NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its second quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported net income of $14.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $15.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income of $13.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share for the prior quarter. The primary difference between net income and operating net income for the second quarter of 2025 was merger and acquisition costs of $530 thousand related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident Bancorp, Inc. ("Provident") and its subsidiary, BankProv, which was announced on June 5, 2025.
"Our second quarter was an exciting period for our entire team as we delivered record earnings, commenced our second share repurchase program and announced our pending acquisition of Provident. We are focused on continued execution of our growth strategy and anticipate closing and converting the acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2025. We were able to continue growing loans during the second quarter, which grew at an annualized rate of 6.8%. However, core deposits remained relatively flat as we prepared for the recent conversion to Q2, an advanced cash management and treasury services platform for commercial customers. Additionally, net interest margin expanded by 21 basis points to 3.82% for the second quarter from 3.61% in the first quarter. We also repurchased over 1.1 million shares in our outstanding share repurchase program with an average per share price of $17.08, providing accretive value to our shareholders. We look forward to the second half of 2025, which we expect will provide the Company with additional growth opportunities on both sides of the balance sheet," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to continuing to grow market share and taking advantage of opportunities that arise while we prudently manage shareholders' equity and enhance shareholder value," Campanelli continued.
Declaration of Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on August 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2025.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025
- Net income of $14.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $15.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income of $13.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share for the prior quarter.
One-time charges during the current quarter include:
- Merger and acquisition costs of $530 thousand related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident;
- Income tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty related to the surrender of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies of $64 thousand.
- Net interest margin expanded 21 basis points to 3.82% during the current quarter from 3.61% in the prior quarter.
- Gross loans increased $76.7 million, or 1.7%, to $4.54 billion, from $4.46 billion the prior quarter.
- Total deposits decreased $58.6 million, or 1.4%, from the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, decreased $3.5 million, or 0.1%, during the current quarter. Brokered deposits decreased $55.1 million, or 17.8%, from the prior quarter.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $18.09 and $18.06, respectively, which decreased from $18.23 and $18.20, respectively in the prior quarter. The decrease in tangible book value per share was a result of the issuance of 1,284,525 shares from restricted stock awards granted during the quarter partially offset by the repurchase of 1,106,588 shares during the current quarter at an all-in weighted average cost of $17.08 per share and $14.6 million in net income for the quarter.
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets amounted to $5.23 billion as of June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of $15.6 million, or 0.3%, from March 31, 2025.
- Cash and cash equivalents decreased $54.7 million, or 17.5%, to $258.7 million from $313.4 million in the prior quarter, as a result of the increase in loans of $76.7 million, the decrease in deposits of $58.6 million and the repurchase of 1,106,588 million shares during the quarter, partially offset by cash proceeds received for the surrender of BOLI policies of $48.8 million and an increase in FHLB borrowings of $36.8 million.
- Net loans increased $72.4 million, or 1.6%, to $4.50 billion, from the prior quarter as demand for new loan originations and advances continued. The current quarter growth was primarily seen in construction and land development loans, which increased $77.9 million, or 12.1%, and commercial and industrial loans, which increased $15.7 million, or 2.6%, and residential real estate loans, which increased $8.8 million, or 0.7%; partially offset by a decrease in multi-family residential loans of $24.9 million, or 7.3%.
- Deposits decreased $58.6 million, or 1.4%, to $4.27 billion from $4.33 billion in the prior quarter. The decrease in deposits was the result of reductions in brokered deposits of $55.1 million, or 17.8%, resulting from maturities during the quarter and utilization of FHLB borrowings.
- FHLB borrowings increased $36.8 million, or 40.5%, to $127.6 million from $90.8 million during the current quarter as a result of increased borrowings due to loan growth and brokered deposit maturities.
- Shareholders' equity decreased $2.5 million, or 0.3%, to $737.1 million from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of $18.9 million related to the repurchase of 1,106,588 shares of common stock at an all-in weighted average cost of $17.08 per share, partially offset by $14.6 million in net income. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets were 14.1% at the end of both the current and prior quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $47.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $43.5 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.0%. Net interest margin expanded 21 basis points to 3.82% for the quarter from 3.61% in the prior quarter.
- The increase in interest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to an increase in the average balance of loans, default interest earned on loan workouts and increased yield on other investments due to the semi-annual FRB stock dividend, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of short-term investments.
- The decrease in interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily driven by decreases in the average rate on certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses increased $2.0 million, or 173.0%, to $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.2 million for the prior quarter.
- The provision for credit losses on loans was $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $947 thousand for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $3.3 million, or 348.2%, primarily driven by expansion of weighted average remaining maturities periods on construction and land development loans, as well as an increased utilization of national historical loss rates on our commercial portfolios, coupled with an overall increase in the Company's loan portfolio.
- The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was a release of $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision of $211 thousand for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $1.3 million, or 613.3%. primarily driven by a reduction in the balance of unfunded commitments during the current quarter.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.9 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $317 thousand, or 8.2%.
- Swap contract income was $524 thousand, compared to $88 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $436 thousand, or 495.5%, due to increased swap contract demand.
- Other income was $172 thousand, compared to $8 thousand in the prior quarter, resulting in an increase of $164 thousand, or 2,050.0% due to an annual MasterCard branding bonus earned during the current quarter.
- The above increases were partially offset by a decline in the cash surrender value of BOLI of $244 thousand, or 23.7%, which was $787 thousand, compared to $1.0 million in the prior quarter, due to proceeds received from the surrender of BOLI policies.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $29.3 million, representing an increase of $645 thousand, or 2.3%, from the prior quarter.
- Director and professional service fees increased $795 thousand, or 37.0%, to $2.9 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter, primarily a result of $527 thousand in stock compensation expense from restricted stock awards granted during the current quarter, along with an increase of $175 thousand in professional services and a $105 thousand increase in legal expenses.
- Merger and acquisition expenses increased from $0 to $530 thousand, driven by expenses incurred from merger and acquisition costs related to the Provident acquisition.
- The above increases were partially offset by a $582 thousand decrease in salaries and benefits expenses during the current quarter, primarily resulting from: a $1.2 million decrease in pension expense as the plan was liquidated during the prior quarter, and a $509 thousand decrease in employer tax expenses as a result of the bonus payout and the rate reset during the prior quarter; partially offset by a $609 thousand increase in employee salaries expense resulting from increased headcount, a $261 thousand increase in stock compensation expense for restricted stock awards granted during the current quarter and a $177 thousand increase in the Directors plan expenses.
INCOME TAXES
Income tax expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $4.1 million, representing a $774 thousand, or 15.8%, decrease from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a $6.8 million investment in a solar tax credit investment during the current quarter.
The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 22.1%, compared to 28.0% in the prior quarter. The primary driver of the decrease in the effective tax rate was the significant amount of solar income tax credits earned during the current quarter.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
Commercial real estate loans decreased $27.4 million, or 1.6%, to $1.69 billion, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
- Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans decreased $51.8 million, or 16.1%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation.
- The vast majority of the loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).
- The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were pass-rated and current at the end of the current quarter. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold a cannabis relationship at par plus expenses and fees, which had previously been placed into receivership by the Company related to issues outside of the borrowing entity and solely with a guarantor on the credit. The Company no longer has any exposure to this credit and no losses were incurred.
- The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio decreased $24.9 million, or 7.3%, during the current quarter to $316.7 million. The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of properties primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans and all of which were performing at June 30, 2025.
- Mixed-use commercial real estate loans increased $47.8 million, or 36.0%, during the current quarter, resulting from increased customer demand.
- The Company's $192.0 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.
ASSET QUALITY
- The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") amounted to $42.6 million as of June 30, 2025, or 0.94% of total loans, compared to $38.3 million, or 0.86% of total loans at March 31, 2025. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $3.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which included a provision of $4.2 million for loans offset by a release of $1.1 million in the provision for unfunded commitments, compared to provisions for credit losses of $1.2 million during the prior quarter.
- The increase in the ACL for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was the result of expansion of weighted average remaining maturities periods on construction and land development loans, as well as a higher use of national loss rates as peer proxies on our commercial portfolios.
- Non-performing loans totaled $12.5 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.1 million, or 9.7%, from $11.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to the increase in commercial real estate loans on non-accrual of $1.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
- During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded total net recoveries of $19 thousand, or 0.00% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to a $1.4 million net charge off, or 0.12% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The decrease in net charge-offs during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily a result of a $923 thousand recovery on a previously charged-off commercial real estate participation loan.
- The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.
NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including operating net income, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating effective tax rate, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; failure to consummate or a delay in consummating the acquisition of Provident, including as a result of any failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, to obtain Provident shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; risks related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident and acquisitions generally, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; unforeseen integration issues or impairment of other intangibles; and the Company's inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits at levels or within the timeframes originally anticipated; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
NB BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Earnings data
Net interest income
$
47,007
$
43,526
$
38,722
Noninterest income
4,178
3,861
2,981
Total revenue
51,185
47,387
41,703
Provision for credit losses
3,161
1,158
3,667
Noninterest expense
29,305
28,660
26,214
Pre-tax income
18,719
17,569
11,822
Net income
14,579
12,655
9,453
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
15,043
13,693
9,858
Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
28,775
27,443
25,708
Per share data
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.39
$
0.33
$
0.24
Earnings per share, diluted
0.39
0.33
0.24
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
0.40
0.35
0.25
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
0.40
0.35
0.25
Book value per share
18.09
18.23
17.43
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
18.06
18.20
17.41
Profitability
Return on average assets
1.13 %
1.00 %
0.81 %
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.17 %
1.08 %
0.84 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
7.84 %
6.78 %
5.13 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
8.09 %
7.33 %
5.35 %
Net interest margin
3.82 %
3.61 %
3.46 %
Cost of deposits
3.00 %
3.11 %
3.33 %
Efficiency ratio
57.25 %
60.48 %
62.86 %
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
56.22 %
57.91 %
61.65 %
Balance sheet, end of period
Total assets
$
5,226,554
$
5,242,157
$
4,805,261
Total loans
4,541,175
4,464,500
4,097,278
Total deposits
4,268,052
4,326,617
3,917,765
Total shareholders' equity
737,122
739,611
744,462
Asset quality
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
42,601
$
38,338
$
37,857
ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)
341.4 %
337.1 %
182.6 %
Total NPLs / Total loans
0.27 %
0.25 %
0.51 %
Net recoveries (charge-offs) (annualized) / Average total loans
0.00 %
(0.12) %
(0.09) %
Capital ratios
Shareholders' equity / Total assets
14.10 %
14.11 %
15.49 %
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
14.09 %
14.09 %
15.47 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
June 30, 2025 change from
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
157,112
$
201,140
$
170,255
$
(44,028)
(21.9) %
$
(13,143)
(7.7) %
Federal funds sold
101,587
112,306
158,687
(10,719)
(9.5) %
(57,100)
(36.0) %
Total cash and cash equivalents
258,699
313,446
328,942
(54,747)
(17.5) %
(70,243)
(21.4) %
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
235,408
234,680
205,065
728
0.3 %
30,343
14.8 %
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
4,541,175
4,464,500
4,097,278
76,675
1.7 %
443,897
10.8 %
Allowance for credit losses
(42,601)
(38,338)
(37,857)
(4,263)
11.1 %
(4,744)
12.5 %
Net loans
4,498,574
4,426,162
4,059,421
72,412
1.6 %
439,153
10.8 %
Accrued interest receivable
20,386
19,533
19,007
853
4.4 %
1,379
7.3 %
Banking premises and equipment, net
34,289
34,069
35,290
220
0.6 %
(1,001)
(2.8) %
Non-public investments
35,767
24,710
32,153
11,057
44.7 %
3,614
11.2 %
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")
55,711
103,688
51,321
(47,977)
(46.3) %
4,390
8.6 %
Prepaid expenses and other assets
58,075
56,150
55,190
1,925
3.4 %
2,885
5.2 %
Deferred income tax asset
29,645
29,719
18,872
(74)
(0.2) %
10,773
57.1 %
Total assets
$
5,226,554
$
5,242,157
$
4,805,261
$
(15,603)
(0.3) %
$
421,293
8.8 %
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Core deposits
$
4,013,892
$
4,017,378
$
3,617,905
$
(3,487)
(0.1) %
$
395,987
10.9 %
Brokered deposits
254,160
309,239
299,860
(55,078)
(17.8) %
(45,700)
(15.2) %
Total deposits
4,268,052
4,326,617
3,917,765
(58,565)
(1.4) %
350,287
8.9 %
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
4,117
4,464
4,022
(347)
(7.8) %
95
2.4 %
FHLB borrowings
127,600
90,835
60,835
36,765
40.5 %
66,765
109.7 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
68,234
60,344
56,873
7,890
13.1 %
11,361
20.0 %
Accrued retirement liabilities
21,429
20,286
21,304
1,143
5.6 %
125
0.6 %
Total liabilities
4,489,432
4,502,546
4,060,799
(13,114)
(0.3) %
428,633
10.6 %
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding
-
-
-
-
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 40,748,380 issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2025, 40,570,433 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025
and 42,705,729 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024
407
406
427
1
0.2 %
(20)
(4.7) %
Additional paid-in capital
358,793
376,773
416,845
(17,980)
(4.8) %
(58,052)
(13.9) %
Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")
(43,643)
(44,231)
(46,002)
588
(1.3) %
2,359
(5.1) %
Retained earnings
427,707
413,128
384,328
14,579
3.5 %
43,379
11.3 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,142)
(6,465)
(11,136)
323
(5.0) %
4,994
(44.8) %
Total shareholders' equity
737,122
739,611
744,462
(2,489)
(0.3) %
(7,340)
(1.0) %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,226,554
$
5,242,157
$
4,805,261
$
(15,603)
(0.3) %
$
421,293
8.8 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Change From Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
74,719
$
71,440
$
65,271
$
3,279
4.6 %
$
9,448
14.5 %
Interest on securities
2,307
2,290
1,690
17
0.7 %
617
36.5 %
Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other
2,822
3,121
4,161
(299)
(9.6) %
(1,339)
(32.2) %
Total interest and dividend income
79,848
76,851
71,122
2,997
3.9 %
8,726
12.3 %
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
31,690
32,239
31,579
(549)
(1.7) %
111
0.4 %
Interest on borrowings
1,151
1,086
821
65
6.0 %
330
40.2 %
Total interest expense
32,841
33,325
32,400
(484)
(1.5) %
441
1.4 %
NET INTEREST INCOME
47,007
43,526
38,722
3,481
8.0 %
8,285
21.4 %
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses - loans
4,244
947
4,429
3,297
348.2 %
(185)
(4.2) %
Provision for (release of) credit losses - unfunded commitments
(1,083)
211
(762)
(1,294)
(613.3) %
(321)
42.1 %
Total provision for credit losses
3,161
1,158
3,667
2,003
173.0 %
(506)
(13.8) %
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
43,846
42,368
35,055
1,478
3.5 %
8,791
25.1 %
NONINTEREST INCOME
Customer service fees
2,554
2,558
1,872
(4)
(0.2) %
682
36.4 %
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
787
1,031
404
(244)
(23.7) %
383
94.8 %
Mortgage banking income
141
176
428
(35)
(19.9) %
(287)
(67.1) %
Swap contract income
524
88
265
436
495.5 %
259
97.7 %
Other income
172
8
12
164
2050.0 %
160
1333.3 %
Total noninterest income
4,178
3,861
2,981
317
8.2 %
1,197
40.2 %
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
18,567
19,149
16,746
(582)
(3.0) %
1,821
10.9 %
Director and professional service fees
2,943
2,148
2,270
795
37.0 %
673
29.6 %
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,465
1,580
1,461
(115)
(7.3) %
4
0.3 %
Data processing expenses
2,493
2,765
2,325
(272)
(9.8) %
168
7.2 %
Marketing and charitable contribution expenses
954
846
1,095
108
12.8 %
(141)
(12.9) %
FDIC and state insurance assessments
883
813
633
70
8.6 %
250
39.5 %
Merger and acquisition expenses
530
-
-
530
0.0 %
530
0.0 %
General and administrative expenses
1,470
1,359
1,684
111
8.2 %
(214)
(12.7) %
Total noninterest expense
29,305
28,660
26,214
645
2.3 %
3,091
11.8 %
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
18,719
17,569
11,822
1,150
6.5 %
6,897
58.3 %
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
4,140
4,914
2,369
(774)
(15.8) %
1,771
74.8 %
NET INCOME
$
14,579
$
12,655
$
9,453
$
1,924
15.2 %
$
5,126
54.2 %
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
37,191,460
38,755,746
39,289,271
(1,564,286)
(4.0) %
(2,097,811)
(5.3) %
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
37,550,409
38,755,746
39,289,271
(1,205,337)
(3.1) %
(1,738,862)
(4.4) %
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.39
$
0.33
$
0.24
$
0.06
18.2 %
$
0.15
62.5 %
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.39
$
0.33
$
0.24
$
0.06
18.2 %
$
0.15
62.5 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Average
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
4,479,682
$
74,719
6.69
%
$
4,366,408
$
71,440
6.64
%
$
3,987,452
$
65,271
6.58
%
Securities
232,812
2,307
3.97
%
230,406
2,290
4.03
%
204,336
1,690
3.33
%
Other investments (5)
28,445
605
8.53
%
27,454
219
3.24
%
24,517
299
4.91
%
Short-term investments (5)
199,271
2,217
4.46
%
264,343
2,902
4.45
%
279,559
3,862
5.56
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,940,210
79,848
6.48
%
4,888,611
76,851
6.38
%
4,495,864
71,122
6.36
%
Non-interest-earning assets
277,791
296,594
242,145
Allowance for credit losses
(39,930)
(38,685)
(34,735)
Total assets
$
5,178,071
$
5,146,520
$
4,703,274
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
119,736
134
0.45
%
$
113,750
46
0.16
%
$
117,509
15
0.05
%
NOW accounts
469,473
1,227
1.05
%
470,470
1,043
0.90
%
465,407
1,331
1.15
%
Money market accounts
1,090,163
9,094
3.35
%
1,073,041
8,747
3.31
%
836,949
7,257
3.49
%
Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts
1,964,678
21,235
4.34
%
1,979,184
22,403
4.59
%
1,834,299
22,976
5.04
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,644,050
31,690
3.49
%
3,636,445
32,239
3.60
%
3,254,164
31,579
3.90
%
FHLB and FRB advances
103,406
1,151
4.46
%
91,168
1,086
4.83
%
61,968
821
5.33
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,747,456
32,841
3.52
%
3,727,613
33,325
3.63
%
3,316,132
32,400
3.93
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
591,873
571,549
557,453
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
93,072
90,025
88,364
Total liabilities
4,432,401
4,389,187
3,961,949
Shareholders' equity
745,670
757,333
741,325
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,178,071
$
5,146,520
$
4,703,274
Net interest income
$
47,007
$
43,526
$
38,722
Net interest rate spread (1)
2.96
%
2.75
%
2.43
%
Net interest-earning assets (2)
$
1,192,754
$
1,160,998
$
1,179,732
Net interest margin (3)
3.82
%
3.61
%
3.46
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
131.83
%
131.15
%
135.58
%
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Annualized
(5) Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.
NB BANCORP, INC.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2025
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-Occupied
Balance
Percentage
Multi-Family
$
-
$
316,745
$
316,745
19 %
Cannabis Facility
255,757
15,098
270,855
16 %
Industrial
86,791
115,230
202,021
12 %
Office
26,157
165,799
191,956
12 %
Hospitality
-
172,159
172,159
10 %
Mixed-Use
7,643
160,378
168,021
10 %
Special Purpose
78,120
56,977
135,097
8 %
Retail
39,554
86,843
126,397
7 %
Other
39,820
67,079
106,899
6 %
Total commercial real estate
$
533,842
$
1,156,308
$
1,690,150
100 %
Change From March 31, 2025
Change From June 30, 2024
Owner-
Non-Owner-
Balance
Percentage
Owner-
Non-Owner-
Balance
Percentage
Multi-Family
$
-
$
(24,874)
$
(24,874)
(7) %
$
-
$
49,201
$
49,201
18 %
Cannabis Facility
(51,745)
(78)
(51,823)
(16) %
3,016
(310)
2,706
1 %
Industrial
(37,427)
41,435
4,008
2 %
(19,964)
109,329
89,365
79 %
Office
415
4,686
5,101
3 %
(7,067)
(16,082)
(23,149)
(11) %
Hospitality
-
(126)
(126)
0 %
(61)
23,204
23,143
16 %
Mixed-Use
(10)
47,849
47,839
36 %
(920)
95,987
95,067
130 %
Special Purpose
(577)
2,792
2,215
2 %
(3,150)
2,321
(829)
(1) %
Retail
(4,862)
(589)
(5,451)
(5) %
14,237
(12,928)
1,309
1 %
Other
(567)
(3,771)
(4,338)
(4) %
4,461
(42,879)
(38,418)
(26) %
Total commercial real estate
$
(94,773)
$
67,324
$
(27,449)
(2) %
$
(9,448)
$
207,843
$
198,395
13 %
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Owner-
Non-Owner-
Balance
Percentage
Owner-
Non-Owner-
Balance
Percentage
Multi-Family
$
-
$
341,619
$
341,619
20 %
$
-
267,544
$
267,544
18 %
Cannabis Facility
307,502
15,176
322,678
19 %
252,741
$
15,408
268,149
18 %
Industrial
124,218
73,795
198,013
11 %
106,755
5,901
112,656
8 %
Office
25,742
161,113
186,855
11 %
33,224
181,881
215,105
14 %
Hospitality
-
172,285
172,285
10 %
61
148,955
149,016
10 %
Mixed-Use
7,653
112,529
120,182
7 %
8,563
64,391
72,954
5 %
Special Purpose
78,697
54,185
132,882
8 %
81,270
54,656
135,926
9 %
Retail
44,416
87,432
131,848
8 %
25,317
99,771
125,088
8 %
Other
40,387
70,850
111,237
6 %
35,359
109,958
145,317
10 %
Total commercial real estate
$
628,615
$
1,088,984
$
1,717,599
100 %
$
543,290
$
948,465
$
1,491,755
100 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Net income (GAAP)
$
14,579
$
12,655
$
9,453
Add (Subtract):
Adjustments to net income:
BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty
64
154
-
Defined benefit pension termination expense
-
1,217
-
Merger and acquisition expenses
530
-
-
Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02
-
-
506
Total adjustments to net income
$
594
$
1,371
$
506
Less net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income
130
333
101
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax
464
1,038
405
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
$
15,043
$
13,693
$
9,858
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
37,191,460
38,755,746
39,289,271
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
37,550,409
38,755,746
39,289,271
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
$
0.40
$
0.35
$
0.25
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.40
$
0.35
$
0.25
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
29,305
$
28,660
$
26,214
Subtract (Add):
Noninterest expense components:
Defined benefit pension termination expense
-
1,217
-
Merger and acquisition expenses
530
-
-
Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02
-
-
506
Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments
$
530
$
1,217
$
506
Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
$
28,775
$
27,443
$
25,708
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
$
15,043
$
13,693
$
9,858
Average assets
5,178,071
5,146,520
4,703,274
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.17 %
1.08 %
0.84 %
Average shareholders' equity
$
745,670
$
757,333
$
741,325
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
8.09 %
7.33 %
5.35 %
Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
$
28,775
$
27,443
$
25,708
Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)
51,185
47,387
41,703
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
56.22 %
57.91 %
61.65 %
As of
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
737,122
$
739,611
$
744,462
Subtract:
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)
1,005
1,042
1,153
Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
736,117
738,569
743,309
Total assets (GAAP)
5,226,554
5,242,157
4,805,261
Subtract:
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)
1,005
1,042
1,153
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
5,225,549
$
5,241,115
$
4,804,108
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
14.09 %
14.09 %
15.47 %
Total common shares outstanding
40,748,380
40,570,443
42,705,729
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
18.06
$
18.20
$
17.41
NB BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Real estate loans:
One-to-four-family residential
$
3,030
$
3,043
$
4,251
Home equity
1,368
1,157
636
Commercial real estate
1,984
841
7,056
Construction and land development
10
10
2,237
Commercial and industrial
4,558
4,560
4,575
Consumer
1,528
1,761
1,974
Total
$
12,478
$
11,372
$
20,729
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.27 %
0.25 %
0.51 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.24 %
0.22 %
0.43 %
(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans
NB BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period
$
38,338
$
38,744
$
34,306
Provision for credit losses
4,244
947
4,429
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
-
-
22
Consumer
1,190
1,558
923
Total charge-offs
1,190
1,558
945
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Commercial and industrial
12
12
12
Commercial real estate
923
-
-
Consumer
274
193
55
Total recoveries
1,209
205
67
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
19
(1,353)
(878)
Allowance for credit losses at end of the period
$
42,601
$
38,338
$
37,857
Allowance to non-performing loans
341 %
337 %
183 %
Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period
0.94 %
0.86 %
0.92 %
Net recoveries (charge-offs) (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period
0.00 %
(0.12) %
(0.09) %
