Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSX: SAU) ("St. Augustine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nicolaos Paraskevas and Andrew J. Russell have joined the board of directors and the appointment of Love "Lolot" D. Manigsaca as Chief Finance Officer of the Company.

Nico brings to the board a history of supervising major operational, financial, investment and business development activities across multiple jurisdictions in the copper industry. As global head of copper for Glencore International , Nico played an integral role in the financing, development, commissioning and operations of several large-scale projects including significant acquisitions and disposals. He was also responsible for the trading of all copper, cobalt and molybdenum products. Nico will take an active management role as Executive Director responsible for all business development and financial aspects of the Kingking project.

Andy is one of the original founders of St. Augustine, and has more than 20 years' experience in acquisition, financing and management of major mining projects, the most recent being the acquisition and IPO of the Santa Cruz project under Ivanhoe Electric. Andy will take on the executive role of Project Director of the Kingking project. Andy leads Russell Mining Corporation, a major shareholder of St. Augustine.

Lolot is a finance professional, holding several certifications including Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, Certified Financial Modeler and Valuation Analyst, Certified Capital Markets and Securities Analyst, and Certified Global Business Analyst. He currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of TVI Pacific, Inc., where he oversees strategic financial planning and corporate governance. Previously, he was the President of Greenstone Resources Corporation, the Mineral Production Sharing Agreement holder for the Siana and Mapawa Gold Projects under the management of Red 5 Limited.

Compensation for the new Directors will be under consulting contract arrangements, providing a combination of cash, the right to participate in a private placement of shares and the grant of milestone options at a reduced price, subject to approval of the TSX and shareholders.

About St. Augustine

St. Augustine (SAU.T) is a TSX-listed mining company focused on the development of the Kingking Copper-Gold Project. The Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world and is listed as a top three-priority mining project by the Philippine government.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations, including changes in market conditions, governmental or regulatory developments and general economic conditions. Other risks and uncertainties related to the Company are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025 and filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking information contained in this announcement is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely on this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by applicable securities law.

