- Diamond and initial RC drilling at Lando have confirmed continuous gold and copper mineralization across 2 km of strike, within a 4-km trend.
- Broad and shallow gold and copper intercepts demonstrate Lando's potential
- 10m @ 1.3 g/t gold from 33m downhole in OELD-01
- 8m @ 1.1 g/t gold from 183m downhole in OELD-04
- 29m @ 0.4 g/t gold from 56m downhole in OELR-14
- 39m @ 0.4 g/t gold from 2m downhole in OELR-15
- 17m @ 0.7 g/t gold from 17m downhole in OELR-09
- 1m @ 20.1 g/t gold from 14m downhole in OELR-17
- Follow-up diamond drilling is currently planned to commence in Q4 2025.
- Results reinforce Odienné's potential to host multiple deposits.
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2,600-metre drill program at the Lando target, part of the broader Odienné copper-gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire. This campaign has confirmed continuous gold and copper mineralization over 2 km of strike, validating Lando as a promising addition to Awalé's growing pipeline of targets. Furthermore, these results reinforce the Project's potential to host multiple deposit-scale mineralized centres within a fertile and prospective corridor.
"We are encouraged by these initial intercepts at Lando, which confirm the presence of a mineralized system consistent with our exploration model. These results demonstrate the strength of our targeting strategy and reinforce Odienné's potential as a district-scale gold-copper project. Lando will continue to be part of our growing pipeline of discovery drilling, and we believe these early-stage results have the potential to lead to a new discovery for the Project. We look forward to advancing Lando through continued drilling in a similar manner to our BBM, Charger, and Empire discoveries," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.
Background on Lando
The Lando target exhibits a large gold and copper geochemical footprint, both in size and tenor. This 4-km-long copper-gold anomaly is located in the northern region of the Odienné East permit, approximately 10 km northwest of the BBM target and 17 km north of the Sceptre target. Lando is positioned along a subsidiary structure to the west of the interpreted belt-basin margin, similar to BBM, which lies on a similar structure on the northeast side of the same major domain boundary.
The target scale geology of the Lando shear is predominantly basalts and sediments, with increasing tenor of gold +/- copper mineralization related to silica alteration and strain intensity at lithological and grain size boundaries. The alteration and strain features are similar to the controls on mineralization at BBM, where changes in strike and variations in host rock competency will improve conditions for mineralization in the shear zone. Evidence of such favourable host rocks has been observed at Lando, including intrusive bodies. To the west, the flanking hill is dominated by the Denguèlé Granite, and within the Lando trend, fingers of felsic dykes have been observed within the vicinity of the shear zone. Continuous gold and copper mineralization has been intercepted at Lando, with selected significant intercepts highlighted below and the full set of results presented in Table 2.
Next Steps
Following these encouraging results, the Company plans to commence follow-up drilling in Q4 2025, after the end of the wet season, to test down-dip mineralization continuity and infill between the current wide-spaced drill fences, with the aim of better defining the scale and grade of the system.
Table 1: Lando Drilling Collar Cable (all drilling)
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
(m)
|Azimuth (true)
|Dip
|Depth
(m)
|OEDD0046
|648725
|1052488
|521
|40
|-55
|130.00
|OEDD0047
|648717
|1052584
|504
|50
|-60
|119.00
|OELD0001
|648648
|1052967
|488
|57
|-60
|230.35
|OELD0002
|648797
|1052636
|494
|55
|-62
|128.20
|OELD0003
|648676
|1052561
|501
|55
|-62
|338.20
|OELD0004
|648556
|1052907
|463
|57
|-53
|227.36
|OELD0005
|648758
|1052610
|502
|57
|-53
|110.04
|OELD0006
|649026
|1052221
|538
|70
|-50
|215.18
|OELD0007
|648910
|1052208
|557
|70
|-50
|323.22
|OELD0008
|648848
|1052669
|481
|57
|-50
|116.33
|OELR0001
|648899
|1052705
|466
|57
|-55
|66.00
|OELR0002
|648916
|1052719
|460
|57
|-55
|80.00
|OELR0003
|648965
|1052749
|457
|57
|-55
|80.00
|OELR0004
|649000
|1052771
|457
|57
|-55
|80.00
|OELR0005
|649039
|1052790
|456
|57
|-55
|80.00
|OELR0006
|649080
|1052820
|455
|57
|-55
|80.00
|OELR0007
|649119
|1052853
|460
|57
|-55
|100.00
|OELR0008
|648112
|1053828
|418
|70
|-50
|45.00
|OELR0009
|648133
|1053835
|417
|70
|-50
|84.00
|OELR0010
|648180
|1053858
|417
|70
|-50
|90.00
|OELR0011
|648224
|1053875
|417
|70
|-50
|90.00
|OELR0012
|648266
|1053892
|416
|70
|-50
|80.00
|OELR0013
|648309
|1053905
|414
|70
|-50
|80.00
|OELR0014
|648351
|1053921
|413
|70
|-50
|86.00
|OELR0015
|648396
|1053937
|416
|70
|-50
|84.00
|OELR0016
|648441
|1053946
|418
|70
|-50
|96.00
|OELR0017
|649112
|1052905
|457
|70
|-50
|96.00
|OELR0018
|648064
|1053813
|417
|70
|-50
|80.00
|OELR0019
|647989
|1053786
|416
|70
|-50
|80.00
|OELR0020
|649123
|1053019
|461
|57
|-55
|114.00
Table 2: Gold Significant Intercepts (all drilling)
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Cu
(%)
|Mo
(ppm)
|Comp Trigger (g/t)
|OEDD0046
|3.00
|4.00
|1.00
|0.2
|1.5
|0.21
|53
|0.2
|30.40
|38.00
|7.60
|0.3
|3.2
|0.29
|47
|0.2
|42.38
|51.00
|8.62
|0.3
|0.5
|0.05
|176
|0.2
|105.00
|106.00
|1.00
|0.2
|3.7
|0.37
|18
|0.2
|OEDD0047
|23.00
|29.00
|6.00
|0.4
|5.0
|0.69
|52
|0.2
|33.00
|42.00
|9.00
|0.3
|4.2
|0.55
|210
|0.2
|46.00
|47.00
|1.00
|0.3
|5.9
|0.86
|1575
|0.2
|49.00
|50.00
|1.00
|0.4
|7.6
|1.24
|40
|0.2
|55.00
|56.00
|1.00
|0.6
|2.1
|0.29
|87
|0.2
|65.00
|66.00
|1.00
|0.6
|1.0
|0.15
|19
|0.2
|OELD0001
|11.50
|13.50
|2.00
|0.9
|2.4
|0.16
|6
|0.2
|26.00
|27.00
|1.00
|0.3
|3.3
|0.26
|249
|0.2
|32.00
|48.00
|16.00
|0.9
|0.7
|0.05
|28
|0.2
|including
|33.00
|43.00
|10.00
|1.3
|0.7
|0.06
|24
|0.5
|87.00
|94.00
|7.00
|0.4
|0.3
|0.03
|2
|0.2
|167.00
|169.00
|2.00
|0.6
|0.1
|0.01
|2
|0.2
|219.00
|220.00
|1.00
|0.6
|0.1
|0.01
|3
|0.2
|OELD0003
|49.00
|50.00
|1.00
|0.5
|0.5
|0.06
|2628
|0.2
|104.00
|105.00
|1.00
|0.3
|2.6
|0.26
|6
|0.2
|147.00
|150.00
|3.00
|0.3
|3.4
|0.38
|147
|0.2
|166.00
|167.00
|1.00
|0.3
|3.4
|0.27
|3
|0.2
|199.00
|200.00
|1.00
|0.3
|1.5
|0.12
|28
|0.2
|275.00
|276.00
|1.00
|0.2
|2.5
|0.24
|34
|0.2
|OELD0004
|59.00
|60.00
|1.00
|0.2
|1.2
|0.10
|13
|0.2
|61.00
|62.00
|1.00
|0.2
|0.3
|0.03
|16
|0.2
|141.00
|165.00
|24.00
|0.7
|2.6
|0.15
|141
|0.2
|including
|143.00
|145.00
|2.00
|2.2
|2.5
|0.18
|18
|0.50
|and
|155.00
|156.00
|1.00
|2.2
|0.7
|0.06
|5
|1
|171.00
|172.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.1
|0.01
|3
|0.2
|181.00
|193.00
|12.00
|0.9
|0.8
|0.07
|4
|0.2
|including
|183.00
|191.00
|8.00
|1.1
|0.8
|0.07
|4
|1
|199.00
|200.00
|1.00
|0.2
|0.3
|0.03
|7
|0.2
|208.00
|209.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.3
|0.00
|1
|0.2
|OELD0005
|70.00
|71.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.6
|0.07
|45
|0.2
|92.00
|93.00
|1.00
|0.2
|2.6
|0.25
|8
|0.2
|OELD0006
|9.50
|17.00
|7.50
|0.3
|0.7
|0.02
|94
|0.2
|25.50
|30.50
|5.00
|1.8
|0.6
|0.02
|2
|0.2
|34.00
|38.00
|4.00
|0.3
|0.1
|0.01
|0
|0.2
|44.00
|45.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.1
|0.01
|1
|0.2
|105.00
|109.00
|4.00
|0.4
|8.4
|0.37
|3
|0.2
|179.00
|180.00
|1.00
|0.5
|0.3
|0.03
|2
|0.2
|OELD0007
|1.50
|9.50
|8.00
|0.4
|0.6
|0.03
|30
|0.2
|Including
|34.00
|40.00
|6.00
|0.8
|0.9
|0.09
|43
|0.50
|34.00
|35.00
|1.00
|4.4
|1.5
|0.11
|41
|0.2
|49.00
|50.00
|1.00
|0.2
|2.6
|0.17
|16
|0.2
|106.00
|107.00
|1.00
|0.7
|0.3
|0.02
|3
|0.2
|144.00
|145.00
|1.00
|1.7
|0.0
|0.00
|3
|0.2
|OELD0008
|47.00
|48.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.2
|0.02
|10
|0.2
|106.00
|107.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.6
|0.03
|2
|0.2
|112.00
|116.33
|4.33
|0.3
|0.7
|0.08
|4
|0.2
|OELR0001
|1.00
|2.00
|1.00
|0.8
|0.3
|0.07
|41
|0.2
|OELR0002
|60.00
|61.00
|1.00
|3.9
|4.3
|0.41
|4
|0.2
|OELR0003
|37.00
|38.00
|1.00
|0.5
|0.2
|0.03
|1
|0.2
|OELR0004
|1.00
|2.00
|1.00
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0
|0.2
|OELR0005
|8.00
|9.00
|1.00
|0.2
|0.7
|0.03
|14
|0.2
|OELR0006
|0.00
|8.00
|8.00
|0.2
|0.6
|0.04
|14
|0.2
|27.00
|28.00
|1.00
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0
|0.2
|56.00
|59.00
|3.00
|0.3
|5.4
|0.20
|1
|0.2
|63.00
|67.00
|4.00
|0.9
|2.6
|0.12
|1
|0.2
|including
|66.00
|67.00
|1.00
|2.5
|2.7
|0.10
|2
|1.00
|OELR0007
|37.00
|38.00
|1.00
|0.2
|1.3
|0.05
|2
|0.2
|40.00
|41.00
|1.00
|0.2
|1.0
|0.04
|3
|0.2
|82.00
|84.00
|2.00
|0.7
|0.4
|0.02
|11
|0.2
|OELR0008
|5.00
|12.00
|7.00
|0.2
|0.2
|0.02
|3
|0.2
|OELR0009
|17.00
|34.00
|17.00
|0.7
|0.2
|0.02
|3
|0.2
|48.00
|49.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.1
|0.01
|4
|0.2
|OELR0010
|52.00
|56.00
|4.00
|0.4
|0.1
|0.01
|1
|0.2
|OELR0011
|3.00
|7.00
|4.00
|0.3
|0.1
|0.02
|1
|0.2
|62.00
|63.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.1
|0.01
|3
|0.2
|65.00
|66.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.1
|0.01
|3
|0.2
|OELR0012
|52.00
|53.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.1
|0.01
|1
|0.2
|OELR0013
|72.00
|73.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.7
|0.05
|9
|0.2
|OELR0014
|15.00
|16.00
|1.00
|0.7
|0.7
|0.04
|6
|0.2
|28.00
|29.00
|1.00
|0.3
|1.0
|0.06
|1
|0.2
|51.00
|52.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.6
|0.02
|0
|0.2
|56.00
|85.00
|29.00
|0.4
|0.4
|0.02
|3
|0.2
|including
|69.00
|84.00
|15.00
|0.6
|0.519
|0.02
|3
|0.5
|OELR0015
|2.00
|41.00
|39.00
|0.4
|0.7
|0.03
|5
|0.2
|including
|11.00
|17.00
|6.00
|0.7
|1.1
|0.04
|7
|0.5
|OELR0016
|3.00
|4.00
|1.00
|0.2
|0.1
|0.05
|44
|0.2
|44.00
|45.00
|1.00
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|2
|0.2
|OELR0017
|5.00
|7.00
|2.00
|0.5
|0.6
|0.04
|9
|0.2
|14.00
|17.00
|3.00
|6.8
|1.1
|0.04
|5
|0.2
|including
|14.00
|15.00
|1.00
|20.1
|2.6
|0.05
|12
|0.5
|58.00
|59.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.2
|0.01
|2
|0.2
Table 3: Copper Significant Intercepts
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Cu
(%)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo
(ppm)
|OEDD0046
|30.40
|38.00
|7.60
|0.29
|0.3
|3.2
|47
|OEDD0047
|21.80
|63.00
|41.20
|0.36
|0.2
|2.6
|165
|OELD0001
|15.00
|17.00
|2.00
|0.21
|0.1
|2.3
|9
|26.00
|33.00
|7.00
|0.20
|0.2
|2.6
|275
|OELD0002
|40.00
|41.00
|1.00
|0.35
|0.0
|5.5
|26
|99.00
|104.00
|5.00
|0.24
|0.0
|1.6
|18
|OELD0003
|141.00
|153.00
|12.00
|0.22
|0.1
|2.2
|155
|OELD0004
|144.00
|153.00
|9.00
|0.32
|0.5
|6.0
|334
|including
|150.00
|151.00
|1.00
|1.19
|0.8
|19.8
|1105
|OELD0006
|105.00
|107.00
|2.00
|0.56
|0.5
|14.1
|4
|including
|105.00
|106.00
|1.00
|0.86
|0.9
|23.3
|6
About Awalé Resources
Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").
Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.
The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.
Quality Control and Assurance
Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by ALS to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to ALS Ghana for fire assay and a second to Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.
Mineralized Interval Calculations
Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the Lando target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.5 g/t and 1 g/t trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all Lando holes. Based on the limited diamond drilling true widths are estimated to be 70 to 80% of the downhole widths. Copper intercepts in Table 3 are calculated at a 2000ppm Cu (0.2%) trigger with selected 1 metre included intervals.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.
Abbreviations Used in this Release
|Ag
|Silver
|Au
|Gold
|Cu
|Copper
|g/t
|Grams per tonne
|km
|Kilometres
|m
|Metres
|Mo
|Molybdenum
|ppb
|Parts per billion
|ppm
|Parts per million
|RC
|Reverse circulation
AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer
