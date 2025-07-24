Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 June 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £110.7m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2025

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund* Financials Japan 12.9 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.0 3 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 3.2 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.1 5 Lloyds Banking Group Financials United Kingdom 3.0 6 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.9 7 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.8 8 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.8 9 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2.8 10 Orange Communication Services France 2.6 11 ENI Energy Italy 2.3 12 RTX Industrials United States 2.2 13 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.8 14 Danieli Industrials Italy 1.7 15 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.6 16 Kalmar Industrials Finland 1.6 17 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 1.6 18 Sanofi Health Care France 1.5 19 Azelis Group Materials Belgium 1.5 20 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.3 21 Breedon Group Materials United Kingdom 1.3 22 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.2 23 Intel Information Technology United States 1.2 24 Philips Health Care Netherlands 0.7 Total equity investments 64.6 Cash and other net assets 35.4 Net assets 100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 June 2025

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 22.6 United Kingdom 13.0 Japan 12.9 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.0 Americas: Direct Equities 6.3 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.8 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 35.4 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 June 2025

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 12.9 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.0 Financials: Direct Equities 3.0 Total Financials 22.9 Industrials 15.9 Consumer Staples 5.9 Energy 5.2 Health Care 4.0 Communication Services 3.9 Materials 2.8 Consumer Discretionary 2.8 Information Technology 1.2 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 35.4 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

