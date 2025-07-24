Tanmiah Food Company: Raising the Bar for Poultry Production in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raising bigger chickens for deboning and further processing has long been a challenge in Saudi Arabia's demanding climate and challenging farming conditions. Yet, Tanmiah Food Company, together with McDonald's Saudi Arabia, continues to defy expectations and raise the bar, setting new industry benchmarks through a strategic partnership committed to excellence. This strategic partnership with McDonald's Saudi Arabia focuses on promoting the supply of locally sourced poultry to one of the world's largest and most recognized quick-service restaurant chains, reinforcing both companies' dedication to quality and local agricultural development.

As pioneers in leading quality, animal health, and nutrition, Tanmiah leverages advanced, tech-enabled environmental controls and stringent farming practices to consistently produce bigger birds that meet the highest standards of food safety and regulatory compliance. Today, Tanmiah stands as the region's only poultry supplier recognized for reliably raising bigger chickens for further processing, which meets the highest standards of food safety and quality.

This capability not only serves the local market but also enables Tanmiah to supply McDonald's restaurants across a wider region, reinforcing Tanmiah's role as a key contributor to Saudi Arabia's self-sufficiency goals and McDonald's commitment to offering fresh, high-quality, locally sourced poultry. To support growth stemming from the McDonald's partnership, expansion plans in KSA are under exploration.

Commenting on the partnership, His Highness Prince Majed Fahed Al Saud, Co-CEO of McDonald's Saudi Arabia, stated: "At McDonald's Saudi Arabia, we take great pride in our unwavering commitment to supporting the national economy and advancing local content by empowering our local suppliers. This partnership with Tanmiah is a testament to our shared commitment to localizing poultry production, aligning with Vision 2030, and ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability across every stage of our supply chain."

"Our partnership with McDonald's Saudi Arabia reflects a shared vision to empower local agriculture and redefine poultry excellence," said Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah Food Company. "This collaboration is more than a supply agreement; it's a step forward for food security, innovation, and sustainability practices in the Kingdom. We are proud to play a pivotal role in building a resilient, world-class halal protein ecosystem."

Together, Tanmiah and McDonald's Saudi Arabia are driving advancements in poultry production, optimizing supply chain efficiency, and responding to the growing demand for premium, locally raised poultry in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector. This partnership reflects a shared vision to elevate industry standards, strengthen local agriculture, and champion sustainable practices-ultimately enhancing the customer experience. This alliance also marks a significant step forward in advancing the Kingdom's food security goals and elevating Saudi Arabia's status as a global leader in halal protein production.

Both Tanmiah and McDonald's Saudi Arabia express their gratitude to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture for their continued support in making this achievement possible.

