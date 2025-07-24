A Single Solution for Global Infrastructure Investing with Full Lifecycle Visibility

Green Street, the leading provider of trusted real asset intelligence and unbiased insights, has significantly enhanced IJGlobal following its acquisition in September 2024. IJGlobal now seamlessly integrates market-moving news with extensive data on transactions, assets, funds, and firms into one intuitive and interconnected platform. This enables investors, developers, advisers and other market participants to access invaluable insights and act decisively, with confidence.

"Now, as part of Green Street, IJGlobal has embarked on an exciting new chapter. The revamped IJGlobal platform is set to deliver first-to-market coverage of news and data across the breadth of the infrastructure finance market, including investors and funds," said Jeff Stuek, Green Street's CEO. "These integral updates align IJGlobal with our mission to empower the global real asset industry. By providing a complete infrastructure and energy platform solution, we help our clients quickly access the critical insights they need to identify investment opportunities, secure more deals, and stay ahead of key market drivers."

From the commitment by an LP through fundraising, deployment of capital, asset construction, and an eventual sale or refinancing, the IJGlobal platform adds value at every stage with:

60,000+ Transactions

45,000+ Assets

4,000+ Funds

11,000+ LP profiles

200+ News stories per week

For more information, visit the IJGlobal website or Green Street website.

About IJGlobal:

IJGlobal is a single source of data, intelligence and analysis covering all aspects of the international infrastructure and energy finance industry. IJGlobal delivers news, transaction and investor/fund data, and events for global infrastructure to market participants worldwide, and through a comprehensive database that encompasses all infrastructure transaction participants, exclusive daily news, live League Table rankings, and more. IJGlobal is headquartered in London and was founded in 1997. For more information, please visit https://hub.ijglobal.com/.

About Green Street:

Green Street is the leading provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. For 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

