AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure's Rights Issue Oversubscribed, And the Company Resolves on A Directed Share Issue Under the Framework of An Overallotment Option

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) - AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced the final outcome of the new share issue with preferential rights for shareholders (the "Rights Issue") that closed on July 22, 2025. The rights issue was subscribed to 212 per cent and thus oversubscribed. As a result, the Company's Board of Directors has resolved to extend the Rights Issue by exercising the over-allotment option of SEK 10 million which also is fully subscribed. AlzeCure will thus receive approximately SEK 58.5 million before issue costs.

The subscription period for the Rights Issue expired on July 22, 2025 and the final summary shows that 19,666,132 shares, corresponding to approximately 89 percent, were subscribed for through subscription rights. In addition, 27,171,095 additional shares were subscribed for without subscription rights. The total subscription level amounted to approximately 212 per cent of the size of the Rights Issue. The Board of Directors of the Company has also decided to exercise the option to expand the Rights Issue with the over-allotment option as disclosed in the information material, which means that AlzeCure issues 22,073,800 new shares in the Rights Issue and 4,545,455 additional new shares after exercising the over-allotment option, a total of 26,619,255 new shares. AlzeCure will thus receive approximately 58.5 MSEK before issue costs. No remuneration has been given to any participants in the issue.

Notification of allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights will shortly be sent to those who have been allocated shares via settlement note. Nominee registered shareholders will receive notification of allocation in accordance with the respective nominee's procedures. Allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights has been carried out in accordance with the principles set out in the amended Appendix IX published on July 7, 2025.

"We thank our principal owners and other existing shareholders for the continued strong support, and would also like to welcome new shareholders to AlzeCure. We also thank them for their trust in AlzeCure and our research, as well as their interest in continuing to support and participate in our world-leading research in Alzheimer's and pain," said AlzeCure's CEO Martin Jönsson and continued:

"With the new capital, we will be able to drive business development and projects forward. Our focus is driving continued development of our Alzheimer's project NeuroRestore ACD856, preparing it for the clinical phase II trial, for which we have also received a grant from the European Innovation Council. Furthermore, we will also continue preparing our pain project in knee osteoarthritis, TrkA-NAM ACD137, as well as our Alzheimer's project Alzstatin ACD680, for clinical phase I."

"In parallel, we continue to have a strong focus on business development, with the goal of securing an out-licensing deal, focusing on ACD440, for which we in June received positive feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding a pivotal study (phase IIb/III) for the rare disease erythromelalgia. In July, the project was also granted orphan drug status by the FDA for this indication, which is of course very positive for the project."

"We look forward to a continued eventful and productive 2025 with our promising projects based on strong support from our existing and new owners."

Number of shares and share capital

After registration of the Rights Issue, including the fully exercised overallotment option, with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the Company's share capital will increase by 665,481.375 SEK to a total of 2,872,861.375 SEK. The number of shares in the Company will increase by 26,619,255 shares to a total of 114,914,455 shares.

Trading in paid subscribed shares

Trading in paid subscribed shares will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market until the week after the Rights Issue is registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Registration of the Rights Issue is expected to take place during week 32.

Directed share issue after exercised overallotment option

The AlzeCure Board of Directors has today, based on authorization from the general meeting of shareholders, resolved to issue 4 545 455 shares as a result of the decision to fully exercise the overallotment option in the Rights Issue. They who have subscribed for shares in the Rights Issue are entitled to subscribe. Payment is made in cash and the subscription price is the same as in the Rights Issue, that is 2.20 SEK.

The share issue is fully subscribed and allotment has taken place with priority given strategic and/or qualified investors who have made subscription commitments in the Rights Issue.

Advisors

AlzeCure has engaged Zonda Partners AB and Synch Advokat AB as financial and legal advisors respectively in connection with the Rights Issue. Corpura Fondkommission AB also acted as joint bookrunner.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure ® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore ® , Alzstatin ® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

