24.07.2025 12:06 Uhr
Bitzero Secures $25 Million to Accelerate Blockchain Mining with Next-Gen Mining Deployment

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitzero, the company redefining sustainable Blockchain and High-Performance Compute (HPC) data centers, today announced it has secured $25 million in funding to drive immediate revenue growth and further its mission of setting a new global standard for clean, community-centered mining operations. The investment marks a major step forward in Bitzero's commitment to transforming cryptocurrency's energy reputation, while delivering strong returns for investors.

Bitzero

The first drawdown of the funding will be allocated to the purchase of 2,900 Bitmain S21 Pro miners, one of the most advanced machines available, operating at an industry-leading 15 joules per terahash. Deployment of this high-efficiency hardware will be completed within four to six months, generating an estimated $10 million in additional annual revenue and driving Bitzero's market-leading breakeven point even lower.

This funding arrives as Bitzero's innovative approach to sustainable mining has already proven successful in Europe, positioning the company to capitalize on the booming cryptocurrency market, while addressing its environmental challenges head-on.

"Our mission has always been to prove that Blockchain infrastructure can thrive in harmony with investors, communities, and the environment," said Bitzero's President and CEO Mohammed Bakhashwain. "This new funding allows us to build on our success, accelerate deployment of best-in-class mining technology, and extend our leadership in sustainable, profitable data centers."

Amid growing excitement around the cryptocurrency market - and rising concerns about its energy footprint - Bitzero stands apart with a proven, future-ready approach. Its Namsskogan data center in Norway runs entirely on hydropower.

Bitzero's momentum underscores its position at the forefront of a new era in digital asset infrastructure, where renewable energy and community partnership come together to deliver financial value for stakeholders and environmental stewardship.

About Bitzero
Bitzero Blockchain Inc. is an ESG-focused provider of IT energy infrastructure and sustainable power generation for data centers. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, the company owns and operates facilities in North America and Europe, supporting high-performance compute and blockchain workloads using hydroelectric and low-carbon energy sources. Visit www.bitzero.com for more information.

Media Contact:
bitzero@nextpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2699353/Bitzero_blockchain_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitzero-secures-25-million-to-accelerate-blockchain-mining-with-next-gen-mining-deployment-302512555.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
