

93.9 %

94.0 %

$4,085

$4,023

$56,787

$56,102

$1,813,549

Metropolitan at 40 Park7

25.0 %

130

94.8 %

94.0 %

3,781

$3,800

$140

$798

$-


86.7 %

7,621

93.9 %

94.0 %

$4,080

$4,019

$56,927

$56,900

$1,813,549

?___________________________________

1 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. These are shown at 100% and include management fees.

2 In April, the Company purchased joint venture partner's 15% interest in the Jersey City property that was previously known as the "Urby" and is now named "Sable".

3 145 Front Street was sold on July 22, 2025.

4 Signature Place was sold on July 9, 2025.

5 Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure above.

6 See Unconsolidated Joint Ventures and Annex 6: Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details.

7 The Company sold its interest in Metropolitan at 40 Park in April 2025.

?

*Properties that are currently in the collateral pool for the Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility. 145 Front Street and Signature Place were both sold in July 2025 and were removed from the collateral pool. Following the July 9, 2025 amendment of the facility, the required number of collateral assets was reduced from five to two.

?

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Commercial Assets and Developable Land

($ in thousands)

?

Commercial

Location

Ownership

Rentable

SF1

Percentage

Leased

2Q 2025

Percentage

Leased

1Q 2025

NOI

2Q 2025

NOI

1Q 2025

Debt

Balance

Port Imperial South - Garage

Weehawken, NJ

70.0 %

Fn 1

N/A

N/A

$713

$413

$30,815

Port Imperial South - Retail

Weehawken, NJ

70.0 %

18,064

77.0 %

77.0 %

70

112

-

Port Imperial North - Garage

Weehawken, NJ

100.0 %

Fn 1

N/A

N/A

66

(54)

-

Port Imperial North - Retail

Weehawken, NJ

100.0 %

8,400

100.0 %

100.0 %

145

89

-

Riverwalk at Port Imperial

West New York, NJ

100.0 %

29,923

88.0 %

80.0 %

189

35

-

Commercial Total


90.4 %

56,387

86.3 %

82.0 %

$1,183

$595

$30,815

Developable Land Parcel Units2




Total Units

VRE Share

NJ Waterfront

1,522

1,400

Massachusetts

737

737

Other

160

160

Developable Land Parcel Units Total at July 22, 2025

2,419

2,297

Less: land under binding contract

-

-

Developable Land Parcel Units Remaining

2,419

2,297

___________________________________

1 Port Imperial South - Garage and Port Imperial North - Garage include approximately 850 and 686 parking spaces, respectively.

2 The Company has an additional 34,375 SF of developable retail space within land developments that is not represented in this table.

Same Store Market Information 1

?

Sequential Quarter Comparison

(NOI in thousands)

?



NOI at Share

Occupancy

Blended Lease Tradeouts2


Apartments

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

Change

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

Change

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

Change

New Jersey Waterfront

5,067

$37,814

$37,672

0.4 %

93.2 %

93.4 %

(0.2) %

4.7 %

0.3 %

4.4 %

Massachusetts

1,167

7,029

6,816

3.1 %

95.6 %

95.0 %

0.6 %

3.4 %

2.4 %

1.0 %

Other3

1,257

6,466

6,195

4.4 %

95.3 %

95.3 %

- %

7.2 %

2.8 %

4.4 %

Total

7,491

$51,309

$50,683

1.2 %

93.9 %

94.0 %

(0.1) %

4.7 %

2.3 %

2.4 %

?

Year-over-Year Second Quarter Comparison

(NOI in thousands)

?



NOI at Share

Occupancy

Blended Lease Tradeouts 2


Apartments

2Q 2025

2Q 2024

Change

2Q 2025

2Q 2024

Change

2Q 2025

2Q 2024

Change

New Jersey Waterfront

5,067

$37,814

$36,181

4.5 %

93.2 %

95.1 %

(1.9) %

4.7 %

6.2 %

(1.5) %

Massachusetts

1,167

7,029

6,635

5.9 %

95.6 %

95.2 %

0.4 %

3.4 %

4.4 %

(1.0) %

Other3

1,257

6,466

5,775

12.0 %

95.3 %

93.0 %

2.3 %

7.2 %

2.0 %

5.2 %

Total

7,491

$51,309

$48,591

5.6 %

93.9 %

94.7 %

(0.8) %

4.7 %

5.3 %

(0.6) %

Average Revenue per Home

?


Apartments

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

New Jersey Waterfront

5,067

$4,499

$4,430

$4,441

$4,371

$4,291

Massachusetts

1,167

3,010

2,975

2,962

2,946

2,931

Other3

1,257

3,413

3,354

3,411

3,390

3,376

Total

7,491

$4,085

$4,023

$4,038

$3,984

$3,926

___________________________________

1 All statistics are based off the current 7,491 Same Store pool. These values are an our ownership percentage, Sable is shown as 85% for all comparative periods, reflecting VRE ownership level prior to the consolidation in April 2025.

2 Blended lease tradeouts exclude properties not managed by Veris.

3 "Other" includes properties in Suburban NJ, New York, and Washington, DC. See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for breakout.

?

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Same Store Performance

($ in thousands)

?

Multifamily Same Store1
















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


Sequential


2025

2024

Change

%


2025

2024

Change

%


2Q 25

1Q 25

Change

%

Apartment Rental Income

$68,553

$67,173

$1,380

2.1 %


$136,912

$133,566

$3,346

2.5 %


$68,553

$68,359

$194

0.3 %

Parking/Other Income

7,446

6,987

459

6.6 %


14,466

14,202

264

1.9 %


7,446

7,021

425

6.1 %

Total Property Revenues2

$75,999

$74,160

$1,839

2.5 %


$151,378

$147,768

$3,610

2.4 %


$75,999

$75,380

$619

0.8 %

Marketing & Administration

2,168

2,511

(343)

(13.7) %


4,298

4,634

(336)

(7.3) %


2,168

2,130

38

1.8 %

Utilities

2,204

2,162

42

1.9 %


5,413

4,695

718

15.3 %


2,204

3,209

(1,005)

(31.3) %

Payroll

4,294

4,280

14

0.3 %


8,549

8,538

11

0.1 %


4,294

4,255

39

0.9 %

Repairs & Maintenance

4,133

4,333

(200)

(4.6) %


7,476

7,908

(432)

(5.5) %


4,133

3,343

790

23.6 %

Controllable Expenses

$12,799

$13,286

$(487)

(3.7) %


$25,736

$25,775

$(39)

(0.2) %


$12,799

$12,937

$(138)

(1.1) %

Other Fixed Fees

778

695

83

11.9 %


1,496

1,401

95

6.8 %


778

718

60

8.4 %

Insurance

1,544

1,773

(229)

(12.9) %


3,004

3,545

(541)

(15.3) %


1,544

1,460

84

5.8 %

Real Estate Taxes

9,569

9,815

(246)

(2.5) %


19,151

19,334

(183)

(0.9) %


9,569

9,582

(13)

(0.1) %

Non-Controllable Expenses

$11,891

$12,283

$(392)

(3.2) %


$23,651

$24,280

$(629)

(2.6) %


$11,891

$11,760

$131

1.1 %

Total Property Expenses

$24,690

$25,569

$(879)

(3.4) %


$49,387

$50,055

$(668)

(1.3) %


$24,690

$24,697

$(7)

- %

Same Store GAAP NOI

$51,309

$48,591

$2,718

5.6 %


$101,991

$97,713

$4,278

4.4 %


$51,309

$50,683

$626

1.2 %
















Same Store NOI Margin

67.5 %

65.5 %

2.0 %



67.4 %

66.1 %

1.3 %



67.5 %

67.2 %

0.3 %


Total Units

7,491

7,491




7,491

7,491




7,491

7,491



% Ownership1

86.3 %

86.3 %




86.3 %

86.3 %




86.3 %

86.3 %



% Occupied

93.9 %

94.7 %

(0.8) %



93.9 %

94.7 %

(0.8) %



93.9 %

94.0 %

(0.1) %


___________________________________

1 Values represent the Company's pro rata ownership of the operating portfolio. All periods displayed have the same properties in the pool. These are shown at share and exclude management fees. These values are at our ownership percentage, and Sable is reflected at 85% for all comparative periods.

2 Revenues reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principals or "GAAP".

Debt Profile

($ in thousands)

??


Lender

Effective

Interest Rate 1

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Date of

Maturity

Secured Permanent Loans






Portside 2 at East Pier

New York Life Insurance Co.

4.56 %

94,614

95,427

03/10/26

BLVD 425

New York Life Insurance Co.

4.17 %

131,000

131,000

08/10/26

BLVD 401

New York Life Insurance Co.

4.29 %

114,500

115,515

08/10/26

Portside at East Pier2

KKR

SOFR + 2.75%

56,500

56,500

09/07/26

The Upton3

Bank of New York Mellon

SOFR + 1.58%

75,000

75,000

10/27/26

RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial4

JP Morgan

SOFR + 1.41%

110,000

110,000

06/21/27

Quarry Place at Tuckahoe5

Natixis Real Estate Capital, LLC

4.48 %

41,000

41,000

08/05/27

BLVD 475

The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

2.91 %

162,969

164,712

11/10/27

Haus25

Freddie Mac

6.04 %

343,061

343,061

09/01/28

RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial

The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

4.52 %

100,000

100,000

01/10/29

Sable6

Pacific Life

5.20 %

181,544

-

08/01/29

Port Imperial Garage South

American General Life & A/G PC

4.85 %

30,815

31,098

12/01/29

The Emery at Overlook Ridge7

Flagstar Bank

3.21 %

69,902

70,653

01/01/31

Secured Permanent Loans Outstanding



$1,510,903

$1,333,966


Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs5



(10,077)

(10,492)


Secured Permanent Loans



$1,500,826

$1,323,474


Secured RCF & Term Loans:






Revolving Credit Facility8

Various Lenders

SOFR + 2.73%

$127,000

$152,000

04/22/27

Term Loan8

Various Lenders

SOFR + 2.73%

200,000

200,000

04/22/27

RCF & Term Loan Balances



$327,000

$352,000


Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs5



(2,487)

(3,161)


Total RCF & Term Loan Debt



$324,513

$348,839


Total Debt



$1,825,339

$1,672,313


?

See Debt Profile Footnotes.

Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule

($ in thousands)

?

As of 6/30

Balance

%

of Total

Weighted Average

Interest Rate

Weighted Average

Maturity in Years

Fixed Rate & Hedged Debt





Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt

$1,710,903

93.1 %

4.96 %

2.49

Variable Rate Debt





Variable Rate Debt

127,000

6.9 %

7.06 %

1.81

Totals / Weighted Average

$1,837,903

100.0 %

5.11 %

2.44

Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs

(12,564)




Total Consolidated Debt, net

$1,825,339




Partners' Share

(72,424)




VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net1

$1,752,915




?





Unconsolidated Secured Debt





VRE Share

$129,170

38.7 %

4.33 %

4.12

Partners' Share

204,289

61.3 %

4.33 %

4.12

Total Unconsolidated Secured Debt

$333,459

100.0 %

4.33 %

4.12

?

As of July 22, all of the Company's total pro forma debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed, resulting from the transfer of outstanding interest rate caps from the recently repaid term loan to the outstanding borrowings on the revolver. The Company's total pro forma debt portfolio has a weighted average interest rate of 4.86% and a weighted average maturity of 2.6 years.

Debt Maturity Schedule as of July 22, 20252,3

?


2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Secured Debt


$478

$314

$343

$303


Revolver




$126



Unused Revolver Capacity




$174



Pro Forma 7/22

Balance

% of Total

Weighted Average
Interest Rate

Weighted Average
Maturity in Years

Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt

$1,693,649

100.0 %

4.86 %

2.63

Variable Rate Secured Debt

-

- %

- %

-

Total Pro Forma Debt Portfolio

$1,693,649

100.0 %

4.86 %

2.63


Pro Forma 7/22

Total Consolidated Debt, gross as of 6/30/25

$1,837,903

Partners' Share

(72,424)

VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, as of 6/30/25

$1,765,479

Term loan paydown from July multifamily sale proceeds

(200,000)

Revolver activity in July

(1,000)

VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, as of 7/22/25

$1,564,479



VRE Share of Total Unconsolidated Debt, as of 6/30/25

$129,170



Total Pro Forma Debt Portfolio

$1,693,649

___________________________________

1 Minority interest share of consolidated debt is comprised of $33.7 million at BLVD 425, $29.5 million at BLVD 401 and $9.2 million at Port Imperial South Garage.

2 The Revolver and Unused Revolver Capacity are shown with the one-year extension option utilized on the facilities. On June 30, the Term Loan was fully drawn at $200 million but was fully repaid in July.

3 The graphic reflects VRE share of consolidated debt balances only. The loan encumbering Emery is represented among the 2026 maturities as it features a contractual rate step-up in January 2026. Dollars are shown in millions.

Annex 1: Transaction Activity

($ in thousands except per SF)

?


Location

Transaction
Date

Number of
Buildings

Units

Gross Asset Value

2025 dispositions-to-date






Land






65 Livingston

Roseland, NJ

1/24/2025

N/A

N/A

$7,300

Wall Land

Wall Township, NJ

4/3/2025

N/A

N/A

31,000

PI North - Building 6 and Riverbend I

West New York, NJ

4/21/2025

N/A

N/A

6,500

1 Water

White Plains, NY

4/29/2025

N/A

N/A

15,500

Land dispositions-to-date



N/A

N/A

$60,300







Multifamily






Metropolitan at 40 Park

Morristown, NJ

4/21/2025

1

130

$600

Signature Place

Morris Plains, NJ

7/9/2025

1

197

85,000

145 Front Street

Worcester, MA

7/22/2025

1

365

122,200

Multifamily dispositions-to-date



3

692

$207,800

Total dispositions-to-date



3

692

$268,100







2025 acquisitions-to-Date






Multifamily






Sable

Jersey City, NJ

4/21/2025

1

762

$38,5001

Multifamily acquisitions-to-date



1

762

$38,500

___________________________________

1 Represents gross value associated with the purchase of our partner's 15% equity interest in the Jersey City property now known as Sable.

Annex 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to NOI (three months ended)

?


2Q 2025


1Q 2025


Total


Total

Net Income (loss)

$ 11,843


$ (13,730)

Deduct:




Management fees

(766)


(718)

Loss (income) from discontinued operations

27


(136)

Interest and other investment income

(70)


(25)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures

(526)


(3,842)

(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land

(36,566)


156

Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net

6,877


-

(Gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests

(5,122)


-

Other (income) expense, net

(528)


105

Add:




Property management

4,088


4,385

General and administrative

9,605


10,068

Transaction-related costs

1,570


308

Depreciation and amortization

22,471


21,253

Interest expense

24,604


22,960

Provision for income taxes

93


42

Land and other impairments, net

12,467


3,200

Net operating income (NOI)

$ 50,067


$ 44,026

?




Summary of Consolidated Multifamily NOI by Type (unaudited):

2Q 2025


1Q 2025

Total Consolidated Multifamily - Operating Portfolio

$ 47,316


$ 42,326

Total Consolidated Commercial

1,183


595

Total NOI from Consolidated Properties (excl. unconsolidated JVs/subordinated interests)

$ 48,499


$ 42,921

NOI (loss) from services, land/development/repurposing & other assets

1,675


1,250

Total Consolidated Multifamily NOI

$ 50,174


$ 44,171

?

See Consolidated Statement of Operations.

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Annex 3: Consolidated Statement of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes

?

FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, & Adjusted EBITDA

?

1.

Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,619 and 8,689 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 8,625 and 8,691 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).

2.

Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $0.9 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $3.2 million and $5.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively $0.3 million and $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

3.

Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions for information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI & Adjusted EBITDA.

4.

Represents the Company's controlling interest portion of $15.7 million land and other impairment charge.

5.

Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, General and Administrative expense was $8.3 million and $8.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $18.2 million and $18.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

6.

Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, Property Management expense was $3.2 million and $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $7.0 million and $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

7.

Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $2 thousand and $19 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $14 thousand and $38 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

8.

Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of ($10) thousand and $103 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and ($21) thousand and $93 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

9.

Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces in properties that have not been owned by the Company for at least a year.

?

Back to Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Back to FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO.

Back to Adjusted EBITDA.

Annex 4: Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

($ in thousands)

?

Property

Units

Percentage

Occupied

VRE's Nominal

Ownership

2Q 2025

NOI1

Total

Debt

VRE Share

of 2Q NOI

VRE Share

of Debt

Multifamily








RiverTrace at Port Imperial

316

93.8 %

22.5 %

2,084

82,000

469

18,450

Capstone at Port Imperial

360

94.9 %

40.0 %

3,398

135,000

1,359

54,000

Riverpark at Harrison

141

97.0 %

45.0 %

584

30,192

263

13,586

Station House

378

92.6 %

50.0 %

1,987

86,267

994

43,134

Total UJV2

1,195

94.1 %

39.1 %

$8,053

$333,459

$3,085

$129,170

___________________________________

1 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. These are shown at 100% and include management fees.

2 In April, the Company purchased its joint venture partner's interest in the Jersey City property that was previously known as the "Urby", now named Sable, officially consolidating it. The Company also sold its interest in the Metropolitan at 40 Park in April 2025.

Annex 5: Debt Profile Footnotes

?

1.

Effective rate of debt, including deferred financing costs, comprised of debt initiation costs, and other transaction costs, as applicable.

2.

The loan on Portside at East Pier is hedged with a 3-year cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in September 2026.

3.

The loan on Upton is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in November 2026.

4.

The loan on RiverHouse 9 is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026.

5.

The $41 million mortgage on Quarry Place, and the $0.1 million of unamortized deferred financing costs are presented as Liabilities held for sale, net on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheet.

6.

The loan on Sable was consolidated in April 2025 upon the acquisition of the remaining 15% controlling interest in the joint venture previously referred to as "Urby at Harborside".

7.

Effective rate reflects the fixed rate period, which ends on January 1, 2026. After that period ends, the Company must make a one-time interest rate election of either: (a) the floating-rate option, the sum of the highest prime rate as published in the New York Times on each applicable Rate Change Date plus 2.75% annually or (b) the fixed-rate option, the sum of the Five Year Fixed Rate Advance of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York in effects as of the first business day of the month which is three months prior to the Rate Change Date plus 3.00% annually.

8.

The Company's facilities consist of a $300 million Revolver and $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan and are supported by a group of eight lenders. The eight lenders consists of JP Morgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon as Joint Bookrunners; Bank of America Securities, Capital One, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, and RBC Capital Markets as Joint Lead Arrangers; and Associated Bank and Eastern Bank as participants. The facilities have a three-year term ending April 22, 2027, with a one-year extension option. The Term Loan was fully drawn and hedged with interest rate caps at strike rates of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026.

?


As noted throughout the document, subsequent to quarter end the Company amended its existing facility, as of July 22, 2025, there is no remaining balance on the Term Loan and there is $126 million drawn on the Revolver. The Revolver is fully hedged by the existing caps on the Term Loan, which expire in July 2026.


Balance as of
June 30, 2025

Initial
Spread

Deferred
Financing
Costs

5 bps
reduction
KPI

Updated
Spread

SOFR or
SOFR Cap

All In
Rate

Secured Revolving Credit Facility

$127,000,000

2.10 %

0.68 %

(0.05) %

2.73 %

4.33 %

7.06 %

Secured Term Loan

$200,000,000

2.10 %

0.68 %

(0.05) %

2.73 %

3.50 %

6.23 %

?


Balance as of
July 22, 2025

Initial
Spread

Deferred
Financing
Costs

5 bps
reduction
KPI

Updated
Spread

SOFR or
SOFR Cap

All In
Rate

Secured Revolving Credit Facility

$126,000,000

1.55 %

0.88 %

(0.05) %

2.38 %

3.50 %

5.88 %

Secured Term Loan

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

?

Back to Debt Profile.

Annex 6: Multifamily Property Information

?


Location

Ownership

Apartments

Rentable SF1

Average Size

Year Complete

NJ Waterfront







Haus25

Jersey City, NJ

100.0 %

750

617,787

824

2022

Liberty Towers

Jersey City, NJ

100.0 %

648

602,210

929

2003

BLVD 401

Jersey City, NJ

74.3 %

311

273,132

878

2016

BLVD 425

Jersey City, NJ

74.3 %

412

369,515

897

2003

BLVD 475

Jersey City, NJ

100.0 %

523

475,459

909

2011

Soho Lofts

Jersey City, NJ

100.0 %

377

449,067

1,191

2017

Sable2

Jersey City, NJ

100.0 %

762

474,476

623

2017

RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial

Weehawken, NJ

100.0 %

313

245,127

783

2021

RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial

Weehawken, NJ

100.0 %

295

250,591

849

2018

RiverTrace

West New York, NJ

22.5 %

316

295,767

936

2014

Capstone

West New York, NJ

40.0 %

360

337,991

939

2021

NJ Waterfront Subtotal


87.2 %

5,067

4,391,122

867


Massachusetts







Portside at East Pier

East Boston, MA

100.0 %

180

154,859

862

2015

Portside 2 at East Pier

East Boston, MA

100.0 %

296

230,614

779

2018

145 Front at City Square3

Worcester, MA

100.0 %

365

304,936

835

2018

The Emery at Overlook Ridge

Revere, MA

100.0 %

326

273,140

838

2020

Massachusetts Subtotal


100.0 %

1,167

963,549

826


Other







The Upton

Short Hills, NJ

100.0 %

193

217,030

1,125

2021

The James

Park Ridge, NJ

100.0 %

240

215,283

897

2021

Signature Place4

Morris Plains, NJ

100.0 %

197

203,716

1,034

2018

Quarry Place at Tuckahoe

Eastchester, NY

100.0 %

108

105,551

977

2016

Riverpark at Harrison

Harrison, NJ

45.0 %

141

124,774

885

2014

Station House

Washington, DC

50.0 %

378

290,348

768

2015

Other Subtotal


78.8 %

1,257

1,156,702

920


Operating Portfolio5


87.8 %

7,491

6,511,373

869


Metropolitan at 40 Park6

Morristown, NJ

25.0 %

130

124,237

956

2010



86.7 %

7,621

6,635,610

871


?

Back to Multifamily Operating Portfolio.

?

___________________________________

1 Total sf outlined above excludes approximately 181,483 sqft of ground floor retail, of which 141,782 sf was leased as of June 30, 2025. This figure has removed the Metropolitan from contemplated square footage as it sold in April.

2 In April, purchased joint venture partner's interest in the Jersey City property that was previously known as the "Urby" and is now named "Sable" and is owned at 100%.

3 145 Front Street was sold on July 22, 2025.

4 Signature Place was sold on July 9, 2025.

5 Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure on the Multifamily Operating Portfolio.

6 On April 21, 2025, the Company sold its interest in Metropolitan at 40 Park.

Annex 7: Noncontrolling Interests in Consolidated JVs

?


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

BLVD 425

$ 131

$ 92

$ 283

$ 172

BLVD 401

(572)

(607)

(1,124)

(1,159)

Port Imperial Garage South

(37)

11

(119)

(15)

Port Imperial Retail South

(4)

(5)

4

29

Other consolidated joint ventures

333

(34)

(1,318)

(65)

Net losses in noncontrolling interests

$ (149)

$ (543)

$ (2,274)

$ (1,038)

Depreciation in noncontrolling interests

739

737

1,475

1,458

Funds from operations - noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures

$ 590

$ 194

$ (799)

$ 420

Interest expense in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures

777

784

1,559

1,572

Net operating income before debt service in consolidated joint ventures

$ 1,367

$ 978

$ 760

$ 1,992


Back to Adjusted EBITDA.

Non-GAAP Financial Definitions

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Included in this financial package are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance which is further defined.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted "EBITDA")
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO, plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Normalized) (Adjusted "EBITDA"(Normalized))
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) as Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted to reflect the effects of non-recurring property transactions. In the case of acquisition properties, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA plus the Company's income (loss) for its ownership period annualized and included on a trailing twelve month basis. In the case of disposition properties, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA minus the disposition property's actual income (loss) on a trailing twelve month basis. In the case of joint venture transaction properties whereby the Company acquires a controlling interest and subsequently consolidates the acquired asset, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA plus the actual income (loss) on a trailing twelve month basis in proportion to the Company's economic interests in the joint venture as of the reporting date minus recurring joint venture distributions (the Company's practice for EBITDA recognition for joint ventures). The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) provides a more appropriate denominator for its calculation of the Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio as it reflects the leverage profile of the Company as of the reporting date. Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Blended Net Rental Growth Rate or Blended Lease Rate
Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.

Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")
Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Funds From Operations ("FFO")
FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.

FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

NOI and Same Store NOI
NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed.

Same Store NOI is presented for the same store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods. Same Store NOI includes joint ventures at their pro rata share based on legal ownership.

Company Information

Company Information




?




Corporate Headquarters

Stock Exchange Listing

Contact Information


Veris Residential, Inc.

New York Stock Exchange

Veris Residential, Inc.


210 Hudson St., Suite 400


Investor Relations Department


Jersey City, New Jersey 07311

Trading Symbol

210 Hudson St., Suite 400


(732) 590-1010

Common Shares: VRE

Jersey City, New Jersey 07311








Mackenzie Rice




Director, Investor Relations




E-Mail: [email protected]




Web: www.verisresidential.com


?




Executive Officers




?




Mahbod Nia

Amanda Lombard

Taryn Fielder


Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

General Counsel and Secretary


?




Anna Malhari




Chief Operating Officer




?




Equity Research Coverage




?




Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BTIG, LLC

Citigroup


Jana Galan

Thomas Catherwood

Nicholas Joseph


?




Evercore ISI

Green Street Advisors

JP Morgan


Steve Sakwa

John Pawlowski

Anthony Paolone


?




Truist




Michael R. Lewis




SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.

