Alaska Air Group reports second quarter 2025 results

Announced first transatlantic route in Air Group history: Seattle to Rome starting May 2026
Alaska Mileage Plan named #1 airline rewards program by U.S. News & World Report for the 11th consecutive year
Reported earnings per share of $1.42, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, ahead of Wall Street expectation and previous guidance range
SEATTLE, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.
The Alaska and Hawaiian teams closed out an impactful quarter that included the launch of a global network transformation and performance that beat expectations.
"The results this quarter are clear evidence of our team's disciplined execution and unwavering focus on what we can control: delivering a remarkable guest experience, driving operational excellence and unlocking the value of our newly combined network and commercial platform," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "I've never been more confident in our team of 30,000 to execute our Alaska Accelerate plan and position Air Group for long-term success."
Quarter in Review:
Air Group's Consolidated Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, and Summary Cash Flow Statement include Hawaiian Airlines from September 18, 2024 onward. For comparability of financial and operational results, historical information has also been provided on a pro forma basis within the Supplementary Pro Forma Comparative Financial and Operating Information in this filing and in prior 8-K filings. The pro forma information provided assumes Hawaiian is included in both 2024 and 2025.
Air Group delivered strong second quarter results, with a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) pretax margin of 6.4% and a GAAP net income per share of $1.42.
Q2 2025 Results
Prior Expectation
Actual Results
Capacity (ASMs) % change versus pro forma 2024
Up 2% to 3%
Up ~2.7%
RASM % change versus pro forma 2024
Flat to down low single digits
Down ~(0.6)%
CASMex % change versus pro forma 2024
Up mid to high single digits
Up ~6.5%
Adjusted earnings per share
$1.15 to $1.65
$1.78
Our adjusted pretax margin was 8.0% and our adjusted earnings per share was $1.78, exceeding the high end of our previously issued guidance. Just 10 months post-acquisition, Hawaiian's second quarter adjusted pretax margin expanded by 11-points versus prior year, surpassing breakeven for the first time since 2019. Our second quarter results affirm our strategy is delivering notable progress across the network and providing greater connectivity for our guests. Our team is delivering on the initiatives that underpin Alaska Accelerate and we remain committed to delivering our goal of $1 billion in incremental profit by 2027.
Second quarter record revenue topped $3.7 billion, resulting in year-over-year RASM that is down 0.6%, which we believe will once again lead the industry. This performance is enabled by our commercial initiatives and focus on revenue diversification; in the second quarter 49% of revenue was generated outside the main cabin. Premium revenue grew 5% year-over-year, cargo revenue grew 34% year-over-year, and our loyalty program cash remuneration grew 5% year-over-year.
Unit costs excluding fuel, freighter costs, and special items increased 6.5% year-over-year, in line with prior guidance. Economic fuel price per gallon was $2.39 in the second quarter, reflecting both moderating crude oil and West Coast refining prices throughout much of the quarter. During the quarter Hawaiian Airlines experienced a cybersecurity incident. We took immediate steps to safeguard our airlines and remain engaged with authorities and experts to conclude our investigation. Our operations were not affected.
Third Quarter and Full Year Forecast Information:
We have recently seen a positive inflection in traffic, yield and revenue intake for both Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines' bookings. We have also adjusted our 2025 capacity expectations to approximately 2% year-over-year growth. These changes reflect 2-point reductions in off-peak flying in the third and fourth quarters relative to our prior expectations, and are expected to be margin accretive. With recent changes to the demand environment, and our continued delivery on synergy and commercial initiative commitments, our outlook for full year earnings per share is greater than $3.25.
Our third quarter adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.00 and $1.40, including an expected ~10 cent impact from an IT outage that resulted in irregular operations in July. Costs remain in line with our expectation, and reflect strategic investments as well as elevated real estate costs, maintenance costs and new labor agreements. Our capacity expectations will pressure unit costs in the third quarter, which are expected to be up mid to high single digits year-over-year, before improving meaningfully in the fourth quarter. We still anticipate delivering full year unit costs in line with our prior expectations.
Q3 Expectation
Full Year Expectation
Capacity (ASMs) % change versus pro forma 2024
Down ~1%
Up ~2%
RASM % change versus pro forma 2024
Flat to up low single digits
Flat to up low single digits
CASMex % change versus pro forma 2024
Up mid to high single digits
Up mid single digits
Adjusted earnings per share
$1.00 to $1.40
>$3.25
Financial Results and Updates:
- Reported GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $172 million, or $1.42 per share, which includes Hawaiian results, compared to net income of $220 million, or $1.71 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, which does not include Hawaiian results.
- Reported net income for the second quarter of 2025, excluding special items and other adjustments, of $215 million, or $1.78 per share, which includes Hawaiian results, compared to net income of $327 million, or $2.55 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, which does not include Hawaiian results.
- Repurchased 8.7 million shares of common stock for approximately $428 million in the second quarter, bringing total repurchases to 10.5 million shares for approximately $535 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
- Generated $376 million in operating cash flow for the second quarter.
- Held $2.1 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025.
Operational Updates:
- Announced new nonstop service between Seattle and Rome beginning in May 2026, the first transatlantic route for Air Group.
- Began new daily nonstop service between Seattle and Tokyo, the first long-haul aircraft international destination from Seattle for Air Group.
- Expanded summer service with twice-daily A330 flights between Seattle and Anchorage, boosting cargo capacity equivalent to two 737 freighters.
- Expanded our combined fleet by twelve aircraft during the second quarter, taking delivery of three 737-8s, four 737-9s, one 787-9, two E175s, and two A330-300 freighters.
- Exercised options for twelve 737-10s with expected deliveries through 2028.
- Announced a new Boeing 787-9 base in Seattle and five additional 787-9s to support our international growth.
- Reached an agreement to sell Alaska's twelve 737-900s, with four aircraft sold in the second quarter and the remaining eight to be sold in the second half of 2025.
- Began the cabin refresh of Alaska's 737 fleet to expand Premium and First Class seating and elevate our guests' travel experience, with modifications expected to be completed in 2026.
- Ratified a four-year CBA with Horizon's AMFA-represented technicians and reached a tentative agreement with IAM-represented McGee Air Services employees.
- Appointed Pete Shimer to the Air Group Board of Directors serving on the Audit and Safety Committees.
Loyalty and Guest Experience:
- Launched enhanced benefit for Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business cardholders, allowing Companion Fare redemption on Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America, including the state of Hawai?i.
- Announced expanded partnership with Qantas, enabling Qantas Frequent Flyers to redeem on Hawaiian Airlines' global network, and a new partnership with Philippine Airlines. Mileage Plan members can now earn on Philippine Airlines flights, and redemptions are coming soon.
- Launched Chef's (tray) Table, a new rotating First Class dining experience featuring seasonal menus crafted by celebrated West Coast chefs, including James Beard Award-winner Chef Brady Ishiwata Williams.
- Expanded fresh meal options for guests seated in the Main Cabin to more flights, now available on routes as short as 670 miles.
- Alaska Mileage Plan recognized as the Best Airline Rewards Program by U.S. News & World Report for the 11th consecutive year.
- Recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association as the Best Major Airline in North America in 2025.
The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income per share (EPS) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 to adjusted amounts.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Dollars
Per Share
Dollars
Per Share
Net income
$ 172
$ 1.42
$ 220
$ 1.71
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(1)
(0.01)
(5)
(0.04)
Losses on foreign debt
2
0.02
-
-
Special items - operating
56
0.46
146
1.14
Income tax effect of adjustments above
(14)
(0.11)
(34)
(0.26)
Adjusted net income
$ 215
$ 1.78
$ 327
$ 2.55
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Dollars
Per Share
Dollars
Per Share
Net income
$ 6
$ 0.05
$ 88
$ 0.69
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(4)
(0.03)
(18)
(0.14)
Losses on foreign debt
7
0.05
-
-
Special items - operating
147
1.19
180
1.41
Income tax effect of adjustments above
(36)
(0.29)
(39)
(0.31)
Adjusted net income
$ 120
$ 0.97
$ 211
$ 1.65
A conference call regarding the second quarter results will be streamed online at 8:30 a.m. PDT on July 24, 2025. It can be accessed at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call.
References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that may cause our forward-looking statements to differ materially, see Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Some of these risks include competition, labor costs, relations and availability, general economic conditions, increases in operating costs including fuel, uncertainties regarding the ability to successfully integrate the operations of the recently completed acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. and the ability to realize anticipated cost savings, synergies, or growth from the acquisition, inability to meet cost reduction and other strategic goals, seasonal fluctuations in demand and financial results, supply chain risks, events that negatively impact aviation safety and security, cybersecurity risks, and changes in laws and regulations that impact our business. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. With hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, we deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Alaska is a member of the oneworld Alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem miles for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 3,355
$ 2,651
27 %
$ 6,163
$ 4,655
32 %
Loyalty program other revenue
210
174
21 %
417
338
23 %
Cargo and other revenue
139
72
93 %
261
136
92 %
Total Operating Revenue
3,704
2,897
28 %
6,841
5,129
33 %
Operating Expenses
Wages and benefits
1,165
782
49 %
2,292
1,586
45 %
Variable incentive pay
61
49
24 %
123
93
32 %
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and
700
615
14 %
1,381
1,180
17 %
Aircraft maintenance
240
129
86 %
460
251
83 %
Aircraft rent
64
46
39 %
126
93
35 %
Landing fees and other rentals
278
173
61 %
520
338
54 %
Contracted services
146
106
38 %
291
203
43 %
Selling expenses
105
84
25 %
205
161
27 %
Depreciation and amortization
199
128
55 %
393
254
55 %
Food and beverage service
97
67
45 %
182
125
46 %
Third-party regional carrier expense
69
64
8 %
133
118
13 %
Other
247
186
33 %
508
391
30 %
Special items - operating
56
146
(62) %
147
180
(18) %
Total Operating Expenses
3,427
2,575
33 %
6,761
4,973
36 %
Operating Income
277
322
(14) %
80
156
(49) %
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Interest income
22
24
(8) %
48
41
17 %
Interest expense
(66)
(36)
83 %
(132)
(71)
86 %
Interest capitalized
9
6
50 %
21
12
75 %
Other - net
(4)
-
NM
(12)
-
NM
Total Non-operating Expense
(39)
(6)
NM
(75)
(18)
NM
Income Before Income Tax
238
316
5
138
Income tax expense (benefit)
66
96
(1)
50
Net Income
$ 172
$ 220
$ 6
$ 88
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 1.45
$ 1.74
$ 0.05
$ 0.70
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 1.42
$ 1.71
$ 0.05
$ 0.69
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding used for
Basic
118.847
126.337
120.979
126.153
Diluted
120.930
128.310
123.183
127.857
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 750
$ 1,201
Restricted cash
28
29
Marketable securities
1,374
1,274
Total cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities
2,152
2,504
Receivables - net
737
558
Inventories and supplies - net
218
199
Prepaid expenses
264
307
Other current assets
136
192
Total Current Assets
3,507
3,760
Property and Equipment
Aircraft and other flight equipment
13,056
12,273
Other property and equipment
2,267
2,173
Deposits for future flight equipment
621
883
15,944
15,329
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(4,729)
(4,548)
Total Property and Equipment - net
11,215
10,781
Other Assets
Operating lease assets
1,279
1,296
Goodwill
2,724
2,724
Intangible assets - net
844
873
Other noncurrent assets
316
334
Total Other Assets
5,163
5,227
Total Assets
$ 19,885
$ 19,768
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in millions, except share amounts)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 240
$ 186
Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes
697
1,001
Air traffic liability
2,127
1,712
Other accrued liabilities
1,096
997
Deferred revenue
1,824
1,592
Current portion of long-term debt
500
442
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
217
207
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
8
8
Total Current Liabilities
6,709
6,145
Noncurrent Liabilities
Long-term debt, net of current portion
4,448
4,491
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,157
1,198
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
43
47
Deferred income taxes
938
934
Deferred revenue
1,648
1,664
Obligation for pension and post-retirement medical benefits
452
460
Other liabilities
548
457
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
9,234
9,251
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2025 -
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
899
811
Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2025 - 28,817,400 shares; 2024 - 18,329,975
(1,666)
(1,131)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(228)
(239)
Retained earnings
4,936
4,930
Total Shareholders' Equity
3,942
4,372
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 19,885
$ 19,768
SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions)
Six Months Ended
Three Months
Three Months
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 6
$ (166)
$ 172
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided
455
266
189
Changes in working capital
374
359
15
Net cash provided by operating activities
835
459
376
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions
(741)
(238)
(503)
Other investing activities
(6)
(143)
137
Net cash used in investing activities
(747)
(381)
(366)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
(544)
(236)
(308)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(456)
(158)
(298)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of
1,257
1,257
1,099
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the
$ 801
$ 1,099
$ 801
(a)
As reported in Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025.
(b)
Cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2025 can be calculated by subtracting cash flows from the three months ended March 31, 2025 from the six months ended June 30, 2025.
SPECIAL ITEMS (unaudited)
Air Group has classified certain operating activity as special items due to their unusual or infrequently occurring nature. We believe disclosing information about these items separately improves comparable year-over-year analysis and allows stakeholders to better understand our results of operations. A description of the special items is provided below.
Integration costs: Integration costs were associated with the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines and consist of employee-related, technology, and other merger costs.
Labor and other: Labor and other costs in 2025 were primarily for changes to Alaska flight attendants' sick leave benefits pursuant to a new collective bargaining agreement ratified in the first quarter of 2025. Costs in 2024 were associated with new labor agreements, the retirement of Alaska's Airbus and Horizon's Q400 aircraft, and certain litigation items.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating Expenses
Integration costs
$ 53
$ 30
$ 93
$ 38
Labor and other
3
116
54
142
Special items - operating
$ 56
$ 146
$ 147
$ 180
OPERATING STATISTICS (unaudited)
A manual recalculation of certain figures using rounded amounts may not agree directly to the actual figures presented in the
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Consolidated Operating Statistics: (a)
Revenue passengers (000)
15,234
11,888
28.1 %
28,393
21,662
31.1 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
20,179
15,309
31.8 %
37,436
27,833
34.5 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
24,058
18,196
32.2 %
45,277
33,575
34.9 %
Load factor
83.9 %
84.1 %
(0.2) pts
82.7 %
82.9 %
(0.2) pts
Yield
16.62¢
17.32¢
(4.0) %
16.46¢
16.73¢
(1.6) %
PRASM
13.94¢
14.57¢
(4.3) %
13.61¢
13.86¢
(1.8) %
RASM
15.39¢
15.92¢
(3.3) %
15.11¢
15.28¢
(1.1) %
CASMex(b)
10.90¢
9.89¢
10.2 %
11.36¢
10.67¢
6.5 %
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) (c)
$2.39
$2.84
(15.8) %
$2.49
$2.95
(15.6) %
Fuel gallons (000,000)(c)
293
219
33.8 %
556
406
36.9 %
ASMs per gallon
82.0
83.1
(1.3) %
81.5
82.7
(1.5) %
Departures (000)
139.6
112.4
24.2 %
263.5
208.1
26.6 %
Average full-time equivalent employees
31,299
23,368
33.9 %
30,536
23,190
31.7 %
Operating fleet(d)
409
326
83 a/c
409
326
83 a/c
Alaska Airlines Operating Statistics:
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
13,735
14,001
(1.9) %
25,458
25,423
0.1 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
16,449
16,624
(1.1) %
30,794
30,660
0.4 %
Economic fuel cost per gallon
$2.39
$2.80
(14.6) %
$2.49
$2.92
(14.7) %
Hawaiian Airlines Operating Statistics:
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
5,034
-
n/a
9,341
-
n/a
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
5,901
-
n/a
11,267
-
n/a
Economic fuel cost per gallon(c)
$2.29
-
n/a
$2.39
-
n/a
Regional Operating Statistics: (e)
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
1,410
1,308
7.8 %
2,637
2,410
9.4 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
1,708
1,572
8.7 %
3,216
2,915
10.3 %
Economic fuel cost per gallon
$2.58
$3.02
(14.6) %
$2.68
$3.13
(14.4) %
(a)
Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements.
(b)
See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of the importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages.
(c)
Excludes operations under the Air Transportation Services Agreement (ATSA) with Amazon.
(d)
Includes aircraft owned and leased by Alaska, Hawaiian, and Horizon as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.
(e)
Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
We are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. Amounts in the tables below are rounded to the nearest million. As a result, a manual recalculation of certain figures using these rounded amounts may not agree directly to the actual figures presented in the tables below.
Adjusted Income Before Income Tax Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Income before income tax
$ 238
$ 316
$ 5
$ 138
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
(1)
(5)
(4)
(18)
Losses on foreign debt
2
-
7
-
Special items - operating
56
146
147
180
Adjusted income before income tax
$ 295
$ 457
$ 155
$ 300
Pretax margin
6.4 %
10.9 %
0.1 %
2.7 %
Adjusted pretax margin
8.0 %
15.8 %
2.3 %
5.8 %
CASMex Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Total operating expenses
$ 3,427
$ 2,575
$ 6,761
$ 4,973
Less the following components:
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
700
615
1,381
1,180
Freighter costs
48
13
89
28
Special items - operating
56
146
147
180
Total operating expenses, excluding fuel, freighter
$ 2,623
$ 1,801
$ 5,144
$ 3,585
ASMs
24,058
18,196
45,277
33,575
CASMex
10.90 ¢
9.89 ¢
11.36 ¢
10.67 ¢
Fuel Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(in millions, except for per-gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 700
$ 2.39
$ 610
$ 2.79
Losses on settled hedges
1
-
10
0.05
Economic fuel expense
$ 701
$ 2.39
$ 620
$ 2.84
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
(1)
-
(5)
(0.03)
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
$ 700
$ 2.39
$ 615
$ 2.81
Fuel gallons
293
219
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(in millions, except for per gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 1,381
$ 2.48
$ 1,175
$ 2.89
Losses on settled hedges
4
0.01
23
0.06
Economic fuel expense
$ 1,385
$ 2.49
$ 1,198
$ 2.95
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
(4)
(0.01)
(18)
(0.05)
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
$ 1,381
$ 2.48
$ 1,180
$ 2.90
Fuel gallons
556
406
Debt-to-capitalization, including leases
(in millions)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Long-term debt, net of current portion
$ 4,448
$ 4,491
Capitalized operating leases
1,374
1,405
Capitalized finance leases
51
55
Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt
5,873
5,951
Shareholders' equity
3,942
4,372
Total Invested Capital
$ 9,815
$ 10,323
Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including leases
60 %
58 %
Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and special items
(in millions)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Long-term debt
$ 4,948
$ 4,933
Capitalized operating leases
1,374
1,405
Capitalized finance leases
51
55
Total adjusted debt
6,373
6,393
Less: Total cash and marketable securities
2,124
2,475
Adjusted net debt
$ 4,249
$ 3,918
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Operating Income(a)
$ 494
$ 570
Adjusted for:
Special items - operating
312
345
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(14)
(28)
Gain on foreign debt
(3)
(10)
Depreciation and amortization
722
583
Aircraft rent
240
207
EBITDAR
$ 1,751
$ 1,667
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
2.4x
2.4x
(a)
Operating income can be reconciled using the trailing twelve month operating income as filed quarterly with the SEC.
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(in millions)
Alaska
Hawaiian
Regional
Consolidating
Air Group
Adjustments (c)
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 2,132
$ 769
$ 454
$ -
$ 3,355
$ -
$ 3,355
Loyalty program other revenue
161
32
17
-
210
-
210
Cargo and other revenue
80
56
-
3
139
-
139
Total Operating Revenue
2,373
857
471
3
3,704
-
3,704
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
1,663
662
371
(25)
2,671
56
2,727
Fuel expense
437
171
93
-
701
(1)
700
Total Operating Expenses (Income)
2,100
833
464
(25)
3,372
55
3,427
Non-operating Expense
(6)
(23)
-
(8)
(37)
(2)
(39)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 267
$ 1
$ 7
$ 20
$ 295
$ (57)
$ 238
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(in millions)
Alaska
Hawaiian
Regional
Consolidating
Air Group
Adjustments (c)
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 2,188
$ -
$ 463
$ -
$ 2,651
$ -
$ 2,651
Loyalty program other revenue
160
-
14
-
174
-
174
Cargo and other revenue
69
-
-
3
72
-
72
Total Operating Revenue
2,417
-
477
3
2,897
-
2,897
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
1,509
-
329
(24)
1,814
146
1,960
Fuel expense
520
-
100
-
620
(5)
615
Total Operating Expenses (Income)
2,029
-
429
(24)
2,434
141
2,575
Non-operating Expense
6
-
-
(12)
(6)
-
(6)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 394
$ -
$ 48
$ 15
$ 457
$ (141)
$ 316
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(in millions)
Alaska
Hawaiian
Regional
Consolidating
Air Group
Adjustments (c)
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 3,889
$ 1,422
$ 852
$ -
$ 6,163
$ -
$ 6,163
Loyalty program other revenue
313
71
33
-
417
-
417
Cargo and other revenue
145
111
-
5
261
-
261
Total Operating Revenue
4,347
1,604
885
5
6,841
-
6,841
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
3,259
1,302
716
(44)
5,233
147
5,380
Fuel expense
856
345
184
-
1,385
(4)
1,381
Total Operating Expenses (Income)
4,115
1,647
900
(44)
6,618
143
6,761
Non-operating Income (Expense)
(8)
(44)
-
(16)
(68)
(7)
(75)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 224
$ (87)
$ (15)
$ 33
$ 155
$ (150)
$ 5
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(in millions)
Alaska
Hawaiian
Regional
Consolidating
Air Group
Adjustments (c)
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 3,817
$ -
$ 838
$ -
$ 4,655
$ -
$ 4,655
Loyalty program other revenue
309
-
29
-
338
-
338
Cargo and other revenue
131
-
-
5
136
-
136
Total Operating Revenue
4,257
-
867
5
5,129
-
5,129
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
3,014
-
637
(38)
3,613
180
3,793
Fuel expense
1,005
-
193
-
1,198
(18)
1,180
Total Operating Expenses (Income)
4,019
-
830
(38)
4,811
162
4,973
Non-operating Income (Expense)
3
-
-
(21)
(18)
-
(18)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 241
$ -
$ 37
$ 22
$ 300
$ (162)
$ 138
(a)
Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, Horizon, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units.
(b)
The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges.
(c)
Includes special items, mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, and gain and losses on foreign debt.
SUPPLEMENTARY PRO FORMA COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION (unaudited)
We believe that analysis of specific financial and operational results on a pro forma basis provides more meaningful year-over-year comparisons. The table
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2025
2024 Pro
Change
2025
2024 Pro
Change
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 3,355
$ 3,315
1 %
$ 6,163
$ 5,900
4 %
Loyalty program other revenue
210
203
3 %
417
396
5 %
Cargo and other revenue
139
111
25 %
261
210
24 %
Total Operating Revenue
3,704
3,629
2 %
6,841
6,506
5 %
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
2,727
2,572
6 %
5,380
5,015
7 %
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
700
801
(13) %
1,381
1,560
(11) %
Total Operating Expenses
3,427
3,373
2 %
6,761
6,575
3 %
Operating Income (Loss)
277
256
8 %
80
(69)
NM
Non-operating expense
(39)
(19)
105 %
(75)
(37)
103 %
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
238
237
- %
5
(106)
(105) %
Special items - operating
56
152
(63) %
147
194
(24) %
Special items - net non-operating
-
(3)
(100) %
-
(8)
(100) %
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(1)
(5)
(80) %
(4)
(20)
(80) %
(Gain)/Losses on foreign debt
2
(7)
(129) %
7
(16)
(144) %
Adjusted Income Before Income Tax
$ 295
$ 374
(21) %
$ 155
$ 44
NM
Pretax Margin
6.4 %
6.5 %
(0.1) pts
0.1 %
(1.6) %
1.7 pts
Adjusted Pretax Margin
8.0 %
10.3 %
(2.3) pts
2.3 %
0.7 %
1.6 pts
Pro forma Comparative Operating Statistics
Revenue passengers (000)
15,234
14,676
3.8 %
28,393
27,071
4.9 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
20,179
19,828
1.8 %
37,436
36,425
2.8 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
24,058
23,426
2.7 %
45,277
43,855
3.2 %
Load factor
83.9 %
84.6 %
(0.7) pts
82.7 %
83.1 %
(0.4) pts
Yield
16.62¢
16.72¢
(0.6) %
16.46¢
16.20¢
1.6 %
RASM
15.39¢
15.49¢
(0.6) %
15.11¢
14.84¢
1.8 %
CASMex
10.90¢
10.23¢
6.5 %
11.36¢
10.89¢
4.3 %
Pro forma Comparative CASMex Reconciliation
Total operating expenses
$ 3,427
$ 3,373
2 %
$ 6,761
$ 6,575
3 %
Less the following components:
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
700
801
(13) %
1,381
1,560
(11) %
Freighter costs
48
23
109 %
89
45
98 %
Special items - operating
56
152
(63) %
147
194
(24) %
Total operating expenses, excluding fuel, freighter
$ 2,623
$ 2,397
9 %
$ 5,144
$ 4,776
8 %
(a)
As provided on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 22, 2025, including certain immaterial reclassification and policy adjustments.
(b)
Pro forma six months ended June 30, 2024 can be calculated by adding the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 as provided on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 22, 2025, including certain immaterial reclassification and policy adjustments.
Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:
- By excluding certain costs from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. We believe that all U.S. carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management and investors to understand the impact of company-specific cost drivers which are more controllable by management. We adjust for expenses related directly to our freighter aircraft operations, including those costs incurred under the ATSA with Amazon, to allow for better comparability to other carriers that do not operate freighter aircraft. We also exclude certain special charges as they are unusual or nonrecurring in nature and adjusting for these expenses allows management and investors to better understand our cost performance.
- CASMex is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance. CASMex is also a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.
- Adjusted pretax income is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.
- Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above is important because it provides information on significant items that are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.
- Although we disclose our unit revenue, we do not, nor are we able to, evaluate unit revenue excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenue in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating and finance leases, less cash and marketable securities
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and special items)
ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown
CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel, freighter costs, and special items per ASM, or "unit cost"
Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating and finance lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt
Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding
Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised
Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging programs and excluding operations under the Air Transportation Service Agreement (ATSA) with Amazon
Freighter Costs - operating expenses directly attributable to the operation of Alaska's B737 freighter aircraft and Hawaiian's A330-300 freighter aircraft exclusively performing cargo missions
Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with revenue passengers
PRASM - passenger revenue per ASM, or "passenger unit revenue"
RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, loyalty program revenue, and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile
RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with revenue passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM
Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average passenger revenue for flying one passenger one mile
