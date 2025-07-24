EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability

Woking, UK, July 24, 2025 - Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the tenth consecutive year, reaffirming Linde's leadership in sustainable business practices and its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) excellence.

The FTSE4Good Index Series, developed by global index and data provider FTSE Russell, recognizes companies that demonstrate robust ESG performance based on established global standards. Evaluation criteria include corporate governance, climate change and health and safety.

"We are honored to mark a full decade of FTSE4Good inclusion," said Erin Catapano, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. "This recognition reflects our ongoing ESG commitment to create solutions that benefit our customers, communities and stakeholders around the world."

Through its innovative technologies and world-class engineering, Linde helps its customers achieve their sustainability goals while improving resource efficiency across industries. In 2024, Linde helped its customers to avoid more than 96 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent - more than double the emissions the company generated from its own operations. Linde has also committed to reducing its own Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 35% by 2035.



About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com.



Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com







