PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2025 - BlueLink, a prominent provider of customer relationship management solutions, has been formally recognized as a "Best Place to Work" in the Czech Republic for 2024. This prestigious certification acknowledges BlueLink's commitment to fostering an outstanding workplace culture, high employee engagement, and a people-centric approach to human resource management.
About BlueLink:
BlueLink is a global provider of customer experience services, supporting high-end brands in travel, luxury and lifestyle. As part of the Air France-KLM Group, BlueLink combines operational excellence with a strong people culture. With 550 employees in Prague representing 73 nationalities, the company values inclusivity, innovation, and long-term growth - both for its clients and its people.
