Vena Energy has signed a load-following 100 MW renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). From pv magazine India Vena Energy, a green energy provider operating across the Asia-Pacific region, has signed a 100 MW load-following renewable PPA with SECI. It will develop renewable energy projects paired with energy storage to deliver firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) that matches demand. The FDRE scheme, launched in June 2023, includes configurations such as assured peak power, round-the-clock (RTC) supply, and load-following delivery based on requirements ...

