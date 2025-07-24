Alaska Energy Metals Corporation: Alaska Energy Metals Enters Memorandum of Understanding With American Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Lucid and Other Mining and Processing Companies

Highlights:

Lucid, Alaska Energy Metals and other mining and processing companies have formed a collaborative group called Minerals for National Automotive Competitiveness ("MINAC")

MINAC will promote the use of the United States' vast mineral resources to create jobs, fuel prosperity, and significantly reduce reliance on foreign nations within the automotive supply chain

The initiative aligns with and advances the US Government's national goals outlined in President Trump's Executive Order entitled Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production, issued on March 20, 2025

Other participants include: Graphite One, Electric Metals, and RecycLiCo.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) ("AEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Lucid Group, Inc ("Lucid" NASDAQ:LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, and an array of mining and mineral processing companies that includes AEMC, Graphite One ("Graphite One") (TSXV:GPH), Electric Metals USA Inc ("Electric Metals") (TSXV:EML) and RecycLiCo Battery Materials ("RecycLiCo" ) . The companies have formed a collaborative group named Minerals for National Automotive Competitiveness ("MINAC").

AEMC President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented: "We are proud and excited to be counted amongst this group of companies. President Trump's signing of an Executive Order entitled "Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential" on his first day in office underscores the key role Alaska can play in advancing American Critical Mineral production. At AEMC we are doing our part to bring Alaska's critical and strategic minerals to America. We look forward to working with our collaborators in MINAC to leverage our mutual experience, technical capabilities, resources, infrastructure, and know-how to develop resilient domestic automotive mineral supply chains."

MINAC is designed as a partnership to advance the national goals outlined in the President's Executive Order "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production." The collaborative group will promote the use of the United States' vast mineral resources to create employment opportunities, drive economic prosperity, and significantly reduce our reliance on foreign nations within the automotive supply chain.

The partnership was announced on July 23, 2025 during a formal launch event featuring a roundtable discussion and event with Governor Katie Hobbs (D-AZ), U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK), and U.S. Representatives Nick Begich (R-AK) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ). MINAC is "committed to developing a robust domestic automotive supply chain that supports local economies, creates high-paying jobs, and strengthens the resilience of the automotive sector," while also acknowledging the pivotal role of critical and strategic minerals for defense applications.

Beischer continued: "By developing resilient automotive supply chains, we establish commercially viable mining operations that also help strengthen the American Defense Industrial Base. Sourcing minerals domestically enables better regulatory oversight, higher environmental standards, metal source traceability, and responsible sourcing. This approach mitigates harmful environmental and human rights risks often associated with foreign mining operations and provides an opportunity to improve the livelihoods of American communities."

For additional information, visit: https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers - Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

