Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTC Pink: MWSNF) (FSE: MV3.F) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from seven diamond drill holes from the Christina prospect, the western extension of the 100%-owned Sunday Creek gold-antimony project in Victoria (Figures 1 to 3).

Four Key Points

Visible Gold Discovery with High Grades: Drill hole SDDSC173 intersected visible gold in four separate locations with four entirely new vein sets, delivering grades up to 58.0 g/t gold over 0.6 m. The hole returned multiple high-grade intervals including 2.9 m @ 14.4 g/t gold equivalent and 2.5 m @ 18.4 g/t gold equivalent. Expanding Strike Length to 1.5 km: The gold-bearing corridor now extends 1.5 km from Apollo East to Christina West, with westernmost intersections including 7.1 m @ 5.2 g/t gold equivalent containing higher grades up to 74.8 g/t gold. This represents a significant expansion of the known mineralized footprint. Deepest and Most Westerly Intersections: These results include the deepest high-grade gold intersections at Christina, reaching 926 meters depth (580m below surface) with 1.0 m @ 9.5 g/t gold equivalent. They lie approximately 100 m outside the current Exploration Target boundary, proving mineralization extends much deeper and further west than previously defined. Growth Beyond Exploration Target: Multiple high-grade gold zones have been discovered well outside the current exploration area, with drill hole SDDSC160W2 intersecting seven separate mineralized intervals down to record depths. This demonstrates the deposit continues to grow beyond original geological interpretations, expanding the potential resource base.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "These results demonstrate exceptional geological continuity to the deepest levels tested at Christina. The discovery of high-grade mineralization well outside our current Exploration Target validates our geological model and continues to confirm the robust vertical extent of this impressive system.

"What's particularly exciting is that our systematic infill drilling continues to discover additional vein sets beyond our original interpretations - SDDSC173 intersected four instances of visible gold with four entirely new vein sets. These results, combined with our extension of the mineralized strike length to 1.5 km from Apollo East to Christina West reinforce Sunday Creek's position as one of the western world's most significant gold-antimony discoveries.

"With 33 drill holes currently pending assay results and our 60 km drill program advancing on multiple fronts, we're positioned to continue expanding this exceptional prospect both laterally and to depth."

FOR THOSE WHO LIKE THE DETAILS

Key Take Aways

Multiple High-Grade Intersections at the Christina prospect:

SDDSC166: 7.1 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 296.7 m, including: 0.1 m @ 76.8 g/t AuEq (74.8 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 296.7 m 0.5 m @ 27.4 g/t AuEq (27.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 303.3 m

SDDSC173: 2.7 m @ 17.1 g/t AuEq (16.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 681.8 m, including: 2.5 m @ 18.4 g/t AuEq (17.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 681.8 m

SDDSC173: 2.9 m @ 14.4 g/t AuEq (14.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 701.0 m, including: 0.6 m @ 58.0 g/t AuEq (58.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 701.0 m



Record Depth Intersections at Christina:

1.2 m @ 4.6 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 809.8 m depth (510 m below surface)

1.0 m @ 9.5 g/t AuEq (9.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 926.2 m depth (580 m below surface)

Geological Continuity and Discovery:

SDDSC173 intersected four instances of visible gold with four entirely new vein sets

Results demonstrate westward extension of the most westerly prospect, Christina

Strike length now extends 1.5 km from Apollo East to Christina West

All holes confirm consistent mineralization beyond original geological interpretations

Drill Hole Discussion

Results from seven diamond drill holes SDDSC160, SDDSC160W1, SDDSC160W2, SDDSC165, SDDSC166, SDDSC172, and SDDSC173 from the Christina prospect demonstrate the effectiveness of the Company's systematic exploration drilling approach and validate the exceptional vertical continuity of the Sunday Creek system.

Christina Area - Record Depth Achievement

SDDSC173 represents the key result with four instances of visible gold identified in core and the intersection of four entirely new vein sets beyond the original geological interpretations.

Key highlights include:

1.3 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 502.9 m

2.7 m @ 17.1 g/t AuEq (16.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 681.8 m, including: 2.5 m @ 18.4 g/t AuEq (17.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 681.8 m

0.3 m @ 13.0 g/t AuEq (12.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 686.9 m

2.9 m @ 14.4 g/t AuEq (14.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 701.0 m, including: 0.6 m @ 58.0 g/t AuEq (58.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 701.0 m 0.4 m @ 17.3 g/t AuEq (17.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 703.5 m

1.8 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 724.8 m

SDDSC160W2 delivered the project's deepest intersections to date at Christina demonstrating the system continues 350 m at depth below the high-grade down-dip extension of drill hole SDDSC137W2 which successfully intersected three high-grade vein sets and significant visible gold including 1.7 m @ 254.0 g/t AuEq (250.8 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 208.2 m.. This represents a significant expansion of the known mineralized envelope and demonstrates the robust nature of the gold-antimony system at depth. SDDSC160W2 interested multiple mineralized zones down to 926.2 m depth (580 m below surface). Key intersections include:

1.1 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 719.8 m depth

2.7 m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq (0.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 738.5 m depth

1.2 m @ 4.6 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 809.8 m depth

0.5 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 870.8 m depth

0.4 m @ 6.7 g/t AuEq (6.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 908.5 m depth

1.0 m @ 9.5 g/t AuEq (9.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 926.2 m depth

0.3 m @ 8.9 g/t AuEq (8.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 958.6 m depth

Results from SDDSC166 and SDDSC172 represent the westernmost intersections within the main Sunday Creek zone, bringing the total strike length of the mineralized corridor to 1.5 km from Apollo East to Christina West. This represents a significant expansion of the known mineralized footprint and validates the geological model's predictive capabilities.

SDDSC166 confirmed the systematic approach with higher grades closer to surface:

7.1 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 296.7 m, including: 0.1 m @ 76.8 g/t AuEq (74.8 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 296.7 m 0.5 m @ 27.4 g/t AuEq (27.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 303.3 m

0.5 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (6.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 470.4 m

SDDSC172 provided valuable geological control and confirmed mineralization continuity:

1.6 m @ 2.0 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 248.2 m

4.6 m @ 0.8 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 428.5 m

SDDSC165, a shallow 101m hole designed for geological control to define the edges of the host sequence ("rails" of the ladder), as was anticipated, returned low-grade mineralization, helping to define the lateral extent of the main mineralized host.

Pending Results and Program Update

The drilling program continues to advance with 33 holes currently being processed and analyzed. Eight additional holes are actively being drilled.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,054.51 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Cumulatively, 181 drill holes for 88,400.67 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. Five holes for 929 m have been drilled for geotechnical purposes. An additional 14 holes for 2990.95 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of sixty-six (66) >100 g/t AuEq x m and seventy-three (73) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant high-grade vein formations. Initially these have been defined over 1,500 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m have been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 77 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figures 1 to 3).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with Michael Hudson, President & CEO, can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan, longitudinal views and analysis of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported is approximately 65% to 75% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it would place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affects the supply of the metal and pushes up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony Exempt from Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated notes that antimony ores and concentrates (HTSUS code 26171000) are exempt from the April 2, 2025 US Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs. The exemption covers antimony ores and concentrates as well as unwrought antimony, antimony powders, antimony waste and scrap, and articles of antimony (HTSUS codes 81101000, 81102000, and 81109000).

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 66 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 88 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing approximately 20 % of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Michael Hudson, President and CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a RPGeo (10315) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 g charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold and antimony content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist and Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is President, CEO and Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC160, SDDSC160W1, SDDSC160W2, SDDSC165, SDDSC166, SDDSC172, and SDDSC173 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drillhole traces from holes SDDSC160, SDDSC160W1, SDDSC160W2, SDDSC165, SDDSC166, SDDSC172, and SDDSC173 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing holes SDDSC160, SDDSC160W1, SDDSC160W2, SDDSC165, SDDSC166, SDDSC172, and SDDSC173 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

This Release Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation (m) Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 Dip SDDSC160 725.1 Christina 330753 5867733 307 271.1 -37.8 SDDSC160W1 784.2 Christina 330753 5867733 307 271.1 -37.8 SDDSC160W2 1081.2 Christina 330753 5867733 307 271.1 -37.8 SDDSC165 101.4 Christina 330217 5867668 269 348.5 -40.1 SDDSC166 619.9 Christina 330212 5867665 269 261.6 -31.7 SDDSC172 698.8 Christina 330213 5867665 269 265.1 -44.3 SDDSC173 787.4 Golden Dyke 330752 5867733 307 270 -34.6 Currently being processed and analysed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation (m) Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 Dip SDDGT001 149.4 Geotech 331011 5867564 300 80 -25.0 SDDGT002 221.7 Geotech 330608 5867837 308 180 -90.0 SDDGT003 59.2 Geotech 331109 5867564 300 340 -25.0 SDDGT004 165.1 Geotech 330757 5867731 307 130 -35.0 SDDGT005 333.8 Geotech 331052 5867638 312 270 -60.0 SDDSC163 200.4 Apollo 331615 5867952 347 266.2 -48.5 SDDSC167 404.8 Apollo East 331830 5868092 348 216.9 -37.9 SDDSC168 712.2 Golden Dyke 330950 5868006 314 254.2 -46.6 SDDSC168W1 892.9 Golden Dyke 330950 5868006 314 254.2 -46.6 SDDSC169 68.6 Rising Sun 330340 5867861 277 76.3 -54.6 SDDSC170 311.3 Apollo 331615 5867952 347 267.5 -49.8 SDDSC170A 1039.2 Apollo 331616 5867952 347 266.1 -52.7 SDDSC171 632.2 Golden Dyke 330775 5867891 295 256.8 -46.3 SDDSC175 441.7 Christina 330220 5867664 269 67.6 -30.0 SDDSC176 865.8 Golden Dyke 330950 5868006 314 257.3 -53.2 SDDSC177 655.3 Golden Dyke 330775 5867891 295 258.1 -52.2 SDDSC178 353.3 Rising Sun 330341 5867861 277 79.1 -42.6 SDDSC178W1 720.0 Rising Sun 330341 5867861 277 79.1 -42.6 SDDSC179 448.8 Apollo 331465 5867863 333 265.4 -38.6 SDDSC180 In Progress plan 1100 m Christina 330752 5867733 307 274.2 -45.0 SDDSC181 In Progress plan 1150 m Apollo 331616 5867952 347 270.4 -52.7 SDDSC182 586.2 Golden Dyke 330220 5867664 269 61.9 -41.6 SDDSC174B In Progress plan 950 m Apollo 331596 5867936 345 264.4 -41.5 SDDSC183 343.1 Christina 329716 5867445 300 341.2 -40.0 SDDSC184A In Progress plan 695 m Golden Dyke 330775 5867891 297 264.4 -54.7 SDDSC186 420.0 Golden Dyke 330951 5868007 314 263.7 -54.0 SDDSC187 518.0 Rising Sun 330510 5867851 295 76.5 -50.8 SDDSC185 656.5 Regional 329233 5867245 323 26.2 -35.0 SDDSC186W1 In Progress plan 1125 m Golden Dyke 330951 5868007 314 261.7 -55.1 SDDSC188 In Progress plan 660 m Christina 330220 5867664 269 58.2 -50.7 SDDSC189 In Progress plan 400 m Regional 329227 5867222 323 150 -35.0 SDDSC190 In Progress plan 460 m Rising Sun 330510 5867851 295 80 -40.5

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC160, SDDSC160W1, SDDSC160W2, SDDSC165, SDDSC166, SDDSC172, and SDDSC173 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC160W1 719.75 720.85 1.1 1.0 1.1 3.7 SDDSC160W1 738.52 741.22 2.7 0.5 0.3 1.1 SDDSC160W2 809.79 810.99 1.2 4.5 0.0 4.6 SDDSC160W2 870.82 871.32 0.5 5.0 0.0 5.0 SDDSC160W2 908.53 908.93 0.4 6.7 0.0 6.7 SDDSC160W2 926.17 927.17 1.0 9.4 0.0 9.5 Including 926.17 927.17 1.0 9.4 0.0 9.5 SDDSC160W2 958.61 958.91 0.3 8.8 0.0 8.9 SDDSC166 296.66 303.76 7.1 4.9 0.1 5.2 Including 296.66 296.76 0.1 74.8 0.8 76.8 Including 303.3 303.8 0.5 27.3 0.1 27.4 SDDSC166 470.4 470.9 0.5 6.7 0.0 6.8 SDDSC172 248.21 249.81 1.6 1.8 0.1 2.0 SDDSC172 428.53 433.13 4.6 0.4 0.1 0.8 SDDSC173 502.85 504.15 1.3 1.3 0.3 1.9 SDDSC173 681.8 684.5 2.7 16.3 0.3 17.1 Including 681.8 684.3 2.5 17.6 0.4 18.4 SDDSC173 686.9 687.2 0.3 12.3 0.3 13.0 SDDSC173 701 703.9 2.9 14.4 0.0 14.4 Including 701 701.6 0.6 58.0 0.0 58.0 Including 703.5 703.9 0.4 17.2 0.0 17.3 SDDSC173 724.83 726.63 1.8 1.5 0.0 1.6

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC160, SDDSC160W1, SDDSC160W2, SDDSC165, SDDSC166, SDDSC172, and SDDSC173 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq (g/t) SDDSC160 686.63 687.22 0.59 0.25 0.00 0.25 SDDSC160 687.22 687.77 0.55 0.46 0.00 0.46 SDDSC160 687.77 687.89 0.12 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC160W1 705.30 706.18 0.88 0.23 0.00 0.24 SDDSC160W1 706.18 706.41 0.23 0.29 0.04 0.37 SDDSC160W1 709.30 709.88 0.58 0.11 0.03 0.18 SDDSC160W1 709.88 710.29 0.41 0.33 0.26 0.95 SDDSC160W1 710.29 710.70 0.41 0.26 0.57 1.62 SDDSC160W1 710.70 711.35 0.65 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC160W1 717.29 717.67 0.38 0.33 0.01 0.34 SDDSC160W1 718.16 718.34 0.18 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC160W1 719.38 719.75 0.37 0.95 0.02 0.99 SDDSC160W1 719.75 720.07 0.32 1.86 0.77 3.70 SDDSC160W1 720.07 720.35 0.28 0.55 0.52 1.79 SDDSC160W1 720.63 720.89 0.26 1.52 3.41 9.67 SDDSC160W1 720.89 721.64 0.75 0.23 0.16 0.61 SDDSC160W1 721.64 722.31 0.67 0.61 0.01 0.64 SDDSC160W1 722.31 722.81 0.50 0.77 0.02 0.82 SDDSC160W1 722.81 723.08 0.27 0.16 0.09 0.38 SDDSC160W1 723.08 723.35 0.27 2.87 0.04 2.96 SDDSC160W1 723.35 724.00 0.65 0.44 0.02 0.49 SDDSC160W1 725.89 726.41 0.52 0.21 0.01 0.23 SDDSC160W1 726.41 727.51 1.10 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC160W1 727.51 728.19 0.68 0.92 0.01 0.94 SDDSC160W1 728.19 728.58 0.39 0.28 0.01 0.29 SDDSC160W1 728.58 729.19 0.61 0.15 0.03 0.22 SDDSC160W1 731.38 731.67 0.29 0.20 0.01 0.23 SDDSC160W1 734.27 734.68 0.41 0.11 0.01 0.13 SDDSC160W1 734.88 736.00 1.12 0.25 0.05 0.36 SDDSC160W1 738.52 739.75 1.23 0.48 0.31 1.22 SDDSC160W1 740.41 741.09 0.68 1.05 0.01 1.08 SDDSC160W1 741.09 741.22 0.13 0.01 2.20 5.27 SDDSC160W1 742.00 743.00 1.00 0.82 0.00 0.83 SDDSC160W1 747.06 747.22 0.16 0.54 0.01 0.57 SDDSC160W1 751.41 751.56 0.15 0.64 0.01 0.65 SDDSC160W1 751.56 752.01 0.45 4.31 0.02 4.36 SDDSC160W1 752.01 752.84 0.83 0.09 0.01 0.10 SDDSC160W1 757.90 758.03 0.13 0.16 0.01 0.17 SDDSC160W1 759.10 759.20 0.10 0.19 0.01 0.20 SDDSC160W1 759.90 760.60 0.70 0.41 0.05 0.54 SDDSC160W1 760.60 760.82 0.22 0.70 0.00 0.71 SDDSC160W1 760.82 761.07 0.25 0.33 0.01 0.34 SDDSC160W1 762.11 763.10 0.99 0.09 0.00 0.10 SDDSC160W2 793.20 793.37 0.17 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC160W2 795.61 796.91 1.30 0.16 0.00 0.16 SDDSC160W2 799.08 799.71 0.63 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC160W2 801.05 802.32 1.27 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC160W2 802.32 802.63 0.31 0.26 0.00 0.27 SDDSC160W2 803.60 804.65 1.05 0.12 0.00 0.12 SDDSC160W2 809.79 810.96 1.17 4.50 0.04 4.59 SDDSC160W2 811.60 812.00 0.40 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC160W2 815.39 815.66 0.27 0.97 0.01 1.00 SDDSC160W2 823.94 824.17 0.23 0.18 0.01 0.19 SDDSC160W2 830.45 830.60 0.15 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC160W2 831.75 832.25 0.50 0.15 0.00 0.15 SDDSC160W2 833.10 833.64 0.54 0.24 0.01 0.25 SDDSC160W2 833.64 834.24 0.60 0.49 0.00 0.50 SDDSC160W2 834.24 834.52 0.28 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC160W2 834.52 834.67 0.15 0.56 0.00 0.57 SDDSC160W2 834.67 835.00 0.33 0.50 0.01 0.51 SDDSC160W2 838.14 838.34 0.20 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC160W2 840.53 840.69 0.16 4.59 0.09 4.81 SDDSC160W2 852.32 852.43 0.11 1.90 0.01 1.92 SDDSC160W2 854.30 855.60 1.30 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC160W2 870.82 871.29 0.47 4.96 0.01 4.98 SDDSC160W2 871.29 872.00 0.71 0.17 0.05 0.28 SDDSC160W2 873.00 874.00 1.00 0.08 0.01 0.10 SDDSC160W2 874.00 874.93 0.93 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC160W2 876.45 876.66 0.21 0.62 0.01 0.64 SDDSC160W2 876.66 877.96 1.30 0.11 0.01 0.12 SDDSC160W2 880.50 881.39 0.89 0.13 0.02 0.18 SDDSC160W2 881.39 881.71 0.32 0.66 0.01 0.68 SDDSC160W2 881.71 882.29 0.58 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC160W2 882.29 882.46 0.17 0.17 0.01 0.19 SDDSC160W2 882.46 883.20 0.74 0.11 0.01 0.14 SDDSC160W2 894.78 895.33 0.55 0.19 0.00 0.20 SDDSC160W2 908.53 908.89 0.36 6.68 0.00 6.69 SDDSC160W2 920.71 921.04 0.33 1.83 0.00 1.83 SDDSC160W2 926.17 926.43 0.26 10.60 0.01 10.62 SDDSC160W2 926.43 926.83 0.40 2.07 0.10 2.31 SDDSC160W2 926.83 927.21 0.38 16.20 0.01 16.23 SDDSC160W2 954.43 954.96 0.53 0.20 0.00 0.21 SDDSC160W2 958.61 958.86 0.25 8.84 0.01 8.86 SDDSC160W2 975.30 976.06 0.76 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC160W2 976.06 976.26 0.20 0.31 0.01 0.32 SDDSC160W2 983.64 983.84 0.20 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC160W2 983.84 984.62 0.78 0.20 0.01 0.22 SDDSC160W2 984.62 984.82 0.20 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC160W2 984.82 985.16 0.34 0.09 0.00 0.10 SDDSC160W2 992.83 993.08 0.25 0.20 0.01 0.21 SDDSC160W2 1000.03 1000.50 0.47 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC160W2 1001.60 1002.50 0.90 0.20 0.00 0.21 SDDSC160W2 1002.88 1003.25 0.37 0.24 0.00 0.25 SDDSC160W2 1014.63 1014.91 0.28 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC160W2 1014.91 1015.60 0.69 0.10 0.00 0.10 SDDSC160W2 1018.13 1018.29 0.16 0.17 0.00 0.17 SDDSC160W2 1018.29 1018.86 0.57 0.12 0.00 0.12 SDDSC165 2.10 3.00 0.90 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 3.00 4.15 1.15 0.02 0.00 0.02 SDDSC165 4.15 5.20 1.05 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 5.20 5.81 0.61 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 5.81 6.39 0.58 0.01 0.00 0.01 SDDSC165 6.39 6.80 0.41 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 6.80 7.54 0.74 0.04 0.00 0.04 SDDSC165 7.54 8.50 0.96 0.01 0.00 0.01 SDDSC165 8.50 9.70 1.20 0.02 0.00 0.02 SDDSC165 9.70 10.90 1.20 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 10.90 12.19 1.29 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 12.19 12.77 0.58 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 12.77 13.76 0.99 0.01 0.00 0.01 SDDSC165 13.76 14.73 0.97 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 14.73 15.25 0.52 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 15.55 15.82 0.27 -0.01 0.01 0.00 SDDSC165 15.82 17.00 1.18 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 17.00 17.90 0.90 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 17.90 19.00 1.10 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 19.00 19.52 0.52 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 19.52 20.35 0.83 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 20.35 21.00 0.65 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 21.00 21.80 0.80 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 22.00 23.00 1.00 -0.01 0.00 0.00 SDDSC165 23.00 23.56 0.56 0.06 0.00 0.06 SDDSC165 23.56 24.50 0.94 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 24.50 25.50 1.00 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 53.20 54.20 1.00 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 54.20 55.22 1.02 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 55.22 55.74 0.52 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 55.74 56.25 0.51 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 56.25 56.62 0.37 -0.01 0.00 0.00 SDDSC165 56.62 57.00 0.38 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 57.20 58.15 0.95 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 58.15 59.00 0.85 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 59.00 59.75 0.75 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 59.75 60.14 0.39 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 60.14 60.81 0.67 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 60.81 61.30 0.49 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 61.30 62.44 1.14 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 62.44 63.15 0.71 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 63.15 64.15 1.00 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC165 64.15 65.15 1.00 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 SDDSC166 209.50 209.84 0.34 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC166 209.84 209.97 0.13 0.08 0.32 0.84 SDDSC166 209.97 210.51 0.54 0.16 0.02 0.22 SDDSC166 211.63 212.52 0.89 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC166 220.02 220.67 0.65 0.34 0.02 0.39 SDDSC166 228.75 228.96 0.21 0.66 0.04 0.74 SDDSC166 230.28 230.41 0.13 0.56 1.26 3.57 SDDSC166 231.74 232.20 0.46 1.00 0.02 1.05 SDDSC166 232.58 232.80 0.22 0.17 0.01 0.19 SDDSC166 232.80 233.05 0.25 0.18 0.00 0.18 SDDSC166 235.51 236.28 0.77 0.11 0.00 0.11 SDDSC166 236.28 236.50 0.22 0.23 0.00 0.23 SDDSC166 237.37 238.03 0.66 0.17 0.00 0.17 SDDSC166 241.71 242.54 0.83 0.10 0.01 0.11 SDDSC166 242.54 243.16 0.62 0.18 0.04 0.26 SDDSC166 243.66 244.25 0.59 0.22 0.00 0.23 SDDSC166 244.82 245.00 0.18 0.43 0.01 0.45 SDDSC166 246.13 246.30 0.17 0.13 0.00 0.13 SDDSC166 246.30 247.08 0.78 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC166 248.47 249.41 0.94 0.26 0.01 0.28 SDDSC166 249.41 250.17 0.76 0.37 0.00 0.38 SDDSC166 250.17 250.30 0.13 0.28 0.28 0.95 SDDSC166 250.30 250.89 0.59 0.14 0.02 0.18 SDDSC166 250.89 251.20 0.31 0.60 0.01 0.63 SDDSC166 251.20 251.61 0.41 0.24 0.00 0.25 SDDSC166 251.61 252.70 1.09 0.21 0.00 0.22 SDDSC166 255.00 255.60 0.60 0.31 0.00 0.32 SDDSC166 256.35 256.49 0.14 0.09 0.05 0.21 SDDSC166 256.49 256.99 0.50 0.36 0.00 0.37 SDDSC166 256.99 258.00 1.01 0.43 0.00 0.44 SDDSC166 259.00 260.05 1.05 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC166 260.05 260.30 0.25 0.25 0.01 0.26 SDDSC166 260.30 260.76 0.46 0.27 0.00 0.28 SDDSC166 260.76 261.87 1.11 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC166 261.87 262.28 0.41 0.23 0.01 0.24 SDDSC166 262.28 262.76 0.48 0.43 0.04 0.52 SDDSC166 262.76 263.23 0.47 0.36 0.06 0.50 SDDSC166 264.00 264.72 0.72 0.10 0.01 0.11 SDDSC166 268.00 268.32 0.32 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC166 277.30 278.17 0.87 0.53 0.01 0.56 SDDSC166 278.17 278.50 0.33 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC166 278.50 278.99 0.49 0.28 0.02 0.33 SDDSC166 278.99 279.09 0.10 3.15 0.06 3.29 SDDSC166 279.09 280.00 0.91 0.21 0.05 0.33 SDDSC166 285.64 286.40 0.76 0.23 0.01 0.25 SDDSC166 289.75 290.65 0.90 0.25 0.01 0.27 SDDSC166 290.65 291.31 0.66 0.21 0.01 0.23 SDDSC166 294.80 295.52 0.72 0.08 0.05 0.20 SDDSC166 296.18 296.66 0.48 0.39 0.12 0.68 SDDSC166 296.66 296.80 0.14 74.80 0.84 76.81 SDDSC166 296.80 297.29 0.49 1.60 0.87 3.68 SDDSC166 298.40 298.71 0.31 7.99 0.13 8.30 SDDSC166 298.71 298.81 0.10 9.57 0.37 10.45 SDDSC166 298.81 299.08 0.27 0.34 0.14 0.67 SDDSC166 299.08 299.83 0.75 0.08 0.05 0.19 SDDSC166 299.83 300.18 0.35 0.15 0.06 0.29 SDDSC166 300.18 300.81 0.63 7.93 0.05 8.04 SDDSC166 300.81 301.57 0.76 1.21 0.11 1.47 SDDSC166 301.57 302.53 0.96 0.40 0.03 0.47 SDDSC166 303.30 303.80 0.50 27.30 0.06 27.43 SDDSC166 304.70 305.50 0.80 0.25 0.18 0.68 SDDSC166 305.50 306.00 0.50 0.12 0.02 0.17 SDDSC166 306.00 306.55 0.55 1.31 0.14 1.64 SDDSC166 306.55 307.10 0.55 0.19 0.01 0.21 SDDSC166 307.10 308.00 0.90 0.04 0.05 0.16 SDDSC166 308.00 309.00 1.00 0.09 0.01 0.10 SDDSC166 309.00 310.00 1.00 0.95 0.04 1.04 SDDSC166 310.00 311.10 1.10 0.11 0.03 0.19 SDDSC166 311.10 312.20 1.10 0.07 0.06 0.21 SDDSC166 320.70 320.85 0.15 5.43 0.12 5.72 SDDSC166 327.50 328.00 0.50 0.21 0.02 0.25 SDDSC166 336.00 337.00 1.00 1.58 0.04 1.67 SDDSC166 337.00 337.50 0.50 0.08 0.01 0.11 SDDSC166 339.70 340.70 1.00 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC166 341.70 342.60 0.90 0.16 0.01 0.18 SDDSC166 343.10 344.00 0.90 0.89 0.01 0.91 SDDSC166 344.00 345.00 1.00 0.16 0.01 0.18 SDDSC166 345.00 345.60 0.60 0.24 0.01 0.26 SDDSC166 345.60 345.90 0.30 0.53 0.01 0.55 SDDSC166 345.90 346.50 0.60 0.29 0.01 0.31 SDDSC166 350.75 351.50 0.75 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC166 351.50 352.50 1.00 0.38 0.00 0.39 SDDSC166 360.75 361.10 0.35 2.25 0.01 2.27 SDDSC166 361.10 362.00 0.90 0.21 0.01 0.23 SDDSC166 374.21 374.33 0.12 0.58 0.05 0.70 SDDSC166 374.92 375.28 0.36 0.23 0.01 0.26 SDDSC166 375.28 376.23 0.95 0.12 0.01 0.13 SDDSC166 377.07 377.38 0.31 0.11 0.01 0.13 SDDSC166 377.38 377.91 0.53 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC166 377.91 378.40 0.49 0.30 0.01 0.32 SDDSC166 416.70 416.80 0.10 0.31 0.00 0.32 SDDSC166 441.22 442.23 1.01 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC166 442.23 442.43 0.20 2.97 0.00 2.98 SDDSC166 445.80 446.10 0.30 0.08 0.04 0.19 SDDSC166 446.90 447.10 0.20 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC166 447.10 448.10 1.00 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC166 448.10 449.00 0.90 0.02 0.05 0.14 SDDSC166 449.80 450.00 0.20 0.08 0.15 0.44 SDDSC166 451.80 452.10 0.30 0.76 0.02 0.81 SDDSC166 452.10 452.60 0.50 0.22 0.01 0.24 SDDSC166 452.60 453.20 0.60 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC166 453.20 453.40 0.20 0.15 0.03 0.22 SDDSC166 453.40 454.40 1.00 0.19 0.02 0.23 SDDSC166 454.40 454.80 0.40 1.33 0.01 1.35 SDDSC166 454.80 455.50 0.70 2.14 0.01 2.15 SDDSC166 455.50 456.50 1.00 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC166 461.50 462.50 1.00 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC166 462.50 463.10 0.60 0.19 0.00 0.20 SDDSC166 463.50 464.50 1.00 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC166 465.50 466.50 1.00 0.21 0.00 0.22 SDDSC166 467.50 468.40 0.90 0.12 0.02 0.16 SDDSC166 470.40 470.70 0.30 5.53 0.01 5.55 SDDSC166 470.70 470.90 0.20 8.52 0.02 8.57 SDDSC166 470.90 471.50 0.60 0.12 0.01 0.13 SDDSC166 471.50 471.90 0.40 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC166 479.40 479.80 0.40 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC166 480.50 481.30 0.80 0.02 0.04 0.10 SDDSC166 481.90 482.40 0.50 0.34 0.01 0.36 SDDSC166 492.15 493.15 1.00 0.12 0.00 0.12 SDDSC166 498.05 499.05 1.00 0.15 0.00 0.15 SDDSC166 533.35 533.75 0.40 0.17 0.00 0.17 SDDSC172 177.23 177.45 0.22 0.25 0.01 0.28 SDDSC172 239.30 239.70 0.40 0.13 0.06 0.27 SDDSC172 239.70 240.30 0.60 0.26 0.41 1.24 SDDSC172 242.00 242.30 0.30 0.70 0.08 0.89 SDDSC172 242.30 242.45 0.15 0.34 0.20 0.82 SDDSC172 242.80 243.60 0.80 0.26 0.38 1.17 SDDSC172 243.60 244.50 0.90 0.05 0.04 0.14 SDDSC172 244.50 244.70 0.20 0.36 0.41 1.34 SDDSC172 245.10 245.30 0.20 0.08 0.05 0.20 SDDSC172 247.10 247.36 0.26 0.26 0.09 0.46 SDDSC172 247.36 248.21 0.85 0.29 0.13 0.60 SDDSC172 248.21 248.49 0.28 4.11 0.02 4.15 SDDSC172 248.49 248.71 0.22 5.36 0.02 5.42 SDDSC172 248.71 249.35 0.64 0.36 0.07 0.53 SDDSC172 249.35 249.50 0.15 0.51 0.18 0.94 SDDSC172 249.50 249.80 0.30 0.56 0.24 1.13 SDDSC172 249.80 250.20 0.40 0.07 0.01 0.10 SDDSC172 256.09 257.02 0.93 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC172 257.74 258.02 0.28 0.16 0.02 0.21 SDDSC172 260.18 260.41 0.23 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC172 267.00 268.00 1.00 0.13 0.01 0.16 SDDSC172 268.00 268.90 0.90 1.07 0.01 1.10 SDDSC172 268.90 270.20 1.30 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC172 276.80 277.30 0.50 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC172 277.30 277.80 0.50 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC172 277.80 278.50 0.70 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC172 278.50 279.60 1.10 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC172 280.60 280.90 0.30 0.52 0.00 0.53 SDDSC172 280.90 281.10 0.20 1.48 0.00 1.49 SDDSC172 281.10 282.00 0.90 0.23 0.00 0.24 SDDSC172 313.45 314.30 0.85 0.26 0.04 0.35 SDDSC172 314.30 314.65 0.35 0.56 0.01 0.58 SDDSC172 324.80 325.30 0.50 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC172 325.30 326.00 0.70 0.40 0.01 0.41 SDDSC172 330.60 330.87 0.27 0.74 0.11 1.00 SDDSC172 330.87 331.07 0.20 0.72 0.10 0.96 SDDSC172 331.07 331.55 0.48 1.14 0.02 1.19 SDDSC172 331.55 332.40 0.85 0.09 0.01 0.10 SDDSC172 332.40 332.60 0.20 0.46 0.00 0.47 SDDSC172 332.60 333.20 0.60 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC172 333.80 334.45 0.65 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC172 338.20 338.60 0.40 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC172 339.90 340.55 0.65 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC172 341.75 341.95 0.20 0.11 0.00 0.11 SDDSC172 345.90 347.20 1.30 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC172 353.50 353.77 0.27 0.46 0.00 0.47 SDDSC172 359.75 359.95 0.20 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC172 364.90 365.70 0.80 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC172 369.24 369.67 0.43 0.49 0.00 0.50 SDDSC172 369.67 370.25 0.58 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC172 375.53 376.42 0.89 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC172 378.16 378.63 0.47 0.30 0.00 0.31 SDDSC172 378.63 379.10 0.47 0.09 0.05 0.20 SDDSC172 379.95 380.92 0.97 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC172 381.66 382.11 0.45 0.20 0.00 0.21 SDDSC172 382.11 382.60 0.49 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC172 383.30 384.47 1.17 0.19 0.03 0.26 SDDSC172 384.47 385.47 1.00 0.07 0.01 0.10 SDDSC172 385.47 385.82 0.35 1.82 0.06 1.97 SDDSC172 385.82 386.06 0.24 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC172 389.55 390.05 0.50 0.07 0.04 0.16 SDDSC172 392.05 392.21 0.16 0.20 0.05 0.33 SDDSC172 392.84 393.58 0.74 0.11 0.01 0.12 SDDSC172 394.41 394.74 0.33 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC172 394.74 395.12 0.38 0.10 0.01 0.11 SDDSC172 398.45 399.32 0.87 0.99 0.03 1.06 SDDSC172 400.83 401.21 0.38 0.25 0.61 1.71 SDDSC172 401.76 401.96 0.20 0.17 0.01 0.19 SDDSC172 403.65 403.90 0.25 0.06 0.04 0.15 SDDSC172 413.20 413.32 0.12 0.31 0.01 0.33 SDDSC172 414.27 414.37 0.10 0.85 0.01 0.86 SDDSC172 414.37 414.97 0.60 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC172 414.97 416.00 1.03 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC172 416.00 416.41 0.41 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC172 418.98 419.30 0.32 0.12 0.01 0.13 SDDSC172 422.20 422.53 0.33 0.20 0.06 0.34 SDDSC172 426.19 426.62 0.43 0.21 0.00 0.22 SDDSC172 426.62 427.40 0.78 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC172 427.40 428.17 0.77 0.33 0.01 0.35 SDDSC172 428.17 428.53 0.36 0.13 0.06 0.27 SDDSC172 428.53 428.75 0.22 1.55 1.59 5.35 SDDSC172 428.75 429.31 0.56 0.07 0.02 0.12 SDDSC172 429.31 429.48 0.17 0.87 0.06 1.01 SDDSC172 429.48 430.73 1.25 0.08 0.01 0.10 SDDSC172 430.73 431.17 0.44 0.89 0.48 2.04 SDDSC172 431.17 432.09 0.92 0.06 0.05 0.17 SDDSC172 432.09 432.93 0.84 0.87 0.01 0.89 SDDSC172 432.93 433.17 0.24 0.79 0.17 1.20 SDDSC172 433.17 434.00 0.83 0.68 0.02 0.73 SDDSC172 434.00 435.05 1.05 0.14 0.02 0.18 SDDSC172 435.85 436.11 0.26 0.15 0.01 0.18 SDDSC172 450.45 451.50 1.05 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC172 453.58 454.79 1.21 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC172 454.79 456.08 1.29 0.21 0.01 0.23 SDDSC172 571.10 571.90 0.80 0.10 0.00 0.10 SDDSC172 578.39 578.64 0.25 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC172 579.60 580.28 0.68 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC172 580.55 581.30 0.75 0.16 0.01 0.17 SDDSC172 583.66 584.12 0.46 0.11 0.01 0.12 SDDSC172 595.41 596.02 0.61 0.30 0.01 0.32 SDDSC172 603.60 604.02 0.42 0.35 0.00 0.35 SDDSC172 614.90 615.18 0.28 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC173 371.23 372.30 1.07 0.26 0.01 0.28 SDDSC173 372.30 373.30 1.00 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC173 441.45 442.10 0.65 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC173 455.90 457.20 1.30 0.19 0.01 0.21 SDDSC173 464.80 465.10 0.30 0.11 0.04 0.20 SDDSC173 465.10 465.40 0.30 0.16 0.01 0.18 SDDSC173 465.40 466.00 0.60 0.06 0.03 0.12 SDDSC173 468.00 468.30 0.30 0.08 0.01 0.10 SDDSC173 470.92 471.23 0.31 0.26 0.06 0.40 SDDSC173 471.23 472.35 1.12 0.07 0.06 0.21 SDDSC173 472.73 473.00 0.27 0.08 0.01 0.10 SDDSC173 474.43 475.00 0.57 0.12 0.01 0.15 SDDSC173 482.10 482.63 0.53 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC173 482.63 483.14 0.51 0.24 0.01 0.26 SDDSC173 483.95 484.25 0.30 0.45 0.01 0.47 SDDSC173 491.00 492.00 1.00 0.41 0.01 0.43 SDDSC173 499.00 500.00 1.00 0.09 0.01 0.12 SDDSC173 502.85 503.00 0.15 0.94 0.71 2.64 SDDSC173 503.00 503.52 0.52 0.16 0.03 0.23 SDDSC173 503.52 504.12 0.60 2.29 0.37 3.17 SDDSC173 504.12 505.00 0.88 0.16 0.07 0.32 SDDSC173 516.70 517.70 1.00 0.19 0.00 0.20 SDDSC173 517.70 518.80 1.10 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC173 518.80 519.80 1.00 0.47 0.00 0.48 SDDSC173 519.80 520.45 0.65 0.42 0.00 0.42 SDDSC173 520.45 521.50 1.05 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC173 660.00 660.78 0.78 0.13 0.04 0.24 SDDSC173 660.78 660.89 0.11 1.04 0.02 1.10 SDDSC173 660.89 661.40 0.51 0.43 0.05 0.54 SDDSC173 661.40 661.90 0.50 0.63 0.24 1.20 SDDSC173 661.90 663.00 1.10 0.22 0.03 0.28 SDDSC173 663.00 663.49 0.49 0.46 0.53 1.73 SDDSC173 663.49 664.00 0.51 0.23 0.09 0.44 SDDSC173 666.76 666.96 0.20 0.20 0.01 0.22 SDDSC173 666.96 667.29 0.33 0.98 0.46 2.08 SDDSC173 667.97 668.61 0.64 0.03 0.04 0.13 SDDSC173 670.64 670.75 0.11 3.34 1.60 7.16 SDDSC173 670.75 671.25 0.50 0.01 0.04 0.12 SDDSC173 671.25 672.00 0.75 0.41 0.19 0.86 SDDSC173 672.00 672.50 0.50 0.47 0.25 1.07 SDDSC173 678.00 679.00 1.00 0.25 0.09 0.47 SDDSC173 679.00 680.00 1.00 0.05 0.04 0.14 SDDSC173 681.80 682.05 0.25 49.90 0.06 50.04 SDDSC173 682.05 682.95 0.90 0.25 0.04 0.35 SDDSC173 682.95 683.20 0.25 87.10 2.06 92.02 SDDSC173 683.20 683.40 0.20 5.07 0.56 6.41 SDDSC173 683.40 683.60 0.20 14.60 0.43 15.63 SDDSC173 683.60 684.00 0.40 1.05 0.15 1.41 SDDSC173 684.00 684.25 0.25 16.90 0.18 17.33 SDDSC173 684.25 684.45 0.20 1.13 0.07 1.30 SDDSC173 686.90 687.20 0.30 12.30 0.28 12.97 SDDSC173 687.20 688.00 0.80 0.09 0.02 0.13 SDDSC173 693.82 693.96 0.14 4.41 0.01 4.44 SDDSC173 693.96 695.00 1.04 0.12 0.01 0.15 SDDSC173 701.00 701.60 0.60 58.00 0.00 58.01 SDDSC173 702.60 703.50 0.90 0.09 0.01 0.12 SDDSC173 703.50 703.90 0.40 17.20 0.05 17.31 SDDSC173 703.90 704.80 0.90 0.42 0.03 0.48 SDDSC173 704.80 705.30 0.50 0.04 0.03 0.11 SDDSC173 709.85 710.04 0.19 1.44 0.01 1.46 SDDSC173 711.97 712.53 0.56 0.26 0.01 0.28 SDDSC173 712.80 713.23 0.43 0.24 0.01 0.27 SDDSC173 713.23 713.59 0.36 3.57 0.02 3.61 SDDSC173 713.59 713.90 0.31 0.54 0.01 0.56 SDDSC173 713.90 714.15 0.25 0.71 0.01 0.73 SDDSC173 714.15 715.00 0.85 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC173 719.85 719.97 0.12 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC173 724.13 724.83 0.70 0.41 0.06 0.54 SDDSC173 724.83 725.27 0.44 3.68 0.10 3.91 SDDSC173 725.27 726.25 0.98 0.14 0.01 0.15 SDDSC173 726.25 726.60 0.35 2.66 0.02 2.71 SDDSC173 726.60 727.20 0.60 0.38 0.01 0.40 SDDSC173 727.20 727.51 0.31 0.32 0.01 0.34 SDDSC173 732.13 733.18 1.05 0.20 0.01 0.21 SDDSC173 733.18 733.40 0.22 0.78 0.00 0.79 SDDSC173 737.00 737.92 0.92 0.18 0.00 0.19 SDDSC173 737.92 738.14 0.22 0.13 0.00 0.13 SDDSC173 738.14 738.40 0.26 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC173 738.40 739.00 0.60 0.13 0.01 0.14

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS. Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay. At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80 mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees. Core recoveries are measured for each metre RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

Rock types, lithology Alteration Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured) Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite) Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented), and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of ¼ core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 20th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of in accurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au.

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

- half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au. - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au. - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value. - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats. - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed.

Visual inspection of drill intersections matches both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 50-75% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Michael Hudson for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Goldfield, containing the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Exploration done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The main historical prospect within the Sunday Creek project is the Clonbinane prospect, a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.

EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.

Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Goldfield. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Gold Field Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020. Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Previously reported diamond drill results are displayed in plans, cross sections and long sections and discussed in the text and in the Competent Person's statement.

Preliminary testing (AMML Report 1801-1) has demonstrated the viability of recovering gold and antimony values to high value products by industry standard processing methods.

The program was completed by AMML, an established mineral and metallurgical testing laboratory specialising in flotation, hydrometallurgy, gravity and comminution testwork at their testing facilities in Gosford, NSW. The program was supervised by Craig Brown of Resources Engineering & Management, who was engaged to develop plans for initial sighter flotation testing of samples from drilling of the Sunday Creek deposit.

Two quarter core intercepts were selected for metallurgical test work (Table 1). A split of each was subjected to assay analysis. The table below shows samples selected for metallurgical test work.*

The metallurgical characterization test work included: Diagnostic LeachWELL testing.

Gravity recovery by Knelson concentrator and hand panning.

Timed flotation of combined gravity tails.

Rougher-Cleaner flotation (without gravity separation), with sizing of products, to produce samples for mineralogical investigation.

Mineral elemental concentrations and gold deportment was investigated using Laser Ablation examination by University of Tasmania.

QXRD Mineralogical assessment were used to estimate mineral contents for the test products, and, from this, to assess performance in terms of minerals as well as elements, including contributions to gold deportment. For both test samples, observations and calculations indicated a high proportion of native ('free') gold: 84.0% in RS01 and 82.1% in AP01.

Samples of size fractions of the three sulfide and gold containing flotation products from the Rougher-Cleaner test series were sent to MODA Microscopy for optical mineralogical assessment. Key observations were: The highest gold grade samples from each test series found multiple grains of visible gold which were generally liberated, with minor association with stibnite (antimony sulfide). Stibnite was highly liberated and was very 'clean' - 71.7% Sb, 28.3% S. Arsenopyrite was also highly liberated indicating potential for separation. Pyrite was largely free but exhibited some association with gangue minerals.

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company drilled over 41,000 749m in 2024 and plans to continue drilling with 8 diamond drill rigs. The Company has stated it will drill 60,000 m from 2024 to Q4 2025. The company remains in an exploration stage to expand the mineralization along strike and to depth.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

Notes:





*Samples selected for metallurgical test work

