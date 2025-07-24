Augmentum Fintech plc - Result of General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

24 July 2025

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Result of General Meeting

At the Company's General Meeting held on 24 July 2025 the resolution put to shareholders was decided by poll and was passed. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolutions Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Total

Votes Cast Votes

Withheld 1. (Ordinary Resolution) THAT, the appointment by Augmentum Fintech Management Limited of Augmentum Capital LLP as the Company's investment adviser and the entry by the Company into certain agreements to facilitate such appointment, details of which are set out in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 1 July 2025, be approved. 69,384,998 99.4% 425,387 0.6% 69,810,385 101,318

Notes:

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

At the date of the General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, excluding shares held in treasury, and the total number of voting rights was 167,280,902.

The Circular to Shareholders dated 1 July 2025, which includes the notice of the General Meeting and the above resolution, is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc .

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism website and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP Paul Griggs, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3170 8733 info@frostrow.com

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

