The Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin, a personal injury law firm with over 30 years of service in the region, has released a new guide aimed at helping Philadelphia residents understand their rights and legal options in a dog attack. This effort is part of the firm's continued focus on public legal education, launched in response to a noticeable rise in dog bite incidents across the city.





Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin Releases Guide to Help Philadelphia Residents Navigate Dog Attack Cases

The guide explains Pennsylvania's dog bite laws, which combine strict liability for medical expenses with a fault-based standard for additional damages. It also breaks down what qualifies as a "dangerous dog" under the law and includes data-driven insights into breed-specific risks throughout the Philadelphia area.

Dog bite incidents can be traumatic and legally complex, the team said. The guide aims to help victims and their families navigate the steps from reporting the attack to seeking compensation through civil legal claims.

Philadelphia has experienced a consistent increase in reported dog attacks, with breeds such as pit bull terriers and rottweilers frequently associated with cases involving serious injuries. The guide features a section on how a dog's breed, behavior history, and past incidents may influence liability-particularly when an owner fails to take proper precautions.

The guide provides practical recommendations for what victims should do immediately following an attack. These include obtaining medical care, documenting injuries and the scene, and submitting reports to local animal control or law enforcement. By outlining these steps, the Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin, composed of top-notch car accident lawyers, hopes to reduce uncertainty and offer a starting point for pursuing legal action under Pennsylvania law.

The firm brings decades of experience in handling personal injury matters, including dog bites and motor vehicle collisions. As a trusted Philadelphia car accident lawyer and personal injury resource, the Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin offers support grounded in both legal experience and a deep understanding of local laws and court procedures.

The guide is part of the firm's broader effort to increase public awareness around personal injury rights-particularly in densely populated areas where interactions between people and pets are common. It also emphasizes that victims suffering from permanent scarring or psychological trauma, especially minors, may be entitled to additional compensation reflecting long-term harm.

Early legal consultation is recommended to preserve evidence and meet statutory deadlines. The guide stresses the importance of acting promptly to ensure that victims can fully pursue the legal remedies available to them.

About the Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin, P.C.

The Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin, P.C. is a full-service personal injury firm with offices in Philadelphia and Trenton. With more than three decades of legal experience, the firm handles a wide range of claims, including dog bite cases, premises liability, and motor vehicle accidents.

The firm's team of car accident lawyers and trial attorneys in Philadelphia is known for thorough case preparation and strategic advocacy. They assist clients in seeking fair compensation while managing complex insurance and liability issues.

