Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.: Rotoplas: Second Quarter 2025 Results

MEXICO CITY, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas", "the Company"), the leading provider of water solutions in the Americas, today reports its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Figures are expressed in millions of Mexican pesos.
Key Highlights Q2'25
- Net sales were $2.9 billion, a 0.9% decrease compared to Q2'24. On a cumulative basis, net sales reached $5.6 billion, a 1.0% decrease compared to 2024.
- EBITDA of $369 million, with a 12.5% margin. The cumulative EBITDA was $669 million, with a cumulative margin of 12.0%.
- Net income was $42 million, with a 1.4% margin. In the first half of the year, net income was $65 million, with a margin of 1.2%.
- Service sales increased by 16.7% during the quarter and by 15.8% in the first half of the year, primarily driven by bebbia.
- bebbia exceeded 155,000 active subscribers at the end of June.
Message from the CEO
"We started the second quarter aware of the challenging comparative base we would face due to the 2024 drought in Mexico. Even so, we delivered stable results: sales were nearly in line with the previous year, reflecting solid performance across our operations, particularly outside Mexico. Notably, the United States stood out, where we achieved profitable growth, undoubtedly marking an important step forward for the Company.
In the services segment, sustained growth and EBITDA margin improvement stood out, confirming our progress toward a more balanced and resilient business model.
We remain focused on improving the factors within our control, such as disciplined expense management and protecting cash flow. In this regard, we succeeded in reducing expenses as a percentage of sales, optimizing working capital, and maintaining a selective approach to CapEx allocation. These efforts are reflected in sequential improvement in EBITDA margin and a reduction in net debt compared to the previous quarter.
We continue advancing in digitalization, with our e-commerce channel in Mexico meeting expectations and the expansion of IoT solutions. We closed the quarter with sequential operational improvement and a stronger financial position."
- Carlos Rojas Aboumrad
Results January - June
(Figures in millions of Mexican pesos)
Indicator
Q2'25
Q2'24
%YoY
6M'25
6M'24
%YoY
Net Sales
2,945
2,972
(0.9 %)
5,580
5,639
(1.0 %)
Adjusted EBITDA1
369
450
(18.1 %)
669
1,005
(33.4 %)
% margin
12.5 %
15.1 %
(260) bps
12.0 %
17.8 %
(580) bps
Net Result
42
60
(30.9 %)
65
364
(82.1 %)
ROIC2
5.2 %
12.7 %
(750) bps
Net Financial Debt3
3,753
3,667
2.3 %
Net Financial Debt / EBITDA2
3.2 x
1.8 x
1.4 x
Q2'25 vs Q2'24 Results
- Net Sales reached $2,945 million, 0.9% below Q2'24, driven by a 2.5% decline in the product segment, which, despite solid growth in the United States and other countries, was not enough to offset the contraction recorded in Mexico, which faced a high comparative base due to the 2024 drought in the central region of the country. In contrast, the services segment grew 16.7%, driven by the strong performance of bebbia and the growth of RSA Mexico.
- Gross profit was $1,217 million. Gross margin closed at 41.3%, contracting by 550 bps due to lower product sales in Mexico and Argentina, which affected the absorption of fixed costs.
- Operating income reached $207 million, down 32.6% compared to Q2'24. The decline was mainly due to a weaker gross margin, which more disciplined expense control could not fully offset-even though expenses remained lower as a percentage of sales. However, operating income showed a positive sequential trend, increasing 49.1% compared to the previous quarter.
- EBITDA closed at $369 million, and the EBITDA margin stood at 12.5%. Despite the year-over-year decrease, sequential improvement was observed compared to previous quarters, mainly reflecting expense control.
- Net income was $42 million, 30.9% below the previous year, driven by lower operating income.
Cumulative Results 2025 vs 2024
- Net sales reached $5,580 million, a 1.0% decrease, driven by a 2.6% decline in the product segment, partially offset by 15.8% growth in the services segment.
- Gross profit was $2,333 million, a 14.9% decrease. Gross margin closed at 41.8%, contracting by 680 bps mainly due to lower absorption of fixed costs in Mexico and Argentina.
- Operating income reached $346 million, a 52.5% decrease compared to 2024. This decline was the result of gross margin pressure, as the Company achieved a slight reduction in expenses as a percentage of sales.
- EBITDA closed at $669 million, with an EBITDA margin of 12.0%. While this represents a decrease compared to the same period last year, it shows an improvement over the previous semester.
- Net income was $65 million, an 82.1% decrease. This decline was driven by lower operating income and a slight increase in financial expenses.
- Net Financial debt / EBITDA4 leverage closed at 3.2x, resulting from the decline in LTM EBITDA.
- CapEx for the period amounted to $211 million, primarily focused on the services segment in Mexico, particularly in bebbia and in water treatment and recycling plants.
Sales and EBITDA by Geography and Solution January - June
(Figures in millions of Mexican pesos)
Sales
Q2'25
Q2'24
% YoY
6M'25
6M'24
% YoY
Mexico
1,711
1,831
(6.5 %)
3,248
3,533
(8.1 %)
Argentina
550
554
(0.7 %)
1,001
996
0.5 %
United States
315
261
20.6 %
595
485
22.6 %
Other
369
326
13.0 %
737
625
17.8 %
Products
2,661
2,729
(2.5 %)
5,041
5,174
(2.6 %)
Services
284
243
16.7 %
539
466
15.8 %
EBITDA
Q2'25
Q2'24
% YoY
6M'25
6M'24
% YoY
Mexico
327
433
(24.5 %)
614
905
(32.1 %)
Argentina
(43)
17
NM
(64)
90
NM
United States
26
(31)
NM
6
(69)
NM
Other
58
30
93.1 %
113
79
43.7 %
Products
409
528
(22.5 %)
723
1,136
(36.3 %)
Services
(41)
(78)
(48.0 %)
(54)
131
(58.5 %)
EBITDA Margin
Q2'25
Q2'24
% YoY
6M'25
6M'24
% YoY
Mexico
19.1 %
23.7 %
(460) bps
18.9 %
25.6 %
(670) bps
Argentina
(7.8 %)
3.1 %
NM
(6.4 %)
9.0 %
NM
United States
8.1 %
(11.9 %)
NM
1.0 %
(14.2 %)
NM
Other
15.8 %
9.3 %
650 bps
15.4 %
12.6 %
280 bps
Products
15.4 %
19.4 %
(400) bps
14.3 %
22.0 %
(770) bps
Services
(14.4 %)
(32.3 %)
NM
(10.1 %)
(28.0 %)
NM
Sales and EBITDA breakdown by geography
2Q'25
6M'25
Sales
EBITDA
Sales
EBITDA
Mexico
58 %
89 %
58 %
92 %
Argentina
19 %
-12 %
18 %
-10 %
United States
11 %
7 %
11 %
1 %
Other
13 %
16 %
13 %
17 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Mexico
- Sales decreased by 6.5% on a quarterly basis and 8.1% on a cumulative basis, due to the contraction in product sales, impacted by a high comparative base following the 2024 drought and a challenging macroeconomic environment.
- During the semester, key highlights include the completion of the nationwide rollout of Tinaco Plus+, the launch of the new vertical water tank, and continued progress in digitalization through B2B and B2B2C e-commerce platforms. Additionally, the services platform sustained double-digit growth, mainly driven by bebbia, which reached 155,000 active subscriptions as of June, along with higher RSA sales.
- EBITDA was impacted by lower sales volumes in the product segment, although cost control measures allowed the margin to remain stable compared to the previous quarter.
Argentina
- Sales decreased by 0.7% during the quarter and increased by 0.5% on a cumulative basis. This performance reflects demand impacted by an adverse macroeconomic environment, characterized by high inflation, competitive pressure, and low consumer confidence-factors that continued limiting business growth.
- Sales volumes in all three categories-storage, water flow, and improvement-stabilized during the quarter; however, signs of recovery remain limited.
- EBITDA was impacted by the reduced ability to pass on cost increases to prices and by lower absorption of fixed costs.
United States
- Sales grew 20.6% during the second quarter and 22.6% on a cumulative basis, driven by favorable conditions such as drought in the western region, growth in data center construction, and higher municipal investments in water infrastructure, which offset weakness in the residential and agricultural sectors.
- EBITDA was positive both for the quarter and year-to-date, driven by a combination of higher sales, increased operational productivity at physical stores, and strict expense control.
Other Countries
(Peru, Central America, and Brazil)
- Sales increased 13.0% in Q2'25 and by 17.8% in the first half of the year, driven by solid growth in all countries:
In Peru , growth was observed across all three categories - storage, flow, and improvement - driven by the launch of Tinaco Plus+, the expansion of the piping line, and the cold season, which boosted demand for water heaters.
In Central America, growth was driven by higher sales volumes in the storage and water flow categories, along with strong performance in Guatemala and Costa Rica.
In Brazil, sales of treatment plants maintained a sustained growth trend.
- EBITDA showed improvement, reflecting both higher sales volumes and disciplined spending under an operational efficiency approach.
Products
- Sales contracted due to a high comparative base following the peak of the 2024 drought in Mexico, which could not be offset by the solid results recorded in the United States and other countries.
- EBITDA declined due to lower volumes in Mexico and the adverse macroeconomic environment in Argentina, which-despite stronger expense control-limited the absorption of fixed costs.
Services
- Sales continued growing at a double-digit rate, mainly driven by the performance of bebbia, which surpassed 155,000 active subscribers, as well as the growth of RSA in Mexico.
- Although still negative, EBITDA showed a significant improvement, supported by RSA's sustained growth and the scaling of bebbia.
Other Indicators January - June
(Figures in millions of Mexican pesos)
Indicators
6M'25
6M'24
% YoY
Cash and cash equivalents
762
666
14.5 %
Short Term Financial Debt5
515
333
54.7 %
Long Term Financial Debt6
3,999
3,999
0.0 %
Total Debt
4,515
4,332
4.2 %
Net Debt
3,753
3,667
2.3 %
CapEx
211
236
(10.5 %)
Mexico
177
224
(21.0 %)
Argentina
10
8
32.5 %
United States
-
-
NM
Other
24
4
NM
Change in Working Capital (cash flow)
(56)
(545)
(89.7 %)
CCC (days)
51
47
4 days
Comprehensive Financing Result
(271)
(250)
8.1 %
CapEx
- Capital investments represented 3.8% of sales for the semester.
- In line with financial priorities focused on strengthening cash flow, maintenance CapEx remained at low levels, with most of the total investment allocated to services.
Comprehensive Financing Result
- The comprehensive financing result for the second quarter recorded an expense of $154 million, compared to $187 million in Q2'24. The 2025 expense includes $126 million for interest, commissions, and leases, and a $28 million impact from exchange rate effects and inflation in Argentina.
- The cumulative comprehensive financing result recorded an expense of $271 million, compared to $250 million in 2024. The 2025 expense includes $278 million for interest, commissions and leases, and a $7 million benefit from exchange rate effects and inflation in Argentina.
Derivative Financial Instruments
- As of June 30 th, 2025, the market value of Grupo Rotoplas' position was:
Market Value
Instrument
MXN/USD exchange rate forward
($6.13) million
Sustainability Strategy Milestones
- Supplier Engagement Assessment - CDP
Grupo Rotoplas was recognized by CDP as a global sustainability leader in its supply chain, achieving the highest rating in the Supplier Engagement Assessment. This distinction reflects its solid performance in carbon footprint measurement, decarbonization target setting, and supplier engagement. Rotoplas is one of only two Mexican companies included in this list, alongside CEMEX.
- Sustainable Management Company - Peru
Rotoplas Peru received the Sustainable Management Company Distinction for the eighth consecutive year, in recognition of its ongoing commitment to best environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in the country.
- Community Action
Rotoplas collaborated in Peru with strategic entities such as SUNASS (Superintendencia Nacional de Servicios de Saneamiento) to donate storage solutions, directly benefiting over 11,300 people in educational centers and shelters. In Mexico, in partnership with Heineken, the Company delivered rainwater harvesting systems to community centers, impacting 35 schools in Nuevo León. These initiatives reinforce Rotoplas' commitment to bringing more and better water to the communities where it operates.
- Biodiversity Analysis
Rotoplas completed its first biodiversity analysis focused on its operations in Mexico, marking a key step toward the comprehensive management of environmental impacts beyond climate change. This high-level analysis evaluates dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities associated with biodiversity loss within operations in Mexico and throughout the supply chain. The study aligns with international frameworks such as TNFD, reinforcing the integration of nature in strategic decision-making.
Analyst Coverage
Institution
Analyst
Recommendation
Target Price (MXN)
BTG Pactual
Orlando Alcántara
Neutral
$24.80
GBM
Regina Carrillo
Outperform
$44.00
Punto Casa de Bolsa
Gerardo Campos
Buy
$18.64
Miranda Research
Martín Lara
Buy
$28.00
Apalache
Jorge Plácido
Buy
$28.50
Consensus
Buy
$28.79
Investor Conference Call Invite
Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00am Mexico City time (12:00pm EST)
Speakers: Carlos Rojas (CEO), Andrés Pliego (CFO)
Registration: https://rotoplas.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yQ1_nkcnSjSdhX1MIgED0w#/registration
Financial Statements
Income Statement
(Unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)
Q2
6M
2025
2024
%?
2025
2024
%?
Net Sales
2,945
2,972
(0.9 %)
5,580
5,639
(1.0 %)
COGS
1,728
1,582
9.3 %
3,247
2,898
12.1 %
Gross Profit
1,217
1,390
(12.5 %)
2,333
2,742
(14.9 %)
% margin
41.3 %
46.8 %
(550) bps
41.8 %
48.6 %
(680) bps
Operation Expenses
1,010
1,083
(6.8 %)
1,987
2,014
(1.3 %)
Operating Income
207
307
(32.6 %)
346
728
(52.5 %)
% margin
7.0 %
10.3 %
(330) bps
6.2 %
12.9 %
(670) bps
Comp. Financing Result
(154)
(187)
(17.4 %)
(271)
(250)
8.1 %
Financial Income
19
35
(46.2 %)
33
46
(27.5 %)
Financial Expenses
(173)
(221)
(21.9 %)
(304)
(296)
2.6 %
Income Before Taxes
52
120
(56.7 %)
74
477
(84.4 %)
Taxes
10
60
(82.5 %)
9
114
(91.8 %)
Net Income
42
60
(30.9 %)
65
364
(82.1 %)
% margin
1.4 %
2.0 %
(60) bps
1.2 %
6.4 %
(520) bps
Adjusted EBITDA7
369
450
(18.1 %)
669
1,005
(33.4 %)
% margin
12.5 %
15.1 %
(260) bps
12.0 %
17.8 %
(580) bps
Balance Sheet
(Unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)
June
2025
2024
%?
Cash and Cash Equivalents
762
666
14.5 %
Clients and Other Accounts Receivable
1,766
1,816
(2.7 %)
Inventory
1,446
1,376
5.1 %
Other Current Assets
553
675
(18.0 %)
Current Assets
4,527
4,532
(0.1 %)
Property, Plant and Equipment - Net
3,911
4,061
(3.7 %)
Other Long-term Assets
5,707
4,892
16.7 %
Total Assets
14,145
13,484
4.9 %
Short-term Financial Debt8
515
333
54.7 %
Suppliers and Other Accounts Payable
927
949
(2.2 %)
Other Current Liabilities
1,046
1,041
0.5 %
Short-term Liabilities
2,489
2,323
7.2 %
Long-term Financial Debt9
3,999
3,999
0.0 %
Other long-term Liabilities
1,304
882
47.9 %
Total Liabilities
7,793
7,204
8.2 %
Total Stockholders' Equity
6,352
6,281
1.1 %
Total Liabilities + Stockholders' Equity
14,145
13,484
4.9 %
Cash Flow
(Unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)
January - June
2025
2024
%?
EBIT
346
728
(52.5 %)
Depreciation and Amortization
321
276
16.4 %
Inventory
216
(295)
NM
Accounts Receivable
(39)
(364)
(89.4 %)
Accounts Payable
(233)
114
NM
Other Current Liabilities
120
152
(21.3 %)
Taxes
(65)
(91)
(28.8 %)
Operating Cash Flow
667
521
27.9 %
CapEx
(211)
(236)
(10.5 %)
Other Investment Activities
51
(62)
NM
Investing Cash Flow
(161)
(298)
(46.0 %)
Dividends
0
(242)
NM
Repurchase Fund
(4)
7
NM
Short and Long-term Debt
(166)
303
NM
Interest and Leases
(322)
(287)
12.3 %
Financing Cash Flow
(492)
(218)
NM
Change in Cash
14
5
NM
Effect of exchange rate on cash
16
95
NM
Net Change in Cash
30
100
NM
Initial Cash Balance
732
566
29.4 %
Final Cash Balance
762
666
14.5 %
1 In 2025, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter includes $1 million in donations, and $2 million on a year-to-date basis. By comparison, in 2024, $0.4 million were considered in the quarter and $1 million on a cumulative basis for the same period.
2 The 2025 LTM NOPAT and EBITDA calculation does not include the post-closing 2024 adjustment related to Argentina's results. Considering this adjustment, ROIC based on audited figures would be 2.9% and leverage (Net Financial Debt / EBITDA) would stand at 3.9x.
3 Excluding leases.
4 The LTM EBITDA calculation does not include the post-closing 2024 adjustment related to Argentina's results. Considering this adjustment, leverage (Net Financial Debt / EBITDA) based on audited figures would stand at 3.9x.
6 Excluding leases.
