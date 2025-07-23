NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its second quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported net income of $14.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $15.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income of $13.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share for the prior quarter. The primary difference between net income and operating net income for the second quarter of 2025 was merger and acquisition costs of $530 thousand related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident Bancorp, Inc. ("Provident") and its subsidiary, BankProv, which was announced on June 5, 2025.

"Our second quarter was an exciting period for our entire team as we delivered record earnings, commenced our second share repurchase program and announced our pending acquisition of Provident. We are focused on continued execution of our growth strategy and anticipate closing and converting the acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2025. We were able to continue growing loans during the second quarter, which grew at an annualized rate of 6.8%. However, core deposits remained relatively flat as we prepared for the recent conversion to Q2, an advanced cash management and treasury services platform for commercial customers. Additionally, net interest margin expanded by 21 basis points to 3.82% for the second quarter from 3.61% in the first quarter. We also repurchased over 1.1 million shares in our outstanding share repurchase program with an average per share price of $17.08, providing accretive value to our shareholders. We look forward to the second half of 2025, which we expect will provide the Company with additional growth opportunities on both sides of the balance sheet," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to continuing to grow market share and taking advantage of opportunities that arise while we prudently manage shareholders' equity and enhance shareholder value," Campanelli continued.

Declaration of Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on August 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2025.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025

Net income of $14.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $15.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income of $13.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share for the prior quarter.

One-time charges during the current quarter include:

Merger and acquisition costs of $530 thousand related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident; Income tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty related to the surrender of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies of $64 thousand.

Net interest margin expanded 21 basis points to 3.82% during the current quarter from 3.61% in the prior quarter.

Gross loans increased $76.7 million, or 1.7%, to $4.54 billion, from $4.46 billion the prior quarter.

Total deposits decreased $58.6 million, or 1.4%, from the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, decreased $3.5 million, or 0.1%, during the current quarter. Brokered deposits decreased $55.1 million, or 17.8%, from the prior quarter.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $18.09 and $18.06, respectively, which decreased from $18.23 and $18.20, respectively in the prior quarter. The decrease in tangible book value per share was a result of the issuance of 1,284,525 shares from restricted stock awards granted during the quarter partially offset by the repurchase of 1,106,588 shares during the current quarter at an all-in weighted average cost of $17.08 per share and $14.6 million in net income for the quarter.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets amounted to $5.23 billion as of June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of $15.6 million, or 0.3%, from March 31, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $54.7 million, or 17.5%, to $258.7 million from $313.4 million in the prior quarter, as a result of the increase in loans of $76.7 million, the decrease in deposits of $58.6 million and the repurchase of 1,106,588 million shares during the quarter, partially offset by cash proceeds received for the surrender of BOLI policies of $48.8 million and an increase in FHLB borrowings of $36.8 million.

Net loans increased $72.4 million, or 1.6%, to $4.50 billion, from the prior quarter as demand for new loan originations and advances continued. The current quarter growth was primarily seen in construction and land development loans, which increased $77.9 million, or 12.1%, and commercial and industrial loans, which increased $15.7 million, or 2.6%, and residential real estate loans, which increased $8.8 million, or 0.7%; partially offset by a decrease in multi-family residential loans of $24.9 million, or 7.3%.

Deposits decreased $58.6 million, or 1.4%, to $4.27 billion from $4.33 billion in the prior quarter. The decrease in deposits was the result of reductions in brokered deposits of $55.1 million, or 17.8%, resulting from maturities during the quarter and utilization of FHLB borrowings.

FHLB borrowings increased $36.8 million, or 40.5%, to $127.6 million from $90.8 million during the current quarter as a result of increased borrowings due to loan growth and brokered deposit maturities.

Shareholders' equity decreased $2.5 million, or 0.3%, to $737.1 million from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of $18.9 million related to the repurchase of 1,106,588 shares of common stock at an all-in weighted average cost of $17.08 per share, partially offset by $14.6 million in net income. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets were 14.1% at the end of both the current and prior quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $47.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $43.5 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.0%. Net interest margin expanded 21 basis points to 3.82% for the quarter from 3.61% in the prior quarter.

The increase in interest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to an increase in the average balance of loans, default interest earned on loan workouts and increased yield on other investments due to the semi-annual FRB stock dividend, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of short-term investments.

The decrease in interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily driven by decreases in the average rate on certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Provision for credit losses increased $2.0 million, or 173.0%, to $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.2 million for the prior quarter.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $947 thousand for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $3.3 million, or 348.2%, primarily driven by expansion of weighted average remaining maturities periods on construction and land development loans, as well as an increased utilization of national historical loss rates on our commercial portfolios, coupled with an overall increase in the Company's loan portfolio.

The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was a release of $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision of $211 thousand for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $1.3 million, or 613.3%. primarily driven by a reduction in the balance of unfunded commitments during the current quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.9 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $317 thousand, or 8.2%.

Swap contract income was $524 thousand, compared to $88 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $436 thousand, or 495.5%, due to increased swap contract demand.

Other income was $172 thousand, compared to $8 thousand in the prior quarter, resulting in an increase of $164 thousand, or 2,050.0% due to an annual MasterCard branding bonus earned during the current quarter.

The above increases were partially offset by a decline in the cash surrender value of BOLI of $244 thousand, or 23.7%, which was $787 thousand, compared to $1.0 million in the prior quarter, due to proceeds received from the surrender of BOLI policies.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $29.3 million, representing an increase of $645 thousand, or 2.3%, from the prior quarter.

Director and professional service fees increased $795 thousand, or 37.0%, to $2.9 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter, primarily a result of $527 thousand in stock compensation expense from restricted stock awards granted during the current quarter, along with an increase of $175 thousand in professional services and a $105 thousand increase in legal expenses.

Merger and acquisition expenses increased from $0 to $530 thousand, driven by expenses incurred from merger and acquisition costs related to the Provident acquisition.

The above increases were partially offset by a $582 thousand decrease in salaries and benefits expenses during the current quarter, primarily resulting from: a $1.2 million decrease in pension expense as the plan was liquidated during the prior quarter, and a $509 thousand decrease in employer tax expenses as a result of the bonus payout and the rate reset during the prior quarter; partially offset by a $609 thousand increase in employee salaries expense resulting from increased headcount, a $261 thousand increase in stock compensation expense for restricted stock awards granted during the current quarter and a $177 thousand increase in the Directors plan expenses.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $4.1 million, representing a $774 thousand, or 15.8%, decrease from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a $6.8 million investment in a solar tax credit investment during the current quarter.

The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 22.1%, compared to 28.0% in the prior quarter. The primary driver of the decrease in the effective tax rate was the significant amount of solar income tax credits earned during the current quarter.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Commercial real estate loans decreased $27.4 million, or 1.6%, to $1.69 billion, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans decreased $51.8 million, or 16.1%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation.

The vast majority of the loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).

The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were pass-rated and current at the end of the current quarter. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold a cannabis relationship at par plus expenses and fees, which had previously been placed into receivership by the Company related to issues outside of the borrowing entity and solely with a guarantor on the credit. The Company no longer has any exposure to this credit and no losses were incurred.

The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio decreased $24.9 million, or 7.3%, during the current quarter to $316.7 million. The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of properties primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans and all of which were performing at June 30, 2025.

Mixed-use commercial real estate loans increased $47.8 million, or 36.0%, during the current quarter, resulting from increased customer demand.

The Company's $192.0 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") amounted to $42.6 million as of June 30, 2025, or 0.94% of total loans, compared to $38.3 million, or 0.86% of total loans at March 31, 2025. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $3.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which included a provision of $4.2 million for loans offset by a release of $1.1 million in the provision for unfunded commitments, compared to provisions for credit losses of $1.2 million during the prior quarter.

The increase in the ACL for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was the result of expansion of weighted average remaining maturities periods on construction and land development loans, as well as a higher use of national loss rates as peer proxies on our commercial portfolios.

Non-performing loans totaled $12.5 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.1 million, or 9.7%, from $11.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to the increase in commercial real estate loans on non-accrual of $1.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded total net recoveries of $19 thousand, or 0.00% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to a $1.4 million net charge off, or 0.12% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The decrease in net charge-offs during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily a result of a $923 thousand recovery on a previously charged-off commercial real estate participation loan.

The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.

NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including operating net income, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating effective tax rate, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; failure to consummate or a delay in consummating the acquisition of Provident, including as a result of any failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, to obtain Provident shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; risks related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident and acquisitions generally, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; unforeseen integration issues or impairment of other intangibles; and the Company's inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits at levels or within the timeframes originally anticipated; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





















NB BANCORP, INC.

















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















As of and for the three months ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024



















Earnings data

















Net interest income $ 47,007

$ 43,526



$ 38,722 Noninterest income

4,178



3,861





2,981 Total revenue

51,185



47,387





41,703 Provision for credit losses

3,161



1,158





3,667 Noninterest expense

29,305



28,660





26,214 Pre-tax income

18,719



17,569





11,822 Net income

14,579



12,655





9,453 Operating net income (non-GAAP)

15,043



13,693





9,858 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

28,775



27,443





25,708



















Per share data

















Earnings per share, basic $ 0.39

$ 0.33



$ 0.24 Earnings per share, diluted

0.39



0.33





0.24 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)

0.40



0.35





0.25 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)

0.40



0.35





0.25 Book value per share

18.09



18.23





17.43 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

18.06



18.20





17.41



















Profitability

















Return on average assets

1.13 %



1.00 %





0.81 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.17 %



1.08 %





0.84 % Return on average shareholders' equity

7.84 %



6.78 %





5.13 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

8.09 %



7.33 %





5.35 % Net interest margin

3.82 %



3.61 %





3.46 % Cost of deposits

3.00 %



3.11 %





3.33 % Efficiency ratio

57.25 %



60.48 %





62.86 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.22 %



57.91 %





61.65 %



















Balance sheet, end of period

















Total assets $ 5,226,554

$ 5,242,157



$ 4,805,261 Total loans

4,541,175



4,464,500





4,097,278 Total deposits

4,268,052



4,326,617





3,917,765 Total shareholders' equity

737,122



739,611





744,462



















Asset quality

















Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 42,601

$ 38,338



$ 37,857 ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)

341.4 %



337.1 %





182.6 % Total NPLs / Total loans

0.27 %



0.25 %





0.51 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) (annualized) / Average total loans

0.00 %



(0.12) %





(0.09) %



















Capital ratios

















Shareholders' equity / Total assets

14.10 %



14.11 %





15.49 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

14.09 %



14.09 %





15.47 %



































NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

































































As of

June 30, 2025 change from

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 Assets































Cash and due from banks $ 157,112

$ 201,140

$ 170,255

$ (44,028) (21.9) %

$ (13,143) (7.7) % Federal funds sold

101,587



112,306



158,687



(10,719) (9.5) %



(57,100) (36.0) % Total cash and cash equivalents

258,699



313,446



328,942



(54,747) (17.5) %



(70,243) (21.4) %

































Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

235,408



234,680



205,065



728 0.3 %



30,343 14.8 %

































Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

4,541,175



4,464,500



4,097,278



76,675 1.7 %



443,897 10.8 % Allowance for credit losses

(42,601)



(38,338)



(37,857)



(4,263) 11.1 %



(4,744) 12.5 % Net loans

4,498,574



4,426,162



4,059,421



72,412 1.6 %



439,153 10.8 %

































Accrued interest receivable

20,386



19,533



19,007



853 4.4 %



1,379 7.3 % Banking premises and equipment, net

34,289



34,069



35,290



220 0.6 %



(1,001) (2.8) % Non-public investments

35,767



24,710



32,153



11,057 44.7 %



3,614 11.2 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

55,711



103,688



51,321



(47,977) (46.3) %



4,390 8.6 % Prepaid expenses and other assets

58,075



56,150



55,190



1,925 3.4 %



2,885 5.2 % Deferred income tax asset

29,645



29,719



18,872



(74) (0.2) %



10,773 57.1 % Total assets $ 5,226,554

$ 5,242,157

$ 4,805,261

$ (15,603) (0.3) %

$ 421,293 8.8 %

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity































Deposits































Core deposits $ 4,013,892

$ 4,017,378

$ 3,617,905

$ (3,487) (0.1) %

$ 395,987 10.9 % Brokered deposits

254,160



309,239



299,860



(55,078) (17.8) %



(45,700) (15.2) % Total deposits

4,268,052



4,326,617



3,917,765



(58,565) (1.4) %



350,287 8.9 % Mortgagors' escrow accounts

4,117



4,464



4,022



(347) (7.8) %



95 2.4 % FHLB borrowings

127,600



90,835



60,835



36,765 40.5 %



66,765 109.7 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities

68,234



60,344



56,873



7,890 13.1 %



11,361 20.0 % Accrued retirement liabilities

21,429



20,286



21,304



1,143 5.6 %



125 0.6 % Total liabilities

4,489,432



4,502,546



4,060,799



(13,114) (0.3) %



428,633 10.6 %

































Shareholders' equity:































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares































issued and outstanding

-



-



-



- 0.0 %



- 0.0 % Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 40,748,380 issued and































outstanding at June 30, 2025, 40,570,433 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025































and 42,705,729 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024

407



406



427



1 0.2 %



(20) (4.7) % Additional paid-in capital

358,793



376,773



416,845



(17,980) (4.8) %



(58,052) (13.9) % Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")

(43,643)



(44,231)



(46,002)



588 (1.3) %



2,359 (5.1) % Retained earnings

427,707



413,128



384,328



14,579 3.5 %



43,379 11.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,142)



(6,465)



(11,136)



323 (5.0) %



4,994 (44.8) % Total shareholders' equity

737,122



739,611



744,462



(2,489) (0.3) %



(7,340) (1.0) %

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,226,554

$ 5,242,157

$ 4,805,261

$ (15,603) (0.3) %

$ 421,293 8.8 %



































NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































For the Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Change From Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME































Interest and fees on loans $ 74,719

$ 71,440

$ 65,271

$ 3,279 4.6 %

$ 9,448 14.5 % Interest on securities

2,307



2,290



1,690



17 0.7 %



617 36.5 % Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other

2,822



3,121



4,161



(299) (9.6) %



(1,339) (32.2) % Total interest and dividend income

79,848



76,851



71,122



2,997 3.9 %



8,726 12.3 %

































INTEREST EXPENSE































Interest on deposits

31,690



32,239



31,579



(549) (1.7) %



111 0.4 % Interest on borrowings

1,151



1,086



821



65 6.0 %



330 40.2 % Total interest expense

32,841



33,325



32,400



(484) (1.5) %



441 1.4 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME

47,007



43,526



38,722



3,481 8.0 %



8,285 21.4 %

































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES































Provision for credit losses - loans

4,244



947



4,429



3,297 348.2 %



(185) (4.2) % Provision for (release of) credit losses - unfunded commitments

(1,083)



211



(762)



(1,294) (613.3) %



(321) 42.1 % Total provision for credit losses

3,161



1,158



3,667



2,003 173.0 %



(506) (13.8) %

































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

43,846



42,368



35,055



1,478 3.5 %



8,791 25.1 %

































NONINTEREST INCOME































Customer service fees

2,554



2,558



1,872



(4) (0.2) %



682 36.4 % Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

787



1,031



404



(244) (23.7) %



383 94.8 % Mortgage banking income

141



176



428



(35) (19.9) %



(287) (67.1) % Swap contract income

524



88



265



436 495.5 %



259 97.7 % Other income

172



8



12



164 2050.0 %



160 1333.3 % Total noninterest income

4,178



3,861



2,981



317 8.2 %



1,197 40.2 %

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits

18,567



19,149



16,746



(582) (3.0) %



1,821 10.9 % Director and professional service fees

2,943



2,148



2,270



795 37.0 %



673 29.6 % Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,465



1,580



1,461



(115) (7.3) %



4 0.3 % Data processing expenses

2,493



2,765



2,325



(272) (9.8) %



168 7.2 % Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

954



846



1,095



108 12.8 %



(141) (12.9) % FDIC and state insurance assessments

883



813



633



70 8.6 %



250 39.5 % Merger and acquisition expenses

530



-



-



530 0.0 %



530 0.0 % General and administrative expenses

1,470



1,359



1,684



111 8.2 %



(214) (12.7) % Total noninterest expense

29,305



28,660



26,214



645 2.3 %



3,091 11.8 %

































INCOME BEFORE TAXES

18,719



17,569



11,822



1,150 6.5 %



6,897 58.3 %

































INCOME TAX EXPENSE

4,140



4,914



2,369



(774) (15.8) %



1,771 74.8 %

































NET INCOME $ 14,579

$ 12,655

$ 9,453

$ 1,924 15.2 %

$ 5,126 54.2 %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

37,191,460



38,755,746



39,289,271



(1,564,286) (4.0) %



(2,097,811) (5.3) % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

37,550,409



38,755,746



39,289,271



(1,205,337) (3.1) %



(1,738,862) (4.4) % Earnings per share, basic $ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ 0.24

$ 0.06 18.2 %

$ 0.15 62.5 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ 0.24

$ 0.06 18.2 %

$ 0.15 62.5 %

NB BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























































For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024





Average











Average











Average















Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average





Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans

$ 4,479,682

$ 74,719

6.69 % $ 4,366,408

$ 71,440

6.64 % $ 3,987,452

$ 65,271

6.58 % Securities



232,812



2,307

3.97 %

230,406



2,290

4.03 %

204,336



1,690

3.33 % Other investments (5)



28,445



605

8.53 %

27,454



219

3.24 %

24,517



299

4.91 % Short-term investments (5)



199,271



2,217

4.46 %

264,343



2,902

4.45 %

279,559



3,862

5.56 % Total interest-earning assets



4,940,210



79,848

6.48 %

4,888,611



76,851

6.38 %

4,495,864



71,122

6.36 % Non-interest-earning assets



277,791













296,594













242,145











Allowance for credit losses



(39,930)













(38,685)













(34,735)











Total assets

$ 5,178,071











$ 5,146,520











$ 4,703,274































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Savings accounts

$ 119,736



134

0.45 % $ 113,750



46

0.16 % $ 117,509



15

0.05 % NOW accounts



469,473



1,227

1.05 %

470,470



1,043

0.90 %

465,407



1,331

1.15 % Money market accounts



1,090,163



9,094

3.35 %

1,073,041



8,747

3.31 %

836,949



7,257

3.49 % Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts



1,964,678



21,235

4.34 %

1,979,184



22,403

4.59 %

1,834,299



22,976

5.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits



3,644,050



31,690

3.49 %

3,636,445



32,239

3.60 %

3,254,164



31,579

3.90 % FHLB and FRB advances



103,406



1,151

4.46 %

91,168



1,086

4.83 %

61,968



821

5.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,747,456



32,841

3.52 %

3,727,613



33,325

3.63 %

3,316,132



32,400

3.93 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



591,873













571,549













557,453











Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



93,072













90,025













88,364











Total liabilities



4,432,401













4,389,187













3,961,949











Shareholders' equity



745,670













757,333













741,325











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,178,071











$ 5,146,520











$ 4,703,274











Net interest income







$ 47,007











$ 43,526











$ 38,722





Net interest rate spread (1)













2.96 %











2.75 %











2.43 % Net interest-earning assets (2)

$ 1,192,754











$ 1,160,998











$ 1,179,732











Net interest margin (3)













3.82 %











3.61 %











3.46 %



















































Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



131.83 %











131.15 %











135.58 %













(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized (5) Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.

NB BANCORP, INC. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 316,745

$ 316,745



19 % Cannabis Facility

255,757



15,098



270,855



16 % Industrial

86,791



115,230



202,021



12 % Office

26,157



165,799



191,956



12 % Hospitality

-



172,159



172,159



10 % Mixed-Use

7,643



160,378



168,021



10 % Special Purpose

78,120



56,977



135,097



8 % Retail

39,554



86,843



126,397



7 % Other

39,820



67,079



106,899



6 % Total commercial real estate $ 533,842

$ 1,156,308

$ 1,690,150



100 %



















































Change From March 31, 2025

Change From June 30, 2024

Owner-

Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ (24,874)

$ (24,874)



(7) %

$ -

$ 49,201

$ 49,201



18 % Cannabis Facility

(51,745)



(78)



(51,823)



(16) %



3,016



(310)



2,706



1 % Industrial

(37,427)



41,435



4,008



2 %



(19,964)



109,329



89,365



79 % Office

415



4,686



5,101



3 %



(7,067)



(16,082)



(23,149)



(11) % Hospitality

-



(126)



(126)



0 %



(61)



23,204



23,143



16 % Mixed-Use

(10)



47,849



47,839



36 %



(920)



95,987



95,067



130 % Special Purpose

(577)



2,792



2,215



2 %



(3,150)



2,321



(829)



(1) % Retail

(4,862)



(589)



(5,451)



(5) %



14,237



(12,928)



1,309



1 % Other

(567)



(3,771)



(4,338)



(4) %



4,461



(42,879)



(38,418)



(26) % Total commercial real estate $ (94,773)

$ 67,324

$ (27,449)



(2) %

$ (9,448)

$ 207,843

$ 198,395



13 %



















































March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

Owner-

Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 341,619

$ 341,619



20 %

$ -



267,544

$ 267,544



18 % Cannabis Facility

307,502



15,176



322,678



19 %



252,741

$ 15,408



268,149



18 % Industrial

124,218



73,795



198,013



11 %



106,755



5,901



112,656



8 % Office

25,742



161,113



186,855



11 %



33,224



181,881



215,105



14 % Hospitality

-



172,285



172,285



10 %



61



148,955



149,016



10 % Mixed-Use

7,653



112,529



120,182



7 %



8,563



64,391



72,954



5 % Special Purpose

78,697



54,185



132,882



8 %



81,270



54,656



135,926



9 % Retail

44,416



87,432



131,848



8 %



25,317



99,771



125,088



8 % Other

40,387



70,850



111,237



6 %



35,359



109,958



145,317



10 % Total commercial real estate $ 628,615

$ 1,088,984

$ 1,717,599



100 %

$ 543,290

$ 948,465

$ 1,491,755



100 %



















NB BANCORP, INC.















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

















Net income (GAAP) $ 14,579

$ 12,655

$ 9,453

















Add (Subtract):















Adjustments to net income:















BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty

64



154



- Defined benefit pension termination expense

-



1,217



- Merger and acquisition expenses

530



-



- Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02

-



-



506 Total adjustments to net income $ 594

$ 1,371

$ 506 Less net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income

130



333



101 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

464



1,038



405 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 15,043

$ 13,693

$ 9,858 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

37,191,460



38,755,746



39,289,271 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

37,550,409



38,755,746



39,289,271 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.40

$ 0.35

$ 0.25 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.40

$ 0.35

$ 0.25

















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 29,305

$ 28,660

$ 26,214

















Subtract (Add):















Noninterest expense components:















Defined benefit pension termination expense

-



1,217



- Merger and acquisition expenses

530



-



- Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02

-



-



506 Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments $ 530

$ 1,217

$ 506 Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 28,775

$ 27,443

$ 25,708

















Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 15,043

$ 13,693

$ 9,858 Average assets

5,178,071



5,146,520



4,703,274 Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.17 %



1.08 %



0.84 % Average shareholders' equity $ 745,670

$ 757,333

$ 741,325 Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

8.09 %



7.33 %



5.35 %

















Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 28,775

$ 27,443

$ 25,708 Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)

51,185



47,387



41,703 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.22 %



57.91 %



61.65 %



















As of

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 737,122

$ 739,611

$ 744,462 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,005



1,042



1,153 Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

736,117



738,569



743,309 Total assets (GAAP)

5,226,554



5,242,157



4,805,261 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,005



1,042



1,153 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,225,549

$ 5,241,115

$ 4,804,108 Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

14.09 %



14.09 %



15.47 % Total common shares outstanding

40,748,380



40,570,443



42,705,729 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 18.06

$ 18.20

$ 17.41

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 Real estate loans:

















One-to-four-family residential

$ 3,030

$ 3,043

$ 4,251 Home equity



1,368



1,157



636 Commercial real estate



1,984



841



7,056 Construction and land development



10



10



2,237 Commercial and industrial



4,558



4,560



4,575 Consumer



1,528



1,761



1,974 Total

$ 12,478

$ 11,372

$ 20,729



















Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.27 %



0.25 %



0.51 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.24 %



0.22 %



0.43 %



(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 38,338

$ 38,744

$ 34,306

















Provision for credit losses

4,244



947



4,429

















Charge-offs:















Commercial and industrial

-



-



22 Consumer

1,190



1,558



923 Total charge-offs

1,190



1,558



945

















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:















Commercial and industrial

12



12



12 Commercial real estate

923



-



- Consumer

274



193



55 Total recoveries

1,209



205



67

















Net recoveries (charge-offs)

19



(1,353)



(878)

















Allowance for credit losses at end of the period $ 42,601

$ 38,338

$ 37,857

















Allowance to non-performing loans

341 %



337 %



183 % Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period

0.94 %



0.86 %



0.92 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period

0.00 %



(0.12) %



(0.09) %

