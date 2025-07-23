Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2025 included:
- Reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $129.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) of $137.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.
- Achieved quarterly adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) of $206.0 million, an increase of $15.1 million, or 7.9% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of $16.0 million, or 8.4%, from the first quarter of 2025.
- Generated net organic loan growth of $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2025, or 12.6% on an annualized basis; core customer deposit balances, which exclude brokered and public fund deposits, increased organically approximately $376.0 million, or 4.4% on an annualized basis.
- Maintained strong regulatory capital with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 12.2% and Total Capital of 13.8%.
- Effective May 1, 2025, completed the acquisition of FCB Financial Corp., the parent company of First Chatham Bank, which added approximately $604 million in assets to the Company's presence in Savannah, Georgia and surrounding areas.
- Effective July 1, 2025, completed the acquisition of Industry Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Industry State Bank, The First National Bank of Bellville, Fayetteville Bank, Citizens State Bank, The First National Bank of Shiner and Bank of Brenham, which added approximately $4.1 billion in assets to the Company's presence in Central and Southeast Texas.
"Our second quarter results reflect another quarter of strong operating performance driven by continued organic balance sheet growth combined with the closing of the First Chatham transaction effective on May 1," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bank. "Our continued balance sheet growth contributed to a meaningful linked quarter increase in revenues, and our operating efficiency continued to improve. Finally, we are pleased to have closed the Industry transaction effective on July 1. We are excited about the opportunity this transaction provides to add valuable core deposits and to further expand our customer base in Texas."
At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.275 per share of common stock and $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The common stock dividend is payable on October 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2025. The preferred stock dividend is payable on August 20, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2025.
Earnings Summary
For the second quarter of 2025, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $129.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, compared to $135.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024 and $130.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) was $137.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $127.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024 and $131.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025.
Return on average assets was 1.09% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.15% for both the second quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted return on average assets(1) was 1.14% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.09% in the second quarter of 2024 and 1.15% in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR(1) of $206.0 million, or 1.67% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2025, which represents an increase of $15.1 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same quarter of 2024 and an increase of $16.0 million, or 8.4% compared to the first quarter of 2025.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $378.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $356.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $363.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) was 3.40% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 3.27% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.46% for the first quarter of 2025.
Net interest revenue increased $15.0 million, or 4.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2025 due primarily to organic loan growth and increases in investment securities, as well as an increase in day count and the closing of the First Chatham transaction. Purchase accounting accretion revenue was $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, flat compared to the first quarter of 2025. Average earning assets increased to $44.7 billion compared to $42.6 billion for the first quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of continued organic loan growth as well as an increase in investment securities. While net interest revenue increased notably, the linked quarter net interest margin declined by 6 basis points due to the impact of approximately $2 billion in investment securities added late in the first quarter of 2025 and early in the second quarter of 2025 that were funded by term FHLB borrowings. Otherwise, yields on our loans and securities, along with the cost of deposits, trended favorably in the second quarter of 2025.
Yield on net loans, loans held for sale and leases, excluding accretion, was 6.31% for the second quarter of 2025, up 1 basis point from 6.30% for the first quarter of 2025. Investment securities yielded 3.33% in the second quarter of 2025, improving from 3.00% for the first quarter of 2025. The average cost of total deposits of 2.30% for the second quarter of 2025 declined by 5 basis points from 2.35% for the first quarter of 2025, driven by improvement in the cost of time deposits.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased to $35.5 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $34.1 billion at March 31, 2025. Net organic loan growth of $1.1 billion, or 12.6% annualized, for the second quarter of 2025 was driven by diverse growth across asset classes in our community bank, corporate bank, private banking, and mortgage teams. Year-to-date, net organic loan growth was $1.4 billion, or 8.3% annualized.
Total deposits were $40.5 billion as of June 30, 2025, increasing $0.2 billion from $40.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Core customer deposits increased organically by $376.0 million, or 4.4% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025 while brokered deposits declined $437.0 million and public fund deposits declined $301.0 million over the same time period. Year to date, core customer deposits have grown $367.0 million, or 2.1% annualized. The loan to deposit ratio was 87.6% as of June 30, 2025. Noninterest bearing deposits improved to 22.6% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2025 compared to 21.2% at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Borrowed funds increased $2.2 billion during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, due to the addition of FHLB term borrowings.
Total investment securities increased $0.9 billion from March 31, 2025 to $8.8 billion at June 30, 2025, representing 17.5% of total assets. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve of $1.5 billion at June 30, 2025, was relatively flat compared to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2025.
Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Credit metrics for the second quarter of 2025 reflected continued overall stability in credit quality. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $21.2 million, or 0.24% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $22.6 million, or 0.28%, for the second quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $23.0 million, or 0.27%, for the first quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $31.0 million, compared with $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 included $4.2 million in day-one provision associated with performing loans and leases acquired in the First Chatham transaction during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses of $474.7 million at June 30, 2025 was 1.34% of total loans and leases compared to 1.41% of total loans and leases at June 30, 2024 and 1.34% of total loans and leases at March 31, 2025.
Total nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets were 0.49% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.46% at June 30, 2024 and 0.51% at March 31, 2025. Total nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases, net were 0.65% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.65% at June 30, 2024 and 0.69% at March 31, 2025. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets was $15.6 million at June 30, 2025 compared to the June 30, 2024 balance of $4.8 million and the March 31, 2025 balance of $8.5 million. Criticized loans represented 2.65% of loans at June 30, 2025 compared to 2.51% at June 30, 2024 and 2.39% at March 31, 2025, while classified loans were 2.01% at June 30, 2025 compared to 2.09% at June 30, 2024 and 1.95% at March 31, 2025.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $98.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $100.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $85.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) was $98.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $85.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $85.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the second quarter of 2024 excludes a gain of $15.0 million primarily related to the sale of Cadence Business Solutions, LLC.
Noninterest revenue improved $12.8 million, or 15.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2025 driven by increases in mortgage banking revenue, card fee and service charge revenue, wealth management revenue, and other noninterest revenue. Wealth management revenue was $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, improved from $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 including approximately $1 million in seasonal trust tax revenue as well as favorable market conditions for managed assets. Deposit service charge revenue was $18.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, partially due to the higher day count in the second quarter of 2025. Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, up from $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting typical seasonal trends.
Mortgage banking revenue totaled $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. The $2.1 million improvement compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to seasonally higher mortgage production and servicing revenue, as well as linked quarter improvement in the mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment.
Other noninterest revenue was $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $7.4 million from $25.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, driven by various sources including higher customer swap fees, credit related fees, SBA income, FHLB dividend income and BOLI income.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $272.9 million, compared with $256.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $259.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the second quarter of 2025 was $270.4 million, compared with $251.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $258.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 excludes $2.2 million of merger expense and $0.6 million of incremental merger related expense. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 56.7% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 56.7% for the second quarter of 2024 and 57.6% for the first quarter of 2025.
The $11.7 million, or 4.5%, linked quarter increase in adjusted noninterest expense(1) was driven primarily by the closing of the First Chatham transaction combined with costs associated with business growth and strong operating performance. Salaries and employee benefits increased $4.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, including approximately $2 million related to the addition of First Chatham, as well as increases in commission expense associated with strong fee revenue performance and higher share based payment accruals. Data processing and software expense increased $3.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 including both volume increases and other contractual and service increases. Advertising and public relations reflected seasonal increases of $3.1 million, while other miscellaneous expense declined by $5.3 million due to fraud and operational loss recoveries and lower consulting and regulatory costs.
Capital Management
Total shareholders' equity was $5.9 billion at June 30, 2025, up from $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024 and $5.7 billion at March 31, 2025. Estimated regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2025 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 12.2%, Tier 1 capital of 12.6%, Total risk-based capital of 13.8%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 10.3%. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Company common stock. The Company had 186.3 million outstanding shares of common stock as of June 30, 2025.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "The hard work and successes of our team over the first half of 2025 have had a meaningful impact on our Company's growth and financial results. These efforts have driven continued improvement in many of our performance metrics, including earnings per share and operating efficiency, all while maintaining strong credit quality and capital. With the growth we have achieved, both organically and through the strategic partnerships with Industry and First Chatham, I am encouraged with our momentum into the remainder of this year and into 2026."
Key Transactions
On May 1, 2025, the Company completed the merger with FCB Financial Corp., the bank holding company for First Chatham Bank (collectively referred to as "First Chatham"), pursuant to which First Chatham was merged with and into the Company. First Chatham was a Savannah, Georgia -based community bank that operated eight branches across the Greater Savannah Area. As of April 30, 2025, First Chatham reported total assets of $604 million, total loans of $387 million, and total deposits of $525 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 2.3 million shares of common stock plus $23.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Chatham. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.
On July 1, 2025, the Company completed the merger with Industry Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Industry State Bank, The First National Bank of Bellville, Fayetteville Bank, Citizens State Bank, The First National Bank of Shiner and Bank of Brenham, (collectively referred to as " Industry"), pursuant to which Industry was merged with and into the Company. Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Industry, Texas, Industry operated 27 full-service branches across Central and Southeast Texas. As of June 30, 2025, Industry reported total assets of $4.1 billion, total loans of $1.1 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company paid $20.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Industry.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a $55 billion regional financial services company committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 390 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Learn more at www.cadencebank.com. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 21 of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, trade, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations as well as the impact on the Company's financial condition, future net income and earnings per share resulting from the integration of its recently completed acquisitions of First Chatham and Industry, and the Company's ability to deploy capital into strategic and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, trade, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, investments and liquidity; risks arising from market and consumer reactions to the general banking environment, or to conditions or situations at specific banks; reputational risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry and digital misinformation; the risks of changes and continued volatility in interest rates and their effects on the level, cost, and composition of, and competition for, deposits, loan demand and timing of payments, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; continued uncertainties surrounding the impact of the U.S.'s tariffs, including potential negative impact to our loan portfolio and profitability, potential for increases in problem loans, potential re-evaluation of credit marks and interest rates, and lower equity valuation and potential slowdown in capital markets; uncertain duration of trade conflicts; magnitude of the impact that the tariffs may continue to have on our customers' businesses; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; uncertainties surrounding the functionality of the federal government; potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion, acquisition, or divestment strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals, or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions, growth, or divestment strategies; the ability to pay dividends on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements; the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from the U.S.'s tariffs and international trade conflicts, Russia's military action in Ukraine, the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.
The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the Company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with its primary federal regulator, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.
Table 1
Selected Financial Data
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Jun 2025
Jun 2024
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 635,599
$ 599,257
$ 620,321
$ 647,713
$ 642,210
$ 1,234,856
$ 1,279,323
Interest expense
257,459
236,105
255,790
286,255
285,892
493,564
569,097
Net interest revenue
378,140
363,152
364,531
361,458
356,318
741,292
710,226
Provision for credit losses
31,000
20,000
15,000
12,000
22,000
51,000
44,000
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
347,140
343,152
349,531
349,458
334,318
690,292
666,226
Noninterest revenue
98,181
85,387
86,165
85,901
100,658
183,568
184,444
Noninterest expense
272,863
259,349
266,186
259,438
256,697
532,212
519,904
Income before income taxes
172,458
169,190
169,510
175,921
178,279
341,648
330,766
Income tax expense
37,813
35,968
36,795
39,482
40,807
73,781
76,316
Net income
134,645
133,222
132,715
136,439
137,472
267,867
254,450
Less: Preferred dividends
4,744
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
7,116
4,744
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 129,901
$ 130,850
$ 130,343
$ 134,067
$ 135,100
$ 260,751
$ 249,706
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 50,378,840
$ 47,743,294
$ 47,019,190
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 50,378,840
$ 47,984,078
Total earning assets
45,400,518
43,172,997
42,386,627
44,834,897
43,525,688
45,400,518
43,525,688
Available for sale securities
8,837,400
7,912,159
7,293,988
7,841,685
7,921,422
8,837,400
7,921,422
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
35,465,181
34,051,610
33,741,755
33,303,972
33,312,773
35,465,181
33,312,773
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
474,651
457,791
460,793
460,859
470,022
474,651
470,022
Net book value of acquired loans
4,594,171
4,365,789
4,783,206
5,521,000
5,543,419
4,594,171
5,543,419
Unamortized net discount on acquired loans
19,414
13,060
15,611
17,988
20,874
19,414
20,874
Total deposits
40,493,518
40,335,728
40,496,201
38,844,360
37,858,659
40,493,518
37,858,659
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
40,514,743
40,355,399
40,519,817
38,861,324
37,913,693
40,514,743
37,913,693
Other short-term borrowings
1,575,000
235,000
-
3,500,000
3,500,000
1,575,000
3,500,000
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
1,430,674
560,690
10,706
225,823
269,353
1,430,674
269,353
Total shareholders' equity
5,916,283
5,718,541
5,569,683
5,572,863
5,287,758
5,916,283
5,287,758
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
6,492,440
6,339,744
6,264,178
6,163,205
6,070,220
6,492,440
6,070,220
Common shareholders' equity
5,749,290
5,551,548
5,402,690
5,405,870
5,120,765
5,749,290
5,120,765
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
$ 6,325,447
$ 6,172,751
$ 6,097,185
$ 5,996,212
$ 5,903,227
$ 6,325,447
$ 5,903,227
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 49,356,696
$ 47,135,431
$ 47,263,538
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
$ 48,252,199
$ 48,417,630
Total earning assets
44,741,277
42,637,002
42,920,125
43,540,045
43,851,822
43,694,953
44,038,950
Available for sale securities
8,814,463
7,302,172
7,636,683
7,915,636
8,033,552
8,062,495
8,151,630
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
34,762,808
33,944,416
33,461,931
33,279,819
32,945,526
34,355,873
32,841,550
Total deposits
39,897,600
40,353,292
39,743,224
37,634,453
38,100,087
40,124,186
38,260,680
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
39,916,099
40,376,248
39,761,277
37,666,828
38,165,908
40,144,901
38,398,265
Other short-term borrowings
1,419,615
108,389
905,815
3,512,218
3,500,000
767,624
3,500,000
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
1,338,059
129,030
123,442
265,790
404,231
736,885
419,405
Total shareholders' equity
5,827,081
5,651,592
5,589,361
5,420,826
5,207,254
5,739,821
5,200,651
Common shareholders' equity
$ 5,660,088
$ 5,484,599
$ 5,422,368
$ 5,253,833
$ 5,040,261
$ 5,572,828
$ 5,033,658
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonperforming loans and leases (NPL) (2) (3)
231,243
235,952
264,692
272,954
216,746
231,243
216,746
Other real estate owned and other assets
15,599
8,452
5,754
5,354
4,793
15,599
4,793
Nonperforming assets (NPA)
$ 246,842
$ 244,404
$ 270,446
$ 278,308
$ 221,539
$ 246,842
$ 221,539
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 26.
(2)
At June 30, 2025, $94.0 million of NPL is covered by government guarantees from the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA. Refer to Table 7 on page 13 for related information.
(3)
At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.
Table 2
Selected Financial Ratios
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Jun 2025
Jun 2024
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets (2)
1.09 %
1.15 %
1.12 %
1.14 %
1.15 %
1.12
1.06
Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2)
1.14
1.15
1.11
1.15
1.09
1.14
1.03
Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)
9.21
9.68
9.56
10.15
10.78
9.44
9.98
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2)
9.74
9.72
9.53
10.27
10.21
9.73
9.68
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
12.41
13.15
13.06
14.04
15.18
12.77
14.07
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
13.13
13.20
13.02
14.21
14.37
13.17
13.65
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
1.65
1.63
1.55
1.56
1.67
1.64
1.56
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
1.67
1.63
1.55
1.58
1.59
1.65
1.52
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
3.40
3.46
3.38
3.31
3.27
3.43
3.25
Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent
2.68
2.74
2.59
2.45
2.45
2.70
2.42
Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
57.21
57.74
58.98
57.90
56.09
57.47
58.03
Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
56.69
57.58
59.09
57.73
56.73
57.12
58.42
Loan/deposit ratio
87.58 %
84.42 %
83.32 %
85.74 %
87.99 %
87.58 %
87.99 %
Full time equivalent employees
5,514
5,356
5,335
5,327
5,290
5,514
5,290
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)
0.24 %
0.27 %
0.17 %
0.26 %
0.28 %
0.26 %
0.26 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2)
0.36
0.24
0.18
0.14
0.27
0.30
0.27
ACL to loans and leases, net
1.34
1.34
1.37
1.38
1.41
1.34
1.41
ACL to NPL
205.26
194.02
174.09
168.84
216.85
205.26
216.85
NPL to loans and leases, net
0.65
0.69
0.78
0.82
0.65
0.65
0.65
NPA to total assets
0.49
0.51
0.58
0.57
0.46
0.49
0.46
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
11.74 %
11.98 %
11.85 %
11.33 %
11.02 %
11.74 %
11.02 %
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
11.41
11.63
11.49
10.99
10.67
11.41
10.67
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.74
8.87
8.67
8.28
7.87
8.74
7.87
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1)
9.80
10.07
10.04
9.40
9.40
9.80
9.40
Capital Adequacy (3):
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
12.2 %
12.4 %
12.4 %
12.3 %
11.9 %
12.2 %
11.9 %
Tier 1 capital
12.6
12.9
12.8
12.7
12.3
12.6
12.3
Total capital
13.8
14.1
14.0
14.5
14.2
13.8
14.2
Tier 1 leverage capital
10.3
10.6
10.4
10.1
9.7
10.3
9.7
(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 26.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
Table 3
Selected Financial Information
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Jun 2025
Jun 2024
Common Share Data:
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.69
$ 0.70
$ 0.70
$ 0.72
$ 0.73
1.40
1.35
Adjusted earnings per share (1)
0.73
0.71
0.70
0.73
0.69
1.44
1.31
Cash dividends per share
0.275
0.275
0.250
0.250
0.250
0.55
0.50
Book value per share
30.86
30.16
29.44
29.65
28.07
30.86
28.07
Tangible book value per share (1)
22.94
22.30
21.54
21.68
20.08
22.94
20.08
Market value per share (last)
31.98
30.36
34.45
31.85
28.28
31.98
28.28
Market value per share (high)
32.68
36.53
40.20
34.13
29.95
36.53
30.03
Market value per share (low)
25.22
28.90
30.21
27.46
26.16
25.22
24.99
Market value per share (average)
29.97
33.13
35.17
30.96
28.14
31.53
27.97
Dividend payout ratio
39.86 %
39.29 %
35.71 %
34.72 %
34.25 %
39.29 %
37.04 %
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1)
37.67 %
38.73 %
35.71 %
34.25 %
36.23 %
38.19 %
38.17 %
Total shares outstanding
186,307,016
184,046,420
183,527,575
182,315,142
182,430,427
186,307,016
182,430,427
Average shares outstanding - diluted
187,642,873
186,121,979
186,038,243
185,496,110
185,260,963
186,888,073
185,417,547
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
6.34 %
6.33 %
6.42 %
6.64 %
6.59 %
6.34 %
6.55 %
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion on acquired loans and leases
6.31
6.30
6.40
6.61
6.56
6.31
6.51
Available for sale securities:
Taxable
3.32
2.99
3.03
3.03
3.18
3.17
3.15
Tax-exempt
4.14
4.04
3.93
3.97
4.12
4.09
4.19
Other investments
4.41
4.42
4.77
5.37
5.45
4.41
5.47
Total interest earning assets and revenue
5.70
5.71
5.76
5.92
5.90
5.70
5.85
Deposits
2.30
2.35
2.44
2.55
2.53
2.32
2.49
Interest bearing demand and money market
2.69
2.69
2.87
3.13
3.13
2.69
3.12
Savings
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
Time
3.98
4.10
4.28
4.50
4.53
4.04
4.47
Total interest bearing deposits
2.92
2.96
3.12
3.30
3.28
2.94
3.24
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other
4.45
4.45
4.58
5.10
4.47
4.45
4.76
Short-term FHLB borrowings
4.31
4.43
-
-
-
4.31
-
Short-term BTFP borrowings
-
-
4.77
4.77
4.77
-
4.81
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings
2.98
2.96
3.16
3.46
3.44
2.97
3.41
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
4.07
4.05
4.14
4.30
4.41
4.07
4.38
Total interest bearing liabilities
3.02
2.97
3.17
3.47
3.45
3.00
3.43
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
76.39 %
75.70 %
74.82 %
75.40 %
75.97 %
76.05 %
75.85 %
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment (in thousands)
$ 637
$ 630
$ 648
$ 694
$ 644
$ 1,267
$ 1,280
(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 26.
Table 4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
(In thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 710,679
$ 578,513
$ 624,884
$ 504,827
$ 516,715
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
825,878
988,787
1,106,692
3,483,299
2,093,820
Available for sale securities, at fair value
8,837,400
7,912,159
7,293,988
7,841,685
7,921,422
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
35,465,181
34,051,610
33,741,755
33,303,972
33,312,773
Allowance for credit losses
474,651
457,791
460,793
460,859
470,022
Net loans and leases
34,990,530
33,593,819
33,280,962
32,843,113
32,842,751
Loans held for sale, at fair value
272,059
220,441
244,192
205,941
197,673
Premises and equipment, net
806,879
780,963
783,456
797,556
808,705
Goodwill
1,387,990
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
Other intangible assets, net
87,814
79,522
83,190
87,094
91,027
Bank-owned life insurance
671,813
654,964
651,838
652,057
648,970
Other assets
1,787,798
1,567,203
1,583,065
1,422,438
1,496,072
Total Assets
$ 50,378,840
$ 47,743,294
$ 47,019,190
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 9,154,050
$ 8,558,412
$ 8,591,805
$ 9,242,693
$ 8,586,265
Interest bearing
18,936,579
19,221,356
19,345,114
18,125,553
18,514,015
Savings
2,641,482
2,626,901
2,588,406
2,560,803
2,613,950
Time deposits
9,761,407
9,929,059
9,970,876
8,915,311
8,144,429
Total deposits
40,493,518
40,335,728
40,496,201
38,844,360
37,858,659
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
21,225
19,671
23,616
16,964
55,034
Other short-term borrowings
1,575,000
235,000
-
3,500,000
3,500,000
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
1,430,674
560,690
10,706
225,823
269,353
Other liabilities
942,140
873,664
918,984
1,044,923
1,013,274
Total Liabilities
44,462,557
42,024,753
41,449,507
43,632,070
42,696,320
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
465,768
460,116
458,819
455,788
456,076
Capital surplus
2,805,171
2,736,799
2,742,913
2,729,440
2,724,656
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(576,157)
(621,203)
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
Retained earnings
3,054,508
2,975,836
2,895,453
2,810,984
2,722,495
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,916,283
5,718,541
5,569,683
5,572,863
5,287,758
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 50,378,840
$ 47,743,294
$ 47,019,190
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
Table 5
Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 526,612
$ 560,581
$ 490,161
$ 435,569
$ 456,938
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
1,017,815
1,275,153
1,698,300
2,210,277
2,758,385
Available for sale securities, at fair value
8,814,463
7,302,172
7,636,683
7,915,636
8,033,552
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
34,762,808
33,944,416
33,461,931
33,279,819
32,945,526
Allowance for credit losses
467,521
465,332
465,971
469,919
475,181
Net loans and leases
34,295,287
33,479,084
32,995,960
32,809,900
32,470,345
Loans held for sale, at fair value
146,191
115,261
123,211
134,313
114,359
Premises and equipment, net
793,793
785,194
796,394
807,353
815,920
Goodwill
1,379,076
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,358
Other intangible assets, net
81,845
81,527
85,323
89,262
93,743
Bank-owned life insurance
662,909
652,689
651,166
650,307
646,124
Other assets
1,638,705
1,516,847
1,419,417
1,384,437
1,435,995
Total Assets
$ 49,356,696
$ 47,135,431
$ 47,263,538
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 8,494,542
$ 8,339,414
$ 8,676,765
$ 8,616,534
$ 8,757,029
Interest bearing
18,799,895
19,428,376
18,845,689
18,043,686
18,770,093
Savings
2,646,190
2,607,366
2,573,961
2,584,761
2,652,019
Time deposits
9,956,973
9,978,136
9,646,809
8,389,472
7,920,946
Total deposits
39,897,600
40,353,292
39,743,224
37,634,453
38,100,087
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
18,499
22,956
18,053
32,375
65,821
Other short-term borrowings
1,419,615
108,389
905,815
3,512,218
3,500,000
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
1,338,059
129,030
123,442
265,790
404,231
Other liabilities
855,842
870,172
883,643
938,315
915,326
Total Liabilities
43,529,615
41,483,839
41,674,177
42,383,151
42,985,465
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
463,937
458,830
457,798
455,954
456,618
Capital surplus
2,779,736
2,744,442
2,735,323
2,725,581
2,724,838
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(616,527)
(663,883)
(634,307)
(703,619)
(838,710)
Retained earnings
3,032,942
2,945,210
2,863,554
2,775,917
2,697,515
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,827,081
5,651,592
5,589,361
5,420,826
5,207,254
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 49,356,696
$ 47,135,431
$ 47,263,538
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
Table 6
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Jun 2025
Jun 2024
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 549,691
$ 530,050
$ 540,147
$ 555,862
$ 539,685
$ 1,079,741
$ 1,068,624
Available for sale securities:
Taxable
72,355
53,232
57,476
59,732
62,852
125,587
126,257
Tax-exempt
634
629
635
638
638
1,263
1,325
Loans held for sale
1,736
1,449
1,694
1,630
1,652
3,185
2,837
Short-term investments
11,183
13,897
20,369
29,851
37,383
25,080
80,280
Total interest revenue
635,599
599,257
620,321
647,713
642,210
1,234,856
1,279,323
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts
125,874
128,831
135,965
142,179
146,279
254,705
295,682
Savings
3,747
3,644
3,684
3,695
3,743
7,391
7,544
Time deposits
98,721
100,900
103,785
94,944
89,173
199,621
169,842
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase
2,939
1,124
293
561
724
4,063
3,247
Short-term borrowings
12,594
317
10,779
42,003
41,544
12,911
83,653
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
13,584
1,289
1,284
2,873
4,429
14,873
9,129
Total interest expense
257,459
236,105
255,790
286,255
285,892
493,564
569,097
Net interest revenue
378,140
363,152
364,531
361,458
356,318
741,292
710,226
Provision for credit losses
31,000
20,000
15,000
12,000
22,000
51,000
44,000
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
347,140
343,152
349,531
349,458
334,318
690,292
666,226
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Wealth management
25,298
23,279
23,973
24,110
24,006
48,577
46,839
Deposit service charges
18,061
17,736
18,694
18,814
17,652
35,797
35,989
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
12,972
11,989
12,664
12,649
12,770
24,961
24,932
Mortgage banking
8,711
6,638
3,554
1,133
6,173
15,349
12,616
Security losses
-
(9)
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(12)
Other noninterest income
33,139
25,754
27,283
32,142
40,061
58,893
64,080
Total noninterest revenue
98,181
85,387
86,165
85,901
100,658
183,568
184,444
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
157,340
152,972
152,381
152,237
148,038
310,312
304,689
Occupancy and equipment
30,039
28,477
27,275
28,894
29,367
58,516
58,007
Data processing and software
30,701
27,132
33,226
29,164
29,467
57,833
59,494
Deposit insurance assessments
8,571
8,643
8,284
7,481
15,741
17,214
24,156
Amortization of intangibles
4,046
3,668
3,904
3,933
3,999
7,714
8,065
Merger expense
2,179
315
-
-
-
2,494
-
Other noninterest expense
39,987
38,142
41,116
37,729
30,085
78,129
65,493
Total noninterest expense
272,863
259,349
266,186
259,438
256,697
532,212
519,904
Income before income taxes
172,458
169,190
169,510
175,921
178,279
341,648
330,766
Income tax expense
37,813
35,968
36,795
39,482
40,807
73,781
76,316
Net income
134,645
133,222
132,715
136,439
137,472
267,867
254,450
Less: Preferred dividends
4,744
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
7,116
4,744
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 129,901
$ 130,850
$ 130,343
$ 134,067
$ 135,100
$ 260,751
$ 249,706
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.69
$ 0.70
$ 0.70
$ 0.72
$ 0.73
$ 1.40
$ 1.35
Table 7
Selected Loan and Lease Portfolio Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 9,049,094
$ 8,688,653
$ 8,670,529
$ 8,692,639
$ 9,136,929
Owner occupied
4,762,408
4,667,477
4,665,015
4,557,723
4,475,647
Total commercial and industrial
13,811,502
13,356,130
13,335,544
13,250,362
13,612,576
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,464,124
3,723,408
3,909,184
3,931,821
3,892,527
Income producing
7,025,539
6,268,456
6,015,773
5,978,695
5,851,340
Total commercial real estate
10,489,663
9,991,864
9,924,957
9,910,516
9,743,867
Consumer
Residential mortgages
10,951,618
10,498,320
10,267,883
9,933,222
9,740,713
Other consumer
212,398
205,296
213,371
209,872
215,617
Total consumer
11,164,016
10,703,616
10,481,254
10,143,094
9,956,330
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 35,465,181
$ 34,051,610
$ 33,741,755
$ 33,303,972
$ 33,312,773
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonperforming Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 123,960
$ 118,078
$ 145,115
$ 148,267
$ 121,171
Owner occupied
18,158
18,988
16,904
15,127
13,700
Total commercial and industrial
142,118
137,066
162,019
163,394
134,871
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
9,307
8,768
8,600
2,034
4,923
Income producing
4,379
8,021
18,542
25,112
15,002
Total commercial real estate
13,686
16,789
27,142
27,146
19,925
Consumer
Residential mortgages
75,076
81,803
75,287
82,191
61,677
Other consumer
363
294
244
223
273
Total consumer
75,439
82,097
75,531
82,414
61,950
Total nonperforming loans and leases (1)
$ 231,243
$ 235,952
$ 264,692
$ 272,954
$ 216,746
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
15,599
8,452
5,754
5,354
4,793
Total nonperforming assets
$ 246,842
$ 244,404
$ 270,446
$ 278,308
$ 221,539
Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and
$ 94,046
$ 84,339
$ 89,906
$ 81,632
$ 71,418
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
$ 5,208
$ 8,832
$ 13,126
$ 11,757
$ 6,150
(1) At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.
Table 8
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 457,791
$ 460,793
$ 460,859
$ 470,022
$ 472,575
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
(18,147)
(21,284)
(15,116)
(21,620)
(23,340)
Commercial real estate
(3,740)
(1,382)
(167)
(222)
(649)
Consumer
(3,438)
(3,062)
(2,679)
(2,681)
(2,294)
Total loans charged-off
(25,325)
(25,728)
(17,962)
(24,523)
(26,283)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
3,191
1,822
2,613
1,647
2,943
Commercial real estate
110
83
549
65
101
Consumer
809
821
734
648
686
Total recoveries
4,110
2,726
3,896
2,360
3,730
Net charge-offs
(21,215)
(23,002)
(14,066)
(22,163)
(22,553)
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
8,075
-
-
-
-
Provision:
Loans and leases acquired during the quarter
4,152
-
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases
25,848
20,000
14,000
13,000
20,000
Total provision for loans and leases
30,000
20,000
14,000
13,000
20,000
Balance, end of period
$ 474,651
$ 457,791
$ 460,793
$ 460,859
$ 470,022
Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for period
$ 34,762,808
$ 33,944,416
$ 33,461,931
$ 33,279,819
$ 32,945,526
Ratio: Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)
0.24 %
0.27 %
0.17 %
0.26 %
0.28 %
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 8,551
$ 8,551
$ 7,551
$ 8,551
$ 6,551
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
1,000
-
1,000
(1,000)
2,000
Balance, end of period
$ 9,551
$ 8,551
$ 8,551
$ 7,551
$ 8,551
(1) The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.
(2) Annualized.
Table 9
Loan and Lease Portfolio by Grades
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
(In thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
Purchased
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,516,718
$ 157,279
$ 344,254
$ 8,369
$ 19,112
$ 3,362
$ 9,049,094
Owner occupied
4,719,527
7,886
28,021
-
6,974
-
4,762,408
Total commercial and industrial
13,236,245
165,165
372,275
8,369
26,086
3,362
13,811,502
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,452,247
1,634
4,400
-
5,843
-
3,464,124
Income producing
6,776,961
53,088
188,979
-
2,218
4,293
7,025,539
Total commercial real estate
10,229,208
54,722
193,379
-
8,061
4,293
10,489,663
Consumer
Residential mortgages
10,847,867
9,008
89,257
-
4,075
1,411
10,951,618
Other consumer
211,722
-
676
-
-
-
212,398
Total consumer
11,059,589
9,008
89,933
-
4,075
1,411
11,164,016
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 34,525,042
$ 228,895
$ 655,587
$ 8,369
$ 38,222
$ 9,066
$ 35,465,181
March 31, 2025
(In thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
Purchased
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,234,513
$ 108,903
$ 317,012
$ 8,556
$ 16,227
$ 3,442
$ 8,688,653
Owner occupied
4,617,617
-
38,174
-
10,592
1,094
4,667,477
Total commercial and industrial
12,852,130
108,903
355,186
8,556
26,819
4,536
13,356,130
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,710,504
-
7,031
-
5,873
-
3,723,408
Income producing
6,078,353
39,412
144,159
-
6,532
-
6,268,456
Total commercial real estate
9,788,857
39,412
151,190
-
12,405
-
9,991,864
Consumer
|
Residential mortgages
10,392,396
-
99,305
-
5,208
1,411
10,498,320
Other consumer
204,701
-
595
-
-
-
205,296
Total consumer
10,597,097
-
99,900
-
5,208
1,411
10,703,616
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 33,238,084
$ 148,315
$ 606,276
$ 8,556
$ 44,432
$ 5,947
$ 34,051,610
Table 10
Geographical Loan and Lease Information
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 461,841
$ 150,416
$ 578,930
$ 463,910
$ 380,995
$ 566,433
$ 73,659
$ 335,082
$3,560,172
$2,477,656
$9,049,094
Owner occupied
327,424
247,534
306,486
412,620
288,772
591,957
99,690
157,107
1,861,471
469,347
4,762,408
Total commercial and industrial
789,265
397,950
885,416
876,530
669,767
1,158,390
173,349
492,189
5,421,643
2,947,003
13,811,502
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
223,889
67,466
234,381
359,066
60,759
167,989
39,054
179,527
1,671,287
460,706
3,464,124
Income producing
475,388
278,193
673,011
1,021,286
229,432
415,358
220,172
327,886
2,459,308
925,505
7,025,539
Total commercial real estate
699,277
345,659
907,392
1,380,352
290,191
583,347
259,226
507,413
4,130,595
1,386,211
10,489,663
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,324,421
451,893
720,256
526,537
494,173
1,253,916
231,680
864,729
4,816,298
267,715
10,951,618
Other consumer
27,540
18,585
5,066
9,182
10,739
84,064
1,353
16,712
33,853
5,304
212,398
Total consumer
1,351,961
470,478
725,322
535,719
504,912
1,337,980
233,033
881,441
4,850,151
273,019
11,164,016
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$2,840,503
$ 1,214,087
$ 2,518,130
$ 2,792,601
$ 1,464,870
$ 3,079,717
$ 665,608
$ 1,881,043
$14,402,389
$4,606,233
$35,465,181
Loan growth (decline), excluding loans acquired during the quarter ($)
$ 85,796
$ 24,724
$ (21,244)
$ 11,285
$ 20,547
$ 59,189
$ 19,330
$ 45,295
$ 516,169
$ 310,003
$1,071,094
Loan growth (decline), excluding loans acquired during the quarter (%) (annualized)
12.50 %
8.35 %
(3.38) %
1.75 %
5.72 %
7.86 %
12.05 %
9.90 %
14.92 %
29.71 %
12.62 %
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 424,598
$ 157,460
$ 576,477
$ 464,611
$ 375,154
$ 534,964
$ 65,370
$ 338,916
$ 3,467,605
$ 2,283,498
$ 8,688,653
Owner occupied
338,752
244,335
306,890
429,592
294,980
590,076
99,197
159,241
1,766,119
438,295
4,667,477
Total commercial and industrial
763,350
401,795
883,367
894,203
670,134
1,125,040
164,567
498,157
5,233,724
2,721,793
13,356,130
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
220,664
79,437
371,396
443,876
48,561
166,644
36,117
184,595
1,714,761
457,357
3,723,408
Income producing
434,990
258,337
544,896
783,768
226,924
423,200
215,550
315,125
2,323,475
742,191
6,268,456
Total commercial real estate
655,654
337,774
916,292
1,227,644
275,485
589,844
251,667
499,720
4,038,236
1,199,548
9,991,864
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,309,478
430,005
719,379
455,027
484,751
1,221,895
226,051
821,297
4,571,649
258,788
10,498,320
Other consumer
25,579
17,844
4,776
7,982
10,486
83,368
1,246
15,557
33,872
4,586
205,296
Total consumer
1,335,057
447,849
724,155
463,009
495,237
1,305,263
227,297
836,854
4,605,521
263,374
10,703,616
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 2,754,061
$ 1,187,418
$ 2,523,814
$ 2,584,856
$ 1,440,856
$ 3,020,147
$ 643,531
$ 1,834,731
$ 13,877,481
$ 4,184,715
$ 34,051,610
Table 11
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Jun 2025
Jun 2024
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Trust and asset management income
$ 13,227
$ 11,823
$ 12,485
$ 12,055
$ 12,645
$ 25,050
$ 23,967
Investment advisory fees
8,970
8,454
8,502
8,641
8,180
17,424
16,517
Brokerage and annuity fees
3,101
3,002
2,986
3,414
3,181
6,103
6,355
Deposit service charges
18,061
17,736
18,694
18,814
17,652
35,797
35,989
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
12,972
11,989
12,664
12,649
12,770
24,961
24,932
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment
10,734
9,743
6,293
8,171
9,875
20,477
13,631
MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment
(2,023)
(3,105)
(2,739)
(7,038)
(3,702)
(5,128)
(1,015)
Security losses, net
-
(9)
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(12)
Bank-owned life insurance
6,812
5,202
5,046
4,353
4,370
12,014
8,316
Other miscellaneous income
26,327
20,552
22,237
27,789
35,691
46,879
55,764
Total noninterest revenue
$ 98,181
$ 85,387
$ 86,165
$ 85,901
$ 100,658
$ 183,568
$ 184,444
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 157,340
$ 152,972
$ 152,381
$ 152,237
$ 148,038
$ 310,312
$ 304,689
Occupancy and equipment
30,039
28,477
27,275
28,894
29,367
58,516
58,007
Data processing and software
30,701
27,132
33,226
29,164
29,467
57,833
59,494
Deposit insurance assessments
8,571
8,643
8,284
7,481
15,741
17,214
24,156
Amortization of intangibles
4,046
3,668
3,904
3,933
3,999
7,714
8,065
Merger expense
2,179
315
-
-
-
2,494
-
Advertising and public relations
7,304
4,157
5,870
5,481
6,537
11,461
10,760
Foreclosed property expense
757
864
621
486
515
1,621
783
Telecommunications
1,330
1,512
1,359
1,513
1,441
2,842
2,985
Travel and entertainment
2,829
2,436
2,618
2,612
2,549
5,266
4,785
Professional, consulting and outsourcing
4,043
4,733
4,540
4,115
3,534
8,775
7,469
Legal
8,111
3,559
4,176
3,664
758
11,669
4,440
Postage and shipping
1,797
1,773
1,624
1,677
1,622
3,571
3,827
Other miscellaneous expense
13,816
19,108
20,308
18,181
13,129
32,924
30,444
Total noninterest expense
$ 272,863
$ 259,349
$ 266,186
$ 259,438
$ 256,697
$ 532,212
$ 519,904
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/Expense
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 34,762,808
$ 547,514
6.32 %
$ 33,944,416
$ 527,951
6.31 %
$ 32,945,526
$ 537,179
6.56 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
2,645
0.03
2,562
0.03
2,981
0.04
Loans held for sale
146,191
1,736
4.76
115,261
1,449
5.10
114,359
1,652
5.81
Investment securities
Taxable
8,736,627
72,355
3.32
7,222,326
53,232
2.99
7,954,865
62,852
3.18
Tax-exempt
77,836
803
4.14
79,846
796
4.04
78,687
807
4.12
Total investment securities
8,814,463
73,158
3.33
7,302,172
54,028
3.00
8,033,552
63,659
3.19
Other investments
1,017,815
11,183
4.41
1,275,153
13,897
4.42
2,758,385
37,383
5.45
Total interest-earning assets
44,741,277
636,236
5.70 %
42,637,002
599,887
5.71 %
43,851,822
642,854
5.90 %
Other assets
5,082,940
4,963,761
4,816,078
Allowance for credit losses
467,521
465,332
475,181
Total assets
$ 49,356,696
$ 47,135,431
$ 48,192,719
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and money market
$ 18,799,895
$ 125,874
2.69 %
$ 19,428,376
$ 128,831
2.69 %
$ 18,770,093
$ 146,279
3.13 %
Savings deposits
2,646,190
3,747
0.57
2,607,366
3,644
0.57
2,652,019
3,743
0.57
Time deposits
9,956,973
98,721
3.98
9,978,136
100,900
4.10
7,920,946
89,173
4.53
Total interest-bearing deposits
31,403,058
228,342
2.92
32,013,878
233,375
2.96
29,343,058
239,195
3.28
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other
265,092
2,939
4.45
103,067
1,132
4.45
65,821
732
4.47
Short-term FHLB borrowings
1,173,022
12,594
4.31
28,278
309
4.43
-
-
-
Short-term BTFP borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,500,000
41,536
4.77
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
1,338,059
13,584
4.07
129,030
1,289
4.05
404,231
4,429
4.41
Total interest-bearing liabilities
34,179,231
257,459
3.02 %
32,274,253
236,105
2.97 %
33,313,110
285,892
3.45 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
8,494,542
8,339,414
8,757,029
Other liabilities
855,842
870,172
915,326
Total liabilities
43,529,615
41,483,839
42,985,465
Shareholders' equity
5,827,081
5,651,592
5,207,254
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 49,356,696
$ 47,135,431
$ 48,192,719
Net interest income/net interest spread
378,777
2.68 %
363,782
2.74 %
356,962
2.45 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.40 %
3.46 %
3.27 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(637)
(630)
(644)
Net interest revenue
$ 378,140
$ 363,152
$ 356,318
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields Continued
Year-To-Date
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/Expense
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 34,355,873
$ 1,075,465
6.31 %
$ 32,841,550
$ 1,063,056
6.51 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
5,207
0.03
6,496
0.04
Loans held for sale
130,812
3,185
4.91
93,358
2,837
6.11
Investment securities
Taxable
7,983,659
125,587
3.17
8,071,103
126,257
3.15
Tax-exempt
78,836
1,599
4.09
80,527
1,677
4.19
Total investment securities
8,062,495
127,186
3.18
8,151,630
127,934
3.16
Other investments
1,145,773
25,080
4.41
2,952,412
80,280
5.47
Total interest-earning assets
43,694,953
1,236,123
5.70 %
44,038,950
1,280,603
5.85 %
Other assets
5,023,679
4,853,195
Allowance for credit losses
466,433
474,515
Total assets
$ 48,252,199
$ 48,417,630
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and money market
$ 19,112,399
254,705
2.69 %
$ 19,036,969
$ 295,682
3.12 %
Savings deposits
2,626,885
7,391
0.57
2,674,236
7,544
0.57
Time deposits
9,967,496
199,621
4.04
7,634,651
169,842
4.47
Total interest-bearing deposits
31,706,780
461,717
2.94
29,345,856
473,068
3.24
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other
184,527
4,071
4.45
137,585
3,260
4.76
Short-term FHLB borrowings
603,812
12,903
4.31
-
-
-
Short-term BTFP borrowings
-
-
-
3,500,000
83,640
4.81
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
736,885
14,873
4.07
419,405
9,129
4.38
Total interest-bearing liabilities
33,232,004
493,564
3.00 %
33,402,846
569,097
3.43 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
8,417,406
8,914,824
Other liabilities
862,968
899,309
Total liabilities
42,512,378
43,216,979
Shareholders' equity
5,739,821
5,200,651
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 48,252,199
$ 48,417,630
Net interest income/net interest spread
742,559
2.70 %
711,506
2.42 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.43 %
3.25 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(1,267)
(1,280)
Net interest revenue
$ 741,292
$ 710,226
Table 13
Selected Additional Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 110,969
$ 114,594
$ 104,891
$ 113,595
$ 111,685
Originations of servicing assets
3,732
2,796
4,227
3,361
3,687
Changes in fair value:
Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)
(2,468)
(4,447)
9,193
(8,232)
927
Other changes in fair value(2)
(609)
(1,974)
(3,717)
(3,833)
(2,704)
Fair value, end of period
$ 111,624
$ 110,969
$ 114,594
$ 104,891
$ 113,595
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Origination
$ 4,362
$ 3,402
$ 332
$ 2,145
$ 3,976
Servicing
6,372
6,341
5,961
6,026
5,899
Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR
10,734
9,743
6,293
8,171
9,875
Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)
(2,468)
(4,447)
9,193
(8,232)
927
Other changes in fair value(2)
(609)
(1,974)
(3,717)
(3,833)
(2,704)
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
1,054
3,316
(8,215)
5,027
(1,925)
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 8,711
$ 6,638
$ 3,554
$ 1,133
$ 6,173
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 8,216,970
$ 8,111,379
$ 8,043,306
$ 7,927,028
$ 7,824,895
MSR/mortgage loans serviced
1.36 %
1.37 %
1.42 %
1.32 %
1.45 %
|
(1) Primarily reflects changes in prepayment speeds and discount rate assumptions which are updated based on market interest rates.
(2) Primarily reflects changes due to realized cash flows.
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
Obligations of U.S. government agencies
$ 266,905
$ 274,285
$ 281,231
$ 300,730
$ 305,200
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):
Residential pass-through:
Guaranteed by GNMA
64,464
66,149
66,581
71,001
69,788
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
4,166,316
4,024,678
3,965,556
4,163,760
4,125,416
Other residential mortgage-back securities
2,389,062
1,564,928
934,721
1,135,004
1,233,868
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
1,455,638
1,486,525
1,549,641
1,664,288
1,673,823
Total MBS
8,075,480
7,142,280
6,516,499
7,034,053
7,102,895
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
131,335
129,822
132,069
137,996
133,155
Other domestic debt securities
45,999
48,422
47,402
51,599
64,288
Foreign debt securities
317,681
317,350
316,787
317,307
315,884
Total available for sale securities
$ 8,837,400
$ 7,912,159
$ 7,293,988
$ 7,841,685
$ 7,921,422
Table 14
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Unaudited)
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted noninterest revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), dividend payout ratio, and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Jun 2025
Jun 2024
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
Net income
$ 134,645
$ 133,222
$ 132,715
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 267,867
$ 254,450
Plus: Merger expense
2,179
315
-
-
-
2,494
-
Incremental merger related expense
616
55
-
-
-
671
-
Initial provision for acquired loans
4,182
-
-
-
-
4,182
-
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
(1,098)
-
(1,674)
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
(300)
351
(505)
(920)
6,675
51
6,926
Less: Security losses, net
-
(9)
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(12)
Gain on sale of businesses
-
-
-
-
14,980
-
14,980
Tax effect of the adjustments
|
1,483
172
(118)
476
(2,209)
1,655
(2,283)
Adjusted net income
139,839
133,780
132,331
137,990
130,282
273,619
247,017
Less: Preferred dividends
4,744
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
7,116
4,744
Plus: Special preferred dividends
2,372
-
-
-
-
2,372
-
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$ 137,467
$ 131,408
$ 129,959
$ 135,618
$ 127,910
$ 268,875
$ 242,273
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Jun 2025
Jun 2024
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Net income
$ 134,645
$ 133,222
$ 132,715
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 267,867
$ 254,450
Plus: Provision for credit losses
31,000
20,000
15,000
12,000
22,000
51,000
44,000
Income tax expense
37,813
35,968
36,795
39,482
40,807
73,781
76,316
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 203,458
$ 189,190
$ 184,510
$ 187,921
$ 200,279
$ 392,648
$ 374,766
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Jun 2025
Jun 2024
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Net income
$ 134,645
$ 133,222
$ 132,715
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 267,867
$ 254,450
Plus: Provision for credit losses
31,000
20,000
15,000
12,000
22,000
51,000
44,000
Merger expense
2,179
315
-
-
-
2,494
-
Incremental merger related expense
616
55
-
-
-
671
-
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
(1,098)
-
(1,674)
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
(300)
351
(505)
(920)
6,675
51
6,926
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax expense
37,813
35,968
36,795
39,482
40,807
73,781
76,316
Less: Security losses, net
-
(9)
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(12)
Gain on sale of businesses
-
-
-
-
14,980
-
14,980
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 205,953
$ 189,920
$ 184,008
$ 189,948
$ 190,880
$ 395,873
$ 365,050
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Jun 2025
Jun 2024
Total Adjusted Revenue
Net interest revenue
$ 378,140
$ 363,152
$ 364,531
$ 361,458
$ 356,318
$ 741,292
$ 710,226
Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue
Total noninterest revenue
$ 98,181
$ 85,387
$ 86,165
$ 85,901
$ 100,658
$ 183,568
$ 184,444
Less: Security losses, net
-
(9)
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(12)
Gain on sale of businesses
-
-
-
-
14,980
-
14,980
Total adjusted noninterest revenue
$ 98,181
$ 85,396
$ 86,168
$ 88,848
$ 85,682
$ 183,577
$ 169,476
Total adjusted revenue
$ 476,321
$ 448,548
$ 450,699
$ 450,306
$ 442,000
$ 924,869
$ 879,702
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Jun 2025
Jun 2024
Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 272,863
$ 259,349
$ 266,186
$ 259,438
$ 256,697
$ 532,212
$ 519,904
Less: Merger expense
2,179
315
-
-
-
2,494
-
Incremental merger related expense
616
55
-
-
-
671
-
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
(1,098)
-
(1,674)
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
(300)
351
(505)
(920)
6,675
51
6,926
Total adjusted noninterest expense
$ 270,368
$ 258,628
$ 266,691
$ 260,358
$ 251,120
$ 528,996
$ 514,652
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Jun 2025
Jun 2024
Total Tangible Assets, Excluding AOCI
Total assets
$ 50,378,840
$ 47,743,294
$ 47,019,190
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 50,378,840
$ 47,984,078
Less: Goodwill
1,387,990
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,387,990
1,366,923
Other intangible assets, net
87,814
79,522
83,190
87,094
91,027
87,814
91,027
Total tangible assets
48,903,036
46,296,849
45,569,077
47,750,916
46,526,128
48,903,036
46,526,128
Less: AOCI
(576,157)
(621,203)
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(576,157)
(782,462)
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
$ 49,479,193
$ 46,918,052
$ 46,263,572
$ 48,341,258
$ 47,308,590
$ 49,479,193
$ 47,308,590
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 2025
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Jun 2025
Jun 2024
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Total Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$5,916,283
$5,718,541
$5,569,683
$5,572,863
$5,287,758
$5,916,283
$5,287,758
Less: AOCI
(576,157)
(621,203)
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(576,157)
(782,462)
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$6,492,440
$6,339,744
$6,264,178
$6,163,205
$6,070,220
$6,492,440
$6,070,220
Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$5,916,283
$5,718,541
$5,569,683
$5,572,863
$5,287,758
$5,916,283
$5,287,758
Less: preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common shareholders' equity
5,749,290
5,551,548
5,402,690
5,405,870
5,120,765
5,749,290
5,120,765
Less: AOCI
(576,157)
(621,203)
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(576,157)
(782,462)
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$6,325,447
$6,172,751
$6,097,185
$5,996,212
$5,903,227
$6,325,447
$5,903,227
Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$5,916,283
$5,718,541
$5,569,683
$5,572,863
$5,287,758
$5,916,283
$5,287,758
Less: Goodwill
1,387,990
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,387,990
1,366,923
Other intangible assets, net
87,814
79,522
83,190
87,094
91,027
87,814
91,027
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
4,273,486
4,105,103
3,952,577
3,951,853
3,662,815
4,273,486
3,662,815
Less: AOCI
(576,157)
(621,203)
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(576,157)
(782,462)
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$4,849,643
$4,726,306
$4,647,072
$4,542,195
$4,445,277
$4,849,643
$4,445,277
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity
$5,827,081
$5,651,592
$5,589,361
$5,420,826
$5,207,254
$5,739,821
$5,200,651
Less: Goodwill
1,379,076
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,358
1,373,033
1,367,572
Other intangible assets, net
81,845
81,527
85,323
89,262
93,743
81,687
96,047
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$4,199,167
$4,036,149
$3,970,122
$3,797,648
$3,579,160
$4,118,108
$3,570,039
Total average assets
$49,356,696
$47,135,431
$47,263,538
$47,803,977
$48,192,719
$48,252,199
$48,417,630
Total shares of common stock outstanding
186,307,016
184,046,420
183,527,575
182,315,142
182,430,427
186,307,016
182,430,427
Average shares outstanding-diluted
187,642,873
186,121,979
186,038,243
185,496,110
185,260,963
186,888,073
185,417,547
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.74 %
8.87 %
8.67 %
8.28 %
7.87 %
8.74 %
7.87 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets,
9.80
10.07
10.04
9.40
9.40
9.80
9.40
Return on average tangible common equity (3)
12.41
13.15
13.06
14.04
15.18
12.77
14.07
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4)
13.13
13.20
13.02
14.21
14.37
13.17
13.65
Adjusted return on average assets (5)
1.14
1.15
1.11
1.15
1.09
1.14
1.03
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (6)
9.74
9.72
9.53
10.27
10.21
9.73
9.68
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (7)
1.65
1.63
1.55
1.56
1.67
1.64
1.56
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (8)
1.67
1.63
1.55
1.58
1.59
1.65
1.52
Tangible book value per common share (9)
$ 22.94
$ 22.30
$ 21.54
$ 21.68
$ 20.08
$ 22.94
$ 20.08
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (10)
26.03
25.68
25.32
24.91
24.37
26.03
24.37
Adjusted earnings per common share (11)
$ 0.73
$ 0.71
$ 0.70
$ 0.73
$ 0.69
$ 1.44
$ 1.31
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12)
37.67 %
38.73 %
35.71 %
34.25 %
36.23 %
38.19 %
38.17 %
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:
(1)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets, net, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net.
(2)
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other intangible assets, net and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other intangible assets, net.
(3)
Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.
(4)
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(5)
Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets.
(6)
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity.
(7)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets.
(8)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of adjusted income.
(9)
Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(10)
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(11)
Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
(12)
Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.
Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions
The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.
