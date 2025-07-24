Today team.blue, a leading digital enabler for businesses and entrepreneurs, has announced the launch of its first report exploring small and medium-sized enterprises' (SMEs) sentiment toward data hosting across Europe.

The report titled "Data Hosting In Europe: Insights Shift", captures the voices of SMEs from across the continent, offering exclusive insights into how European businesses host their data, how trust is evolving and the key drivers influencing decisions in a rapidly shifting digital environment.

According to the report, more than half (57%) of respondents claimed not to know if their cloud provider guarantees data storage within EU borders. Yet, 51% noted increased stakeholder interest or concern about where their data is stored. Amongst all stakeholders, customers and company directors expressed the most concern.

Moreover, 72% of SMEs expressed particular concerns about their data being stored in the United States. Almost a quarter (21%) are considering moving their data to a different provider due to geopolitical and economic concerns.

The survey covered a broad range of businesses, including many of team.blue's customers. Among the most popular providers, 32.1% currently store their data with team.blue, followed by Google Cloud (13.2%) and Microsoft Azure (13%). Nonetheless, a portion of SMEs across Europe continue to face gaps in their digital infrastructure, with 13% managing their own solutions and 6% either unsure of where their data is stored or lacking access to any data storage solutions.

Kwaku Yeboah-Antwi, Chief AI and Data Officer at team.blue said: "The data tells a clear story: European businesses and their customers are increasingly concerned about where their data resides. This isn't just a technical issue anymore; it's a matter of trust, and long-term resilience. What stands out most is that customers are the driving force behind this sentiment, placing pressure on businesses to act responsibly, particularly in light of geopolitical and economic dynamics.

But there is a path forward. By strengthening digital sovereignty, European businesses can achieve both greater security and a competitive edge in today's complex data landscape."

The findings come at a time when more SMEs are looking to simplify their digital operations by working within connected ecosystems not fragmented tools. As a group of trusted brands, team.blue provides a tech stack solution covering everything from domains and hosting to productivity tools, security and e-commerce infrastructure.

Claudio Corbetta, CEO at team.blue said: "European businesses are placing growing importance on where their data lives and who they trust with it. It's no longer just about performance or price; it's about control, compliance and confidence.

We see huge value in giving businesses a digital home where all their core services work together seamlessly and believe that Europe's digital future will be built on ecosystems, like ours, as we support businesses to grow without compromise."

