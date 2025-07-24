The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is running a tender for a hybrid solar system to support a wastewater treatment facility in northeastern Ukraine. The deadline for applications is Aug. 12. The UNDP Office of Procurement, Crisis, Climate and Infrastructure has opened a tender to develop a hybrid solar system at a wastewater treatment facility in Ukraine. The notice to tender said the facility will be built in the northeastern city of Shostka. A bidders conference is scheduled to take place online on July 30, ahead of a deadline for applications on Aug. 12. Additional project details ...

