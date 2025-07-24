Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - According to data from HTX, a global leading crypto exchange, SPK, the native token of Spark, surged 43% on July 23. SPK/USDT spot trading and SPK/USDT perpetual futures are available on HTX.

HTX-Listed Token SPK Surges 43%

Spark is an on-chain capital allocator, with $3.86B deployed across DeFi, CeFi, and RWA. It unlocks capital efficiency at scale, auto-balancing allocations based on market conditions while maintaining a conservative risk profile.

Spark was created to solve DeFi's core inefficiencies: fragmented liquidity, unstable yields, and idle stablecoin capital. It acts as a two-sided capital allocator-borrowing from Sky's $6.5B+ reserves and deploying across DeFi, CeFi, and RWAs to provide deep, consistent liquidity. Rather than competing with protocols, Spark powers them as the liquidity and yield infrastructure for onchain finance.

Spark's key offerings include SparkLend, a stablecoin lending market; Spark Savings, a product for earning yield on stablecoins by converting them into yield-bearing assets; and Spark Liquidity Layer (SLL), a backend capital allocator that routes liquidity to other protocols like Aave, Morpho, and RWAs.

