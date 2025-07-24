Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025
Gamechanger im Anmarsch? Analysten sehen noch Nachholpotenzial bei dieser Aktie!
WKN: A40GEB | ISIN: US67079U3068
NASDAQ
23.07.25 | 21:57
92,78 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Nutex Health, Inc.: Nutex Health Responds to Short Seller Report

HOUSTON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 24 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) in 11 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today provided the following response to a misleading short attack.

The Company is aware of the allegations made in a recent short seller report that attempts to call into question the Company's collection process. As previously disclosed, Nutex Health has developed a robust internal process to code, bill and, if necessary after a federally mandated negotiation period, submit eligible medical claims to independent dispute resolution.

The Company strongly disagrees with the allegations in the report and believes it is without merit. Further, the Company believes the report contains misrepresentations and conveys a misunderstanding of Nutex Health's business.

Nutex Health expects to provide related updates in its upcoming earnings release and Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2025 due on or before August 14, 2025.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
